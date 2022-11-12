Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marigold To Go

450 N. Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60654

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$5.00

Two samosas stuffed with potato, green peas, spices, and topped with chickpeas, chaat masala, yogurt, mint, tamarind

Chicken Tikka

$12.00Out of stock

Natural, free-range chicken breast

Chicken Taco

$8.00

Two tacos, onion, cilantro, mango chutney

Paneer Taco

$8.00

Two tacos, onion, cilantro, mango chutney

Pizza

Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza

$15.00

Tandoori chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella, spices. 14” crust.

Paneer Tikka Masala Pizza

$15.00

Indian cheese, tomato sauce, mozzarella, spices. 14” crust.

Entrees

Classic Chicken Curry

$16.00

Chicken, tomato, onion purée, ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander, fenugreek, garam masala

Classic Lamb Curry

$16.00

Lamb, tomato, onion purée, ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander, fenugreek, garam masala

Classic Shrimp Curry

$16.00

Shrimp, tomato, onion purée, ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander, fenugreek, garam masala

Goan Chicken Vindaloo

$16.00

Chicken, wine, vinegar, curry leaves, mustard, black cumin seeds

Goan Lamb Vindaloo

$16.00

Lamb, wine, vinegar, curry leaves, mustard, black cumin seeds

Goan Shrimp Vindaloo

$16.00

Shrimp, wine, vinegar, curry leaves, mustard, black cumin seeds

Kashmiri Chicken Korma

$16.00

Chicken, mild creamy saffron (sweet sauce), mixed fruit, cardamom

Kashmiri Lamb Korma

$16.00

Lamb, mild creamy saffron (sweet sauce), mixed fruit, cardamom

Kashmiri Shrimp Korma

$16.00

Shrimp, mild creamy saffron (sweet sauce), mixed fruit, cardamom

Chicken Tikka Masala

$16.00

Chicken, tomato sauce, cream, ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander, garam masala, fenugreek

Saag Chicken Spinach

$16.00

Chicken, mustard greens, broccoli, spinach, ginger, garlic, cream, fenugreek

Saag Lamb Spinach

$16.00

Lamb, mustard greens, broccoli, spinach, ginger, garlic, cream, fenugreek

Saag Paneer Spinach

$12.00

Indian cheese, mustard greens, broccoli, spinach, ginger, garlic, tomato, turmeric, fenugreek

Dal Makhani

$12.00

Red and black beans, black chana, urda dal, chana dal, onion, tomato, cream, spices

Malai Kofta

$15.00

Veggie Dumplings made with paneer, potato and cauliflower in a creamy saffron sauce

Eggplant Bharta

$12.00

Eggplant, onion, tomato, ginger, spices

Dal Tadka

$9.00Out of stock

Sautéed lentils, cumin, onion, garlic, ginger, tomato, spices

Chana Masala

$9.00

White chickpeas, mango powder, cumin, tamarind, onion, tomato, ginger, spices

Baked Bread

Naan

$2.00

Light and soft white flour bread

Garlic Naan

$2.00

Naan with fresh garlic and cilantro

Dessert

Gulab Jumun

$5.00

Warm cake cutouts soaked in rose honey syrup

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Innovative, fresh, and classic Indian Cuisine is now available for delivery or pickup in Chicago's River North! Chef Sunil Kumar has taken staples from his highly regarding Marigold Maison locations, to give those in the heart of Chicago a quality option for Indian takeout. Give us a call or order online for pickup or use your favorite delivery service option. River North, you now have a choice for flavorful, quality, Indian cuisine in your neighborhood!

450 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60654

