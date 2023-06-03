Main picView gallery

Marina Bar and Grill 5879 Marina Rd

No reviews yet

5879 Marina Rd

Discovery Bay, CA 94505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

MAIN MENU

Appetizers

Cup of Clam Chowder

$8.00Out of stock

New England Style

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$12.00Out of stock

New England Style

Roasted Corn Cakes

$9.00Out of stock

Pancetta, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Chives

Prawn Ceviche

$15.00

Contains Lime Juice, tomatoes, cilantro, red onion, chili peppers, cucumber, and avocado and a side of tortilla chips.

Poutine Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Beef Gravy, Cheese Curds, Green Onion

Crispy Loaded Tots

$10.00Out of stock

Cheese, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Jalapenos

Classic Hummas

$12.00

Creamy dip made from chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, serrano peppers, and garlic. With pita and fresh veggies for dipping.

Ahi Poke

$18.00Out of stock

Yellowfin Tuna, Edamame, Sesame Seeds

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet chili

Chicken Nachos

$18.00

Chicken, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream, Tomato, Jalapeno, Green Onion

Ground Beef Nachos

$18.00

Ground Beef, nacho cheese, Sour Cream, Tomato, Jalapeno, green onion

Fried Zucchini

$12.00

Battered crispy zucchini with spices served with spicy chipotle sauce

Fried Calamari

$16.00

White Wine, Garlic, Shallots, Lemon

Salads

Prawn Louie

$18.00

Fresh prawns on a bed of romaine and mixed greens with hard-boiled eggs, ripe tomatoes and creamy avocado slices and zesty Louie dressing.

Classic Cobb Salad

$16.00

Crisp romaine lettuce with rows of diced grilled chicken and crispy bacon, hard-boiled eggs, diced avocado, blue cheese and grape tomatoes

House Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce with fresh grape tomatoes and crunchy cucumbers and sliced red onions and garlic crostini's and dusted with cheddar cheese

Caesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Garlic Crostini, Parmesan

Burgers/Sandwiches

The Classic Burger

$16.00

classic black angus burger with melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house sauce, pickles on a Brioche bun

The Hawaiian

$15.00

Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with a tangy teriyaki sauce, chopped romaine, ripe grilled pineapples, and a spicy onion ginger jam.

The Greek Burger

$18.00

Freshly ground lamb topped with feta cheese, sliced red onion, tzatziki sauce and topped with peppery arugula.

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Cheddar cheese, Onion rings, BBQ Sauce

The Philly

$16.00

Grilled Steak, Oioons, Peppers, Provoline

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Panko Breaded Cod, Tartar Sauce

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

White Wine, Garlic, Capers, Lemon, Butter

Wild Salmon

$26.00

Blackened or Grilled

Surf & Turf

$44.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon, Lobster Tail

Ribeye 12oz

$38.00

Pasta

Penne Pasta Primavera

$18.00Out of stock

Olive Oil, Veggies, Basil Tomatoes

Pasta Rigatoni

$22.00Out of stock

Roasted Tomato Vodka Sauce

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$22.00

White Wine, Garlic, Cream, Parmesan

Shrimp Vodka Fusilli Pasta

$23.00

Sundried tomato, capers, garlic, tabasco, vodka lemon sauce.

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Fruit or Fries

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Fruit or Fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Fruit or Fries

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Fruit or Fries

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Fruit or Fries

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

PRIORITIZE KIDS

Dessert

Chocolate Crinkle Pizookie

$10.00Out of stock

Calahans

New York Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Fresh Raspberry Puree

Butter Toffee Cake

$10.00

Calahans Ice Cream

Birthday Dessert

Ice cream scoop

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock

Red Bull S.F.

$4.00Out of stock

BottledWater

$4.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee Decaf

$3.00Out of stock

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Water

Grapefruit

$3.00

Arnold palmer

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Shirley temple

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Sides

Chips

Ranch

Ketchup

Fruit

$4.00

French Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Prawns

$7.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Blackened Salmon

$8.00

Thousand Island

Blue cheese dressing

Bacon

$2.00

Side Prawn Louie Salad

$9.00

Side Cob Salad

$8.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Mash Potatoes

$4.50Out of stock

Bread

Avacado

$1.50

terakihi

Employee Meals

Joes Hummus

$12.00

Zucchini

$12.00

House Salad

$12.00

Classic Burger

$16.00

The Hawaiian

$15.00

Chicken Alfredo

$22.00

Bar menu

Bottled Beer

Bud

$3.75

Bud light

$3.75

Coors

$3.75

Coors light

$3.75

Corona

$4.75

Corona Premier

$4.75

Heineken 0.0

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Pacifico

$4.75

White Claw

$5.00

O’dules

$4.00

Bottles White

House char

$22.00

Chalk Hill

$36.00

Baileyana

$36.00

Wente Char

$42.00

Rombauer Char

$68.00

House Sav Blanc

$22.00

Dashwood Sav Blanc

$32.00

Michael David Sav Blanc

$38.00

Rombauer Sav Blanc

$56.00

Ferrari Carano Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Moscato

$28.00

Fox Haven

$28.00

Serendipity

$28.00

The Pale Rose

$32.00

Bourbon / Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.50

Bulliet

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$8.50

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Jameson Orange

$7.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Knobb Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Sazerac Rye

