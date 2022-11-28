Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Marigold Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

118 S Pinckney St

Madison, WI 53703

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Black Sesame, Orange and Spinach Salad (DF, Vegan)
Turkey, Bacon & Pesto

Farm Fresh Eggs

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

fried over hard egg, cheddar spiked boursin, bacon, tomato, green onion, ciabatta

Scrambler

Scrambler

$15.00

three eggs scrambled with today's fresh ingredients; marigold potatoes or field mix & choice of toast

Two Egg Breakfast

Two Egg Breakfast

$11.00

any style; marigold potatoes or field mix & choice of toast

Bacon & Spinach Omelette

Bacon & Spinach Omelette

$15.00

roasted tomato, cream cheese, parmesan; marigold potatoes or field mix & choice of toast

Chorizo & Sweet Corn Relish Omelette

Chorizo & Sweet Corn Relish Omelette

$15.00

cilantro, cheddar, caramelized onion-red pepper relish; marigold potatoes or field mix & choice of toast

Ham & Gruyere Omelette

Ham & Gruyere Omelette

$15.00

parsley, green onion; marigold potatoes or field mix & choice of toast

Zucchini & Goat Cheese Omelette

Zucchini & Goat Cheese Omelette

$15.00

roasted red pepper, parmesan; marigold potatoes or field mix & choice of toast

Roasted Mushroom & Gouda Omelette

Roasted Mushroom & Gouda Omelette

$15.00

basil-walnut pesto

Cheese Omelette

$12.00

marigold potatoes or field mix & choice of toast

A la Carte Omelette

$10.00

A la Carte Scrambler

$9.00

A la Carte Cheese Omelette

$9.00

Morning Glories

Duck Confit Hash

Duck Confit Hash

$16.00

caramelized onions, fresh thyme, citrus, scallion, red potatoes; two eggs any style and petite field mix salad tossed in champagne vinaigrette

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$14.50

guajillo braised chicken, cilantro, pickled red onion, La Cosecha corn tortilla chips, roja and verde salsas, chihuahua, cotija; sunny side up egg

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$14.25

La Cosecha corn tortillas, avocado, roja and verde salsas, black bean, cotija, chile flake, cilantro, radish, pickled jalapeno; two sunny up eggs

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

smashed avocado, grilled seed and grain bread, toasted pepita, cilantro, pickled red onion, cotija, chile oil, lemon-orange zest

Roasted Sweet Potato, Kale, & Pesto Hash

Roasted Sweet Potato, Kale, & Pesto Hash

$13.25

carrot, celery, new potato, caramelized onion, basil-walnut pesto; field mix, two *eggs

Tofu Scramble

Tofu Scramble

$13.25

red pepper, scallion, black bean, La Cosecha corn tortilla chips, salsa roja; field mix

Three Grain & Tempeh Bowl

Three Grain & Tempeh Bowl

$15.00

black sesame tempeh sauteed with quinoa, red rice, lentils, and roasted red sweet potato; avocado, pickled radish, shredded napa cabbage, crushed candied cashews, toasted coconut, and sweet basil coconut crema

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

chorizo, cilantro, scrambled egg, cheddar, sweet potato, toasted pepita, black bean, roasted red pepper, chipotle mayo, salsa verde; green cabbage slaw

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Chorizo, Cilantro, scrambled egg, cheddar, sweet potato, pepita, black bean, roasted red pepper, chipotle mayo, salsa verde, cilantro- citrus green cabbage slaw

Cakes & Toast

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$7.00+

orange almond butter, fresh blueberries

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.50+

whipped butter

Pumpkin Buckwheat Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (GF)

Pumpkin Buckwheat Cinnamon Roll Pancakes (GF)

$8.00+

cream cheese icing, fresh strawberries, pure WI maple syrup

French Toast

French Toast

$13.25

brioche, toasted almonds, pastry cream, triple-berry almond puree, fresh berries

Toasted Coconut French Toast

$14.00Out of stock

pineapple mango compote, vanilla bean pastry cream, spiced sugar cookie crumble, fresh berries, and pure WI maple syrup

