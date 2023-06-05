Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Marila's Mexican by Puesto

562 Reviews

$$

7821 Edinger AVE STE 110

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
The team behind award winning Puesto has introduced a new restaurant, created especially for the Huntington Beach community, that is rooted in the same values and commitment to quality that Puesto and the family behind it has come to be known for. Marila’s is a place that serves up a bit of nostalgia for the family as it offers the comforts of home cooking through family recipes passed down through generations. Named in love after their abuela, Marila’s Mexican is a piece of their home and their hearts.

7821 Edinger AVE STE 110, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