$8.50

Seagrams 7

$7.75

Seagrams VO

$7.50

Sheep Dog Peanut Butter

$6.50

Texas Pecan

$7.50

Whistle Pig

$9.50

Woodford RSV

$9.00

Cocktails

Adios

$12.00

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.50

Appletini

$12.00

Bellini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.50

Breakfast Shot

$8.50

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Choc Cake Shot

$7.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Cucumber Cooler

$9.00

Daiquri

$10.00

Dark n Stormy

$9.00

Delta Breeze

$8.50

Delta Water

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.50

French 75

$10.00

French Toast shot

$8.50

Gimlet

$7.00

Gin Fizz

$9.00

ContIns egg white

Greyhound

$6.50

Hurricane

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$6.50

John Daly

$8.00

Kamakazi

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Light House

$10.00

Long Island

$12.00

Madras

$6.50

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$8.75

Margarita

$8.00

Marina Dayz

$9.00

Marina Margarita

$12.75

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old fashioned

$10.00

Painkiller

$10.00

Paloma

$7.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Rob Roy

$7.50

Sazerac

$9.00

Screwdriver

$6.50

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Sidecar

$9.00

Ski Beach

$8.75

Spicy Margarita

$11.50

Straw Ginger lemonade

$11.00

Summer Night

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

The Knotty Martini

$11.00

Tom Collins

$7.50

Twisted John Daly

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Contains egg white

White Russian

$7.50

Coffe Drinks / Hot Drinks

B 52

$8.50

Chip Shot

$8.50

Hot Buttered Rum

$8.50

Hot Toddy

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Mexican Coffee

$8.50

Draft Beer

805

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Hop Valley

$5.50

Michelada

$7.00

Modelo

Sierra

$5.50

Tangerine Wheat

$5.50

Ultra

$4.50

Gin

Beefeater

$7.50

Bombay

$7.75

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Grey Whale

$10.00

Hendrics

$9.00

Tanqueray

$7.50

Well Gin

$5.50

Liquors

99 bananas

$6.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Aperol

$6.50

Baileys

$7.00

Butterscotch

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.50

Cream de cocoa

$6.00

Cream de mint

$6.00

Fernet

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Jager

$6.00

Kalua

$7.00

Lemoncello

$7.00

Liquor 43

$7.00

Midori

$6.50

Pama

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.50

Schnapps

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.50

St. Germain

$7.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Red Bottle

Acrobat P N

$40.00

Austin Hope Cab

$68.00

The Whole Shebang

$36.00

Diora P N

$32.00

Dough Cab

$42.00

House Cab

$22.00

House Merlot

$22.00

Intercept Cab

$54.00

Joel Gott Cab

$34.00

Justin Isosceles

$110.00

Kenwood Zin

$32.00

Markham Merlot

$56.00

Morgan 12 Clones

$76.00

Prisoner

$78.00

Rod strong Merlot

$36.00

Rombauer Zin

$75.00

Sea sun P N

$32.00

Red Wine Glass

Acrobat

$11.00

Austin Hope Cab

$18.00

The Whole Shebang

$10.00

Diora P N

$12.00

Dough Cab

$12.00

House Cab

$6.50

House merlot

$6.50

Intercept Cab

$15.00

Joel Gott Cab

$9.50+

Rodney strong Merlot

$10.00+

Sea Sun

$9.00+

Scotch

Well Scotch

$5.50

Chivas

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

J W Black

$8.00

Glenlevit

$9.00

Macallan

$11.00

Well Brandy

$5.50

Tequila

Casa Amigos Blanco

$10.00

Casa Anejo

$12.00

Casa Reposado

$10.00

Cazadores

$7.50

Claze Azul

$26.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Rep

$11.00

Patron silver

$10.00

Siete Anejo

$10.00

Siete Blanco

$9.00

Siete Reposado

$12.00

Tanteo

$8.00

Well tequila

$5.50

Vodka

Absolute

$7.50

Deep Eddy

$7.50

Grey goose

$9.50

Grey Goose Citron

$9.50

Kettle One

$8.50

Stoly

$7.00

Titos

$8.50

Well Vodka

$5.50

White wine Glass

Baileyana Char

$10.00

Chalk Hill Char

$10.00

Dashwood S B

$9.00

Ferrari Carano P G

$8.00

Fox Haven

$8.00

House Char

$6.50

House Sav Blanc

$6.50

Michael David S B

$9.00

Moscato

$7.00+

Rombauer Char

$18.00

Rombauer S B

$15.00

Serendipity

$8.00

The Pale Rose

$9.00

Wente Char

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Malibu

$7.50

Myers

$7.50

Well Rum

$5.50

Sparkling

G J Roget

$6.50

G Fox Haven

$10.00

G Campo Viejo Rose

$8.50

Ruffino Prosecco Split

$8.00

Btl. J Roget

$22.00

Btl Fox Haven

$36.00

Btl Campo Viejo Rose

$30.00

Btl Prosecco

$28.00

Btl. Chandon

$80.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5879 Marina Rd, Discovery Bay, CA 94505

Directions

Main pic

Tracy