Sides

Avocado

$3.00
Cherrywood Smoked Bacon

Cherrywood Smoked Bacon

$4.50

three strips of cherrywood smoked bacon

Sausage Links

Sausage Links

$4.50

two organic sausage links

Impossible Sausage

Impossible Sausage

$4.50

two Impossible sausage patties

Marigold Potatoes

Marigold Potatoes

$4.50

sliced, spiced, and fried; garnished with green onion and parsley

Organic Field Mix

Organic Field Mix

$4.50

mixed organic greens with champagne vinaigrette

Red Cabbage Slaw

Red Cabbage Slaw

$3.25

shredded red cabbage with red wine-fennel vinaigrette

Toast

$2.25

Single Egg

$2.25

any style

Tempeh

$4.00

Side Guajillo Chicken

$4.00
Go Go Squeez Apple Sauce

Go Go Squeez Apple Sauce

$1.00

Handhelds

Roasted Turkey and Cranberry Mustard Sandwich

$15.00

melted white cheddar, roasted squash butter, candied pecans, pickled red onion, and frisée on grilled ciabatta

Chopped Spinach and Tuna Melt

Chopped Spinach and Tuna Melt

$14.25

house-made dill pickle, tomato, cheddar and gruyere; served open faced with a petite salad of frisée and pickled red onion

Baja Dog

Baja Dog

$12.00

seared all natural beef hotdog, avocado, pickled red onion, cucumber salsa, cotija cheese chitpotle mayo, grilled bun

Guajillo Braised Chicken

Guajillo Braised Chicken

$14.25

chipotle mayo, melted chihuahua. lime-cotija cabbage slaw; ciabatta bread

Turkey, Bacon & Pesto

Turkey, Bacon & Pesto

$15.50

tomato, romaine, cheddar, basil-walnut pesto, ciabatta

Grilled Pork Loin Al Pastor

Grilled Pork Loin Al Pastor

$16.00

grilled pineapple salsa, queso fresco, shredded romaine, and lime mayo on grilled ciabatta

Lemon Dill Chicken Salad

Lemon Dill Chicken Salad

$14.25

celery, scallion, tomato, spinach, and mayo; grilled seed and grain bread

Grilled Sweet Corn, Black Bean & Avocado Wrap

$14.00

hominy corn hummus, roasted red pepper, chipotle mayo, cucumber salsa, crushed tortilla chips & chopped romaine; wrapped in a flour tortilla

Greens

Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Plumped Black Currant and Gorgonzola Salad

$15.00

pickled onion, radicchio, and candied pecans on a bed of arugula; cider vinaigrette

Black Sesame, Orange and Spinach Salad (DF, Vegan)

Black Sesame, Orange and Spinach Salad (DF, Vegan)

$14.00

edamame, shredded carrots, candied cashews, fried shallots, red and napa cabbage; ginger soy vinaigrette (vegan) (Try it with our Black Sesame Tempeh!)

Roasted Beet, Warm Goat Cheese & Grapefruit Salad (GF)

Roasted Beet, Warm Goat Cheese & Grapefruit Salad (GF)

$15.50

pepita crusted orange goat cheese, radish, field mix, frisee, citrus zest, champagne vinaigrette

Honeycrisp Apple, Roasted Sweet Potato & White Cheddar Salad (GF)

Honeycrisp Apple, Roasted Sweet Potato & White Cheddar Salad (GF)

$15.00

plumped cranberries, spiced pepitas, pickled red onion, frisée, and spring mix; spiced cider vinaigrette

House Made Soup

Purée of Butternut Squash (GF)

Braised Beef and Vegetable

(DF/GF)

