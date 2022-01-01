Marigold Market & Cafe imageView gallery

Order Again

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Single Espresso

$3.25

Double Espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.75

Flavored Latte

$5.00

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$4.50

Vanilla Almond Mocha

$5.00

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00

Earl Grey Honey Latte

$6.00

Nutella Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Buzzed Chai

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Pumpkin Latte

$6.00

Cold Drinks

Pellegrino

$5.00

Aqua Panna

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Homemade Ginger Lemonade

$3.50

Black Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea Of The Day

$3.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Sm Orange Juice

$3.00

Sm Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Sm Apple Juice

$3.00

Sm Tomato Juice

$3.00

Lg Orange Juice

$4.50

Lg Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Lg Apple Juice

$4.50

Lg Tomato Juice

$4.50

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Lemon-Lime

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Black Cherry

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Hot Tea

Assam Gold

$4.50

Happy Tea

$4.50

Mandarin Silk

$4.50

White Coconut Crème

$4.50

Earl Grey Crème

$4.50

English Breakfast

$4.50

Pacific Coast Mint

$4.50

French Lemon Ginger

$4.50

Gunpowder

$4.50

Chamomile

$4.50

Rooibos

$4.50

Seasonal Tea

$4.50

Marigold Favorites

Duck Hash

$15.00

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

Scrambled Egg Bruschetta

$14.00

Jim's Favorite Hash Browns

$14.00

Classic Breakfast

$9.00

Lighter Fare

Cup Homemade Granola

$3.50

Bowl Homemade Granola

$5.50

Cup Steel Cut Oatmeal

$4.50

Bowl Steel Cut Oatmeal

$6.50

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Cup Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Bowl Seasonal Fruit

$6.00

Cup Plain Greek Yogurt

$2.00

Cup Vanilla Greek Yogurt

$2.00

Omelets & Scrambles

Bacon, Spinach& Gruyere Omelette

$14.00

Chorizo, Manchego, Avocado, Peppers Omelette

$14.00

Berkshire Ham, Cheddar & Caramelized Onion Omelette

$13.00

Broccoli, Mushrooms, Tomato, Spinach, Peppers & Onion Omelette

$13.00

Custom Omelet

$9.00

Omelet - No Sides

$6.00

Pancakes, Waffles & Toast

Half Stack Pancakes

$6.00

Full Stack Pancakes

$11.00

Half Stack Marigold Pancakes

$7.00

Full Stack Marigold Pancakes

$13.00

Challah Bread French Toast

$9.50

Crepes French Toast

$10.00

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Single Pancake

$3.00

Single Marigold

$3.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Classic Breakfast Sammy

$9.00

Pura Vida Burrito

$12.00

Croque Madame

$11.00

Pump It Up Burrito

$11.00

Monte Cristo

$12.00

Sides

Toast

$2.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$4.00

Pork Sausage Links

$3.50

Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Porkroll

$3.50

Duck Hash

$8.00

Potato Hash

$3.00

Petite Green Salad

$5.00

Pure Maple Syrup

$3.00

Side Egg

$1.50

Side Avo

$1.50

Ham

$2.00

Side Salsa

$0.75

Starters

Cup Soup Of The Day

$4.50

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$7.00

Korean Pancake

$11.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

TOGO Soup

$7.00

TOGO QUART

$12.00

Salads

Baby Arugula

$14.00

Spinach

$14.00

Grilled Romaine

$14.00

Mixed Greens

$8.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Croque Monsieur

$13.00

Herb Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

8 Oz. Burger

$12.00

BLT

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Custom Lunch Sammy

$8.00

Entrees

Puff Pastry Quiche Tart

$14.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$16.00

Pumpkin Ravioli

$15.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Sides

Fries SIDE

$3.00

Truff Fries SIDE

$4.00

Petite Green Salad

$5.00

CUP Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

BOWL Seasonal Fruit

$6.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Bread And Butter

$1.50

Baked Goods

Scones

$3.00

Gluten Free Dessert

$4.00

Small Whoopie Pie

$4.00

Large Cookie

$3.50

Crumb Cake

$3.50

Lemon Bars

$3.50

Bars

$3.50

Cupcakes

$3.50

Apple Dapple

$4.00

Smores Brownie

$4.00

Cookies

$2.00

Brownie

$3.50

Cookie Sandwich

$5.00

JUMBO cupcake

$3.50

GF Fudge Bars

$3.50

STARTERS

Lump Crab & Brie Beignets

$16.00

Roasted Pear and Gorgonzola Tart

$12.00

Spanish Shrimp

$14.00

SOUPS + SALADS

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Apples, Grapes, Pecan, Goat Chz Salad

$10.00

Burrata, Tomato, Olives Salad

$12.00

ENTREES

Grilled 14oz Prime NY Strip

$40.00Out of stock

Pan Seared Halibut

$32.00

Airline Chicken Breast

$28.00

Herb Grilled Swordfish

$30.00

Double Cut Prime Pork Chop

$28.00

Saffron Risotto

$24.00

Lamb Shank

$28.00

SIDES

Zucchini Orzo

$7.00

Squash + Mushroom Quinoa

$7.00

Sweet Potato Puree

$7.00

French Beans

$7.00

Golden Rice

$7.00

Asparagus

$7.00

DINNER DESSERTS

Crème Brûlée

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Upside Down Cake

$10.00

Pavlova

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Pot De Creme

$10.00

Market Items

Tea Tins

$15.00

Granola Bag

$8.00

Local Honey

$14.00

Tea Pot

$30.00

Artisan Tea Pot

$26.00

Tee-Shirt S M L

$20.00

Tee-Shirt XL-XXL

$22.00

S Milk Bottle

$4.00

LG Milk Bottle

$6.00

Ounce Loose Tea

$10.00

Salad Dressing Bottle

$10.00

Salsa Bottle

$10.00

Truffle Dressing Bottle

$12.00

Dressing Refill

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2003 NJ-71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762

Directions

Gallery
Marigold Market & Cafe image

