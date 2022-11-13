Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marigold Maison | PV

review star

No reviews yet

4720 E Cactus Rd Ste D118

Phoenix, AZ 85032

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Marigold Naan

Starter

Pakora made with chickpea flour, garlic, ginger, spices.

Paneer Pakora

$10.00

Chicken Pakora

$10.00

Private Party

$95.00

Chaat Corner

Samosa (Savory Pastry) (Veg)

$6.00

Stuffed with potato, green peas, spices

Chaat Samosa Chatt (Savory Pastry)

$8.00

Stuffed with potato, green peas, spices and topped with chickpeas, chaat masala, yogurt, mint, tamarind

Gobi Manchurian (veg)

$10.00

Cauliflower, green beans, sweet chili–soy

Dahi Puri

$5.00

Potato, chickpeas, yogurt, mint, tamarind

Gol Guppa

$8.00

Potato, chickpeas, tamarind, spicy water

Papadum

$6.00

Mint Vindaloo And Tamarind Sauce

From The Tandoor

Paneer Tikka

$18.00

Marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, tandoori spices, and served over onions and peppers

Chicken Tikka

$18.00

Marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, tandoori spices, and served over onions and peppers

Shrimp Tikka

$20.00

Marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, tandoori spices, and served over onions and peppers

Fish Tikka

$20.00

Marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, tandoori spices, and served over onions and peppers

Chicken Tandoori

$18.00

Soup & Salad

Mixed greens, quinoa, chickpea, cucumber, tomato, onion, citrus dressing

Turmeric Lentil Soup

$7.00

Mango Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, mango, tomato, raisin, sesame seeds, almonds, mango mustard dressing

Shrimp

$7.00

Chicken

$5.00

Qinuoa Salad

$12.00

Fish

$7.00

Sides

Aloo Gobi (Potato & Cauliflower)

$10.00

Mango Chutney

$4.00

Raita (Yogurt Sauce)

$4.00

Grilled Broccoli

$8.00

Mix Veggies

$10.00

Dal Tadka (Sauteed Lentils)

$10.00

Rice

$4.00

Onion Chili Salad

$4.00

Masala Sauce

$7.00

Makhani Sauce

$7.00

Korma Sauce

$7.00

Saag Sauce

$7.00

Vindaloo Sauce

$7.00

Mint Sauce Togo

$3.00

Tamarind Sauce

$3.00

Achar

$4.00

Achar

$4.00

Entrées

Chicken Tikka Masala

$20.00

Lamb Tikka Masala

$24.00

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$24.00

Fish Tikka Masala

$24.00

Veggie Tikka Masala

$18.00

Chicken Korma

$20.00

Lamb Korma

$24.00

Shrimp Korma

$24.00

Fish Korma

$24.00

Veggie Korma

$18.00

Chicken Vindaloo

$20.00

Lamb Vindaloo

$24.00

Shrimp Vindaloo

$24.00

Fish Vindaloo

$24.00

Veggie Vindaloo

$18.00

Chicken Makhani

$20.00

Lamb Makhani

$24.00

Shrimp Makhani

$24.00

Fish Makhani

$24.00

Veggie Makhani

$18.00

Chicken Curry

$20.00

Lamb Curry

$24.00

Shrimp Curry

$24.00

Fish Curry

$24.00

Veggie Curry

$18.00

Chicken Biryani

$20.00

Lamb Byriani

$24.00

Shrimp Byriani

$24.00

Fish Byriani

$24.00

Veggie Biryani

$18.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$20.00

Paneer Korma

$18.00

Paneer Vindaloo

$20.00

Paneer Makhani

$20.00

Saag

$18.00

Mutter Masala

$18.00

Dal Makhani

$18.00

Chana Masala

$18.00

Bhindi Masala

$18.00

Eggplan Bagain Bhartha

$18.00

Malai Kofta

$18.00

Veggie Saag

$18.00

Tandoor Baked Bread

Marigold Naan

$4.00

Light and soft white flour bread

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Naan with fresh garlic and cilantro

Roti

$4.00

Light and soft wheat bread

Aloo Naan

$4.00

Aloo Partha

$4.00

Mirchi Naan

$4.00

Desserts

Desserts

Mango Kulfi

$5.00

Mango, milk, rose water, cashew, sugar, cardamom

Lava Cake

$9.00

Molten chocolate cake served with ice cream

Gulab Jumun

$5.00

Warm cake cutouts soaked in rose honey syrup served with ice cream

Homemade Natural Refreshments

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Mango, yogurt, rose water

Iced Tea

$4.00

Garam Masala or Hibiscus

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Homemade Natural Refreshments

Nimbu Pani

$5.00

Namkeen Lassi

$5.00Out of stock

Chai Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Coke

$3.50

Acuqa Panna

$5.00

Water

$1.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

S Pelle

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Marigold Maison’s menu represents the finest examples of Indian cuisine. Executive Chef Sunil Kumar gives diners a culinary passport to India. The innovative menu features authentic Indian flavors and favorites like Chicken Tikka, Pani Puri, Samosas, and our Famous Tandoori Oven delicacies.

Location

4720 E Cactus Rd Ste D118, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Directions

Gallery
Marigold Maison | Phoenix image
Marigold Maison | Phoenix image

