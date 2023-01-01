  • Home
Marietta Tavern on Market 324 West Market Street

No reviews yet

324 West Market Street

Marietta, PA 17547

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

FOOD MENU

APPETIZERS

PICKLE CHIPS

$9.95

spicy ranch dressing

ONION RINGS

$9.95

spicy ranch dressing

BONELESS WINGS

$10.95

DOZEN WINGS

$13.95

PRETZEL STICKS

$9.95

beer cheese

CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS

$13.95

marinara

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.95

marinara

CHEESE CURDS

$9.95

spicy ranch

QUESO CHEESE DIP

$8.95

tortilla chips

CREAMY CHORIZO QUESO DIP

$14.95

NACHOS

$13.00

tortilla chips, queso cheese, cheddar cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickled jalepenos, raw onions, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream

GRILLED SHRIMP

$10.95

boom boom sauce or bourbon sauce

TAVERN TOTS

$12.95

cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, ranch drizzle

LOADED TOTCHOS

$14.00

shredded cheddar, queso cheese, chorizo, tomatoes, jalepenos, sour cream

MARIETTA FRIES

$12.00

chili, cheddar cheese sauce, raw onions

EIGHT WINGS & FF

$12.95

3 FINGERS & FRIES

$10.95

5 FINGERS & FRIES

$15.95

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA CHEESESTEAK

$14.95

QUESADILLA CHICKEN

$12.95

QUESADILLA CHEESE

$9.95

shredded cheddar, salsa, sour cream

FLATBREADS

FLATBREAD ORIGINAL

$10.00

House made marinara sauce layered with mozzarella

FLATBREAD MEAT LOVERS

$14.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage and bacon

FLATBREAD DELUXE

$13.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet Italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers and onions

FLATBREAD MARGHERITA

$13.00

Mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, drizzled with Balsamic glaze

FLATBREAD BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.95

Shredded chicken, blue cheese crumbles, mild buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella

FLATBREAD VEGGIE

$12.95

mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, baby spinach, tomatoes

BURGERS

BURGER CLASSIC

$13.95

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo, pickle

BURGER BOURBON & BLUE

$16.95

bacon, blue cheese crumbles, american cheese, sauteed onions, bourbon sauce

BURGER COWBOY

$15.95

bacon, sauteed onions, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese

BURGER MUSHROOM & SWISS

$14.95

sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, swiss cheese

BURGER B&B

$23.95

american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo, pickle

BURGER BEYOND

$13.95

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo, pickle

SANDWICHES

SANDWICH CHICKEN

$11.00

lettuce, tomato, raw onion

SANDWICH COWBOY CHICKEN

$13.95

bacon, sauteed onions, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese

SANDWICH TIPS

$17.95

provolone cheese, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions,

CHEESESTEAK

$14.95

provolone cheese, sauteed mushrooms, sauteed onions, marinara

SANDWICH CHICKEN PARMESEAN

$14.00

provolone cheese, marinara

BLT

$9.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

SANDWICH MAHI MAHI

$14.95

grilled mahi, cabbage slaw, lime cilantro sauce

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.95

SANDWICH FRIED CHICKEN

$13.00

WRAPS

WRAP CHICKEN CAESAR

$11.95

parmesean cheese, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing

WRAP BUFFALO CHICKEN

$11.95

mild sauce, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato, celery, w/ blue cheese or ranch dressing

WRAP CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$13.95

shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, ranch dressing

WRAP BACON CHEESEBURGER

$14.95

american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, mayo

WRAP CHEESESTEAK

$14.95

american cheese, sauteed onions, marinara sauce

WRAP BOURBON STEAK

$14.95

sauteed onions, blue cheese crumbles, bourbon sauce

SALADS

SALAD SIDE HOUSE

$4.95

spring mix, tomatoes, raw onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons

