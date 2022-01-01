Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mario's Ristorante & Pizzeria

398 Reviews

$$

635 Old Country rd

Plainview, NY 11803

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Pizza
Caesar
Chicken Parmigiana Hero

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.00+
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.00+
Snapple Lemon Tea

Snapple Lemon Tea

$3.00
Snapple Diet Peach

Snapple Diet Peach

$3.00
Snapple Peach

Snapple Peach

$3.00
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.00+
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$3.00+
Schweppe's Ginger Ale

Schweppe's Ginger Ale

$3.00+
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.00+
Aqua Panna

Aqua Panna

$3.00+
Poland Spring Water

Poland Spring Water

$2.50

Coffee

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Cappucino

$3.75

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.50

Appetizers

Homemade Meatballs

$12.00

NEW STYLE = Charred Skillet seared meatballs in homemade marinara sauce. OLD STYLE = Meatballs dropped in tomato sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

5 pieces golden fried served with plum tomato sauce

Bruschetta

$12.75

Diced tomatoes and onions with basil and slices of our homemade bread dressed with a balsamic glaze

Wings

Wings

$14.50

In our mild, medium or hot homemade buffalo sauce. Served with carrots, celery, & bleu cheese. 10 pieces

Baked Clams

Baked Clams

$13.50

6 whole baked clams

Zuppa Di Cozze

Zuppa Di Cozze

$15.50

Mussels sautéed in marinara or garlic & oil sauce

Burrata

Burrata

$14.75

Buttermilk filled Fresh Mozzarella with arugala and tomatoes in a balsamic glaze

Hot Antipasto

$23.50

Baked clams, eggplant rolatine, mozzarella sticks, and calamari sampler Serves 2-3

Eggplant Rolantine 1 Piece

$5.25

(1 Piece) Crispy eggplant stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and ham

Arancini

Arancini

$10.95

Meat filled riceball. Served in our famous Romano sauce

Calamari Fritti

$15.25

Golden fried calamari served with our marinara sauce

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Zuppa di Clams

$15.00

Insalata (Salads)

CYO Salad

Tossed Garden

$7.25+

Assorted lettuce, red cabbage, tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumbers, radishes and shredded carrots with a house Italian dressing

Caesar

$8.50+

Fresh-cut crispy romaine lettuce with croutons, pecorino romano and our creamy caesar dressing

Tri-Color

Tri-Color

$9.50+

Mesclun greens with cucumbers, mixed tomatoes, sweet roasted peppers, sliced red onions, croutons and warm goat cheese in our balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.75+

Crispy lettuce with feta cheese, stuffed grape leaves, kalamata olives, tomatoes and onions with house italian dressing

Gorgonzola Salad

Gorgonzola Salad

$10.25+

Assorted greens mixed with roasted peppers, diced tomatoes, and crumbled gorgonzola cheese in our homemade raspberry vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$10.00+

Ham, salami, pepperoni, soppressata, provolone, tomato, cucumber, black olives, radishes, lettuce, cabbage

Mozzarella Wedge

Mozzarella Wedge

$14.00
Mediterraneo

Mediterraneo

$18.50

Blackened spicy chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, bruschetta, fresh avocado slices and cilantro rice dressed with lime & olive oil

Arugula

$11.00

Baby arugula, grana padano cheese, hearts of palm & cherry tomatoes dressed in lemon & oil

Soups

Minestrone

$8.50

Pasta E Fagiole

$8.50
Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$8.50

Escarole & Bean

$8.50

Stracciatella Soup

$8.50

Tortelini e Brodo

$8.50

PIZZA

Plain Pizza

Plain Pizza

$10.00+
Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.50+

Chicken A La Vodka Pizza

$14.50+
Grilled Chicken Caesar Pizza

Grilled Chicken Caesar Pizza

$14.50+

Chicken Parm Pizza

$14.50+
Grandma Pizza

Grandma Pizza

$14.50+

Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

$14.50+

Chicken Florentina Pizza

$14.50+

Chicken Marsala Pizza

$14.50+

Chicken Stuffed Pizza

$20.00+

MARGHERITA

$13.00+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.50+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.50+

