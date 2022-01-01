Capt. Bob Beck's Marina Cafe imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Capt. Bob Beck's Marina Cafe

529 Reviews

$$

110 S Marine Blvd,

Jacksonville, NC 28540

Appetizers

As App Goes First

$ Bacon Chz Fries Appetizer

$6.99

$ Basket Of Fries

$3.99

$ Basket Of Garlic Bread

$2.99

$ Basket Okra

$4.99

$ Basket Onion Rings

$7.99

$ Basket Tater Tots

$4.99

$ Bskt Batter Fries

$4.49

$ Chips & Salsa

$2.99

$ Fried Pickle Spears

$2.99

$ Hush Puppies (4)

$1.49

$ Hush Puppies (8)

$2.49

Barra Wings

$10.99

Bowl Chowder

$4.99

Capt Sampler

$13.99

Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Chicken Tender Bskt

$8.99

Clam Basket

$9.99

Crab Dip

$10.99

Cup Clam

$4.49

Fried Calamari Basket & Marinara Sauce

$9.99

Loaded French Fries

$7.99

Macho Nachos

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Oyster Basket

$11.99

Potato Boats

$8.99

Quesadilla Beef

$12.99

Quesadilla Cheese

$9.49

Quesadilla Chicken

$12.99

Quesadilla Shrimp

$13.49

Shrimp Basket

$8.99

TO GO Crab Dip 8oz

$7.99

Wings

$10.99

Burgers

*CHK 4 App

Anchor Burger

$9.99

Barefooter's

$12.99

Chilli Cheese Burger

$10.99

Mushrooms Bacon Swiss Burger

$10.99

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.95Out of stock

Cheesecake

$4.95

Pumpkin Cream Pie

$5.00Out of stock

House Specialities

*CHK 4 App

Blackened Ribeye

$24.99

Blackened Chicken Dinner

$17.98

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$22.48

Blackened Tuna Steak Dinner

$21.48

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Chicken Pasta

$14.99

Fajita

$15.99

Flounder Dinner

$15.99

Fried Oyster Plate

$19.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$16.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$20.99

Grilled Tuna Steak Dinner

$19.99

Jambalaya Chicken

$15.99

Jambalaya Shrimp

$15.99

Pasta Alfredo No Meat

$10.99

PASTA Shrimp

$14.99

Ribeye Steak

$22.99

Seafood Platter

$18.99

Shrimp Plate

$15.99

Southwestern Bbq Chicken

$18.99

Stir Fry

$14.99

Little Mates Menu

*CHK 4 App

Kids Cheese Burgers

$5.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Chicken Pasta

$5.99

Kids Fried Flounder

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Shrimp

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Raw & Steam Bar Menu

*CHK 4 App

1 CLUSTER CRAB LEGS

$26.00

1/ 2 Dozen Steamed Oysters

$10.99

1/2 Dozen Steamed Clams

$9.99

1/2 Pound Peel & Eat Shrimp

$11.99

1/2 Pound Steamed Mussels

$9.99

CRAB LEG DINNER

$49.00

Dozen Steamed Oysters

$19.99

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$9.99

Just Got Reel Spc

$6.99

Peck Of Oysters

$39.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp Pound

$20.99

Raw Dozen

$20.99

Ricky Kellum Spc

$6.99

Steamed Clams Dozen

$16.99

Steamed Mussels Pound

$16.99

1/2 Dozen Raw

$11.99

Salads

*CHK 4 App

Blackened Tuna Salad

$15.98

Boat House Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Captain's Greek Salad

$9.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled Tuna Salad

$14.99

Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Steak Salad

$15.49

Taco Beef Salad

$10.99

Taco Chicken Salad

$10.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Sandwiches & Subs

*CHK 4 App

BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$11.98

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$10.98

BLT

$8.99

Chicken Philly

$10.99

Club Med

$9.99

Crab Melt

$9.99

French Dip

$10.99

Fried Chicken Sand

$10.99

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Tuna Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Italian Sub

