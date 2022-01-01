Mario's Ristorante & Pizzeria
398 Reviews
$$
635 Old Country rd
Plainview, NY 11803
Popular Items
Soft Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Snapple Lemon Tea
Snapple Diet Peach
Snapple Peach
Sierra Mist
Orange Crush
Schweppe's Ginger Ale
San Pellegrino
Aqua Panna
Poland Spring Water
Coffee
Tea
Iced Coffee
Herbal Tea
Cappucino
Espresso
Double Espresso
Appetizers
Homemade Meatballs
NEW STYLE = Charred Skillet seared meatballs in homemade marinara sauce. OLD STYLE = Meatballs dropped in tomato sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
5 pieces golden fried served with plum tomato sauce
Bruschetta
Diced tomatoes and onions with basil and slices of our homemade bread dressed with a balsamic glaze
Wings
In our mild, medium or hot homemade buffalo sauce. Served with carrots, celery, & bleu cheese. 10 pieces
Baked Clams
6 whole baked clams
Zuppa Di Cozze
Mussels sautéed in marinara or garlic & oil sauce
Burrata
Buttermilk filled Fresh Mozzarella with arugala and tomatoes in a balsamic glaze
Hot Antipasto
Baked clams, eggplant rolatine, mozzarella sticks, and calamari sampler Serves 2-3
Eggplant Rolantine 1 Piece
(1 Piece) Crispy eggplant stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and ham
Arancini
Meat filled riceball. Served in our famous Romano sauce
Calamari Fritti
Golden fried calamari served with our marinara sauce
Chicken Tenders
Garlic Bread
Zuppa di Clams
Insalata (Salads)
CYO Salad
Tossed Garden
Assorted lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, radishes and shredded carrots with a house Italian dressing
Caesar
Fresh-cut crispy romaine lettuce with croutons, pecorino romano and our creamy caesar dressing
Tri-Color
Mesclun greens with cucumbers, mixed tomatoes, sweet roasted peppers, sliced red onions, croutons and warm goat cheese in our balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Crispy lettuce with feta cheese, stuffed grape leaves, kalamata olives, tomatoes and onions with house italian dressing
Gorgonzola Salad
Assorted greens mixed with roasted peppers, diced tomatoes, and crumbled gorgonzola cheese in our homemade raspberry vinaigrette
Antipasto Salad
Ham, salami, pepperoni, soppressata, provolone, tomato, cucumber, black olives, radishes, lettuce, cabbage
Mozzarella Wedge
Mediterraneo
Blackened spicy chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, bruschetta, fresh avocado slices and cilantro rice dressed with lime & olive oil
Arugula
Baby arugula, grana padano cheese, hearts of palm & cherry tomatoes dressed in lemon & oil
Soups
PIZZA
Plain Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken A La Vodka Pizza
Grilled Chicken Caesar Pizza
Chicken Parm Pizza
Grandma Pizza
Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
Chicken Florentina Pizza
Chicken Marsala Pizza
Chicken Stuffed Pizza
MARGHERITA
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Drunken Sicilian Pizza
Bruschetta Pizza
Eggplant & Ricotta Pizza
Baked Ziti Pizza
Vegetable Pizza
Tomato & Garlic Pizza
Mario's Special Pizza
Taco Pizza
Bianca Pizza
CHOP SALAD PIZZA
Bianca Pizza (Copy)
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan
Chicken Roll
Crispy chicken strips, mozzarella, and tomato sauce
Buffalo Chicken Roll
Buffalo style chicken with mozzarella, bleu cheese optional
Spinach Roll
Spinach, mozzarella, feta, parmesan
Sausage, Peppers, Onion Roll
Sausage, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce
Stromboli
Ham, salami, provolone, pepperoni, mozzarella
Eggplant & Ricotta Roll
Pepperoni Pinwheel
Spinach Pinwheel
Flatbread Spinach Mushroom
FB Sausage Cherry Pepper
FB Margherita
FB Pomodoro
Peperoni Bites
Pizza Slices
Regular Slice
Sicilian Slice
Baked Zitti & Ricotta Slice
BBQ Chicken Slice
Bianca Slice
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Chicken & Broccoli Slice
Chicken Florentina Slice
Chicken Marsala Slice
Drunken Sicilian Slice
Eggplant & Ricotta Slice
Grandma slice
Marinara Slice
Mario's Special Slice
Tomato & Garlic Slice
Vegetable Slice
Carne Entrees (Meat)
Veal Parmigiana
Tender cut veal with melted mozzarella in our homemade pomodoro sauce with your choice of pasta or salad.
