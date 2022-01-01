Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Marino's American Eatery

693 Reviews

$$

106 West Point Drive Suites 9-10

Greensburg, PA 15601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza, 16cut
Cheese Pizza, 8cut
House Salad

Apps

Cheese Wedges

$8.50

House made cheese wedges, tomato sauce.

Chicken Wings (4)

$10.00

Four whole wings, choice of one sauce.

Chicken Wings (8)

$19.50

Eight whole wings, choice of two sauces

Chicken Wings (12)

$27.00

Twelve whole wings, choice of two sauces.

Empanadas

$8.50

House made buffalo chicken empanadas, spicy ranch.

Mussels

$14.00

blue mussels, garlic, butter, limoncello, and cilantro.

Poutine

$14.00

fries, garlic cheese curds, house made sauce.

Sauerkraut Cakes

$8.50

Shreded potato pancakes, cream cheese, sauerkraut, with honey mustard sauce.

Stuffed Peppers

$13.50

Sausage stuffed hot peppers, house made tomato sauce, cheese.

Zucchini Planks

$8.50

Hand dipped zucchini planks with tomato sauce and horseradish mustard.

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

House made tortillas, cheese sauce, pico, hot peppers.

Cheese Bacon Fries

$11.00

Sandwiches

American Burger

$12.50

lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, American cheese.

Italian Hoagie

$13.50

Ham, capicola, salami, provolone, baked hot pepper, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing.

Meatball Hoagie

$13.50

Meatballs, cheese, Italian roll.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Spicy battered breast, firecracker slaw, pickles.

Normandy Burger

$14.00

Grilled patty, fresh mushrooms, smoked bacon, and house made Gournay cheese.

Philly Wiz Cheese Steak

$14.00

Thinly sliced steak, caramelized onions, cheddar sauce.

Steak Tacos

$16.00

steak, hot peppers, lettuce, pico, cheddar, spicy ranch.

West Point Gyro

$13.50

House made beef and lamb, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce, fresh flatbread.

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Crispy chicken, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and Pat's Secret Sauce.

Salads

Served with choice of: Italian, Balsamic, Ranch, Spicy Ranch, Blue Cheese, Caesar.

House Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, sunflower seeds, tomato, onion, asiago cheese.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine, Croutons, Cheese, Caesar dressing.

Chicken Italiano Salad

$15.50

Mixed Greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, provolone, salami, ham, capicola, grilled chicken, breaded fresh mozzarella.

Spicy Chicken Salad

$15.50

Entrees

served with side house or caesar salad and choice of one side.

Chicken Annabella

$17.00

Zucchini, mushroom, and cheese stuffed chicken, creamy sauce de volaille.

Sweet Honey Sriracha Salmon

$20.00

Sweet honey siracha salmon, sesame ginger soy.

Chimichanga

$17.00

pork, rice, cheddar, and topped with cheese sauce, pico, and cilantro.

Pasta

Served with side house or caesar salad.

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

hand breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, cheese, spaghetti.

Gnocchi w/ Meatball

$14.50

house made gnocchi.

Meya Angelo

$17.00

battered pork cutlet, garlic, lemon, white wine, angel hair.

Spaghetti with Meatballs, Marinara Sauce

$13.50

Spaghetti, marinara sauce, two meatballs.

Sun/Mon 2 Pasta Special

$15.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza, 8cut

$11.00

Cheese pizza, toppings additional charge

Cheese Pizza, 12cut

$15.00

Cheese pizza, toppings additional charge

Cheese Pizza, 16cut

$19.00

Cheese pizza, toppings additional charge

Buffalo Chicken 12cut

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken 16cut

$23.00

Buffalo Chicken 8cut

$13.00

Spicy Miles 12cut

$17.00

Spicy Miles 16cut

$23.00

Spicy Miles 8cut

$13.00

White Pizza, 12cut

$15.00

Garlic, olive oil, cheese, fresh tomatoes.

White Pizza, 16cut

$19.00

Garlic, olive oil, cheese, fresh tomatoes.

White Pizza, 8cut

$11.00

Garlic, olive oil, cheese, fresh tomatoes.

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Pasta

$4.00

Potato

$4.00

Side Caesar salad

$4.50

Side House Salad

$4.50

Soup Of Day

$4.50

Vegetable

$4.00

Quart of Soup

$8.00

Kids

Mac N Cheese, Kids

$7.00

Chicken Fingers, Kids

$8.00

Pasta With Meatball, Kids

$7.00

Mini Pizza, Kids

$7.00

Extras/Sauces

Add American Cheese

$1.00

Add Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Provolone Cheese

$1.00

Add Salmon

$7.50

Add Steak

$7.50

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Meatball

$3.00

Extra/Add Bacon

$1.50

Side BBQ

$0.85

Side Of Blue Cheese

$0.85

Side Of Buffalo

$0.85

Side of Celery

$1.50

Side Of Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Side of extra wing sauce