Drunken Sicilian Pizza

$14.50+
Bruschetta Pizza

Bruschetta Pizza

$14.50+

Eggplant & Ricotta Pizza

$14.50+

Baked Ziti Pizza

$14.50+

Vegetable Pizza

$14.50+

Tomato & Garlic Pizza

$14.50+

Mario's Special Pizza

$14.50+

Taco Pizza

$14.50+

Bianca Pizza

$14.50+

CHOP SALAD PIZZA

$14.50+

Bianca Pizza (Copy)

$14.50+

Knots

Garlic Knots

$0.40+
Sugar Knots

Sugar Knots

$0.30+

Dinner Roll

$0.60

Dinner Roll (1)

$0.60

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$8.75

Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan

Chicken Roll

$8.75

Crispy chicken strips, mozzarella, and tomato sauce

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$8.75

Buffalo style chicken with mozzarella, bleu cheese optional

Spinach Roll

$8.75

Spinach, mozzarella, feta, parmesan

Sausage, Peppers, Onion Roll

$8.75

Sausage, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce

Stromboli

Stromboli

$8.75

Ham, salami, provolone, pepperoni, mozzarella

Eggplant & Ricotta Roll

$8.75

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$6.75

Spinach Pinwheel

$6.75

Flatbread Spinach Mushroom

$10.00

FB Sausage Cherry Pepper

$10.00

FB Margherita

$10.00

FB Pomodoro

$10.00

Peperoni Bites

$0.50

Pizza Slices

Regular Slice

Regular Slice

$3.00

Sicilian Slice

$3.10
Baked Zitti & Ricotta Slice

Baked Zitti & Ricotta Slice

$5.00

BBQ Chicken Slice

$5.00

Bianca Slice

$4.00

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$5.00

Chicken & Broccoli Slice

$5.00

Chicken Florentina Slice

$5.00

Chicken Marsala Slice

$5.00
Drunken Sicilian Slice

Drunken Sicilian Slice

$4.00

Eggplant & Ricotta Slice

$5.00
Grandma slice

Grandma slice

$4.00

Marinara Slice

$3.10

Mario's Special Slice

$5.00

Tomato & Garlic Slice

$4.00

Vegetable Slice

$4.75

Carne Entrees (Meat)

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$24.95

Tender cut veal with melted mozzarella in our homemade pomodoro sauce with your choice of pasta or salad.

Veal Sorrentino

$26.95

Sliced eggplant, prosciutto and fresh melted mozzarella, served with our famous mushroom sauce and your choice of pasta or salad.

Veal Franchaise

$25.95

NY Strip Steak

$38.00
Veal Milanese

Veal Milanese

$25.95

Pan-seared breaded veal over a bed of mesclun lettuce, summer diced tomatoes, red onions and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Veal Marsala

$25.95

Tender cut veal served with sautéed mushrooms and onions in a marsala wine sauce, served with your choice of pasta or salad.

Skirt steak

$29.00Out of stock

12 oz skirt steak marinated and grilled to perfection and served with a spring salad mix and vegetable rice.

Meatball Parmigiana

$20.75

Served with pasta or salad

Sausage Parmigiana

$20.75

Served with pasta or salad

Pollo Entrees (Chicken)

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.95

Classic chicken parmigiana served with your choice of pasta or salad

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms and onions in our homemade marsala wine sauce. Served with choice of pasta.

Chicken Francaise

$24.00

Chicken breast served in lemon butter sauce with broccoli. Served with choice of pasta.

Chicken Verde

Chicken Verde

$25.25

Battered breast of chicken topped with fresh broccoli and melted mozzarella in a white wine and light marinara sauce. Served with your choice of pasta.

Chicken Portofino

$24.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed broccoli rabe, roasted peppers and fresh melted mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti pasta in a tomato sauce.

Chicken Romano

Chicken Romano

$24.00

Panko crusted chicken breast pan fried in a plum tomato & lemon sauce with a hint of cream & locatelli cheese. Served with spaghetti pasta

Chicken Primavera

$21.00

Balsamic marinated or cajun-spiced chicken breast served with a vegetable medley.

Chicken Sorrentino

$25.95

Chicken Picata

$26.00

Chicken Pepperoni Parmigiana

$23.95

Balsamic marinated or cajun-spiced chicken breast served with a vegetable medley

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

Vegetali Entrees (Vegetables)

Zucchini Parmigiana

Zucchini Parmigiana

$19.75

Eggplant Rolatine

$19.75

Crispy eggplant stuffed with ricotta & with or without ham, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella. Served with salad or pasta.