Veal Sorrentino
Sliced eggplant, prosciutto and fresh melted mozzarella, served with our famous mushroom sauce and your choice of pasta or salad.
Veal Franchaise
NY Strip Steak
Veal Milanese
Pan-seared breaded veal over a bed of mesclun lettuce, summer diced tomatoes, red onions and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Veal Marsala
Tender cut veal served with sautéed mushrooms and onions in a marsala wine sauce, served with your choice of pasta or salad.
Skirt steak
12 oz skirt steak marinated and grilled to perfection and served with a spring salad mix and vegetable rice.
Meatball Parmigiana
Served with pasta or salad
Sausage Parmigiana
Served with pasta or salad
Pollo Entrees (Chicken)
Chicken Parmigiana
Classic chicken parmigiana served with your choice of pasta or salad
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms and onions in our homemade marsala wine sauce. Served with choice of pasta.
Chicken Francaise
Chicken breast served in lemon butter sauce with broccoli. Served with choice of pasta.
Chicken Verde
Battered breast of chicken topped with fresh broccoli and melted mozzarella in a white wine and light marinara sauce. Served with your choice of pasta.
Chicken Portofino
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed broccoli rabe, roasted peppers and fresh melted mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti pasta in a tomato sauce.
Chicken Romano
Panko crusted chicken breast pan fried in a plum tomato & lemon sauce with a hint of cream & locatelli cheese. Served with spaghetti pasta
Chicken Primavera
Balsamic marinated or cajun-spiced chicken breast served with a vegetable medley.
Chicken Sorrentino
Chicken Picata
Chicken Pepperoni Parmigiana
Balsamic marinated or cajun-spiced chicken breast served with a vegetable medley
Chicken Milanese
Vegetali Entrees (Vegetables)
Zucchini Parmigiana
Eggplant Rolatine
Crispy eggplant stuffed with ricotta & with or without ham, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella. Served with salad or pasta.
Murray's Melenzane
Thinly sliced eggplant layered in a casserole with light layers of sweet marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad or pasta.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant with melted mozzarella in our homemade pomodoro sauce. Served with pasta or salad.
Vegetable Parmigiana
Spinach, broccoli, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese in a pomodoro sauce. Served with salad or pasta.
Pesce Entrees (Seafood)
Salmon Semi Fredo
Grilled salmon served with a romano sauce, asparagus, spinach with vegetable rice
Shrimp Parmigiana
Breaded shrimp (6) with melted mozzarella in our homemade pomodoro sauce. Served with your choice of pasta or salad
Shrimp Romano
Almond Crusted Filet of Sole
Pan-seared flounder with string beans, asparagus and sun-dried tomatoes in a lemon beurre blanc sauce
Branzino
Pan-seared branzino fillet with sautéed spinach and canellini beans.