SALAD SIDE CAESAR

$5.95

romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese, croutons

SALAD COBB

$17.00

romaine lettuce, bacon, chicken, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles

SALAD GRILLED CHICKEN

$14.95

spring mix, tomato, raw onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons

SALAD BLT CHICKEN

$17.95

romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg

SALAD CAESAR

$10.95

romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese, croutons

SOUPS

SOUP FRENCH ONION

$8.95

provolone cheese, swiss cheese, croutons

SOUP CHILI CROCK

$8.95

shredded cheddar cheese, onions

SOUP CUP OF THE DAY

$4.95

SOUP BOWL OF THE DAY

$6.50

SOUP CUP SEAFOOD

$5.95

SOUP BOWL SEAFOOD

$7.95

ENTREES

ENTREE GRILLED SALMON

$28.95

honey glazed grilled salmon, rice, steamed veggie

ENTREE SHRIMP SCAMPI

$26.95

linguine pasta, shrimp, baby spinach, tomato, white wine butter sauce

ENTREE KANSAS CITY STRIP STEAK

$31.95

ENTREE TIPS DINNER

$27.95

sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, gravy, over garlic bread

ENTREE CHICKEN PARMESEAN DINNER

$22.95

provolone cheese, marinara, side of linguinie pasta, garlic bread

ENTREE MAHI MAHI FISH TACOS

$19.95

cabbage slaw, lime cilantro sauce, soft shell

KIDS

KID FINGERS

$8.00

fries, honey mustard or bbq sauce

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

american cheese

FLATBREAD ORIGINAL

$10.00

House made marinara sauce layered with mozzarella

KID CHSBURGER

$10.00

KID PASTA

$8.95

SIDES

SIDE CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$3.00

SIDE DRESSINGS

$1.00

SIDE SAUCES

SIDE CELERY

$1.00

SIDE TOTS

$3.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.95

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.95

DESSERTS

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$8.95

PLAIN CHEESECAKE

$7.95

$7.95 DESSERT

$7.95

$6.95 DESSERT

$6.95

$8.95 DESSERT

$8.95

$9.95 DESSERT

BAR MENU

BEERS

DRT Allagash

$6.00

DRT Cape May IPA

$7.00

DRT Coors Light

$3.75

DRT Cox Brewing Psych Cookie

$7.50

DRT Dog Fish 60 Min

$7.00

DRT Evil Genius Stacy's Mom

$7.00

DRT Guiness

$7.00

DRT Miller Lite

$3.75

DRT Sierra Nevada Hazy

$6.00

DRT Smutty Nose Finest Kind

$8.00

DRT SpringHouse Hazy Headlock

$8.00

DRT Yuengling Lager

$3.75

BTL Angry Orchard

$5.75

BTL Bud Light

$3.75

BTL Budweiser

$3.75

BTL Coors Light

$3.75

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Heineken N/A

$4.00

BTL Mich Ultra Pear

$4.50

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL Miller High Life

$3.50

BTL Miller Lite

$3.75

BTL Stella

$5.00

BTL Troegs Blizzard

$5.75

BTL Troegs Field Study

$5.75

BTL Troegs Hop Horizon

$5.75

BTL Troegs Nugget

$5.75

BTL Troegs Perpetual

$5.75

BTL Yuengling Flight

$4.00

BTL Yuengling Lager

$3.75

BTL Twisted Tea

$5.25

CAN Klyr

$6.00

CAN White Claw

$5.50

CAN Wyndridge Cranberry

$6.00

CAN Wyndridge Citrus Haze

$6.00

CAN Wyndridge Honey Lavender

$6.00

CAN Wyndridge Pineapple Mango

$6.00

CAN Sierra Nevada Wild Little

$5.50

6 Pk Domestic

$12.00

6 Pk Craft

$17.00

6 Pk Mix & Match

$18.00

COCKTAILS

DRK Alabama Slammer

$9.25

DRK Amaretto Sour

$5.50

DRK Appletini

$9.00

DRK Baybreeze (coconut)

