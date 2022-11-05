Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Korean
Seafood

Marination South Lake Union

review star

No reviews yet

2000 6th Avenue

Seattle, WA 98121

Popular Items

Aloha Slider
Kalbi Beef Taco
Miso Chicken Taco

Tacos and Sliders

Kalbi Beef Taco

Kalbi Beef Taco

$3.50

Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce

Miso Chicken Taco

Miso Chicken Taco

$3.25

Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce

Spicy Pork Taco

Spicy Pork Taco

$3.25

Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce **spicy pork contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.**

Sexy Tofu Taco

Sexy Tofu Taco

$3.25

Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce

Kalua Pork Taco

Kalua Pork Taco

$3.25

Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and Nunya Sauce

Gluten Free Kalua Taco

Gluten Free Kalua Taco

$3.25

Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds and gluten free Holla Sauce

Vegan Tofu Taco

Vegan Tofu Taco

$3.25

Each taco is served on two 4“ corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos and a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds

Aloha Slider

Aloha Slider

$3.25

Kalua Pork is Hawaiian braised, pulled pork. Served on soft Hawaiian-style rolls with Nunya Suace and our signature slaw.

SPAM Slider

SPAM Slider

$3.25

SPAM is..... well, crazy tasty. Served on soft Hawaiian-style rolls with Nunya Suace and our signature slaw.

Kimchi Fried Rice

Kalbi Fried Rice

Kalbi Fried Rice

$12.75

All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake. ** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.** *Contains raw or under cooked foods

Spicy Pork Fried Rice

Spicy Pork Fried Rice

$12.50

All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake. ** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.** *Contains raw or under cooked foods

Miso Ginger Chicken Fried Rice

Miso Ginger Chicken Fried Rice

$12.50

All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake. ** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.** *Contains raw or under cooked foods

Sexy Tofu Fried Rice

Sexy Tofu Fried Rice

$12.50

All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake. ** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.** *Contains raw or under cooked foods

Kalua Pork Fried Rice

Kalua Pork Fried Rice

$12.50

All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake. ** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.** *Contains raw or under cooked foods

SPAM Fried Rice

SPAM Fried Rice

$12.50

All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake. ** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.** *Contains raw or under cooked foods

Plain Fried Rice

Plain Fried Rice

$10.00

All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake. ** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.** *Contains raw or under cooked foods

Salads

Kalbi Beef Taco Salad

$11.50

Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom. *may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*

Miso Ginger Chicken Taco Salad

$11.50

Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom. *may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*

Spicy Pork Taco Salad

$11.50

Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom. **spicy pork contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.** *may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*

Sexy Tofu Taco Salad

$11.50

Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom. *may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*

Kalua Pork Taco Salad

$11.50

Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom. *may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*

Gluten Free Kalua Taco Salad

$11.50

Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of gluten free taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom. *may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*

Vegan Tofu Taco Salad

$11.50

Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of vegan tofu taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom. *may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*

SPAM Taco Salad

$11.50

Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom. *may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*

Luau Plate

Have it for lunch or dinner! Choice of protein, mac salad, signature slaw, 2 scoops white rice.

Kalbi Beef Luau Plate

$11.50

Have it for lunch or dinner! Choice of protein, mac salad, signature slaw, 2 scoops white rice.

Miso Ginger Chicken Luau Plate

$11.50

Have it for lunch or dinner! Choice of protein, mac salad, signature slaw, 2 scoops white rice.

Spicy Pork Luau Plate

$11.50

Have it for lunch or dinner! Choice of protein, mac salad, signature slaw, 2 scoops white rice.

Sexy Tofu Luau Plate

$11.50

Have it for lunch or dinner! Choice of protein, mac salad, signature slaw, 2 scoops white rice.

Kalua Pork Luau Plate

$11.50

Have it for lunch or dinner! Choice of protein, mac salad, signature slaw, 2 scoops white rice.

SPAM Luau Plate

$11.50

Have it for lunch or dinner! Choice of protein, mac salad, signature slaw, 2 scoops white rice.