Lunch Sides

Marigold Potatoes

Marigold Potatoes

$4.50

sliced, spiced, and fried; garnished with green onion and parsley

Organic Field Mix

Organic Field Mix

$4.50

mixed organic greens with champagne vinaigrette

Red Cabbage Slaw

Red Cabbage Slaw

$3.25

shredded red cabbage with red wine-fennel vinaigrette

Green Cabbage Slaw

Green Cabbage Slaw

$4.50

Toast

$2.25

Side of Guajillo Chicken

$4.00

Side of Lemon Dill Chicken Salad

$4.00

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side of Boursin

$1.00
Great Lakes Kettle Chips Plain

Great Lakes Kettle Chips Plain

$2.00
Great Lakes Kettle Chips Cherrywood BBQ

Great Lakes Kettle Chips Cherrywood BBQ

$2.00
Go Go Squeez Apple Sauce

Go Go Squeez Apple Sauce

$1.00

Side of Chilled Lemon Herb Chicken Breast

$4.00

Hot Bevs

Coffee

$3.50

Marigold Fresh Coast Roast coffee

Latte

Latte

$5.00

espresso, steamed milk, light foam

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

espresso, steamed milk; generous foam

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
Americano

Americano

$3.00

2 shots espresso, hot water

Cafe Cubano

Cafe Cubano

$4.00

espresso over raw sugar; equal parts espresso & steamed milk

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

equal parts espresso & steamed milk

Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.50

2 shots espresso, and Fresh Coast Roast coffee

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00

house-made chai, and steamed milk

Steamer

Steamer

$3.50
To-Go Coffee

To-Go Coffee

$3.00+
Cafe Miel

Cafe Miel

$5.50

Wisconsin honey, espresso, steamed milk topped with cinnameg

Au Lait

Au Lait

$3.50

Fresh Coast Roast coffee with steamed milk

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

curated selection of Rishi teas

Tea Latte

$4.50
Hazelnut Almond Mocha

Hazelnut Almond Mocha

$5.50

espresso, hazelnut syrup, steamed almond milk, guittard chocolate

Mocha

Mocha

$4.50

espresso, guittard chocolate, and steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Guittard chocolate, steamed milk

Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.50

espresso, steamed milk, guittard caramel, kosher salt

Lavender Matcha Oat Latte

Lavender Matcha Oat Latte

$7.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50
Mulled Apple Cider

Mulled Apple Cider

$4.00

cinnamon, star anise, cloves, lemon, orange, nutmeg

Toffee Nut Latte

Toffee Nut Latte

$5.50

two shots of espresso, toffee nut syrup, choice of milk, caramel, crushed nuts

Maple Sage Latte

$5.50

two shots of espresso, choice of milk, pure WI maple syrup, sage, lemon, cinnamon, nutmeg

Caramel Apple Latte

$5.50

Cold Bevs

Iced Chai w/ Pumpkin Cold Foam

$5.50

house-made chai, choice of milk, topped with whipped pumpkin cold foam, cinnamon, nutmeg

Wisco Pop Cherry

Wisco Pop Cherry

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00
Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50
Juiced Lean and Clean

Juiced Lean and Clean

$5.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Cranberry Ginger Punch

$5.00

ginger beer, cranberry juice, fresh cranberries, rosemary

Juiced Super Destroyer

Juiced Super Destroyer

$5.00
Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$3.00
Topo Chico Water

Topo Chico Water

$2.50
San Pellegrino Soda

San Pellegrino Soda

$3.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Egg

$7.00

Kids French

$7.00

Kids Cakes

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids PB&J

$7.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

12 oz Fresh Coast Roast Bag

12 oz Coffee Bag

12 oz Coffee Bag

$10.00

Cups and Mugs

Wine Tumbler

Wine Tumbler

$20.00

Please specify the color you would like

Shirts

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$25.00

please specify color and size shirt

Flower Sticker

Sticker (Retail)

Sticker (Retail)

$2.00

Frozen Soup Quart

Love our soups? Take some home! $10 / frozen quart -- rotating selection.

RETAIL Roasted Potato Leek

$10.00

french lentils, red lentils, carrot, celery, onion, diced tomato, spinach, lemon zest, lemon juice, white wine, olive oil, garlic, bay leaves, oregano, basil, cumin, salt, pepper, beet sugar

RETAIL Purée of Butternut Squash (GF)

$10.00

roasted butternut squash, heavy cream, white wine, carrot, celery, onion, garlic, fresh thyme, bay leaves, salt, brown sugar, cider vinegar, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice

Portioned Retail

Maple Spiced Roasted Pecans (10oz)

Maple Spiced Roasted Pecans (10oz)

$13.99

pecans, maple syrup, cinnamon, cumin, smoked paprika, nutmeg, orange zest, salt, canola oil

Crisped Chile Lime Garbanzo Beans (8oz)

Crisped Chile Lime Garbanzo Beans (8oz)

$4.99

garbanzo beans, canola oil, salt, and chile lime seasoning

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upbeat, downtown family-owned cafe serving creative dishes prepared skillfully since 2001. Bold flavors coupled with seasonal fare and warm smiles is a benchmark in the Madison breakfast/lunch scene.

Website

Location

118 S Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703

Directions

