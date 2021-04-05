Front

Drinks

Medium Drink

$2.50

Large Drink

$2.75

Medium coffee

$1.50

Large Coffee

$2.00

Horchata

$4.00

Jamaica

$4.00

Pina

$4.00

Limon

$4.00

Coca Mexicana

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Jarrito

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Cup Of Ice

Cup Of Water

Agua Fresca Refill

$3.00

Coke Zero

$2.75+

Strawberry Fanta

$2.75+

Melon

$4.00

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon Egg

$2.75

Bacon Egg Cheese

$3.05

Bacon Egg Bean

$3.05

Bacon Egg Potato

$3.05

Bacon Egg Potato Cheese

$3.35

Potato Egg

$2.75

Potato Egg Cheese

$3.05

Potato Egg Bean

$3.05

Bean Chorizo

$2.75

Bean Cheese

$2.75

Bean Egg

$2.75

Chorizo Egg

$2.75

Sausage Egg

$2.75

Potato Chorizo

$2.75

Todo Taco

$3.35

Bean Bacon

$2.75

Chorizo Egg Cheese

$3.05

Chorizo Egg Bean

$3.05

Chorizo Egg Potato

$3.05

Sausage Egg Cheese

$3.05

Breakfast Taco

$2.15

Machacado

$3.69

Migas

$2.75

Nopal Egg

$2.75

Nopal A La Mex

$2.75

Potato Bacon

$2.75

Potato Bacon Cheese

$3.05

Ham Egg

$2.75

Huevo A La Mexicana

$2.75

Huevo Ranchero

$2.75

Papa Ranchera

$2.75

Chorizo Egg Bacon

$3.05

Chorizo Egg Cheese Potato

$3.35

Chorizo Egg Bean Potato

$3.35

Chorizo Bean Bacon

$3.05

Egg Taco

$2.45

Sausage Egg Bacon

$3.05

Sausage Egg Cheese Potato

$3.35

Sausage Egg Bean Potato

$3.35

Sausage Egg Bean

$3.05

Sausage Egg Potato

$3.05

Bacon Egg Bean Potato

$3.35

Bacon Taco

$3.69

Chilaquiles Taco

$2.75

Potato Bacon Bean Cheese

$3.35

Papa A la Mexicana

$2.75

Breakfast Plates

Plates include sides of beans & potatoes, choice of protein, & 2 flour or corn tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros Plate

$9.50

Eggs topped with homemade salsa ranchera.

Migas Plate

$9.50

Scrambled eggs & fried migas mixed with onion, jalapeno, & tomato.

Chorizo & Egg Plate

$9.50

Chorizo & egg mixed.

Nopal & Egg Plate

$9.50

Nopal (cactus) & egg mixed with onion, jalapeno, & tomato.

Omelete Plate

$9.50

Omelette filled with choice of protein cheddar cheese, onions, bell peppers, and tomato.

Chilaquiles Plate

$9.50

Crispy migas mixed with egg & chilaquiles sauce. Topped with queso fresco.

Pancake Plate

$9.50

Served with 2 pancakes. **plate does not come with beans **plate does not come with tortillas.

Todo Breakfast Plate

$9.50

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

12" tortilla filled with choice of protein, beans, potato, egg, & cheese.

Omelete NO SIDES

$7.50

Salads & Sandwiches

Fresh Salads & Sandwiches. All sandwiches served on sourdough bread.

Fajita Salad

$13.00

Choose between beef or chicken for your protein. The salad is made with a delicious mix of lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, spinach, purple onion, cucumber, and cheese, and comes with a side of ranch.

Taco Bowl Salad

$11.00

Enjoy the flavors of our freshly fried 12" tortilla bowl, loaded with beans, rice, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and purple onion.

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Enjoy a tasty sandwich made with your choice of protein and egg, along with both white and yellow cheese, served on fresh sourdough bread.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Enjoy a mouth-watering grilled chicken sandwich, complete with mayonnaise, fresh lettuce, tomato, and avocado. Served on toasted sourdough bread and paired with crispy French fries.

BLT Sandwich

$8.50

Enjoy a classic BLT sandwich, topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo, all served on toasted sourdough bread. Paired with french fries.

Cheeseburger

$9.50

Enjoy a grilled beef patty, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato, and layered with mayonnaise, served with crispy French fries, all on a toasted burger bun.

BLT Sandwich NO FRIES

$6.00

Enjoy a classic BLT sandwich, topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo, all served on toasted sourdough bread.

Cheeseburger NO FRIES

$7.00

Enjoy a grilled beef patty, topped with fresh lettuce and tomato, and layered with mayonnaise, all on a toasted burger bun.

Chicken Sandwich NO FRIES

$6.50

Enjoy a mouth-watering grilled chicken sandwich, complete with mayonnaise, fresh lettuce, tomato, and avocado. Served on toasted sourdough bread.