Sandwiches

A flour tortilla filled with Kalua Pork, kimchi, cheese, cilantro & grilled to crispy, melty perfection. Served with a Korean-style crema, garnished with chopped slaw & our homemade pickled jalapenos. This item is: **Contains Shellfish**
Katsu

Katsu

$13.25

Pork cutlet, panko crust served on Macrina ciabatta with house-made “Bulldog” sauce, mayo, red onions, and tangy slaw. *Bulldog = tonkatsu sauce. No actual bulldogs were harmed for this sauce.

Spicy Pork Torta

Spicy Pork Torta

$12.50

Macrina Giuseppe roll with our spicy pork, holla and nunya sauce, signature slaw and homemade pickled peppers and onions. This item is: Spicy (Hot)

Korean Cheesesteak

Korean Cheesesteak

$14.00

Kalbi beef with grilled onions, kimchi and jalapenos, melted cheese, mayo on a Macrina Giuseppe roll.

Kimchi Quesadilla

$9.50

A flour tortilla filled with kimchi, cheese, cilantro & grilled to crispy, melty perfection. Served with a Korean-style crema, garnished with chopped slaw & our homemade pickled jalapenos. This item is: **Contains Shellfish**

Kalua Pork Quesadilla

$10.50

A flour tortilla filled with Kalua Pork, kimchi, cheese, cilantro & grilled to crispy, melty perfection. Served with a Korean-style crema, garnished with chopped slaw & our homemade pickled jalapenos. This item is: **Contains Shellfish**

Fried Food

A pocket-sized version of our tater tots - full-sized aloha!
Aloha Tots

Aloha Tots

$11.50

Tater tots, Kalua pork, kimchi sauce**, mayo, scallions, sunny-up egg* **contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.** *may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*

Tater Tots

$6.00

Fried fresh - arrives hot! Tater tots sprinkled with a special blend of seasonings

Pocket Tots

$3.00

A pocket-sized version of our tater tots - full-sized aloha!

Sides

Slaw mix dressed up with our Pickled Ginger Vinaigrette

SPAM Musubi

$4.50Out of stock

Signature Slaw (large)

$5.00

Signature Slaw (sm)

$2.50

Mac Salad (large)

$5.50

Mac noodles in a creamy dressing. Vegetarian.

Mac Salad (sm)

$3.00

Mac noodles in a creamy dressing. Vegetarian.

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls w/Guava Butter

$6.00

Half dozen Hawaiian Sweet Rolls with Guava Butter.

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Sauces

Side KCP

$0.50

Side Holla (GF)

$0.50

Side Bulldog

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Nunya

$0.50

Side Crema

$0.50

Retail

Tumbler

$15.00

Jar of Nunya

$11.00

Liliko'i Caramel Sauce

$10.00Out of stock

Liliko'i Caramels

$9.00Out of stock

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

1 Cookie. A slightly smaller version of the Super Six favorite for sharing, binging or a reward for putting on pants.

Chocolate Chip Cookie 3 pack

$6.00Out of stock

3 cookies. A slightly smaller version of the Super Six favorite for sharing, binging or a reward for putting on pants.

Pride Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Rainbow sugar cookie with yuzu-infused white chocolate.

Kids

Kid's Chicken and Rice

$6.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

N/A Bev

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Hawaiian Sun - Passion/Orange/Guava
$2.75

Hawaiian Sun - Passion/Orange/Guava

$2.75
Hawaiian Sun - Strawberry Liliko'i
$2.75

Hawaiian Sun - Strawberry Liliko'i

$2.75
Hawaiian Sun - Guava Nectar
$2.75

Hawaiian Sun - Guava Nectar

$2.75
Hawaiian Sun - Green Tea w/Lychee
$2.75

Hawaiian Sun - Green Tea w/Lychee

$2.75
Bottled Water
$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
La Croix - Mango
$2.00

La Croix - Mango

$2.00
La Croix - Lime
$2.00

La Croix - Lime

$2.00
Hawaiian Sun - Lilikoi Passion
$2.75

Hawaiian Sun - Lilikoi Passion

$2.75
Hawaiian Sun - Luau Punch
$2.75

Hawaiian Sun - Luau Punch

$2.75
Mango Orange
$2.75

Mango Orange

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Aloha! Welcome to Marination's 6th & Virginia downtown location. Seattle's original (and favorite) Hawaiian-Asian eatery!

Location

2000 6th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98121

Directions