Murray's Melenzane

$19.75

Thinly sliced eggplant layered in a casserole with light layers of sweet marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with salad or pasta.

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.75

Breaded eggplant with melted mozzarella in our homemade pomodoro sauce. Served with pasta or salad.

Vegetable Parmigiana

$19.75

Spinach, broccoli, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese in a pomodoro sauce. Served with salad or pasta.

Pesce Entrees (Seafood)

Salmon Semi Fredo

$25.25

Grilled salmon served with a romano sauce, asparagus, spinach with vegetable rice

Shrimp Parmigiana

$22.50

Breaded shrimp (6) with melted mozzarella in our homemade pomodoro sauce. Served with your choice of pasta or salad

Shrimp Romano

$26.50

Almond Crusted Filet of Sole

$28.00

Pan-seared flounder with string beans, asparagus and sun-dried tomatoes in a lemon beurre blanc sauce

Branzino

Branzino

$26.25

Pan-seared branzino fillet with sautéed spinach and canellini beans.

Flounder Filet

$25.95

Broiled flounder in a lemon, wine butter sauce, served with feta cheese risotto and a vegetable medley

Shrimp Francaise

$24.95

Sautéed shrimp served in our lemon butter sauce and broccoli with your choice of pasta or salad

Shrimp Monacchina

Shrimp Monacchina

$26.95

Sautéed shrimp with mushrooms and onions served in our marsala wine sauce with melted mozzarella. Served with choice of pasta

Shrimp Paradisio

$25.25

Pan-seared shrimp with vegetable medley and shoe string potatoes served with an oven dried tomato sauce

Pasta Dishes

Create Your Own Pasta

$13.95

Fettucini Alfredo

$18.00

Fettucini pasta with a creamy alfredo cheese sauce

Penne Bolognese

$19.00

Penne pasta in a creamy meat sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$19.00

Fresh cheese filled tortellini, bacon, chopped onions, and peas sautéed and mixed in a white cream sauce

Tortellini Carbonara

$21.00

Rigatoni Campagnola

$22.00

Sweet Italian sausage with spinach, roasted peppers and broccoli florets in a garlic & oil sauce

Penne A La Casserole

$19.00

Crushed tomato, garlic, mozzarella and eggplant in a light filetto sauce

Linguini Frutti Di Mare

$27.50

Shrimp, mussels and clams with your choice of marinara or a zesty garlic and oil sauce

Rigatoni Florentina

$22.00

Sautéed chicken pieces with spinach and shredded fresh mozzarella cheese in a blush sauce

Linguini Oreganata

$24.25

Baked shrimp with white wine, fresh garlic, herbs and sprinkled breadcrumbs with pecorino romano. served with aldente linguine

Fussili al Paillard

$22.00

Tender grilled balsamic chicken sautéed with fresh broccoli rabe, and red peppers in zesty garlic & oil

WW Penne Pesto

$22.00

Whole wheat pasta with grilled balsamic chicken in a fresh basil pesto sauce

Spaghetti Polpette

$18.00

Mario’s famous meatballs with spaghetti

WW Penne Primavera

$18.75

Whole wheat penne pasta served with fresh vegetables in your choice of sauce (marinara or garlic & oil) add chicken for $4.50 extra

Fussili a Putansca

$18.75

Spiral pasta with ground anchovies, capers and kalamata olives in a light spicy pomodoro sauce

Shrimp & Broccoli a Mario

$24.25

Pan seared shrimp, brocolli, mushrooms in pink sauce with pasta.

Spaghetti Sausage & Peppers

$21.00

Spaghetti pasta with sweet Italian sausage sautéed with sweet sherry wine, roasted peppers,caramelized onions & a touch of pomodoro sauce

Chicken Scarpariello

$22.00

Sausage, potatoes, zucchini, onions, red pepper and chicken sautéed with garlic, wine and lemon

Capellini Shrimp Scampi

$25.25

Jumbo shrimp, lemon, garlic, and paprika in a scampi sauce served with pasta or salad

Penne Vodka

$18.00

Penne pasta, sautéed mushrooms and onions in a creamy vodka sauce 1

Linguini Vongole

$22.25

Fresh manila clams sautéed in garlic white wine and virgin olive oil or our homemade marinara sauce

