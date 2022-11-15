Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Marinitas 218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard

1,498 Reviews

$$

218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard

San Anselmo, CA 94960

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Marinitas features a menu inspired by dishes found throughout Mexico and Latin America using local and seasonal products. Marinitas delivers Latin focused lusciousness that is an exciting blend of the new and the familiar. Cocktails focus on the silver and gold liquors of Central and South America. The bar is dedicated to classic cocktail preparations including citrus juice squeezed to order, house made sweet and sour made from unrefined cane sugars, along with the highest quality mixers.

Location

218 Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, San Anselmo, CA 94960

Directions

Gallery
Marinitas image
Marinitas image
Marinitas image

