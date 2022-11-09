Marion street bistro 281 N. Marion Ave
281 N. Marion Ave
Lake City, FL 32055
Gateway Starters
Marion’s House- Smoked Wings (5 whole wings)
A favorite of both regulars and our first-timers! Our house-smoked chicken wings are whole wing, slowly smoked until they are outrageously tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. Try them naked or with any of the sauces listed in the traditional and boneless description below. Served with celery, house-made ranch, or blue cheese.
Marion’s House- Smoked Wings (8 whole wings)
A favorite of both regulars and our first-timers! Our house-smoked chicken wings are whole wing, slowly smoked until they are outrageously tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. Try them naked or with any of the sauces listed in the traditional and boneless description below. Served with celery, house-made ranch, or blue cheese.
Traditional Wings (10 with 1 sauce)
Battered or Grilled available upon request. Served with celery, house made ranch or blue cheese.
Traditional Wings (16 with 2 sauces)
Battered or Grilled available upon request. Served with celery, house made ranch or blue cheese.
Mediterranean Hummus
Pureed chick peas with fresh roasted garlic, olive oil, Tahini and lemon juice. Served with warm pita, fresh basil pesto, roasted garlic and red peppers.
Bang-Bang Shrimp
Large shrimp fried golden brown, topped with house made bang-bang asian sauce and served over fried rice.
Oysters Rockefeller
Enjoy a half-dozen gulf oysters served with crackers.
Jalapeño Poppers
Fresh jalapeños hand stuffed with cheese, wrapped with Applewood smoked bacon, and drizzled with honey.
Boneless Wings (10)
Boneless Wings (16)
Pulled Pork Crispy Fries
Crispy Fries
Wine and Garlic Mussel Appetizer
Spicy, Fra Diablo Mussel Appetizer
Truffle Fries
Watertown Artesian Flatbreads
Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, and olive oil
Pepperoni Marinara
Fresh mozzarella, house made marinara, and in house sliced pepperoni. Topped with fresh Parmesan and chopped basil.
Chicken Pesto
Grilled and shredded fresh, never frozen, organic chicken generously piled with aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and a drizzle of our house made sweet BBQ sauce.
Loaded BBQ Flatbread
Lighter Side Bowls
MSDP Power Bowl
Baked sweet potato, topped with house made black bean salsa sautéed with fresh spinach, and topped with 2 fried eggs and pepper jack cheese. Served with house made pico de Gallo and avocado.
MSDP Power Bowl, Salmon
Baked sweet potato, topped with house made black bean salsa sautéed with fresh spinach, and topped with 2 fried eggs and pepper jack cheese. Served with house made pico de Gallo and avocado.Topped with grilled salmon.
MSDP Power Bowl, Ahi Tuna
Baked sweet potato, topped with house made black bean salsa sautéed with fresh spinach, and topped with 2 fried eggs and pepper jack cheese. Served with house made pico de Gallo and avocado. Topped with Ahi Tuna.
MSDP Power Bowl, GRILLED Chicken
Baked sweet potato, topped with house made black bean salsa sautéed with fresh spinach, and topped with 2 fried eggs and pepper jack cheese. Served with house made pico de Gallo and avocado. Topped with grilled organic chicken.
MSDP Power Bowl, Sautéed Tofu
Baked sweet potato, topped with house made black bean salsa sautéed with fresh spinach, and topped with 2 fried eggs and pepper jack cheese. Served with house made pico de Gallo and avocado. Topped with sautéed Tofu.
Ahi Tuna Bowl
Sliced and seared sashimi grade A Ahi Tuna over seasoned sushi rice, house made soy Tamari (gluten free) ginger sauce, avocado, cucumber, and green onions.
Power Bowl, Shrimp GRILLED
Power Bowl, Shrimp BLACKENED
MSDP Power Bowl, BLACKENED Chicken
Lanier Salads
House Salad, Small
Mixed greens, cheese blend, sliced tomato, cucumber, red onion and house made croutons.
House Salad, Large
Mixed greens, cheese blend, sliced tomato, cucumber, red onion and house made croutons.
Caesar salad, Small
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house made caesar dressing, and house made croutons.
Caesar salad, Large
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house made caesar dressing, and house made croutons.