Menudo

Enjoy a container of delicious menudo made with fresh beef tripe and hominy. Served with a side of onion, cilantro, and lime.

Small Menudo

$11.00

Enjoy a 24oz container of delicious menudo made with fresh beef tripe and hominy. Served with a side of onion, cilantro, and lime.

Large Menudo

$13.00

Enjoy a 32oz container of delicious menudo made with fresh beef tripe and hominy. Served with a side of onion, cilantro, and lime.

Appetizers

Enjoy our appetizers to start your meal or indulge in them at any time. Take your pick from our assortment of options.

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

This order comes with a bag of warm tortilla chips and a mildly spicy red salsa for dipping.

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Your order will include a bag of freshly made tortilla chips and a bowl of hot queso that's perfect for dipping.

Nachos

$8.50

Delicious nachos topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Nachos Supreme

$10.75

Delicious nachos topped with beans, ground beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, avocado, and sour cream.

Asada Fries

$9.00

Enjoy crispy French fries, covered with savory asada, fresh pico de gallo, white cheese, jalapeños, and sour cream.

Quesadilla

$7.00

Options for cheese of yellow or white. Enjoy your cheese quesadilla with fresh lettuce and tomato on the side.

Quesadilla Especial

Quesadilla Especial

$10.00

Enjoy with a choice of either chicken or beef, paired with fresh lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Guacamole & Chips

$9.50

Enjoy a bag of warm tortilla chips accompanied by a classic guacamole dip.

Bag of Chips

$4.00

A bag of tortilla chips, fresh and warm.

Salsa

$3.00+

Enhance your meals with one of our three mouth-watering salsas, each packed with delicious ingredients.

Queso

$1.50+

Whether as a dip or a topping for your favorite dishes, savor the rich flavor of our hot queso.

Quesadilla especial ADD SIDES

$12.00

Savor your meal with either juicy beef or tender chicken, served with crisp lettuce, tomato and sour cream. For a complete meal, it is served with a side of beans and rice.

Guacamole

$2.00+

Savor our classic guacamole as a dip or a tasty addition to your favorite dishes.

Lunch Tacos

Asada

$3.69

Pastor

$3.69

Barbacoa

$3.69

Beef Fajita

$3.69

Chicken Fajita

$3.69

Guisada

$3.69

Carnitas

$3.69

Picadillo

$3.69

Pollo A La Mex.

$3.69

Beef A La Mex.

$3.69

Chicharon

$3.69

Beef Ranchero

$3.69

Pollo Ranchero

$3.69

Pollo Y Salsa Verde

$3.69

Groundbeef & Potatoes

$3.69

Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Tripas Taco

$4.25

Campechano

$3.69

Chicharon Egg

$3.69

Soft Taco

$3.25

Mario's Burrito

$10.00

Ground Beef Taco

$3.00

Dinner Plates

Fajita Plate

$14.50

Guisada Plate

$13.50

Barbacoa Plate

$13.50

Trio Ranchero Plate

$16.00

Trio A La Mexicana Plate

$16.00

Flautas Plate

$10.50

Picadillo Plate

$10.50

Carnitas Plate

$11.50

Chalupa Plate

$9.50

Crispy Taco Plate

$9.50

Salsa Verde Enchiladas

$13.00

Enchiladas Plate

$11.00

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$9.50

Pollo Ranchero Plate

$10.00

Soft Taco Plate

$9.50

Pound Barbacoa

$20.00

1/2 Pound Barbacoa

$10.00

Taquitos & Tortas

Mini Taquitos

$8.50

Mini Taquitos Plate

$10.50

Torta

$10.50

Gordita

$6.00

Torta NO FRIES

$8.50

Sides

Side of Beans

$3.50

Side of Rice

$3.50

Sm Guacamole

$2.00

Lg Guacamole

$7.00

Crispy Taco

$3.25

Chalupa

$3.25

Flauta

$2.00

Enchilada

$3.00

French Fries

$3.50

2 Flour Tortilla

$1.00

2 Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Dozen Flour Tortillas

$5.00

Dozen Corn Tortillas

$5.00

Side of Potatoes

$3.50

Side of Sausage

$1.50

2 Pancakes

$4.00

1 Pancake

$2.50

Chile Toreado

1 Tortilla

$0.50

Side of Toast

$1.50

Side of Lime

$0.50

Side of Bacon

$1.50

Side of Sourcream

$0.75

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Yellow Cheese

$0.75

Side of White Cheese

$0.75

Side of Nacho Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Serranos

$0.50

2oz Side

1 pan de Torta

$3.00

2 Oz side

2 Eggs

$1.25

Salsa Choice

Green Salsa

Avocado Salsa

Red Salsa

