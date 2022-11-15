A map showing the location of Marines Empanadas 3227 Hillcroft StView gallery

Marines Empanadas 3227 Hillcroft St

1,146 Reviews

$

3227 Hillcroft St

Houston, TX 77057

Popular Items

BEEF
BANDEJA PAISA
POBLANA SABROSA

BEEF

BEEF

$3.20

BEEF CON QUESO

$3.70

CHUCK WAGON

$3.20

HOT TIA MARIA

$3.20

ITALIANA

$3.20

TEXAS BBQ

$3.20

CHICKEN

CHICKEN

$3.20

CHICKEN REINA

$3.20

POBLANA SABROSA

$3.20

CHICKEN BBQ

$3.20

CHEESE

CHEESE SOLO

$3.35

HAM AND CHEESE

$3.35

PANCHO VILLA

$3.35

PIZZA

$3.35

VIVA MEXICO

$3.35

FUGAZZAETA

$3.35

AVOCADO

$3.35

CHEESE

$3.35

HAWAIIANA

$3.35

VEGETABLES

VEGETARIAN

$3.25

SPINACH

$3.25

THE NEW YORKER

$3.25

ASPARAGUS

$3.25

VIVA ZAPATA

$3.25

DEMICHELLI

$3.25

FRUIT

BANANA

$3.00

APPLE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE

$3.00

PEACH

$3.00

APRICOT

$3.00

CHERRY

$3.00

BLUEBERRY

$3.00

STRAWBERRY

$3.00

RASPBERRY

$3.00

GUAVA

$3.00

MANGO

$3.00

SPECIAL EMPANADAS

FIG

$3.45

BANANA WITH DULCE DE LECHE

$3.45

BANA SUPREME

$3.45

MANZANA WITH DULCE DE LECHE

$3.45

APPLE SUPREME

$3.45

BANANA BOSTON

$3.45

DULCE DE LECHE

$3.45

DOUBLE SIZE EMPANADAS

BANANA SPECIAL

$5.20

APPLE COUGARS

$5.20

BANANA A LA MONDE

$5.20

APPLE A LA MONDE

$5.20

COCKTAIL SIZE EMPANADAS

Cocktail docena Argetinas

$17.00

Cocktail docena colombianas

$13.20

ANTOJITOS COLOBIANOS

EMPANADAS COLOMBIANAS

$1.60

AREPA SOLA

$2.50

AREPA CON MANTEQUILLA

$3.50

AREPA CON QUESO

$4.80

AREPA CON CARNE

$6.80

AREPA COMBINADA

$7.80

CHORIZO

$4.60

CHICHARRON

$6.00

MORCILLA CON YUCA Y AREPA

$7.80

PAPA RELLENA

$5.00

PAQUETE DE AREPAS

$12.00

ABORRAJADO

$4.50

MARRANITA

$3.50

BREAKFAST

HUEVOS PERICOS

$4.80

HUEVOS REVUELTOS

$4.80

HUEVOS A LA CACEROLA

$4.80

CALENTADO CON HUEVOS

$7.00

CALENTADO CON CARNE

$8.50

CALENTADO MIXTO CHICHARRON O CHORIZO

$9.90

DESAYUNO CLASICO

$8.00

DESAYUNO CLASICO PERICOS

$8.50

COMBO CON AREPA GRANDE

$7.00

COMBO CON AREPA QUESO DERETIDO

$8.00

CALDO DE COSTILLA

$8.99

CALENTADO MIXTO

$9.50

COLOMBIAN TYPICAL DISHES

BANDEJA PAISA

$17.00

BISTEC A LA CRIOLLA

$13.50

ARROZ CON POLLO

$12.50

MOJARRA FRITA

$14.00

CHULETA DE CERDO EMPANIZADA

$13.50

HIGADO ENCEBOLLADO

$13.00

BISTEC DE HIGADO

$13.00

FILETE DE PESCADO APANADO

$12.50

TAMAL POLLO

$10.50

CARNE ASADA

$12.50

PECHUGA ASADA

$14.00

COSTILLAS DE CERDO

$14.50

SANCOCHO DE GALLINA

$13.00

SANCOCHO DE COLA

$14.00

LENGUA A LA CRIOLLA

$16.00

SOBREBARRIGA A LA CRIOLLA

$16.00

PECHUGA CON ENSALADA

$10.00

CARNE CON ENSALADA

$10.00

TAMAL MIXTO

$10.50

SOPA DE RES

$9.99

PUNTA DE ANCA

$16.00

PICADA

$17.00

SIDES

ARROZ

