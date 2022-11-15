Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Italian

Marina's Pizza & Pasta

1,355 Reviews

$

12121 W. Linebaugh Ave

Tampa, FL 33626

Popular Items

16" Large CYO Pizza
Garlic Knots (6)
14" Medium CYO Pizza

CYO - CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA

Mozzarella Cheese & Sauce.
12" Small CYO Pizza

12" Small CYO Pizza

$11.00

Mozzarella Cheese & Sauce.

14" Medium CYO Pizza

14" Medium CYO Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella Cheese & Sauce.

16" Large CYO Pizza

16" Large CYO Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella Cheese & Sauce.

GOURMET PIZZAS

SML Half n Half Gourmet Pizza

MED Half n Half Gourmet Pizza

Large Half n Half Gourmet Pizza

Marina's Supreme

Marina's Supreme

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.

Meat Lover

Meat Lover

Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon.

Margherita

Margherita

Crushed roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic topped with imported Buffalo mozzarella

Bianca

Bianca

The “White Pizza”, a Sauce-Less Pizza made with Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella, Ricotta.

Bianca w/ Spinach

Bianca w/ Spinach

The “White Pizza”, a Sauce-Less Pizza made with Fresh Garlic, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spinach.

The Hawaiian Pie

The Hawaiian Pie

Ham, bacon, and pineapple

Veggie

Veggie

Mozzarella fresh garlic, olive oil, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, sliced tomato and black olives

Calabrese

Calabrese

$14.00+

Mozzarella, pizza sauce, calabrese & oregano

Chicken Catupiry Cheese

Chicken Catupiry Cheese

$17.00+

Mozzarella, pizza sauce, Brazilian flavored chicken, catupiry cheese, corn & oregano

Portuguese

Portuguese

$14.00+

Ham, onions, corn, eggs, black olives, oregano, mozzarella & pizza sauce

VEGAN PIZZAS

Vegan Cheese

Vegan Cheese

$13.00+

Tomato sauce with Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese

Vegan Veggie

Vegan Veggie

$15.00+

Tomato sauce layered with Follow Your Heart Cheese, green peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and sliced tomatoes.

DINNERS

All dinners are served with a dinner salad and bread.
CHICKEN MARSALA

CHICKEN MARSALA

$15.80

Delicious lightly roasted chicken breasts braised with marsala wine & mushroom

PASTA AL PROMODORO FRESCO

PASTA AL PROMODORO FRESCO

$12.70

Penne pasta served with crushed tomatoes, garlic, and basil

PENNE ALLA VODKA

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$15.25

Onions, bacon, pancetta, vodka cream sauce with a touch of marinara with penne & parmesan

PASTA CARBONARA

PASTA CARBONARA

$14.95

Spaghetti, pancetta, eggs, black pepper, parsley & parmesan.

CHEESE RAVOLI

CHEESE RAVOLI

$14.75

Ravioli pasta stuffed with cheese served with your choice of sauce (meat, tomato, Alfredo, or pesto)

STUFFED SHELLS

STUFFED SHELLS

$13.25

Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with a mix of blended cheeses and tomato sauce served with even more cheese on top

LASAGNA NAPOLETAN

LASAGNA NAPOLETAN

$16.00

Layers of pasta, ground beef, tomato sauce, and blended cheeses

BAKED ZITI

$13.95

Ziti pasta mixed with tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and romano tomatoes

PENNE ALLA MARINA

PENNE ALLA MARINA

$15.25

Penne pasta served in a creamy rose sauce of shred- ded steak, sautéed mush- rooms, and peas

LINGUINI ALFREDO

LINGUINI ALFREDO

$14.50

Linguine pasta in a creamy Alfredo sauce

LINGUINI W/ SHRIMP

LINGUINI W/ SHRIMP

$15.25

Linguine pasta served with shrimp in either garlic and white wine sauce or spicy

LINGUINI W/ CLAMS

$15.25

Linguine pasta served with clams in either garlic and white wine sauce or spicy

PASTA W/ SAUCE

$12.70

Your choice of spaghetti or penne served with fresh tomato sauce.

