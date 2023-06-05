Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Marila's Mexican by Puesto
562 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The team behind award winning Puesto has introduced a new restaurant, created especially for the Huntington Beach community, that is rooted in the same values and commitment to quality that Puesto and the family behind it has come to be known for. Marila’s is a place that serves up a bit of nostalgia for the family as it offers the comforts of home cooking through family recipes passed down through generations. Named in love after their abuela, Marila’s Mexican is a piece of their home and their hearts.
Location
7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ROL Hand Roll Bar - Huntington Beach
No Reviews
7862 WARNER AVE STE 101 HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA 92647
View restaurant
The Longboard Restaurant- Springdale - 14892 Springdale St
No Reviews
14892 Springdale St Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurant
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurant
More near Huntington Beach