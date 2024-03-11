Marietta Melt Yard
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fun, light-hearted, family-friendly neighborhood restaurant and bar featuring 13 tv's, a giant projector and a full arcade.
Location
800 Whitlock Avenue Northwest, Suite 124, Marietta, GA 30064
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mami Taco - 800 Whitlock Avenue Northwest
No Reviews
800 Whitlock Avenue Northwest Marietta, GA 30064
View restaurant
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Marietta Square
No Reviews
68 N. MARIETTA PARKWAY N.W. MARIETTA, GA 30060
View restaurant