PENNE, CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI

PENNE, CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI

$15.80

Pasta tossed in olive oil sauce, sauteed garlic & spices mixed with parmesan

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$16.80

Your choice of meat covered with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and served with a side order of spaghetti with sauce

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$16.30

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$18.35

PENNE W/ MEAT SAUCE

$14.25

SANDWICHES

Meatball Sub

$10.00

Our fresh cooked meatballs smothered in our tomato sauce.

Sausage Sub

$9.00

Italian sausage smothered in out tomato sauce

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

Breaded chicken tenders smothered in marinara with mozzarella and parmesan on top

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.40

Breaded eggplant smothered in marinara with mozzarella and parmesan on top

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$11.00

Hand breaded veal smothered in marinara with mozzarella and parmesan on top

Classic Royal Sub

$8.70

Made famous in Little Italy, we take our Italian sausage, chop it up then grill it with onions & green peppers.

Veggie Sub

$7.00

Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato

Famous Philly Steak All The Way

$11.00

It comes with Steak, Grilled Onion, American Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.

CYO Philly Steak (Create Your Own)

$11.00

Our Famous Philly Steak with only steak and cheese with the option to add any additional toppings.

Grilled Chicken Philly All The Way

$10.50

It comes with Grilled Chicken, Grilled Onion, American Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Italian Dressing.

CYO Chicken Philly (Create Your Own)

$10.50

Our Famous Philly Steak with chicken and cheese.

Ham & Cheese

$7.85

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & dressing.

Turkey & Cheese

$7.85

Sliced turkey breast & Provolone, served with lettuce, tomato, onion & Italian dressing.

The Club

$7.85

Sliced turkey breast, ham & provolone served with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayonnaise.

The Italian

$9.30

A classic sub made with ham, salami, capicola & provolone, served with lettuce, tomato, onion & Italian dressing.

Old World Favorite

$11.20

Imported prosciutto & fresh mozzarella served with lettuce, tomato, onion & dressing.

SICILIAN PIZZAS

Deep Dish for those that like their pizza thicker. 16" x 16"
CYO - Sicilian

CYO - Sicilian

$18.00

16' x 16' Deep Dish Pizza (Mozzarella & Sauce included)

Sicilian Veggie

Sicilian Veggie

$22.70

Mozzarella fresh garlic, olive oil, mushrooms, green pepper, onion, sliced tomato and black olives

Sicilian Meat Lover

Sicilian Meat Lover

$22.70

Pepperoni, sausage and bacon

Sicilian Supreme

Sicilian Supreme

$25.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, green peppers and black olives

CYO - CREATE YOUR OWN CALZONE

It comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, and your choice of items

CYO SMALL CALZONE

$9.00

It comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese and your choice of toppings w/ a side of marinara

CYO LARGE CALZONE

$19.00

It comes with Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese and your choice of toppings w/ a large side of marinara

CALZONES

SMALL HAM CALZONE

$9.00

It comes with mozzerella, ricotta cheese and ham w/ a side of marinara

LARGE HAM CALZONE

$19.00

It comes with mozzarella, ricotta cheese and ham w/ a side of marinara

SMALL SPINACH CALZONE

$9.00

It comes with mozzarella, ricotta cheese and spinach w/ a side of marinara

LARGE SPINACH CALZONE

$19.00

It comes with mozzarella, ricotta cheese and spinach w/ a large side of marinara

STROMBOLIS

SMALL STROMBOLI

$9.00

It comes with Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham and salami w/ a side of marinara

LARGE STROMBOLI

$19.00

It comes with Mozzarella, pepperoni, ham and salami w/ a large side of marinara

SMALL PEPPERONI STROMBOLI

$9.00

Mozzarella, lots of pepperoni and a side of marinara sauce

LARGE PEPPERONI STROMBOLI

$19.00

Mozzarella, lots of pepperoni and a large side of marinara sauce

SMALL BOB OLI

$11.00

Steak, onions, American and mozzarella cheese w/ a side of marinara

LARGE BOB OLI

$20.00

Steak, onions, American and mozzarella cheese w/ a large side of marinara

APPETIZERS

French Fries

$3.50
Garlic Knots (6)

