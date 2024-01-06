Marina Seafood Dockside Patio 235 University Avenue, Ste B
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Nestled in the picturesque Berkeley Marina Area, our restaurant boasts a stunning covered patio that offers panoramic views of the marina docks, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere for all our guests. At Marina Seafood Dockside Patio, we take pride in sourcing the finest and freshest fish and seafood directly from local fishermen, ensuring a commitment to quality that has defined our culinary journey.
Location
235 University Avenue, Ste B, Berkeley, CA 94710
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Hana Japan Steak and Seafood - Berkeley Marina -
No Reviews
235 University Avenue Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Berkeley
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Solano Ave - 1591 Solano Ave
4.4 • 6,483
1591 Solano Ave Berkeley, CA 94707
View restaurant