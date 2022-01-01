Mario’s Pizzeria 209 Main St.
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Mario's Pizzeria here in beautiful Edgefield, SC. Come in and enjoy a nice pizza, salad, wings, garlic bread and more!!
209 Main St., Edgefield, SC 29824