$7.75

DRK Black Russian

$10.00

DRK Bloody Mary

$8.50

DRK Blue Hawaiian

$8.25

DRK Cosmopolitan

$8.50

DRK Daiquiri

$9.00

DRK Dirty Bong Water

$9.00

DRK Electric Lemonade

$8.00

DRK Fuzzy Navel

$6.50

DRK Gimlet

$9.00

DRK Grateful Dead

$9.00

DRK Hot Toddy

$8.00

DRK Irish Car Bomb

$13.00

DRK Jager Bomb

$8.50

DRK Kentucky Mule

$10.00

DRK Long Island (Top Shelf)

$14.00

DRK Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

DRK Madras

$4.50

DRK Mai Tai

$9.00

DRK Manhattan

$9.00

DRK Margarita

$8.00

DRK Martini

$9.00

DRK Mimosa

$8.00

DRK Mint Julep

$9.00

DRK Mojito

$8.00

DRK Moscow Mule

$9.00

DRK Mudslide

$9.00

DRK Old Fashioned

$8.00

DRK Orange Crush

$8.00

DRK Rob Roy

$10.50

DRK Rum Punch

$8.00

DRK Screwdriver

$4.50

DRK Sidecar

DRK Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

DRK Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

DRK Tom Collins

$8.00

DRK Tom Collins

$8.00

DRK Trash Can

$12.00

DRK Washington Apple

$9.00

DRK Whiskey Sour

$6.00

DRK White Russian

$8.00

DRK White Russian

$9.00

LIQUOR

Shot Well Vodka

$3.50

Shot Absolut Citron

$5.00

Shot Belvedere

$6.75

Shot Tito's

$4.00

Shot Grey Goose

$6.00

Shot Pinnacle Cherry

$4.00

Shot Pinnacle Whipped

$4.00

Shot Smirnoff Orange

$4.00

Shot Pinnacle Grape

$4.00

Shot Sweet Carolina

$4.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut Citron

$7.25

Belvedere

$10.00

Tito's

$5.25

Grey Goose

$9.25

Pinnacle Cherry

$5.25

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.25

Smirnoff Orange

$5.75

Pinnacle Grape

$5.25

Sweet Carolina

$5.25

DBL Well Vodka

$6.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$10.75

DBL Belvedere

$15.25

DBL Tito's

$8.25

DBL Grey Goose

$14.75

DBL Pinnacle Cherry

$7.75

DBL Pinnacle Whipped

$7.75

DBL Smirnoff Orange

$6.50

DBL Pinnacle Grape

$7.75

DBL Sweet Carolina

$8.25

Shot Well Gin

$3.50

Shot Bombay Saphire

$5.00

Shot Tanqueray

$5.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Tanqueray

$6.25

DBL Well Gin

$6.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.25

DBL Tanqueray

$10.25

Shot Well Rum

$3.50

Shot Admiral Nelson Coconut

$4.00

Shot Bacardi

$4.00

Shot Bacardi Spiced

$4.00

Shot Captain Morgan

$4.00

Shot Myers Dark

$4.00

Shot Klyr

$5.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Admiral Nelson Coconut

$6.25

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Spiced

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$5.25

Klyr

$6.75

Myers Dark

$6.50

DBL Well Rum

$6.00

DBL Admiral Nelson Coconut

$9.25

DBL Bacardi

$9.25

DBL Bacardi Spiced

$9.25

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.25

DBL Klyr

$9.25

DBL Myers Dark

$9.00

Shot Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Shot 1800 Gold

$6.50

Shot 1800 Silver

$6.50

Shot Patron Silver

$8.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.75

1800 Gold

$9.75

1800 Silver

$9.75

Patron Silver

$12.00