$0.85

Side Of Garlic Lime

$0.85

Side of Gravy

$1.50

Side Of Honey Mustard

$0.85

Side Of Ranch

$0.85

Side Of Spicy Ranch

$0.85

Side Of Sweet Sriracha

$0.85

Side Of Tomato Sauce

$0.85

Jerk sauce

$0.85

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.00

Beer

4 Points Ritual CROWLER

$14.00

Arsenal Pumpkin CROWLER

$19.00

BG General CROWLER

$14.00

BG Pumpkin CROWLER

$14.00

Cellar Works CROWLER

$16.00

Cinderlands CROWLER

$14.00

DG Better One CROWLER

$14.00

Full Pint CROWLER

$13.50

Grist House CROWLER

$14.50

Hitchhiker CROWLER

$14.00

LT Bomb Cyclone CROWLER

$14.00

LT Don't Touch CROWLER

$14.00

Noble Stein Crowler

$14.00

Old Thunder CROWLER

$14.50

Stick City CROWLER

$14.00

YB Pumpkin CROWLER

$14.00

11th Hour Archer 4pack

$20.00

11th Hour Libra 4pack

$22.00

11th Hour New Cult 4pack

$22.00

11th Hour Triple Jack 4pack

$23.00

11th Hour Virgo 4pack

$22.00

11th Hour void 4pack

$23.00

4 Points 4P Ultra Light 4pack

$14.00

4 Points Baby Ruthless 4pack

$20.00

4 Points Cold Cuts 4pack

$20.00

4 Points Dope Beats 4pack

$22.00

4 Points Dunelweizen 4pack

$19.00

4 Points Everytime Only Once 4pack

$23.00

4 Points Little City 4pack

$21.00

4 Points Little Monsters 4pack

$23.00

4 Points Omnia Golden Ale 4pack

$18.00

4 Points Western Ave 4pack

$21.50

Arboretum Trail TIPA 4pack

$23.00

BG General 4pack

$15.00

BG Trees 4pack

$17.00

Cinderlands Danville Train 4pack

$18.00

Cinderlands Full Squish 4pack

$21.00

Cinderlands Pumpkin Pie 4pack

$23.00

Cinderlands Squish 4pack

$19.00

Cinderlands Trouble No More 4pack

$20.50

DG Astroid 4pack

$21.00

DG Better One or Two 4pack

$22.00

DG Citra Jam 4pack

$21.00

DG Lustre 4pack

$19.00

DG Pounce 4pack

$21.00

DG Spirograph 4pack

$22.00

DG Spy Dolphin 4pack

$21.00

DG Swinging Strangers 4pack

$20.00

Full Pint Marzen 4pack

$17.00

Full Pint White Lightning 4pack

$17.00

Grist Dark Shaman 4pack

$23.00

Grist Dream Queen 4pack

$23.00

Grist Work or Love 4pack

$21.00

Imprint Pumpkin Smores CAN

$9.00

LT Comic Book 4pack

$23.00

LT Going Back 4pack

$23.00

LT Grace 4pack

$21.00

Old Thunder Ancient Giants 4pack

$21.00

Old Thunder Forever Bright 4pack

$18.00

Stick City Villain 4pack

$21.00

Yellowbridge Pumpkin Cheesecake 4pack

$23.00

Unity Vanilla Bean 4pack

$20.00

1Liters/2Liters

2L Sierra Mist

$3.50

2L MTN Dew

$3.50

2L Ginger Ale

$3.50

2L Pepsi

$3.50

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2L Orange Crush

$3.50

6 Packs BEER

6 Pack Miller Lite

$8.99

6 Pack Stoneys

$9.99

Takeout Specials

16Cut Pizza 1 topping &2Liter

$17.00

2 Spaghetti & Meatball, Salads, Bread

$15.00

16cut 1 Topping & 8 Wings

$29.00

Family Pasta & Family Salad with bread

$25.00

16cut 1 topping, 2liter, family salad

$25.00

8cut 1 topping & 4 wings

$16.00

12 cut 1 topping pizza

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Westmoreland Counties LOCAL Craft Beer Destination!Located in Hempfield’s West Point Plaza next to the West Point baseball fields, Marino’s is locally owned and operated by certified mixologist Joshua Jones and award-winning Chef Patrick Conway. Together, the two have more than 40 years of experience in the restaurant industry. Marino’s is a family friendly restaurant and bar with 16 beers on tap that focuses on our local craft breweries, hand crafted cocktails created by Joshua Jones, and a unique menu designed Chef Patrick Conway. All menu items are made fresh in-house daily by Chef Conway. Bring the family out for dinner in our dining room, stop by for a beer or cocktail at our 12 seat bar, watch a game on our big screens, or fill up a craft beer to go from our 32oz Crowler canning system. Marino’s also specializes in takeout and catering. Give us a call at 724-216-5735 or order online.

Website

Location

106 West Point Drive Suites 9-10, Greensburg, PA 15601

Directions

Gallery
Marino's American Eatery image
Marino's American Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jaffre's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 701
827 E Pittsburgh St Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Oliver's Pourhouse
orange star4.0 • 161
8 North Pennsylvania Ave Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Sharky's Cafe - 3960 Route 30
orange star3.7 • 464
3960 Route 30 Latrobe, PA 15650
View restaurantnext
Michelle's Lair
orange star4.5 • 248
1433 Main St Latrobe, PA 15650
View restaurantnext
Jacktown Ride & Hunt Club
orange starNo Reviews
11369 Center Hwy North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View restaurantnext
Michael's 50's Diner
orange starNo Reviews
123 Pittsburgh St Scottdale, PA 15683
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Greensburg

Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 1,206
117 Toll House Rd Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
The Headkeeper
orange star4.5 • 1,068
618 S Main St Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Sun Dawg Cafe
orange star4.7 • 859
37 North Main St Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Vallozzi's Greensburg - Greensburg
orange star4.4 • 729
855 Georges Station Rd Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Jaffre's Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 701
827 E Pittsburgh St Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Oliver's Pourhouse
orange star4.0 • 161
8 North Pennsylvania Ave Greensburg, PA 15601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greensburg
Irwin
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Latrobe
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Scottdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Ligonier
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
New Kensington
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston