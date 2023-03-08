Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marina Bistro - Main 4760 W Sahara Ave Suite 13

review star

No reviews yet

4760 West Sahara Avenue

13

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Dinner

Empanadas de Camaron

$16.00

Guaca/ Chicharron/ Ribeye

$24.00

Queso Fundido/ Jalapenos

$16.00

Spicy Rock Shrimp

$18.00

Calamari

$18.00

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Wings

$13.00

Sopes de Cochinita Pibil (3)

$20.00

Pulpo al Grill

$22.00

Camarones al Ajo

$28.00

Camarones a la Diabla

$28.00

Camarones Costa Azul

$28.00

Enchilada Trio

$38.00

Salmon al Sarten

$24.00

Coctel de Camaron

$25.00

Ceviche de Camaron

$24.00

Ceviche de Pescado

$24.00

Molcajete del Mar

$52.00

Molcajete Cielo Mar y Tierra

$42.00

Ocean Pasta

$34.00

Risotto del Mar

$35.00Out of stock

Carbonati Pasta

$24.00+

Sopes de Cochinita Pibil (3)

$20.00

Sopes de Vegetales

$15.00

Enchiladas de Queso

$16.00

Enchiladas de Pollo

$19.00

Enchiladas de Camaron

$21.00

Fajitas Mixtas

$26.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$9.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Asada Trio

$16.00

Al Pastor Trio

$18.00

Quesabirria Taco Trio

$18.00

Gobernador Trio

$23.00

Ribeye Trio

$32.00

Taco Capiado

$18.00

Steaks

CAB Bone In Ribeye 16 Oz

$59.00+

CBA Bone In Ribeye 12 Oz

$59.00

CAB New York 16 Oz

$44.00+Out of stock

CBA New York 12oz

$40.00

CAB Filet Mignon 8 oz & Lobster Tail

$82.00

CAB Filet Mignon 8 oz

$63.00

CAB Tomahawk 32 oz

$95.00

Pulpo al Grill

$20.00

Bacon cheese Burger and Fries

$21.00

Carne Asada

$32.00

Bone In Ribeeye 12 Oz

$59.00

Sushi

Sinners Roll

$21.00

Marina Roll

$18.00

Cancun Roll

$18.00

Guamuchilito Roll

$18.00

Patron Roll

$18.00

Aguachile Roll

$16.00

Alaska Roll

$18.00

Las Vegas Roll

$14.00

Hamachi Roll

$18.00

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Lobster Roll

$22.00

Salmon Carpaccio

$18.00

Hamachi Fusion

$18.00

Tuna Jalapeno

$16.00

California Roll Hand

$8.00

Veggie Roll Hand

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll Hand

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll Hand

$8.00

California Roll Cut

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll Cut

$11.00

Veggie Roll Cut

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll Cut

$11.00

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

Edamana with sea salt

$7.00

Crispy Rice

$8.00

Mix Tempura

$9.00

4 Piece Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Tuna nigiri

$7.00

Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$7.00

Octupus Nigiri

$7.00

Halibut Nigiri

$7.00

Tuna Sashimi

$11.00

Salmon Sashimi

$11.00

Yellotail Sashimi

$11.00

Octupus Sashimi

$14.00

Halibut Sashimi

$16.00

Dessert

Churros

$12.00

Tres Leches

$11.00

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Home Made Flan

$9.00

Vanilla Icecream

$8.00

Sides

Side 2 Eggs

$4.00

Side Avocado

$5.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Beans & Rice

$6.00

Side Broccolini

$10.00

Side Fries

$8.00

Side Mash potato

$10.00

Side Mexican Rice

$4.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Sautéed Serrano & onions

$9.00

Steam Rice

$5.00

Side Red Potatoes

$10.00

Side Butter Noodles

$10.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Side Lobster Tail

$18.00

Side Of Toast

$4.00

Side Of Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side Salsa Verde

$1.00

Side Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Side Of Hash Browns

$6.00

Side Of Chicken

$8.00

Side Red Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Tostadas

$2.00

Chimichurri

$4.00

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Side Sourcream

$2.00

Side Chiles Toreados

$6.00

Open item

Open food

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Milk

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Coke Zero

$5.00

Dr Pepper

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Water / Mineral

Bottle Water

$3.00

Topochico Mineral

$5.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Fiji

$6.00

Juices

Minute Maid OJ

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Watermelon Juice

$8.00

Coffee / Tea

Black Tea

$6.00

Earl Grey

$6.00

Matcha Tea

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican Asian American Infusion

Location

4760 West Sahara Avenue, 13, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Texas Meltz - W. Sahara
orange starNo Reviews
4604 W Sahara Ave Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Aloha Kitchen and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110 Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Mariposa - 2575 S Decatur Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2575 S Decatur Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Fuku Burger - Chinatown
orange starNo Reviews
3429 S Jones Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89146
View restaurantnext
Lamaii
orange star4.5 • 723
4480 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD LAS VEGAS, NV 89102
View restaurantnext
Rincon de Buenos Aires - Spring Mountain
orange starNo Reviews
5300 W Spring Mountain Rd #117 Las Vegas, NV 89146
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Wing King - 4235 S. Fort Apache Road
orange star4.2 • 3,817
4235 S. Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Craig
orange star4.7 • 3,411
7130 W. Craig Rd Las Vegas, NV 89129
View restaurantnext
Downtown Terrace
orange star4.2 • 1,913
707 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Via Brasil Steakhouse
orange star4.0 • 1,893
1225 South Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston