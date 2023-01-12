Marina Submarine 2299 Union St
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Marina Submarine was born in the early 1900's.. it was born in the heart of the marina district and it's definitely the oldest on Union St, & one of the oldest deli's inFrancisco, it has been fully refreshed and remodeled by 2 young adults that currently own marina deli on Scott/ chestnut. Jung jo the same owner since 1978 has finally retired. we've brought the marine back to life by adding Illy's coffee & Mitchells ice cream.. and of course the best subs in San Francisco.
Location
2299 Union St, San Francisco, CA 94123
