Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad
American

The Marine Diner 302 W. DIVISION ST

No reviews yet

302 West Division Street

Marine, IL 62061

Popular Items

French Fries
Cheeseburger - Single
Tater Tots

Today's Special

Smoked Pork Sammich Plate

Smoked Pork Sammich Plate

$12.95

You won't leave the table hungry after this meal. It starts with a 1/3 lb. smoked pork sammich and adds two of your favorite sides. Pickles, onions, and peppers on request.

Brisket Sammich

Brisket Sammich

$10.99Out of stock

Slow smoked over oak for 14 hours, once you try our brisket you'll be hooked.

Brisket Platter

Brisket Platter

$14.99Out of stock

Served with two sides our brisket is slow smoked over oak for 14 hours, once you try our brisket you'll be hooked.

Burgers

Hamburger - Single

Hamburger - Single

$4.95
Cheeseburger - Single

Cheeseburger - Single

$5.45
Bacon Cheesburger - Single

Bacon Cheesburger - Single

$7.45
Garlicburger - Single

Garlicburger - Single

$5.95
Mushroom & Swiss - Single

Mushroom & Swiss - Single

$6.45
Hamburger - Double

Hamburger - Double

$6.95
Cheeseburger - Double

Cheeseburger - Double

$7.45
Bacon Cheeseburger - Double

Bacon Cheeseburger - Double

$9.45
Garlicburger - Double

Garlicburger - Double

$7.95
Mushroom & Swiss - Double

Mushroom & Swiss - Double

$8.45
HossBurger

HossBurger

$8.95
HossBurger w/Cheese

HossBurger w/Cheese

$9.45
Ultimate HossBurger

Ultimate HossBurger

$11.45
Garlic HossBurger

Garlic HossBurger

$9.95
Frisco Burger

Frisco Burger

$7.99+

Grilled garlic sourdough bread surrounds our 1/4lb patty with bacon, tomato, Swiss, and Mayo.

From the Smoker

The Boss Hogg

The Boss Hogg

$11.99Out of stock

Bring your appetite! 1/2 lb of our smoked pulled pork piled high with homemade coleslaw, onion rings, and topped with your choice of BBQ sauce. "Finally a sammich worthy of the Hogg Family name." -J.D. Hogg

Smoked Pork Sammich

Smoked Pork Sammich

$8.25

1/3 pound of our tasty pulled smoked pork served on a toasted kaiser bun. It comes nekkid, but can be served with your choice of BBQ sauce.

Smoked Pork Nachos

Smoked Pork Nachos

$11.99

Do you like pork? Do you like nachos? Why not have both? We start with a generous pile of nacho chips and stack 1/2 lb. of our smoked pork on top before adding nacho cheese, sour cream, BBQ sauce, and jalapenos.

Bulk Shredded Pork - 1 lb.

Bulk Shredded Pork - 1 lb.

$14.00

Meat by the pound, smoked low 'n' slow for 11 hours.

Sides

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.50
French Fries

French Fries

$3.25

Cheese Fries

$3.75

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.75
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99Out of stock
Fried Button Mushrooms

Fried Button Mushrooms

$3.99
Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$4.99Out of stock

Nachos w/Cheese

$3.99

Nachos w/Cheese & Chili

$4.99

Cheese Sauce

$0.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75Out of stock

Loaded Tots

$4.85

Loaded Fries

$4.85

Chili Cheese Tots

$4.99

Smoked BBQ Beans

$2.75Out of stock

Homemade Potato Salad

$2.75

Homemade Coleslaw

$2.75

Fett Alfredo Pasta

$2.75Out of stock

Salads and Soups

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.49Out of stock
Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$6.99
Apple Pecan Salad

Apple Pecan Salad

$6.99
Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$6.49
House Salad

House Salad

$4.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Cup of Chili

$2.99

Bowl of Chili

$4.45
Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$4.45Out of stock

Cup of Soup

$2.99Out of stock

Sammiches, Chicken, Dogs

Grilled Chicken Sammich

Grilled Chicken Sammich

$6.75Out of stock
Crispy Chicken Sammich

Crispy Chicken Sammich

$5.75
Giant Pork Tenderloin Sammich

Giant Pork Tenderloin Sammich

$7.75Out of stock
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.95Out of stock
Corn Dog (1)