Garlic Knots (6)

$4.50

Chicken Tenders

$7.10
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

Side of Meatball

$5.00

Side of Sausage

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.60

SMALL SIDE OF SAUCE

$0.50

LARGE SIDE OF SAUCE

$2.50

SALADS

TOSSED SALAD

$7.30

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, and mushrooms.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.40

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing.

Marina Salad

Marina Salad

$8.75

Lettuce, tomato, kalamata olives, onion, and feta cheese

Chef Salad

$10.50

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, onions, ham, cheese, and turkey

Dinner Salad

$3.35

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, and onion

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, and cheese

SMALL ANTIPASTO CAPRESE

SMALL ANTIPASTO CAPRESE

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato & prosciutto with basil, olive oil & balsamic glaze

LARGE ANTIPASTO CAPRESE

LARGE ANTIPASTO CAPRESE

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato & prosciutto with basil, olive oil & balsamic glaze

TRADITIONAL ANTIPASTO

$9.00+

Prosciutto, genoa salami, cheese, roasted peppers, olives, onions, sun-dried to- matoes fresh tomatoes, stuffed peppers, artichoke, lettuce, & Marina’s Dressing.

KIDS

Kid’s Pasta

$5.90

Kid's Pasta with Meatballs

$6.40

Kid's Tender Basket

$7.15

Kid's Cheese Ravioli

$7.15

Kid's Pasta with Sausage

$6.40

EXTRAS

SIDES OF SAUCE

DESSERTS

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.05
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.10
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$4.10

4 Cannoli Pack

$13.99

2L Soda

2L Coke

$3.50

2L Diet Coke

$3.50

2L Sprite

$3.50

Appetizers

SMALL MOZZARELLA STICKS

$42.60

LARGE MOZZARELLA STICKS

$92.40

SMALL GARLIC KNOTS

$26.00

Our fresh bread, seasoned and topped with garlic oil.

LARGE GARLIC KNOTS

$53.00

Salads

SMALL MARINA SALAD TRAY

$37.32

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onions and Feta Cheese.

LARGE MARINA SALAD TRAY

$74.64

SMALL CHEF SALAD TRAY

$51.98

LARGE CHEF SALAD TRAY

$103.97

SMALL TOSSED SALAD TRAY

$31.10

LARGE TOSSED SALAD TRAY

$62.20

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$31.10

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$62.20

Entrees

SMALL LASAGNA TRAY

$68.00

LARGE LASAGNA TRAY

$136.00

SMALL BAKED ZITI TRAY

$58.00

LARGE BAKED ZITI TRAY

$116.00

SMALL PASTA & SAUCE TRAY

$40.99

LARGE PASTA &SAUCE TRAY

$75.99

SMALL CHICKEN PARMIGIANA TRAY

$69.90

LARGE CHICKEN PARMIGIANA TRAY

$139.90

SMALL EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA TRAY

$55.95

LARGE EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA TRAY

$111.92

SMALL CHICKEN MARSALA TRAY

$55.92

LARGE CHICKEN MARSALA TRAY

$111.94

SMALL MEATBALL TRAY

$45.58

LARGE MEATBALL TRAY

$91.16

SMALL CHICKEN ALFREDO TRAY

$55.92

LARGE CHICKEN ALFREDO TRAY

$111.94

Sandwiches

Meatball

Our fresh cooked meatballs smothered in our tomato sauce.

Grilled Chicken Philly

Take our famous Philly & substitute the steak for chicken.

Philly Cheese Steak

All Philly’s are served with grilled onion & American cheese topped with your choice of mushrooms, green peppers, lettuce & tomatoes.

The Italian

A classic sub made with ham, salami, capicola & provolone, served with lettuce, tomato, onion & Italian dressing.