$9.99

Mahi Sand

$14.49

Monte Cristo

$8.99

Parm Chick Sandwich

$9.99

Patty Melt

$9.99

Paul Parker Sandwich

$9.99

Philly Steak & Cheese

$10.99

Reuben Sandwich

$9.99

Ribeye Sandwich

$12.99

Shrimp Burger

$9.99

Sides

$ 1 Potato Boat

$1.49

$ Cole Slaw

$2.99

$ Cup Chowder

$4.49

$ Rice Pilaf

$2.99

$ Roasted Potatoes

$2.99

$ Side Salad

$2.99

$ Okra

$2.99

$ Vegetable Mix

$3.99

Fries Side

$1.49

Twice Baked Potato

$3.99

Catering

Small Crabdip

$50.00

Lg Crabdip

$70.00

Sm Italian Meatballs

$52.00

Lg Italian Meatballs

$87.00

Sm Wings

$75.00

Lg Wings

$140.00

Sm Veg Platter

$52.00

Lg Veg Platter

$80.00

Sm Fruit Bowl

$110.00

Lg Fruit Bowl

$110.00

Sm Shrimp Cocktail

$60.00

Lg Shrimp Cocktail

$110.00

Sm Peel N Eat

$100.00

Lg Peel N Eat

$180.00

Sm Chez N Crackers

$65.00

Lg Chez N Crackers

$85.00

Sm Cocktail Weiners

$50.00

Lg Cocktail Weiners

$85.00

Sm Tortilla Chips

$30.00

Lg Tortilla Chips

$55.00

Sm Mini Corndogs

$50.00

Lg Mini Corndogs

$90.00

Sm Greek Salad Pasta

$30.00

Lg Grk Salad Pasta

$55.00

Sm Chck Tenders

$55.00

Lg Chck Tenders

$95.00

Sm Battered Fries

$35.00

Lg Battered Fries

$60.00

Sm Tatter Tots

$25.00

Lg Tatter Tots

$40.00

3ft Subs

$45.00

Per Foot

$15.00

6 Ft Sub

$90.00

Pt Slaw

$3.99

Pt Pot Salad

$3.99

1/2 Pnt Slaw

$2.99

1/2 Pt Pot Salad

$2.99

1 Qt Clam Chowder

$14.99

1 Qt Slaw

$6.99

1 Qt Pot Salad

$6.99

Dzn Puppies

$2.99

Take Out Ranch

$4.99

1 Pnt Clam Chowder

$7.50

Open Food

Add Flounder 1 Pc

$3.99

add grilled chicken

$6.99

add grilled tuna

$8.99

Add Lettuce

add oysters

$6.99

add steak

$8.99

Au Juis

$0.99

Avacado

$1.49

Bacon

$1.19

banana peppers

$1.49

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Black Olives

$0.50

Blackened

$1.49

Ched Jack Cheese

$1.19

Chilli

$1.49

clam strips

$1.99

cup clam chowder

$3.49

D 1000 Island

$0.50

D Baslamic

$0.50

D Baslamic

$0.50

D BBQ Sauce

D Blue Cheese

$1.19

D Cocktail sauce

$0.50

D Cocktail sauce

$0.50

D French

$0.50

D Guac

$1.99

D Honey Mustard

$0.50

D Horseradish

$0.50

D Hot Sauce

D Itilian

D Ketchup

D Mayo

D Mustard

D Ranch

$0.50

D Salsa

$0.75

D Sour Cream

$0.50

egg

$0.75

extra bread

$0.49

Feta

$1.49

Jalapeno

$0.50

Marinara

$0.99

Moz Cheese

$1.19

Nacho Cheese

$1.99

Pickles

$0.50

Saurkraut

$0.75

Sautee Mushrooms

$1.49

Sautee onions

$1.49

Swiss

$1.19

Tomato

$0.50

Tortilla Wraps (3)

$1.49

White American

$1.19

Yellow American

$1.19

Tortilla (1)

$0.50

Add Mahi

$12.99

Pig Picking

Pig Pickin

$9.99

*CHK 4 App

Doggo Menu

Bark Bowl

$3.00

Chicken Bow Wow

$6.00

Puppy Patty

$3.00

Ruff Ruff Ribeye

$8.00

Clothing

Hoodie

$35.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$28.00

Sweat Shirt

$30.00

Tee Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$15.00

Bar Glass

$5.00

Deck Box

$10.00

Marina Cafe Cruises

Adult Cruise

$15.00

Child Cruise (Ages 4-10)

$10.00

Create Your Own Cruise

$15.00

Valentines Cruise

$50.00

License Plate

Personalized

$25.00

Non Personalized

$20.00

Ice

bag

$2.50

Bucket

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Jacksonville's Best Kept Secret For Over 20 Years

Location

110 S Marine Blvd,, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Directions

