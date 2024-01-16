- Home
Marina City Club Restaurant 4333 Admiralty Way
4333 Admiralty Way
Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
Cafe Breakfast Menu
SOUTH OF THE BORDER
QUICK BITES
EGG-CELLECT PLATTERS
SIDES
Cafe Lunch Menu
SOUTH OF THE BORDER SPECIALTIES
SALADS
SANDWICHES OR WRAPS
BURGERS
FRIED FAVORITES
SIDES
Cafe Drink Menu
SOFT DRINKS
SMOOTHIES
Main Menu
Appetizers & Soups
- Smoked Salmon Plate$17.50
Salmon, cream cheese, caper
- Filet Mignon Tips$22.95
Filet tips, mashed potatoes
- Quesadilla Veggie$11.95
Vegtables
- Quesadilla Chicken$12.95
Chicken
- Qusadilla Steak$14.95
Steak
- Guacamole$4.50
Guacamole
- Bowl of Fries$7.00
Fries
- Bowl Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
Sweet Potato
- Small Caesar Salad$7.95
- Small Mixed Greens Salad$7.95
- Soup Cup$8.00
- Soup Bowl$11.00
- Seafood Soup Cup$9.00
- Seafood Soup Bowl$12.00
- Chicken Wings$15.00
- Mac & Cheese$15.00
Salads
- Asian Sesame Chicken Salad$18.50
Cabbage, mix greens, almonds, ginger
- Baby Mixed Salad$12.95
Baby mixed green salad
- Caesar Salad$12.95
Caesar Salad
- MCC Cobb Salad$18.50
Romaine, avocado, bacon, eggs
- Seared Ahi Tuna Salad$21.00
- Sedona Chicken Salad$18.00
- Sesame Crusted Salmon Salad$20.50
Baby mesclun,Avocado, mandarin
- Small Mixed Greens Salad$7.95
- Small Caesar Salad$7.95
Grilled Burgers
Pasta Menu
Entrée
- Ahi Tuna & Rice Bowl$25.00
- Black Angus New York Steak$34.95
Choice of two sides
- Calamari Steak$23.00
- Chicken Breast Piccata$22.50
Lemon capers, angel hair, vegatables
- Chicken Wings$15.00
- Crispy Filet of Sole$23.00
Lemon capers, choice of two sides
- Farmed Raised Grilled Salmon$28.00
Lemon capers, choice of two sides
- Grilled 6oz Filet Mignon$39.99
Choice of two sides and steak sauce
- Herbed Marinated Half Roasted Chicken$24.00
Choice of two sides
- Shrimp Scampi$22.00
- Honey Fried Chicken$20.00
Dessert
Sides
- Baked Potato$6.25
- Dressings$2.50
- Steamed Vegetables$6.50
- Side Rice$6.50
- Onion Rings$8.00
- Side Fresh Fruit$8.00
- Mashed Potato$6.25Out of stock
- Loaded Baked Potato$8.00
- Side Guacamole$4.75
- Side Avocado$4.25
- Side Meatballs$10.00
- Side Chicken Breast (7oz)$10.00
- Side Sauteed Garlic Spinach$8.00
- Side Grilled Vegetables$8.00