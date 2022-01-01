Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
American

Super Six

No reviews yet

3714 South Hudson Street

Seattle, WA 98118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tequila

Lunazul

$7.00

Casamigos Anejo

$9.00

Casamigos Mezcal Joven

$9.00

Del Maguey Mezal Vida

$9.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$9.00

Espolon Anejo

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Hornitos Blanco

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Teremana Reposado

$12.00

Teremana Blanco

$11.00

Whiskey

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Templeton Rye Single Barrel

$9.00

Michter's Rye

$10.00

Ardberg Islay 10Y

$10.00

Highland Park Scotch 12 Y

$11.00

Laphroaig Scotch Malt 10 Y

$10.00

Taco 4 Pack

All tacos are served on a double stack of corn tortillas with our signature slaw, homemade pickled jalapenos, a sprinkle of sesame seeds and Nunya sauce.

Kalbi Beef Taco

$3.50

Miso Chicken Taco

$3.25

Spicy Pork Taco

$3.25

Sexy Tofu Taco

$3.25

Kalua Pork Taco

$3.25

Gluten Free Tofu Taco

$3.25

Gluten Free Kalua Taco

$3.25

Slider 4 Pack

Kalua Pork is Hawaiian braised, pulled pork. SPAM is..... well, crazy tasty. All sliders are served on soft Hawaiian-style rolls with Nunya Suace and our signature slaw. Choose 4 sliders:

Aloha Slider

$3.25

SPAM Slider

$3.25

Kimchi Fried Rice

All Kimchi Fried Rice bowls** are served with a sunny-side up egg* and a garnish of green onions and furikake. ** Kimchi contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.** *Contains raw or under cooked foods

Plain Fried Rice

$10.00

Kalbi Fried Rice

$12.75

Miso Ginger Chicken Fried Rice

$12.50

Spicy Pork Fried Rice

$12.50

Sexy Tofu Fried Rice

$12.50

Kalua Pork Fried Rice

$12.50

Salads

Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom. *may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*

Kalbi Beef Taco Salad

$11.50

Miso Ginger Chicken Taco Salad

$11.50

Spicy Pork Taco Salad

$11.50

Sexy Tofu Taco Salad

$11.50

Gluten Free Kalua Pork Taco Salad

$11.50

Gluten Free/Vegan Tofu Taco Salad

$11.50

50/50 Taco Salad

$8.00

Kalua Pork Taco Salad

$11.50

Luau Plates

Have it for lunch or dinner! Choice of protein, mac salad, signature slaw, 2 scoops white rice.

Kalbi Beef Luau Plate

$11.50

Chicken Luau Plate

$11.50

Spicy Pork Luau Plate

$11.50

Kalua Luau Plate

$11.50

Sexy Tofu Luau Plate

$11.50

SPAM Luau Plate

$11.50

Loco Moco

$11.00

Fried Food

Katsu

$13.25

Pork cutlet, panko crust, served on a Macrina ciabatta with red onion, mayo, house-made “BULLDOG” tonkatsu sauce and tangy slaw.

Aloha Fries

$12.50

Hand-cut double fried fries, kalua pork, mayo, kimchi sauce**, furikake, sunny-up egg*. **contains a wee bit of shrimp paste.** *contains undercooked meat, fish or egg*

French Fries

$6.25

Fish n' Chips

$13.75

Fish Sando

$12.25

Piece of Fried Fish

$5.00

Sides

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Kid's Chicken and Rice

$6.00

Mac Salad - Pint

$5.50

Mac Salad - Half Pint

$3.00

Slaw - Pint

$5.00

Slaw - Half Pint

$3.00

SPAM Musubi

$4.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Add Loco Patty

$4.00

Side Protein

Side Loco Gravy

$3.50

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Egg

$1.50

Side Slider Buns

$2.00

Extra Katsu Patty

$7.00

Side Sauces

Side Nunya

$0.50

Side Miso Ginger Tartar

$0.50

Side of Kimchi Tartar

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Bulldog

$0.50

Side Holla

$0.50

Side KCP

$0.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Hawaiian Sun - Passion/Orange/Guava

$2.75

Hawaiian Sun - Passion Orange

$2.75

Hawaiian Sun - Guava Nectar

$2.75

Hawaiian Sun - Strawberry Lilikoi

$2.75

Hawaiian Sun - Lilikoi Passion

$2.75

Hawaiian Sun - Green Tea Lychee w/Ginseng

$2.75