DBL Well Tequila

$7.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.75

DBL 1800 Gold

$12.25

DBL 1800 Silver

$12.25

DBL Patron Silver

$14.75

Shot Well Whiskey

$3.50

Shot Seagram's 7

$4.00

Shot Seagram's VO

$4.00

Shot Jack Daniels

$5.00

Shot American Honey

$5.00

Shot SoCo

$4.25

Shot Fireball

$5.00

Shot Wild Turkey

$4.00

Shot Crown

$6.00

Shot Crown Apple

$6.00

Shot Crown Peach

$6.00

Shot Skrewball

$6.00

Shot Jack Fire

$5.00

Shot Jameson

$6.00

Shot Windsor

$3.50

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Seagram's 7

$4.75

Seagram's VO

$4.75

Jack Daniels

$6.50

American Honey

$7.25

SoCo

$5.25

Fireball

$7.25

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Skrewball

$9.25

Jack Fire

$6.50

Jameson

$8.75

Windsor

$5.25

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$6.00

DBL Seagram's VO

$6.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.25

DBL American Honey

$11.25

DBL SoCo

$8.25

DBL Fireball

$9.75

DBL Wild Turkey

$9.00

DBL Crown

$12.75

DBL Crown Apple

$12.75

DBL Crown Peach

$12.75

DBL Skrewball

$13.75

DBL Jack Fire

$10.25

DBL Jameson

$11.75

DBL Windsor

$7.00

Shot Elijah Craig

$7.00

Shot Bulleit

$7.00

Shot Glenlivet

$7.00

Shot Dewars

$6.00

Shot Hennessy

$6.00

Shot Jim Beam

$4.00

Shot Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Shot Jim Beam Honey

$4.00

Shot Jim Beam Red Stag

$4.00

Shot Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00

Shot Knob Creek

$7.50

Shot Woodford Reserve

$6.75

Shot Maker's Mark

$5.00

Elijah Craig

$9.25

Bulleit

$9.25

Glenlivet

$9.25

Dewars

$9.25

Hennessey

$9.00

Jim Beam

$5.75

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.25

Jim Beam Honey

$5.75

Jim Beam Red Stag

$5.75

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.50

Knob Creek

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.75

Maker's Mark

$8.25

DBL Elijah Craig

$14.25

DBL Bulleit

$13.75

DBL Glenlivet

$12.75

DBL Dewars

$12.75

DBL Hennessy

$12.25

DBL Jim Beam

$9.25

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$13.75

DBL Jim Beam Honey

$9.25

DBL Jim Beam Red Stag

$9.25

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$9.75

DBL Knob Creek

$14.25

DBL Woodford Reserve

$13.75

DBL Maker's Mark

$13.25

Shot Amaretto

$4.00

Shot Chambord

$6.00

Shot Disarrono Amaretto

$6.00

Shot Cointreau

$6.00

Shot Baileys

$7.00

Shot Frangelico

$6.00

Shot Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Shot Grand Marnier

$7.00

Shot Baja Rosa

$5.00

Shot Jagermeister

$4.50

Shot Kahlua

$5.00

Shot Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Shot Licor 43

$5.00

Shot Blackhaus

$5.00

Shot Blue Curacao

$4.00

Shot Blueberry

$4.00

Shot Buttershots

$4.00

Shot Black Raspberry

$4.00

Shot Sour Apple

$4.00

Shot Melon

$4.00

Shot Watermelon

$4.00

Shot Peppermint

$4.00

Shot Apricot Brandy

$4.00

Shot Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Shot Creme De Cacao Dark

