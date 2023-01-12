Marina Submarine 2299 Union St

Restaurant info

Marina Submarine was born in the early 1900's.. it was born in the heart of the marina district and it's definitely the oldest on Union St, & one of the oldest deli's inFrancisco, it has been fully refreshed and remodeled by 2 young adults that currently own marina deli on Scott/ chestnut. Jung jo the same owner since 1978 has finally retired. we've brought the marine back to life by adding Illy's coffee & Mitchells ice cream.. and of course the best subs in San Francisco.