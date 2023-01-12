A map showing the location of Marina Submarine 2299 Union StView gallery

Marina Submarine 2299 Union St

2299 Union St

San Francisco, CA 94123

The Italian Marine's

sandwiches

The Reunion

$14.95

Turkey, jack cheese, pesto, avocado, on sourdough bread. (All sandwiches are toasted and come with; lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo and mustard)

The Steiner corner

$14.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, avocado

The Italian Marine's

$16.95

Mortadella, prosciutto, salami, provolone cheese, chipotle mayo (All sandwiches are toasted and come with; lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo and mustard)

K's Special

$16.95

Hot pastrami, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno, pesto, chipotle mayo, avocado (All sandwiches are toasted and come with; lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo and mustard)

Spicy Bella

$16.95

Homemade buffalo chicken, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno, peppercini, ranch.

Red Balls

$14.95

Homemade meatballs, provolone cheese, onions, jalapeno, marinara sauce

Happy Belly

$17.95

Turkey, ham, roasted beef, salami, cheddar & jack cheese, avocado, pesto. (All sandwiches are toasted and come with; lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo and mustard)

The Back Home Touch

$14.95

Falafel, hummus, homemade made pickles, cucumbers, tomatoes, tahini sauce in a pita wrap

Mediterranean Way

$14.95

Labneh, za’atar spice, homemade pickles, nabulsi cheese on pita bread (spicy “shata” sauce optional)

Tuna Marine

$15.95

Tuna melt, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno on sliced wheat bread.

Marine SubMarine

$16.95

Homemade chicken breast, swiss cheese, chipotle mayo, avocado, jalapeno on sourdough roll. (All sandwiches are toasted and come with; lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo and mustard)

Marina's Special

$17.95

Roast beef, salami, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, ranch.

SubMarine

$15.95

ham, turkey bologna, swiss cheese

Italiano

$15.95

capicolla, salami, provolone cheese (All sandwiches are toasted and come with; lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo and mustard)

avocado

$14.95

avocado, choice of cheese, all of the greens

Atomic

$18.95

corn beef, turkey, pastrami, with a choice of cheese, jalapeno, pesto (All sandwiches are toasted and come with; lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo and mustard)

Create Your Own Basic

$11.95

Create Your Own + Cheese

$12.95

Add Avocado

$2.00

Small Sandwiches

$11.59

Mug

$15.99

Extra For L Size

$2.00

breakfast

Boring Basic

$4.00

CHOICE OF BAGEL WITH CREAM CHEESE

Some What Healthy

$11.00

Cream cheese, lox, sprouts, tomato, za’atar spice, cucumber

Union St.

$11.00

Bacon, egg, cheese ( sub meat: ham, sausage, turkey, chicken )

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Labneh, avocado, za’atar spice, boiled egg (sub labneh for cream cheese optional)

Pac Heights Burrito

$15.00

Bacon, egg, cheese, avocado, veggies

The Unique Wrap

$16.00

Sausage, egg, cheese, avocado, cream cheese, hot sauce

Gym Rat

$15.00

Egg whites, veggies, lox

Egg

$7.00

Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Egg, Cheese & Meat

$12.00

Ham And Cheese

$9.50

Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Egg & Meat

$8.00

salads

small countainer

$5.95

large countainer

$9.95

pastry

pastry

$3.95

Apple

$1.39

Banana

$0.95

Orange

$1.39

soft drinks

can soda

$1.95

bottled drink

$2.95

glass soda

$3.50

water bottle

$1.50

fresh squeezed orange juice

$4.95

Smart Water

$3.00

Fiji Water

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

Health Aide

$5.99

GT Kombuc

$5.49

Vybes

$7.39

Stumpt Town

$5.99

Naked

$4.99

Monster Energy

$3.29

Topo Chico

$3.49

Small Hot drinks

Brewed Coffee

$2.95

Caffe latte

$3.95

Caffe Mocha

$4.75

Mocha Bianca

$4.75

Cappuccino

$3.95

Americano

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait

$2.95

Espresso Macchiato

$4.25

Espresso Con Panna

$4.25

Marocchino Caldo

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Tea Latte

$3.95

Chai Latte

$4.65

Hot Tea

$2.95

soy milk

$0.75

extra shot

$0.75

Large hot drinks

Espresso

$3.50

Brewed Coffee

$3.75

Caffe Latte

$4.95

Caffe Mocha

$5.75

Mocha Bianca

$5.75

Cappuccino

$4.65

Americano

$4.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

Espresso Macchiato

$4.95

Espresso Con Panna

$4.95

Marocchino Caldo

$5.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Tea Latte

$4.75

Chai Latte

$5.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Soy milk

$0.75

extra shot

$0.75

chips

kettle chips

$2.79

lays

$2.89

Cape Cod

$5.99

Hawiian

$3.99

Tim's

$3.99

Cheetos

$3.29

Small Hawiian

$2.50

Dirty

$2.79

Zapps

$2.79

Small Cheetos

$1.29

Rice Crisps

$1.29

candy

Candy

$2.00

Candy Share Size

$3.00

Gum

$2.50

Protien Bar

$3.99

Quest

$3.99

Loacker

$5.99

Pirouline

$5.99

Gold Fish

$6.99

Madeleines

$0.85

Nuts

$2.59

Tate's

$6.99

ice cream

one scoop

$5.00

two scoop

$7.00

three scoop

$8.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Marina Submarine was born in the early 1900's.. it was born in the heart of the marina district and it's definitely the oldest on Union St, & one of the oldest deli's inFrancisco, it has been fully refreshed and remodeled by 2 young adults that currently own marina deli on Scott/ chestnut. Jung jo the same owner since 1978 has finally retired. we've brought the marine back to life by adding Illy's coffee & Mitchells ice cream.. and of course the best subs in San Francisco.

2299 Union St, San Francisco, CA 94123