$4.00

Shot Creme De Cacao Light

$4.00

Shot Creme De Menthe Dark

$4.00

Shot Creme De Menthe Light

$4.00

Shot Ouzo

$4.00

Shot Rootbeer

$4.00

Shot Rumchata

$5.50

Shot Rumpleminz

$5.00

Shot Sloe Gin

$4.00

Shot Grenadine

$4.00

Shot Triple Sec

$3.50

Amaretto

$6.50

Chambord

$9.25

Disarrono Amaretto

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.25

Baileys

$9.25

Frangelico

$8.75

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Baja Rosa

$5.75

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.75

Peach Schnapps

$5.75

Licor 43

$6.00

Blackhaus

$7.50

Blue Curacao

$5.25

Blueberry

$5.25

Buttershots

$5.25

Black Raspberry

$5.25

Sour Apple

$5.25

Melon

$5.25

Watermelon

$5.25

Peppermint

$5.00

Apricot Brandy

$5.00

Blackberry Brandy

$5.00

Creme De Cacao Dark

$5.00

Creme De Cacao Light

$5.00

Creme De Menthe Dark

$5.00

Creme De Menthe Light

$5.00

Ouzo

$5.75

Rootbeer

$4.75

Rumchata

$8.25

Rumpleminz

$7.00

Sloe Gin

$4.75

Grenadine

$4.75

Triple Sec

$4.25

DBL Amaretto

$9.75

DBL Chambord

$13.75

DBL Disarrono Amaretto

$12.25

DBL Cointreau

$13.75

DBL Baileys

$12.75

DBL Frangelico

$12.75

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$13.75

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.75

DBL Baja Rosa

$9.50

DBL Jagermeister

$10.25

DBL Kahlua

$9.25

DBL Peach Schnapps

$9.00

DBL Licor 43

$8.00

DBL Blackhaus

$11.75

DBL Blue Curacao

$7.75

DBL Blueberry

$7.75

DBL Buttershots

$7.75

DBL Black Raspberry

$7.75

DBL Sour Apple

$7.75

DBL Melon

$7.75

DBL Watermelon

$7.75

DBL Peppermint

$7.00

DBL Apricot Brandy

$7.00

DBL Blackberry Brandy

$7.00

DBL Creme De Cacao Dark

$7.00

DBL Creme De Cacao Light

$7.00

DBL Creme De Menthe Dark

$7.00

DBL Creme De Menthe Light

$7.00

DBL Ouzo

$9.25

DBL Rootbeer

$6.25

DBL Rumchata

$4.13

DBL Rumpleminz

$10.25

DBL Sloe Gin

$6.00

DBL Grenadine

$6.00

DBL Triple Sec

$6.00

SHOTS

SHT Alabama Slammer

$5.00

SHT B52

$7.00

SHT Brain Hemmorage

$5.00

SHT Butter Ball

$5.00

SHT Choc Cake

$5.00

SHT Choc Covered Pretzel

$5.00

SHT Dirty Bong Water

$6.00

SHT Four Horsemen

$6.00

SHT Girl Scout Cookie

$5.00

SHT Green Tea

$6.50

SHT Irish Car Bomb Shot

$6.50

SHT Jolly Rancher

$5.00

SHT Kamikaze

$5.00

SHT Lemon Drop

$5.00

SHT Liquid Marajuana

$6.00

SHT Little Beer

$5.00

SHT Oatmeal Cookie

$5.00

SHT Pickle Back

$6.50

SHT Pickle Shot

$5.00

SHT Pineapple Upside Down

$6.00

SHT Purple Gatorade

$5.00

SHT Red Death

$5.00

SHT Red Head

$6.00

SHT Royal Flush

$6.00

SHT Sex On the Beach

$5.00

SHT Snake Bite

$4.50

SHT Three Wise Men

$6.00

SHT Tootsie Roll

$5.00

SHT Vegas Bomb Shot

$5.00

SHT Washington Apple

$6.00

SHT White Gummy Bear

$5.00

SHT White Tea

$5.00

SHT Woo Woo

$5.00

WINES

Cabernet

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00

DRINK SPECIALS

$5 Drink Special

$5.00

$6 Drink Special

$6.00

$7 Drink Special

$7.00

$8 Drink Special

$8.00

$9 Drink Special

$9.00

$10 Drink Special

$10.00

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Water

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Kid's Drink Free

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

324 West Market Street, Marietta, PA 17547

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

