Marietta Tavern on Market 324 West Market Street
324 West Market Street
Marietta, PA 17547
FOOD MENU
APPETIZERS
PICKLE CHIPS
spicy ranch dressing
ONION RINGS
spicy ranch dressing
BONELESS WINGS
DOZEN WINGS
PRETZEL STICKS
beer cheese
CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS
marinara
MOZZARELLA STICKS
marinara
CHEESE CURDS
spicy ranch
QUESO CHEESE DIP
tortilla chips
CREAMY CHORIZO QUESO DIP
NACHOS
tortilla chips, queso cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalepenos, raw onions, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream
GRILLED SHRIMP
boom boom sauce or bourbon sauce
TAVERN TOTS
cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, ranch drizzle
LOADED TOTCHOS
shredded cheddar, queso cheese, chorizo, tomatoes, jalepenos, sour cream
MARIETTA FRIES
chili, cheddar cheese sauce, raw onions
EIGHT WINGS & FF
3 FINGERS & FRIES
5 FINGERS & FRIES
QUESADILLA
FLATBREADS
FLATBREAD ORIGINAL
House made marinara sauce layered with mozzarella
FLATBREAD MEAT LOVERS
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage and bacon
FLATBREAD DELUXE
Mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and onions
FLATBREAD MARGHERITA
Mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, drizzled with Balsamic glaze
FLATBREAD BUFFALO CHICKEN
Shredded chicken, blue cheese crumbles, mild buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella
FLATBREAD VEGGIE
mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, baby spinach, tomatoes
BURGERS
BURGER CLASSIC
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo, pickle
BURGER BOURBON & BLUE
bacon, blue cheese crumbles, american cheese, sauteed onions, bourbon sauce
BURGER COWBOY
bacon, sauteed onions, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese
BURGER MUSHROOM & SWISS
sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, swiss cheese
BURGER B&B
american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo, pickle
BURGER BEYOND
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo, pickle
SANDWICHES
SANDWICH CHICKEN
lettuce, tomato, raw onion
SANDWICH COWBOY CHICKEN
bacon, sauteed onions, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese
SANDWICH TIPS
provolone cheese, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions,
CHEESESTEAK
provolone cheese, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, marinara
SANDWICH CHICKEN PARMESEAN
provolone cheese, marinara
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
SANDWICH MAHI MAHI
grilled mahi, cabbage slaw, lime cilantro sauce
GRILLED CHEESE
SANDWICH FRIED CHICKEN
WRAPS
WRAP CHICKEN CAESAR
parmesean cheese, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing
WRAP BUFFALO CHICKEN
mild sauce, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato, celery, w/ blue cheese or ranch dressing
WRAP CHICKEN BACON RANCH
shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch dressing
WRAP BACON CHEESEBURGER
american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo
WRAP CHEESESTEAK
american cheese, sauteed onions, marinara sauce
WRAP BOURBON STEAK
sauteed onions, blue cheese crumbles, bourbon sauce
SALADS
SALAD SIDE HOUSE
spring mix, tomatoes, raw onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons
SALAD SIDE CAESAR
romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese, croutons
SALAD COBB
romaine lettuce, bacon, chicken, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles
SALAD GRILLED CHICKEN
spring mix, tomato, raw onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons
SALAD BLT CHICKEN
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg
