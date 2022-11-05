Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch

Mariners Cafe

261 Reviews

$$

14000 Captain's Row

Marina del Rey, CA 90292

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Club Sandwich
Build your Taco

Breakfast

Eggs Your Style

Eggs Your Style

$11.50

two eggs, mixed greens, breakfast potatoes

Green Goodness Omelet

Green Goodness Omelet

$13.00

Spinach, onion mozzarella, cilantro, avocado

Parisian Omelet

Parisian Omelet

$13.00

Ham, mixed chesse, mushrooms

Greek Omelet

$12.50

spinach, olives, onion, feta,

Build your Omelet

Build your Omelet

$13.00

Choice 1 protein, 3 vegetables and 1 cheese. Served with your choice of mixed greens or breakfast potatoes, sour cream and toast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.50

organic eggs, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese

Sunrise Burrito

Sunrise Burrito

$12.00

Organic eggs, avocado, pico de gallo, spinach, cheddar cheese

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$11.50

Ham, melted swiss cheese

French Toast Croissant

French Toast Croissant

$12.00

served with butter, syrup and whipped cream

Belgian Waffles

Belgian Waffles

$12.00

2 waffles, fresh berries, whipped cream

Fruit Bowl (seasonal)

Fruit Bowl (seasonal)

$8.00

strawberries, blueberries, banana,

Pancakes

$12.00

Bowls

Fiesta Bowl

Fiesta Bowl

$15.00

Bell Pepper, Black beans, pico de gallo, cilantro, avocado, quinoa, mixed greens, cilantro lime dressing

Asian Fever

Asian Fever

$15.00

Carrot, cucumber, onion, red cabbage, pickled ginger, seaweed salad, rice, sesame seeds, sesame dressing

Mediterranean Bowl

Mediterranean Bowl

$15.00

Tomatoes, cucumber, onions, feta, olives, quinoa, spinach, tzatziki dressing

Build your Bowl

$14.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.50

Grass fed angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$14.00

Grass fed Angus beef, cheddar cheese, caramelized, onions, greens & mayo

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$14.00

plant base burger, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.

Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$12.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$13.50

turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce,mayo

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$12.50

Turkey, tomatoe, letttuce, swiss cheese, mayo

Steak Wrap

$13.50

Ribeye Steak, romaine, green pepper, grilled onion, cheese

Pizza - 30 Min wait

tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, mushroom, spinach,
12' Cheese Pizza

12' Cheese Pizza

$12.00

tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

12' Pepperoni Pizza

12' Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$14.50

12' Della Casa Pizza

$14.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, olive, green peppers, onion

12" Build your Pizza

$12.00
16' Cheese Pizza

16' Cheese Pizza

$16.00

tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

16' Pepperoni Pizza

16' Pepperoni Pizza

$16.50

tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$17.50
16' Della Casa Pizza

16' Della Casa Pizza

$17.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, olive, green peppers, onion

16" Build your Pizza

$16.00

Tacos

Build your Taco

$5.00

Favorites

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

fried chicken strips w/french fries

Fish'n chips

$13.00
Spicy Buffalo Wings

Spicy Buffalo Wings

$12.50

6 piece wings

Fries

$6.00

Sides

Bacon Strips

Bacon Strips

$3.50
Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00
Side Of Avocado

Side Of Avocado

$2.50
Everything Bagel Cream Cheese

Everything Bagel Cream Cheese

$3.50
Plain Bagel Cream Cheese

Plain Bagel Cream Cheese

$3.50

Single Banana

$1.00

Apple

$1.50

Bakery

Brownie

Brownie

$3.00
Muffin

Muffin

$3.00
Croissant

Croissant

$2.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$2.50
Truffle balls

Truffle balls

$2.75
Vegan Banana Bread

Vegan Banana Bread

$3.00Out of stock
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$4.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50
Oatmeal Cookie

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.50
Crunch Cake

Crunch Cake

$4.50

Ice Cream

BIG Neapolitan

BIG Neapolitan

$2.65
BIG Vanilla

BIG Vanilla

$2.65
Cone

Cone

$2.95
Strwaberry Shorcake

Strwaberry Shorcake

$2.95
M&M Cookies

M&M Cookies

$2.95
Snickers/Twix

Snickers/Twix

$2.95
Cookies And Cream

Cookies And Cream

$2.95

Grab n Go

Yogurt And Granola

$6.00

Egg, Cheese And Apple

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Hummus

$7.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Apple

$5.00Out of stock

Egg, Cheese Veggie Stick

$7.00Out of stock

Coffee

Hot Cider

$4.25+Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Pumpkin Cold Brew Latte

