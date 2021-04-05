Mario’s Tacos Restaurant
2111 West San Antonio Street
Lockhart, TX 78644
Front
Drinks
Breakfast Tacos
Bacon Egg
Bacon Egg Cheese
Bacon Egg Bean
Bacon Egg Potato
Bacon Egg Potato Cheese
Potato Egg
Potato Egg Cheese
Potato Egg Bean
Bean Chorizo
Bean Cheese
Bean Egg
Chorizo Egg
Sausage Egg
Potato Chorizo
Todo Taco
Bean Bacon
Chorizo Egg Cheese
Chorizo Egg Bean
Chorizo Egg Potato
Sausage Egg Cheese
Breakfast Taco
Machacado
Migas
Nopal Egg
Nopal A La Mex
Potato Bacon
Potato Bacon Cheese
Ham Egg
Huevo A La Mexicana
Huevo Ranchero
Papa Ranchera
Chorizo Egg Bacon
Chorizo Egg Cheese Potato
Chorizo Egg Bean Potato
Chorizo Bean Bacon
Egg Taco
Sausage Egg Bacon
Sausage Egg Cheese Potato
Sausage Egg Bean Potato
Sausage Egg Bean
Sausage Egg Potato
Bacon Egg Bean Potato
Bacon Taco
Chilaquiles Taco
Potato Bacon Bean Cheese
Papa A la Mexicana
Breakfast Plates
Huevos Rancheros Plate
Eggs topped with homemade salsa ranchera.
Migas Plate
Scrambled eggs & fried migas mixed with onion, jalapeno, & tomato.
Chorizo & Egg Plate
Chorizo & egg mixed.
Nopal & Egg Plate
Nopal (cactus) & egg mixed with onion, jalapeno, & tomato.
Omelete Plate
Omelette filled with choice of protein cheddar cheese, onions, bell peppers, and tomato.
Chilaquiles Plate
Crispy migas mixed with egg & chilaquiles sauce. Topped with queso fresco.
Pancake Plate
Served with 2 pancakes. **plate does not come with beans **plate does not come with tortillas.
Todo Breakfast Plate
Breakfast Burrito
12" tortilla filled with choice of protein, beans, potato, egg, & cheese.
Omelete NO SIDES
Salads & Sandwiches
Fajita Salad
Choose between beef or chicken for your protein. The salad is made with a delicious mix of lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, spinach, purple onion, cucumber, and cheese, and comes with a side of ranch.
Taco Bowl Salad
Enjoy the flavors of our freshly fried 12" tortilla bowl, loaded with beans, rice, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and purple onion.
Breakfast Sandwich
Enjoy a tasty sandwich made with your choice of protein and egg, along with both white and yellow cheese, served on fresh sourdough bread.
Chicken Sandwich
Enjoy a mouth-watering grilled chicken sandwich, complete with mayonnaise, fresh lettuce, tomato, and avocado. Served on toasted sourdough bread and paired with crispy French fries.
BLT Sandwich
Enjoy a classic BLT sandwich, topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo, all served on toasted sourdough bread. Paired with french fries.
Cheeseburger
Enjoy a grilled beef patty, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato, and layered with mayonnaise, served with crispy French fries, all on a toasted burger bun.
BLT Sandwich NO FRIES
Enjoy a classic BLT sandwich, topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo, all served on toasted sourdough bread.
Cheeseburger NO FRIES
Enjoy a grilled beef patty, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato, and layered with mayonnaise, all on a toasted burger bun.
Chicken Sandwich NO FRIES
Enjoy a mouth-watering grilled chicken sandwich, complete with mayonnaise, fresh lettuce, tomato, and avocado. Served on toasted sourdough bread.
Menudo
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
This order comes with a bag of warm tortilla chips and a mildly spicy red salsa for dipping.
Chips & Queso
Your order will include a bag of freshly made tortilla chips and a bowl of hot queso that's perfect for dipping.
Nachos
Delicious nachos topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Nachos Supreme
Delicious nachos topped with beans, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, avocado, and sour cream.
Asada Fries
Enjoy crispy French fries, covered with savory asada, fresh pico de gallo, white cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream.
Quesadilla
Options for cheese of yellow or white. Enjoy your cheese quesadilla with fresh lettuce and tomato on the side.
Quesadilla Especial
Enjoy with a choice of either chicken or beef, paired with fresh lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Guacamole & Chips
Enjoy a bag of warm tortilla chips accompanied by a classic guacamole dip.
Bag of Chips
A bag of tortilla chips, fresh and warm.
Salsa
Enhance your meals with one of our three mouth-watering salsas, each packed with delicious ingredients.
Queso
Whether as a dip or a topping for your favorite dishes, savor the rich flavor of our hot queso.
Quesadilla especial ADD SIDES
Savor your meal with either juicy beef or tender chicken, served with crisp lettuce, tomato and sour cream. For a complete meal, it is served with a side of beans and rice.
Guacamole
Savor our classic guacamole as a dip or a tasty addition to your favorite dishes.
Lunch Tacos
Asada
Pastor
Barbacoa
Beef Fajita
Chicken Fajita
Guisada
Carnitas
Picadillo
Pollo A La Mex.
Beef A La Mex.
Chicharon
Beef Ranchero
Pollo Ranchero
Pollo Y Salsa Verde
Groundbeef & Potatoes
Shrimp Taco
Tripas Taco
Campechano
Chicharon Egg
Soft Taco
Mario's Burrito
Ground Beef Taco
Dinner Plates
Fajita Plate
Guisada Plate
Barbacoa Plate
Trio Ranchero Plate
Trio A La Mexicana Plate
Flautas Plate
Picadillo Plate
Carnitas Plate
Chalupa Plate
Crispy Taco Plate
Salsa Verde Enchiladas
Enchiladas Plate
Cheese Enchilada Plate
Pollo Ranchero Plate
Soft Taco Plate
Pound Barbacoa
1/2 Pound Barbacoa
Taquitos & Tortas
Sides
Side of Beans
Side of Rice
Sm Guacamole
Lg Guacamole
Crispy Taco
Chalupa
Flauta
Enchilada
French Fries
2 Flour Tortilla
2 Corn Tortilla
Dozen Flour Tortillas
Dozen Corn Tortillas
Side of Potatoes
Side of Sausage
2 Pancakes
1 Pancake
Chile Toreado
1 Tortilla
Side of Toast
Side of Lime
Side of Bacon
Side of Sourcream
Side of Avocado
Side of Ranch
Side of Yellow Cheese
Side of White Cheese
Side of Nacho Jalapenos
Side of Serranos
2oz Side
1 pan de Torta
2 Oz side
2 Eggs
Salsa Choice
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
🥑We offer Authentic Mexican Food🌶 Mon-Sat 6am-3pm & Sun 8am-3pm 🍅Quick and friendly service to all our customers, come try us out🤩🍽!
2111 West San Antonio Street, Lockhart, TX 78644