SALAD CAESAR
romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese, croutons
SOUPS
ENTREES
ENTREE GRILLED SALMON
honey glazed grilled salmon, rice, steamed veggie
ENTREE SHRIMP SCAMPI
linguine pasta, shrimp, baby spinach, tomato, white wine butter sauce
ENTREE KANSAS CITY STRIP STEAK
ENTREE TIPS DINNER
sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, gravy, over garlic bread
ENTREE CHICKEN PARMESEAN DINNER
provolone cheese, marinara, side of linguinie pasta, garlic bread
ENTREE MAHI MAHI FISH TACOS
cabbage slaw, lime cilantro sauce, soft shell
KIDS
SIDES
DESSERTS
BAR MENU
BEERS
DRT Allagash
DRT Cape May IPA
DRT Coors Light
DRT Cox Brewing Psych Cookie
DRT Dog Fish 60 Min
DRT Evil Genius Stacy's Mom
DRT Guiness
DRT Miller Lite
DRT Sierra Nevada Hazy
DRT Smutty Nose Finest Kind
DRT SpringHouse Hazy Headlock
DRT Yuengling Lager
BTL Angry Orchard
BTL Bud Light
BTL Budweiser
BTL Coors Light
BTL Corona
BTL Heineken
BTL Heineken N/A
BTL Mich Ultra Pear
BTL Michelob Ultra
BTL Miller High Life
BTL Miller Lite
BTL Stella
BTL Troegs Blizzard
BTL Troegs Field Study
BTL Troegs Hop Horizon
BTL Troegs Nugget
BTL Troegs Perpetual
BTL Yuengling Flight
BTL Yuengling Lager
BTL Twisted Tea
CAN Klyr
CAN White Claw
CAN Wyndridge Cranberry
CAN Wyndridge Citrus Haze
CAN Wyndridge Honey Lavender
CAN Wyndridge Pineapple Mango
CAN Sierra Nevada Wild Little
6 Pk Domestic
6 Pk Craft
6 Pk Mix & Match
COCKTAILS
DRK Alabama Slammer
DRK Amaretto Sour
DRK Appletini
DRK Baybreeze (coconut)
DRK Black Russian
DRK Bloody Mary
DRK Blue Hawaiian
DRK Cosmopolitan
DRK Daiquiri
DRK Dirty Bong Water
DRK Electric Lemonade
DRK Fuzzy Navel
DRK Gimlet
DRK Grateful Dead
DRK Hot Toddy
DRK Irish Car Bomb
DRK Jager Bomb
DRK Kentucky Mule
DRK Long Island (Top Shelf)
DRK Long Island Iced Tea
DRK Madras
DRK Mai Tai
DRK Manhattan
DRK Margarita
DRK Martini
DRK Mimosa
DRK Mint Julep
DRK Mojito
DRK Moscow Mule
DRK Mudslide
DRK Old Fashioned
DRK Orange Crush
DRK Rob Roy
DRK Rum Punch
DRK Screwdriver
DRK Sidecar
DRK Tequila Sunrise
DRK Tom Collins
DRK Trash Can
DRK Washington Apple
DRK Whiskey Sour
DRK White Russian
LIQUOR
Shot Well Vodka
Shot Absolut Citron
Shot Belvedere
Shot Tito's
Shot Grey Goose
Shot Pinnacle Cherry
Shot Pinnacle Whipped
Shot Smirnoff Orange
Shot Pinnacle Grape
Shot Sweet Carolina
Well Vodka
Absolut Citron
Belvedere
Tito's
Grey Goose
Pinnacle Cherry
Pinnacle Whipped
Smirnoff Orange
Pinnacle Grape
Sweet Carolina
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Belvedere
DBL Tito's
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Pinnacle Cherry
DBL Pinnacle Whipped
DBL Smirnoff Orange
DBL Pinnacle Grape
DBL Sweet Carolina
Shot Well Gin
Shot Bombay Saphire
Shot Tanqueray
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Tanqueray
Shot Well Rum
Shot Admiral Nelson Coconut
Shot Bacardi
Shot Bacardi Spiced
Shot Captain Morgan
Shot Myers Dark
Shot Klyr
Well Rum
Admiral Nelson Coconut
Bacardi
Bacardi Spiced
Captain Morgan
Klyr
Myers Dark
DBL Well Rum
DBL Admiral Nelson Coconut
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Spiced
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Klyr
DBL Myers Dark
Shot Jose Cuervo Gold
Shot 1800 Gold
Shot 1800 Silver
Shot Patron Silver
Well Tequila
Jose Cuervo Gold
1800 Gold
1800 Silver
Patron Silver
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Jose Cuervo Gold
DBL 1800 Gold
DBL 1800 Silver
DBL Patron Silver
Shot Well Whiskey
Shot Seagram's 7
Shot Seagram's VO
Shot Jack Daniels
Shot American Honey
Shot SoCo
Shot Fireball
Shot Wild Turkey
Shot Crown
Shot Crown Apple
Shot Crown Peach
