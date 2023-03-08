Marina Bistro - Main 4760 W Sahara Ave Suite 13
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mexican Asian American Infusion
Location
4760 West Sahara Avenue, 13, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant
Wing King - 4235 S. Fort Apache Road
4.2 • 3,817
4235 S. Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Craig
4.7 • 3,411
7130 W. Craig Rd Las Vegas, NV 89129
View restaurant