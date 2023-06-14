Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marie's Scratch Kitchen

1406 Hwy 62-65 N

Harrison, AR 72601

FOOD

Appetizers

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$12.00

Marie's Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Coconut Fried Shrimp Wontons

$12.00

Pork Dumplings

$9.00

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Panko Shrimp

$12.00

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Seafood Chowder Bowl

$9.00

Seafood Chowder Cup

$5.00

Potato Soup

$6.00

Cup of Potato Soup

$4.00

Flavorful Bowls

Orange Chicken

$10.00

Beijing Beef

$12.00

Pineapple Chicken Teriyaki

$10.00

Sesame Chicken

$10.00

Vegetable Lo Mein

$6.00

Cashew Chicken

$11.00

Kung Pao

$12.00

Lighter Side Menu

Grilled Red Snapper light side

$14.00

Mediterranean Chicken light side

$13.00

Sauteed Beef Tips light side

$13.00

Shrimp Kabobs light side

$14.00

Pan Seared Salmon light side

$14.00

Vegetable Burger

$12.00

Vegetarian Plate

$13.00

Handhelds

Club

$12.00

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$12.00

COD Sandwich

$12.00

Beef Tenderloin Cheesesteak

$13.00

Havana Cuban

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.00

BLT

$10.00

Burger

$10.00

Jap Burger

$13.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Tacos

Coconut Shrimp Taco

$12.00

Boom Boom Shrimp Taco

$12.00

Fish Taco

$10.00

Asian Chicken Taco

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Marie's House Salad

$9.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar salad

$6.99

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Asian Ramen Salad

$10.00

Tuna Salad

$13.00

Steaks

12oz Ribeye

$32.00

16oz Ribeye

$38.00

10oz Sirloin

$22.00

Prime Rib

$32.00

Blackened Prime Rib

$32.00

Land and Sea

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Red Snapper

$22.00

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Lunch Fish & Chips

$12.00

Dinner Fish & Chips

$16.00

Lunch Mediterranean Chicken

$16.00

Mediterranean Chicken

$22.00

Lunch Crabmeat Stuffed

$16.00

Dinner Crabmeat Stuffed

$22.00

Sides

Side of Broccoli

$5.00

Side Baked Potato

$5.00

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$6.50

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side of Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Side of Sautéed Cabbage

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chef Vegetable

$5.00

Side of veg of the day

$5.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.00

Blueberry Cake

$6.00

Brownie

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kid Hamburger

$9.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids fish and chips

$9.00

Kids grilled chicken breast

$7.00

Kids Mac & cheese

$7.00

Kids alfredo

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Specials

Ham and Cheese Panini

$10.00

Texas Burger

$12.99

Shredded chicken tacos

$10.99

Grilled Cheese BLT

$10.99

8oz Grilled Prime Rib with Creole Fried Shrimp

$33.00

Cuban Quesadilla

$10.99

16oz Ribeye with Coconut Shrimp

$42.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Dr.Pepper

$3.25

Diet DRP

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

UNSWEET TEA

$2.25

Water

Lemonade

$3.25

Coffee

$1.75

Hot tea

$1.75

Mocktail

$4.99

Milk

$2.99

Peach Tea

$3.75

Raspberry Tea

$3.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location

1406 Hwy 62-65 N, Harrison, AR 72601

Directions