Baked Pasta Dishes

Baked Ravioli

$15.95

Stuffed Shells

$15.95

Baked Ziti

$15.95
Lasagna

Lasagna

$17.00

Sides

Side Broccoli

$8.50

Side Broccoli Rabe

$8.95

Side Burnt Broccoli

$8.50

Side Chicken (Crispy)

$10.00

Side Chicken (Grilled Balsamic)

$10.00

Side Chicken (Plain Grilled)

$10.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side Shrimp (Crispy)

$10.00

Side Shrimp (Grilled)

$10.00

Side Spinach

$8.50

Side String Beans

$8.50

Side Mixed Vegetables

$8.50

Side Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Side Asparagus

$8.95

Side Portobello Mushrooms

$9.00

Side Sausage & Peppers

$14.50

Side Rice

$7.00

Side Meatball (1)

$4.00

Side Sausage (1)

$4.00

Side Escarole & Beans

$8.50

Heros

Chicken Francaise Hero

$13.50

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$12.50

Grilled Chicken w/Fresh Mozz & Broccoli Rabe

$14.25

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$11.50

Italian Cold Cut Hero

$13.00

Imported Genoa salami, aged provolone, soppressata, prosciutto, pepperoni, lettuce, & tomato with an Italian dressing

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$12.00

Shrimp Parmigiana Hero

$15.50

Veal Parmigiana Hero

$15.50

Chicken Let Tom Mayo Hero

$12.50

with lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Chicken w/Fresh Mozz & Roasted Peppers

$14.25

Fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Egg Hero

$8.00

Sausage Parmigiana Hero

$12.00

Sausage w/ Peppers & Onions Hero

$12.00

Paninis & Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.50

Grilled balsamic chicken, romaine lettuce, romano cheese, in our creamy caesar dressing, served with veggies or french fries

Greek Wrap w/ Chicken

$12.50

Grilled balsamic chicken, romaine lettuce, olives, tomato, red onions feta cheese in our house Italian dressing, served with veggies or french fries

Panini Milanese

Panini Milanese

$13.50

Breaded chicken cutlet, arugula, tomato, served with mixed salad

Panini Vegetarino

Panini Vegetarino

$13.50

Baked eggplant, zucchini, tomato and fresh mozzarella, served with mixed salad

Panini Caprese

$13.50

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, arugula, and tomatoes, served with a mixed salad

Panini Campagnola

Panini Campagnola

$13.50

Sausage, roasted peppers, spinach and mozzarella, served with salad

Pollo Melanzane

Pollo Melanzane

$13.50

Grilled chicken, crispy eggplant, sundried tomatoes and mozzarella, served with salad

Gluten Free Appetizers

GF Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

8 pieces golden fried served with plum tomato sauce

GF Eggplant Rollatini appetizer (2 pieces)

$14.50

Crispy eggplant stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella and ham

Gluten Free Pizza

GF Cheese Calzone

$14.50

Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan

GF Pizzette

$14.50

GF Margherita Classica

$14.50

GF Baked Ziti Pizzette

$17.00

Ziti, ricotta, mozzarella, romano cheese, tomato sauce

GF BBQ PIZZETTE

$17.00

GF Bianca Pizzette

$17.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, romano

GF Bruschetta Pizzette

GF Bruschetta Pizzette

$17.00

Thin-crust Sicilian with light fresh mozzarella cheese, chopped tomatoes, diced onions, fresh basil in a balsamic vinaigrette

GF Chicken & Broccoli Pizzette

$17.00

Sliced chicken cutlets, broccoli, sauce, and mozzarella cheese

GF Florentina Pizzette

$17.00

GF Drunken Sicilian Pizzette

$17.00

Thin crust Grandma Pizza with vodka sauce

GF Grilled Eggplant & Ricotta Pizzette

$17.00

Eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella, romano, & tomato sauce

GF Grandma Pizzette

$17.00

Thin-crust Sicilian with fresh mozzarella, fresh basil leaves and crushed tomatoes

GF Tomato & Garlic Pizzette

$17.00

Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oregano…no sauce!

GF Taco Pizzette

$17.00

Lettuce, tomato, onions, spicy meat sauce, American cheese

GF Veggie Pizzette

$17.00

Broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella and tomato sauce

GF Mario's Special

$17.00

GF Chicken Vodka

$17.50

GF Chop Salad Pizzette

$17.00

Gluten Free Principale

GF Branzino

$26.96

Pan-seared branzino fillet with sautéed spinach and canellini beans.