$4.50+
House Blend

House Blend

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Americano

Americano

Iced Cafe Latte

Iced Cafe Latte

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

Frappuccino

Frappuccino

Hot White Chocolate

Hot White Chocolate

Espresso

Espresso

Whole Milk 20 OZ

Whole Milk 20 OZ

$2.25
Tea

Tea

$1.95

-on Availability- Green Tea Chamomile Earl Gray Mint Black Tea

N/A Bevs

10 oz Martinelli's Apple juice

10 oz Martinelli's Apple juice

$2.50
12 oz Mexican Coke Bottle

12 oz Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.99
700ml Sm Arrowhead

700ml Sm Arrowhead

$2.00
Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice 15.2 oz

Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice 15.2 oz

$3.00Out of stock
20oz Gatorade

20oz Gatorade

$2.95
16oz Monster

16oz Monster

$3.50
8.5 Oz Orangina

8.5 Oz Orangina

$2.95
16 oz Fountain Soda

16 oz Fountain Soda

$1.75
20 Oz Fountain Soda

20 Oz Fountain Soda

$1.95
11.5 oz Parrot Coconut Water

11.5 oz Parrot Coconut Water

$2.50
12 oz Bundaberg Ginger Beer

12 oz Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$2.95

Fras Organic Iced Tea CBD

$5.25

Perrier 16.9 Fl Oz

$2.95

Joyo Iced Tea

$4.50

Organic Matcha

$6.00

Smoothies/Juices

Strawberry Banana Smoothie 12 Oz

Strawberry Banana Smoothie 12 Oz

$6.50

strawberry & banana

Very Berry Smoothie 12 Oz

Very Berry Smoothie 12 Oz

$6.50

banana, blueberry, raspberry, yogurt, honey & vanilla

Tropical Bliss 12 Oz

Tropical Bliss 12 Oz

$6.50

mango, banana & peach

Peach Raspberry Smoothie 12 Oz

Peach Raspberry Smoothie 12 Oz

$6.50Out of stock

peach, raspberry, yogurt & vanilla

Pineapple and Ginger Smoothie 12 Oz

Pineapple and Ginger Smoothie 12 Oz

$6.50

pineapple, ginger & banana

Mighty Green 12 Oz

Mighty Green 12 Oz

$7.95

spinach, cucumber, apple, ginger & celery

Orange Immune Booster 12 Oz

Orange Immune Booster 12 Oz

$6.50

orange, carrot & ginger

Red Detox 12 Oz

Red Detox 12 Oz

$6.95

beetroot, apple, carrot, celery & orange

Fresh Orange Juice 12 Oz

Fresh Orange Juice 12 Oz

$5.50
Ginger Shot 2 Oz

Ginger Shot 2 Oz

$3.00

Beer

805 Bottle

805 Bottle

$3.19
Corona

Corona

$2.75
Heineken

Heineken

$2.85
IPA Lagunitas

IPA Lagunitas

$3.19
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$5.00
Modello

Modello

$3.00
Tecate Can

Tecate Can

$2.75
IPA Stone

IPA Stone

$5.00
Ballas Point IPA

Ballas Point IPA

$5.95Out of stock
Dos X Beer

Dos X Beer

$4.30

Truly Hard Seltzer

$5.50

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$5.50

Wine

Rode Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

Rode Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$16.95
Elysee Brut

Elysee Brut

$16.50

La Playa

$16.95

Rode Cellars Chardonnay

$17.00Out of stock
Pinot Grigio Venezie

Pinot Grigio Venezie

$18.50Out of stock

Prosecco

$21.00

Benvolio Pinot Grigio

$18.50
Monpellier Pinot Noir

Monpellier Pinot Noir

$16.00

Mont Pellier Merlot

$17.50Out of stock
Rode Cellars Cabernet

Rode Cellars Cabernet

$17.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mariners Cafe is located right in the heart of Mariners Village. We serve Breakfast (all day,) lunch, dinner, pastries, beer, wine and, a small selection of convenient store items.

Website

Location

14000 Captain's Row, Marina del Rey, CA 90292

Directions

Gallery
Mariners Cafe image
Mariners Cafe image
Mariners Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bacari PDR Pop-Up Market
orange starNo Reviews
6805 S VISTA DEL MAR LN Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
View restaurantnext
Charcoal Venice
orange star4.5 • 5,865
425 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Café Bohème - Playa Del Rey
orange star4.5 • 8
8428 Pershing Dr Playa del Rey, CA 90293
View restaurantnext
The Window - Boardwalk
orange starNo Reviews
1827 Ocean Front Walk Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Great White - Venice
orange star4.3 • 3,965
1604 Pacific Ave Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
My Lai
orange star4.7 • 1,137
12222 Venice Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Marina del Rey

Charcoal Venice
orange star4.5 • 5,865
425 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Nueva - 822 Washington Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,873
822 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Marina Del Rey
orange star4.7 • 1,124
4260 Lincoln Blvd Marina Del Ray, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Marina del Rey
orange star4.7 • 1,037
4714 Lincoln Blvd Marina del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
The Pier House
orange star4.2 • 417
7 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Marina Del Rey
orange star4.2 • 12
13455 Maxella Ave Marina Del Ray, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marina del Rey
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston