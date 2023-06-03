- Home
Marina Bar and Grill 5879 Marina Rd
No reviews yet
5879 Marina Rd
Discovery Bay, CA 94505
MAIN MENU
Appetizers
Cup of Clam Chowder
New England Style
Bowl of Clam Chowder
New England Style
Roasted Corn Cakes
Pancetta, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Chives
Prawn Ceviche
Contains Lime Juice, tomatoes, cilantro, red onion, chili peppers, cucumber, and avocado and a side of tortilla chips.
Poutine Fries
Beef Gravy, Cheese Curds, Green Onion
Crispy Loaded Tots
Cheese, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Jalapenos
Classic Hummas
Creamy dip made from chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, serrano peppers, and garlic. With pita and fresh veggies for dipping.
Ahi Poke
Yellowfin Tuna, Edamame, Sesame Seeds
Chicken Wings
Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet chili
Chicken Nachos
Chicken, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream, Tomato, Jalapeno, Green Onion
Ground Beef Nachos
Ground Beef, nacho cheese, Sour Cream, Tomato, Jalapeno, green onion
Fried Zucchini
Battered crispy zucchini with spices served with spicy chipotle sauce
Fried Calamari
White Wine, Garlic, Shallots, Lemon
Salads
Prawn Louie
Fresh prawns on a bed of romaine and mixed greens with hard-boiled eggs, ripe tomatoes and creamy avocado slices and zesty Louie dressing.
Classic Cobb Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with rows of diced grilled chicken and crispy bacon, hard-boiled eggs, diced avocado, blue cheese and grape tomatoes
House Salad
Iceberg lettuce with fresh grape tomatoes and crunchy cucumbers and sliced red onions and garlic crostini's and dusted with cheddar cheese
Caesar Salad
Garlic Crostini, Parmesan
Burgers/Sandwiches
The Classic Burger
classic black angus burger with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house sauce, pickles on a Brioche bun
The Hawaiian
Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with a tangy teriyaki sauce, chopped romaine, ripe grilled pineapples, and a spicy onion ginger jam.
The Greek Burger
Freshly ground lamb topped with feta cheese, sliced red onion, tzatziki sauce and topped with peppery arugula.
The Classic Burger (Copy)
Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce
Cowboy Burger
Cheddar cheese, Onion rings, BBQ Sauce
The Philly
Grilled Steak, Oioons, Peppers, Provoline
Entrees
Fish & Chips
Panko Breaded Cod, Tartar Sauce
Chicken Piccata
White Wine, Garlic, Capers, Lemon, Butter
Wild Salmon
Blackened or Grilled
Surf & Turf
Filet Mignon, Lobster Tail
Surf & Turf
Filet Mignon, Garlic Prawns
Surf & Turf
Ribeye, Lobster Tail
Surf & Turf
Ribeye, Garlic Prawns
Ribeye 12oz
Pasta
Kids
Dessert
Soft Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Lemonade
Mr Pibb
Root Beer
Sprite
Soda Water
Tonic Water
Cranberry
OJ
Pineapple
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Red Bull
Red Bull S.F.
BottledWater
Topo Chico
Coffee
Coffee Decaf
Ice Tea
Hot Tea
Water
Grapefruit
Arnold palmer
Apple juice
Shirley temple
Roy Rogers
Milk
Sides
Chips
Ranch
Ketchup
Fruit
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Side Chicken
Side Prawns
Side Salmon
Side Blackened Salmon
Thousand Island
Blue cheese dressing
Bacon
Side Prawn Louie Salad
Side Cob Salad
Side House Salad
Mash Potatoes
Bread
Avacado
terakihi
Employee Meals
Bar menu
Bottled Beer
Bottles White
Bourbon / Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Bulliet
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Knobb Creek
Makers Mark
Sazerac Rye
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Sheep Dog Peanut Butter
Texas Pecan
Whistle Pig
Woodford RSV
Cocktails
Adios
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Bellini
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Breakfast Shot
Champagne Cocktail
Choc Cake Shot
Cosmo
Cucumber Cooler
Daiquri
Dark n Stormy
Delta Breeze
Delta Water
Espresso Martini
French 75
French Toast shot
Gimlet
Gin Fizz
ContIns egg white
Greyhound
Hurricane
Jager Bomb
John Daly
Kamakazi
Lemon Drop
Light House
Long Island
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Marina Dayz
Marina Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old fashioned
Painkiller
Paloma
Pina Colada
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Ski Beach
Spicy Margarita
Straw Ginger lemonade
Summer Night
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila Sunrise
The Knotty Martini
Tom Collins
Twisted John Daly
Whiskey Sour
Contains egg white
White Russian
Coffe Drinks / Hot Drinks
Draft Beer
Gin
Liquors
99 bananas
Amaretto
Aperol
Baileys
Butterscotch
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Cream de cocoa
Cream de mint
Fernet
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jager
Kalua
Lemoncello
Liquor 43
Midori
Pama
Sambuca
Schnapps
Southern Comfort
St. Germain
Triple Sec
Tuaca
Red Bottle
Acrobat P N
Austin Hope Cab
The Whole Shebang
Diora P N
Dough Cab
House Cab
House Merlot
Intercept Cab
Joel Gott Cab
Justin Isosceles
Kenwood Zin
Markham Merlot
Morgan 12 Clones
Prisoner
Rod strong Merlot
Rombauer Zin
Sea sun P N
Red Wine Glass
Scotch
Tequila
Vodka
White wine Glass
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
5879 Marina Rd, Discovery Bay, CA 94505