$2.80

MADUROS

$3.00

1/2 MADUROS

$1.60

FRIJOLES

$3.50

FRIJOLES PEQUEÑO

$2.00

TOSTONES

$3.80

PAPAS FRITAS

$3.50

SALAD

$3.00

AREPITA

$0.85

YUCA

$2.60

AGUACATE

$2.50

HUEVO

$1.80

2 HUEVOS

$3.00

EXTRA MEAT

$4.50

EXTRA CHICKEN

$5.50

ORD QUESO

$2.50

AJI

$2.00

Solo Sancocho De Gallina

$10.00

Solo Morcilla

$6.00

CALENTADO SOLO

$3.00

Side Lentejas

$3.50

TOSTONES CON HOGAO

$5.00

CHIMICHURRI

$2.00

LUNES

AJIACO

$9.99

SUDADO DE RES

$9.99

MARTES

SOPA CON POLLO ASADO

$9.99

SOPA CON CHULETA

$9.99

MIERCOLES

MONDONGO

$9.99

LENTEJAS CON CARNE

$9.99

LENTEJAS CON HUEVO

$8.99

JUEVES

SOPA CON CARNE MOLIDA

$9.99

SOPA CON ARROZ CON POLLO

$9.99

VIERNES

FRIJOLES VALLUNOS

$9.99

LUNCH SIN SOPA

SIN SOPA POLLO ASADO

$7.00

SIN SOPA CHULETA

$7.00

SIN SOPA CON CARNE

$8.00

SIN SOPA CON HUEVO

$7.00

SIN SOPA CARNE MOLIDA

$7.00

SIN SOPA ARROZ CON POLLO

$7.00

SIN SOPA CHICHARRON

$7.00

SOPA MEDIANA

SOPA MEDIANA AJIACO

$4.00

SOPA MEDIANA LENTEJAS

$4.00

SOPA MEDIANA DE VEGETALES

$4.00

SOPA MEDIANA MONDONGO

$5.00

SOPA MEDIANA DE PASTA

$4.00

SOPA MEDIANA DE FRIJOLES

$4.00

SOPA MEDIANA DE RES

$4.00

SOPA MEDIANA GALLINA

$4.00

DRINKS

JUGOS

$3.80

MILO

$2.80

VASO DE LECHE

$2.00

TRADITIONAL

COLOMBIANA

$2.50

MANZANA

$2.50

PONY MALTA

$3.20

UVA

$2.80

NARANJA

$2.80

BRETANA

$2.80

POPULAR

$2.80

CHAMPUS

$5.00

SALPICON

$5.00Out of stock

AVENA

$3.00

JUGO HIT

$2.00

BOROJO

$5.00

NATIONAL

COKE

$1.70

SPRITE

$1.70

DR PEPPER

$1.70

PEPSI

$1.70

SUNKIST ORANGE

$1.70

JUGO DE NARANJA

$1.50

JUGO DE MANZANA

$1.50

BOTELLA DE AGUA

$1.00

DIET COKE

$1.70

COKE ZERO

$1.70

TEA

$1.80

COFFE/CHOCOLATE

REGULAR COFFE

$2.20

CAFE GRANDE

$3.00

REFILL

$1.00

TINTO

$1.00

SMALL COFFE TO GO

$2.30

LARGE COFFE TO GO

$3.50

CHOCOLATE

$2.80

SNACKS

CHOCORRAMO GRANDE

$3.00

MINI CHOCORRAMO

$1.00

FRUNAS

$0.70

CHOCOLATINA JET

$1.00

MANI MOTO

$2.50

BOCADILLO

$1.00

AREQUIPE

$2.50

BON BON BUM

$0.75

SUPER COCO 3X

$1.00

COFFE 3X

$1.00

HELADO

QUESO AREQUIPE

$3.50

QUESO BOCADILLO

$3.50

MANGO

$3.50

MANI

$3.50

COCO

$3.50

SALPICON

$3.50

GUANABANA

$3.50

MARACUYA

$3.50

FRESA

$3.50

CAFE

$3.50

MORA

$3.50

AREQUIPE CON COCO

$3.50

RON CON PASAS

$3.50

GUAYABA CON BOCADILLO

$3.50

BRACELET

BRACELET

$10.00

BRACELET SHAKIRA

$12.00

PINGS/ARETES/LLAVEROS

BANDERA

$7.00

MAPA

$10.00

AMERICA

$7.00

MUNECO

$5.00

ARETES

$12.00

LLAVEROS

$8.00

KIDS FOOD

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$5.50

SALCHIPAPAS

$5.50

BANDEJITA KIDS

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3227 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77057

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