GF Shrimp Marinara

$23.25

GF Chicken Parmigiana

$19.95

Classic chicken parmigiana served with your choice of pasta or salad.

Chicken Primavera

$17.25

Balsamic marinated or cajun-spiced chicken breast served with a vegetable medley.

GF Chicken Portofino

GF Chicken Portofino

$23.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed broccoli rabe, roasted peppers and fresh melted mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti pasta in a tomato sauce

GF Calamari Marinara

$21.25

GF Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.75

Breaded eggplant with melted mozzarella in our homemade pomodoro sauce. Served with pasta or salad.

GF Eggplant Rolatine

$21.00

Crispy eggplant stuffed with ricotta & with or without ham, baked with tomato sauce and mozzarella. Served with salad or pasta.

GF Vegetable Platter

$21.75

Spinach, broccoli, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese in a pomodoro sauce. Served with salad or pasta.

GF Shrimp Parmigiana

$26.50

GF Veal Parmigiana

$24.95

Gluten Free Pasta

GF Spaghetti Alfredo

$17.00

Fettucini pasta with a creamy alfredo cheese sauce

GF Spaghetti Carbonara

GF Spaghetti Carbonara

$18.00

Fresh cheese filled tortellini, bacon, chopped onions, and peas sautéed and mixed in a white cream sauce

GF Penne Fruti Di Mare

$26.50

Shrimp, mussels and clams with your choice of marinara or a zesty garlic and oil sauce

GF Penne Al Paillard

$21.00

Tender grilled balsamic chicken sautéed with fresh broccoli rabe, and red peppers in zesty garlic & oil

GF Penne Primavera

$17.75

Whole wheat penne pasta served with fresh vegetables in your choice of sauce (marinara or garlic & oil) add chicken for $4.50 extra

GF Penne Shrimp & Broccoli A La Mario

$23.25

GF Penne Al La Vodka

$17.00

Penne pasta, sautéed mushrooms and onions in a creamy vodka sauce

GF Spaghetti Sausage & Peppers

$20.00

Spaghetti pasta with sweet Italian sausage sautéed with sweet sherry wine, roasted peppers,caramelized onions & a touch of pomodoro sauce

GF Penne Bolognese

$18.00

Penne pasta in a creamy meat sauce

GF Spaghetti Al Vonvole

$21.25

GF Spaghetti Shrimp Scampi

$24.25

Jumbo shrimp, lemon, garlic, and paprika in a scampi sauce served with pasta or salad

Kids Menu*

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Kids Chicken Parm

$17.00

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.00

Kids Ravioli

$13.50

Antipasto Bar

Our NEW Antipasto Bar will amaze you! Pick any vegetables as a side or as a meal for a HEALTHY and DELICIOUS meal!
One Choice

One Choice

$7.00
Two Choices

Two Choices

$12.00
Three Choices

Three Choices

$16.00
Four Choices

Four Choices

$22.00
Five Choices

Five Choices

$28.00
Six Choices

Six Choices

$32.00

Two Pick

Two Pick

Two Pick

$13.50

Pick 2 from either 1/2 Sandwiches, Flatbreads, Soups or Salads

Chicken Family Special

Chicken Marsala Family

$69.99

Chicken Franchaise Family

$69.99

Chicken Parmigiana Family

$69.99

Veal Family Special

Veal Marsala

$69.99

Veal Franchaise

$69.99

Veal Parmigiana

$69.99

Shrimp Family Special

Shrimp Marsala

$69.99

Shrimp Franchaise

$69.99

Shrimp Parmigiana

$69.99

Eggplant Family Special

Eggplant Parmigiana

$69.99

Eggplant Franchaise

$69.99

Eggplant Marsala

$69.99

Pasta Family Special

Family Bolognese

$69.99

Family Shrimp and Broccoli a la Mario

$69.99

Family Penne Vodka

$69.99

Desserts

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00
Creme Brulee Cheesecake

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Canoli

$7.00

Tartufo

$9.00

Fresh Berries & Whipped Cream

$9.00

French Open Apple Pie

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.75

Chocolate Cookies

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

635 Old Country rd, Plainview, NY 11803

Directions

Gallery
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview image
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview image
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview image
Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview image