Shot Skrewball
Shot Jack Fire
Shot Jameson
Shot Windsor
Well Whiskey
Seagram's 7
Seagram's VO
Jack Daniels
American Honey
SoCo
Fireball
Wild Turkey
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Skrewball
Jack Fire
Jameson
Windsor
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Seagram's 7
DBL Seagram's VO
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL American Honey
DBL SoCo
DBL Fireball
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Crown
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Skrewball
DBL Jack Fire
DBL Jameson
DBL Windsor
Shot Elijah Craig
Shot Bulleit
Shot Glenlivet
Shot Dewars
Shot Hennessy
Shot Jim Beam
Shot Johnnie Walker Black
Shot Jim Beam Honey
Shot Jim Beam Red Stag
Shot Johnnie Walker Red
Shot Knob Creek
Shot Woodford Reserve
Shot Maker's Mark
Elijah Craig
Bulleit
Glenlivet
Dewars
Hennessey
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Black
Jim Beam Honey
Jim Beam Red Stag
Johnnie Walker Red
Knob Creek
Woodford Reserve
Maker's Mark
DBL Elijah Craig
DBL Bulleit
DBL Glenlivet
DBL Dewars
DBL Hennessy
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Jim Beam Honey
DBL Jim Beam Red Stag
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Maker's Mark
Shot Amaretto
Shot Chambord
Shot Disarrono Amaretto
Shot Cointreau
Shot Baileys
Shot Frangelico
Shot Godiva Chocolate
Shot Grand Marnier
Shot Baja Rosa
Shot Jagermeister
Shot Kahlua
Shot Peach Schnapps
Shot Licor 43
Shot Blackhaus
Shot Blue Curacao
Shot Blueberry
Shot Buttershots
Shot Black Raspberry
Shot Sour Apple
Shot Melon
Shot Watermelon
Shot Peppermint
Shot Apricot Brandy
Shot Blackberry Brandy
Shot Creme De Cacao Dark
Shot Creme De Cacao Light
Shot Creme De Menthe Dark
Shot Creme De Menthe Light
Shot Ouzo
Shot Rootbeer
Shot Rumchata
Shot Rumpleminz
Shot Sloe Gin
Shot Grenadine
Shot Triple Sec
Amaretto
Chambord
Disarrono Amaretto
Cointreau
Baileys
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Baja Rosa
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Peach Schnapps
Licor 43
Blackhaus
Blue Curacao
Blueberry
Buttershots
Black Raspberry
Sour Apple
Melon
Watermelon
Peppermint
Apricot Brandy
Blackberry Brandy
Creme De Cacao Dark
Creme De Cacao Light
Creme De Menthe Dark
Creme De Menthe Light
Ouzo
Rootbeer
Rumchata
Rumpleminz
Sloe Gin
Grenadine
Triple Sec
DBL Amaretto
DBL Chambord
DBL Disarrono Amaretto
DBL Cointreau
DBL Baileys
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Baja Rosa
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Licor 43
DBL Blackhaus
DBL Blue Curacao
DBL Blueberry
DBL Buttershots
DBL Black Raspberry
DBL Sour Apple
DBL Melon
DBL Watermelon
DBL Peppermint
DBL Apricot Brandy
DBL Blackberry Brandy
DBL Creme De Cacao Dark
DBL Creme De Cacao Light
DBL Creme De Menthe Dark
DBL Creme De Menthe Light
DBL Ouzo
DBL Rootbeer
DBL Rumchata
DBL Rumpleminz
DBL Sloe Gin
DBL Grenadine
DBL Triple Sec
SHOTS
SHT Alabama Slammer
SHT B52
SHT Brain Hemmorage
SHT Butter Ball
SHT Choc Cake
SHT Choc Covered Pretzel
SHT Dirty Bong Water
SHT Four Horsemen
SHT Girl Scout Cookie
SHT Green Tea
SHT Irish Car Bomb Shot
SHT Jolly Rancher
SHT Kamikaze
SHT Lemon Drop
SHT Liquid Marajuana
SHT Little Beer
SHT Oatmeal Cookie
SHT Pickle Back
SHT Pickle Shot
SHT Pineapple Upside Down
SHT Purple Gatorade
SHT Red Death
SHT Red Head
SHT Royal Flush
SHT Sex On the Beach
SHT Snake Bite
SHT Three Wise Men
SHT Tootsie Roll
SHT Vegas Bomb Shot
SHT Washington Apple
SHT White Gummy Bear
SHT White Tea
SHT Woo Woo
DRINK SPECIALS
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
324 West Market Street, Marietta, PA 17547