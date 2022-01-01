Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Marietta Local Catering

1718 Old 41 Hwy NW

Marietta, GA 30060

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Chicken & Dumplings

$30.00

4 lbs Hand Pulled Chicken & Dumplings | Carrots | Celery | Onions

Famous Fried Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti

$40.00

Four Fried Chicken Breasts | Mozzarella | House Made Marinara | Lightly Sauced Spaghetti

Mediterranean Chicken Grain Bowl

$45.00

Ancient Grain Blend l Greek Vinaigrette l Tzatziki Sauce l Pulled Lemon Chicken l Fresh Spinach l Tomato l Cucumber l Olives l Feta l Fresh Lemon

Fried Chicken Tortellini Florentine

$45.00

4 Fried Chicken Breasts l Tri Colored Cheese Tortellini l Parmesan Cream Sauce l Spinach l Mozzarella

Tex-Mex Lasagna

$35.00

Red Enchilada Sauce l Hand Pulled Chicken l Fire Roasted Corn & Poblanos l Black Beans l Cheese Blend l Lettuce l Tomato l Sour Cream

Smoked BBQ Pulled Chicken

$30.00

3 lbs Chicken | Hickory BBQ Sauce Brioche Buns | Creole ColeSlaw Bread & Butter Pickles

SALADS

Cucumber & Watermelon

$22.00

English cucumber | Watermelon | Goat cheese | Candied pecans | Mint vinaigrette

Caesar

$12.00

Chopped romaine | Parmesan | House toasted croutons

House

$12.00

White cheddar | Tomato | Cucumber | Bacon | Hard boiled egg | Choice of dressing

SIDES

2 Quarts Per Side

Collard Greens

$16.00

Southern Broccoli Salad

$16.00

Warm Cinnamon Apples

$16.00

Macaroni N Cheese

$16.00

Mashed Potatoes

$16.00

EXTRAS

Sister Schubert Rolls

$6.00

Dozen per order

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

1/2 Dozen per order

Beverages by the Gallon

$5.00

Blueberry Cobbler

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Pick-up for "Take N Bake" Family Meals!!

1718 Old 41 Hwy NW, Marietta, GA 30060