Flounder Filet
Broiled flounder in a lemon, wine butter sauce, served with feta cheese risotto and a vegetable medley
Shrimp Francaise
Sautéed shrimp served in our lemon butter sauce and broccoli with your choice of pasta or salad
Shrimp Monacchina
Sautéed shrimp with mushrooms and onions served in our marsala wine sauce with melted mozzarella. Served with choice of pasta
Shrimp Paradisio
Pan-seared shrimp with vegetable medley and shoe string potatoes served with an oven dried tomato sauce
Pasta Dishes
Create Your Own Pasta
Fettucini Alfredo
Fettucini pasta with a creamy alfredo cheese sauce
Penne Bolognese
Penne pasta in a creamy meat sauce
Spaghetti Carbonara
Fresh cheese filled tortellini, bacon, chopped onions, and peas sautéed and mixed in a white cream sauce
Tortellini Carbonara
Rigatoni Campagnola
Sweet Italian sausage with spinach, roasted peppers and broccoli florets in a garlic & oil sauce
Penne A La Casserole
Crushed tomato, garlic, mozzarella and eggplant in a light filetto sauce
Linguini Frutti Di Mare
Shrimp, mussels and clams with your choice of marinara or a zesty garlic and oil sauce
Rigatoni Florentina
Sautéed chicken pieces with spinach and shredded fresh mozzarella cheese in a blush sauce
Linguini Oreganata
Baked shrimp with white wine, fresh garlic, herbs and sprinkled breadcrumbs with pecorino romano. served with aldente linguine
Fussili al Paillard
Tender grilled balsamic chicken sautéed with fresh broccoli rabe, and red peppers in zesty garlic & oil
WW Penne Pesto
Whole wheat pasta with grilled balsamic chicken in a fresh basil pesto sauce
Spaghetti Polpette
Mario’s famous meatballs with spaghetti
WW Penne Primavera
Whole wheat penne pasta served with fresh vegetables in your choice of sauce (marinara or garlic & oil) add chicken for $4.50 extra
Fussili a Putansca
Spiral pasta with ground anchovies, capers and kalamata olives in a light spicy pomodoro sauce
Shrimp & Broccoli a Mario
Pan seared shrimp, brocolli, mushrooms in pink sauce with pasta.
Spaghetti Sausage & Peppers
Spaghetti pasta with sweet Italian sausage sautéed with sweet sherry wine, roasted peppers,caramelized onions & a touch of pomodoro sauce
Chicken Scarpariello
Sausage, potatoes, zucchini, onions, red pepper and chicken sautéed with garlic, wine and lemon
Capellini Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp, lemon, garlic, and paprika in a scampi sauce served with pasta or salad
Penne Vodka
Penne pasta, sautéed mushrooms and onions in a creamy vodka sauce 1
Linguini Vongole
Fresh manila clams sautéed in garlic white wine and virgin olive oil or our homemade marinara sauce
Baked Pasta Dishes
Sides
Side Broccoli
Side Broccoli Rabe
Side Burnt Broccoli
Side Chicken (Crispy)
Side Chicken (Grilled Balsamic)
Side Chicken (Plain Grilled)
Side French Fries
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Shrimp (Crispy)
Side Shrimp (Grilled)
Side Spinach
Side String Beans
Side Mixed Vegetables
Side Grilled Salmon
Side Asparagus
Side Portobello Mushrooms
Side Sausage & Peppers
Side Rice
Side Meatball (1)
Side Sausage (1)
Side Escarole & Beans
Heros
Chicken Francaise Hero
Chicken Parmigiana Hero
Grilled Chicken w/Fresh Mozz & Broccoli Rabe
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
Italian Cold Cut Hero
Imported Genoa salami, aged provolone, soppressata, prosciutto, pepperoni, lettuce, & tomato with an Italian dressing
Meatball Parmigiana Hero
Shrimp Parmigiana Hero
Veal Parmigiana Hero
Chicken Let Tom Mayo Hero
with lettuce, tomato & mayo
Grilled Chicken w/Fresh Mozz & Roasted Peppers
Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Egg Hero
Sausage Parmigiana Hero
Sausage w/ Peppers & Onions Hero
Paninis & Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled balsamic chicken, romaine lettuce, romano cheese, in our creamy caesar dressing, served with veggies or french fries
Greek Wrap w/ Chicken
Grilled balsamic chicken, romaine lettuce, olives, tomato, red onions feta cheese in our house Italian dressing, served with veggies or french fries