Corn Dog (1)

$2.99

Chili Cheese Corn Dog

$4.45Out of stock
Giant 1/4 lb. Hot Dog

Giant 1/4 lb. Hot Dog

$4.50

Giant 1/4 lb. Chili Dog

$5.25

Giant 1/4 lb. Chili Cheese Dog

$5.75

Grilled Chicken Club

$8.75Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Sammich

$5.95

Crispy Chicken Club

$7.75

Buffalo Chicken Club

$7.95

Classic Grilled Cheese

$3.99

BLT

$6.45

Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap

$5.50

Our tasty fried chicken tenders sliced and served on a flour wrap with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and homemade ranch.

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap

$6.50Out of stock

One of our lighter options is grilled chicken on a flour wrap served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and drizzled with our homemade ranch.

Kiddie Meals

Kiddie Hamburger Meal

Kiddie Hamburger Meal

$5.99
Kiddie Cheeseburger Meal

Kiddie Cheeseburger Meal

$5.99
Kiddie Corn Dog Meal

Kiddie Corn Dog Meal

$5.99
Kiddie Hot Dog Meal

Kiddie Hot Dog Meal

$5.99Out of stock
Kiddie Chicken Nugget Meal

Kiddie Chicken Nugget Meal

$5.99

Kiddie Classic Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Pizzas

Pizza - Thin Crust 2 Topping

Pizza - Thin Crust 2 Topping

$7.00Out of stock
Pizza - Thin Crust Deluxe

Pizza - Thin Crust Deluxe

$7.00Out of stock

Deluxe pizzas come with Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoni, and Sausage. Only select toppings below that you would additionally like to have on your pizza.

Pizza - Thick Crust 2 Topping

Pizza - Thick Crust 2 Topping

$7.00Out of stock
Pizza - Thick Crust Deluxe

Pizza - Thick Crust Deluxe

$7.00Out of stock

Deluxe pizzas come with Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoni, and Sausage. Only select toppings below that you would additionally like to have on your pizza.

Condiments

BBQ

Buffalo Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Ketchup

Mayo

Mustard

Ranch

Salt/Pepper

Drinks

Our medium roast Arabica coffee is smooth and flavorful.
Lemon Shake Up

Lemon Shake Up

$2.25+

Fresh squeezed and made to order, it's lemonade how it should be with just three ingredients: lemons, sugar, and water.

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$1.50+

Your choice of 8 flavors of ice-cold Coke products.

Milk

Milk

$1.25

A cup of whole milk goodness.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.50+

Brewed fresh at the diner, it's a favorite all year round.

Coffee

Coffee

$1.99
Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.50

Cans of various brands supplement our fountain selections.

Hot Coca

$1.99

Apple Juice

$0.25

Water

Desserts

Toll House Cookie Boat

Toll House Cookie Boat

$5.99

We bake this cookie to order in our special oven and serve it hot and still soft in the middle topped with two scoops of vanilla, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and mini-chocolate chips.

Soft Serve Ice Cream - CUP

$2.65+
Soft Serve Ice Cream - CONE

Soft Serve Ice Cream - CONE

$2.65+
Concretes

Concretes

$3.99+

Hand Dipped Ice Cream - CUP

$2.95+

Hand Dipped Ice Cream - CONE

$2.95+
Shakes

Shakes

$3.25+
Banana Split

Banana Split

$5.99Out of stock

Sundae

$4.25+

Floats

$4.99
Carrot Cake Concrete

Carrot Cake Concrete

$6.99

Yummy carrot cake with cream cheese icing. What could be better? How about it mixed in with Prairie Farms soft serve. A gigantic slab of this cake worked in to a large concrete. It really does taste as good as it sounds.

Chocolate Brownie Concrete

$6.99Out of stock

A gigantic brownie slab mixed up with our premium Prairie Farms soft serve (your choice of vanilla or chocolate) and topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and mini chocolate chips.

Chocolate Brownie Boat

$6.99Out of stock
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
The Marine Diner is the place for outstanding burgers, pizzas, and all sorts of treats guaranteed to satisfy any sweet tooth.

302 West Division Street, Marine, IL 62061

