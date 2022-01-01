Seafood
American
Capt. Bob Beck's Marina Cafe
529 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Jacksonville's Best Kept Secret For Over 20 Years
Location
110 S Marine Blvd,, Jacksonville, NC 28540
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flavor Hills - Jacksonville - 2121 N Marine Blvd
3.0 • 2
2121 N Marine Blvd Jacksonville, NC 28546
View restaurant
High Waters Sports Bar & Grill - 910-541-0877
4.1 • 1,801
614 N New River Dr Surf City, NC 28445
View restaurant
The Chelsea Restaurant-New Bern - 335 Middle Street
No Reviews
335 Middle Street New Bern, NC 28560
View restaurant
More near Jacksonville