Panini Milanese
Breaded chicken cutlet, arugula, tomato, served with mixed salad
Panini Vegetarino
Baked eggplant, zucchini, tomato and fresh mozzarella, served with mixed salad
Panini Caprese
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, arugula, and tomatoes, served with a mixed salad
Panini Campagnola
Sausage, roasted peppers, spinach and mozzarella, served with salad
Pollo Melanzane
Grilled chicken, crispy eggplant, sundried tomatoes and mozzarella, served with salad
Gluten Free Appetizers
Gluten Free Pizza
GF Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan
GF Pizzette
GF Margherita Classica
GF Baked Ziti Pizzette
Ziti, ricotta, mozzarella, romano cheese, tomato sauce
GF BBQ PIZZETTE
GF Bianca Pizzette
Ricotta, mozzarella, romano
GF Bruschetta Pizzette
Thin-crust Sicilian with light fresh mozzarella cheese, chopped tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil in a balsamic vinaigrette
GF Chicken & Broccoli Pizzette
Sliced chicken cutlets, broccoli, sauce, and mozzarella cheese
GF Florentina Pizzette
GF Drunken Sicilian Pizzette
Thin crust Grandma Pizza with vodka sauce
GF Grilled Eggplant & Ricotta Pizzette
Eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, romano, & tomato sauce
GF Grandma Pizzette
Thin-crust Sicilian with fresh mozzarella, fresh basil leaves and crushed tomatoes
GF Tomato & Garlic Pizzette
Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oregano…no sauce!
GF Taco Pizzette
Lettuce, tomato, onions, spicy meat sauce, American cheese
GF Veggie Pizzette
Broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella and tomato sauce
GF Mario's Special
GF Chicken Vodka
GF Chop Salad Pizzette
Gluten Free Principale
GF Branzino
Pan-seared branzino fillet with sautéed spinach and canellini beans.
GF Shrimp Marinara
GF Chicken Parmigiana
Classic chicken parmigiana served with your choice of pasta or salad.
Chicken Primavera
Balsamic marinated or cajun-spiced chicken breast served with a vegetable medley.
GF Chicken Portofino
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed broccoli rabe, roasted peppers and fresh melted mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti pasta in a tomato sauce
GF Calamari Marinara
GF Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant with melted mozzarella in our homemade pomodoro sauce. Served with pasta or salad.
GF Eggplant Rolatine
Crispy eggplant stuffed with ricotta & with or without ham, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella. Served with salad or pasta.
GF Vegetable Platter
Spinach, broccoli, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese in a pomodoro sauce. Served with salad or pasta.
GF Shrimp Parmigiana
GF Veal Parmigiana
Gluten Free Pasta
GF Spaghetti Alfredo
Fettucini pasta with a creamy alfredo cheese sauce
GF Spaghetti Carbonara
Fresh cheese filled tortellini, bacon, chopped onions, and peas sautéed and mixed in a white cream sauce
GF Penne Fruti Di Mare
Shrimp, mussels and clams with your choice of marinara or a zesty garlic and oil sauce
GF Penne Al Paillard
Tender grilled balsamic chicken sautéed with fresh broccoli rabe, and red peppers in zesty garlic & oil
GF Penne Primavera
Whole wheat penne pasta served with fresh vegetables in your choice of sauce (marinara or garlic & oil) add chicken for $4.50 extra
GF Penne Shrimp & Broccoli A La Mario
GF Penne Al La Vodka
Penne pasta, sautéed mushrooms and onions in a creamy vodka sauce
GF Spaghetti Sausage & Peppers
Spaghetti pasta with sweet Italian sausage sautéed with sweet sherry wine, roasted peppers,caramelized onions & a touch of pomodoro sauce
GF Penne Bolognese
Penne pasta in a creamy meat sauce
GF Spaghetti Al Vonvole
GF Spaghetti Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp, lemon, garlic, and paprika in a scampi sauce served with pasta or salad
Antipasto Bar
Chicken Family Special
Veal Family Special
Shrimp Family Special
Eggplant Family Special
Pasta Family Special
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
635 Old Country rd, Plainview, NY 11803