Olustee Soups
French Onion Soup
House-made crostini, topped with Swiss and provolone with a hint of sherry wine.
Seafood Chowder, cup
Array of blue crab, shrimp, and salmon simmered in broth with potatoes, cayenne and a touch of cream.
Seafood Chowder, crock
Array of blue crab, shrimp, and salmon simmered in broth with potatoes, cayenne and a touch of cream.
Palace Market Favorites
Brisket Dinner
A local favorite- house smoked, and served with a choice of 2 sides and garlic bread.
The Blanche Burger
7 ounce, fresh gourmet blend of short rib, brisket, and black Angus beef. Chargrilled to perfection and served on a fresh, buttered, brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and sliced pickles. Includes waffle fries and dill pickle spear.
Elk Burger
Chicken Tender Dinner
Hand cut organic fresh white tender meat, battered and deep fried to perfection. Accompanied by 2 signature sides. Enjoy your choice of wing sauce.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich (Lunch Only)
Columbia Chicken Wrap (Lunch Only)
Redfish Sandwich
Rueben Redfish Sandwich
Chicken Salad Wrap (Lunch Only)
Cuban Sandwich
Wings and Things
Marion’s Entrees
Marion Street Salmon
Fresh, never frozen Alaskan Salmon grilled with house blended seasonings and served with your choice of 2 signature sides.
Marion Street Lemon and Dill Salmon
Fresh, never frozen Alaskan Salmon grilled using our house blended seasoning and topped with our lemon and dill butter and served with your choice of 2 signature sides.
Marion Street Greek Salmon
Everyone’s favorite, sautéed and topped with feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, pan seared in white wine and our house blend of Greek herbs. Enjoy your choice of 2 signature sides.
Pistachio Crusted Salmon
Cajun Seafood
Fresh-Caught Gulf Red Fish, topped with andouille sausage, Gulf Shrimp and our house made cajun cream sauce. Served with your choice of 2 signature sides.
Shrimp Dinner, Half
Large Gulf Shrimp served grilled, blackened or fried with choice of 2 signature sides.
Shrimp Dinner, Full
Large Gulf Shrimp served grilled, blackened or fried with choice of 2 signature sides.
Wagyu Beef Ribs
Japanese registered beef ribs, house smoked and finished off with our house made barbecue sauce. Served with your choice of 2 signature sides.
House Made Meatloaf
Our exceptional house made recipe is perfectly moist and tender. Topped with our house made sauce and served with 2 signature sides.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Organic chicken breast stuffed with cured ham and aged Swiss cheese. Pam fried and topped with our creamy Parmesan sauce and topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with your choice of 2 signature sides.
Fettuccini Alfredo (No Meat)
Creamy house made Parmesan cream sauce over house made daily fettuccini noodles. Served with fresh Italian bread and your choice of house or caesar salad.
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Creamy house made Parmesan cream sauce over house made daily fettuccini noodles. Topped with sautéed Organic Chicken. Served with fresh Italian bread and your choice of house or caesar salad.
Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo
Creamy house made Parmesan cream sauce over house made daily fettuccini noodles. Topped with grilled Large Gulf Shrimp. Served with fresh Italian bread and your choice of house or caesar salad.
Tofu Fettuccini Alfredo
Creamy house made Parmesan cream sauce over house made daily fettuccini noodles. Topped with Sautéed Tofu. Served with fresh Italian bread and your choice of house or caesar salad.
Southern Style Shrimp and Grits
Large Shrimp flash seared with crushed garlic and thyme with our amazing shrimp, Tasso gravy and served over slow cooked grits and topped with our blend of house smoked brisket, ham, green beans, fresh field peas, grilled corn, and sautéed collard greens. Served with house made jalapeño corn bread with your choice of house or caesar salad.
Blackened Chicken and Shrimp Rigatoni
Large Gulf Shrimp and Diver Scallops sautéed with fresh garlic and butter with house made cajun seasoning and a splash of white wine. Served with Italian bread and your choice of house or caesar salad.
Fresh Catch Entree
Chop House
USDA Prime Hand Cut 10 ounce Ribeye
Certified premium beef is aged for an average of 19 days. These steaks are graded based on marbling, maturity, and muscle texture. Chargrilled with your choice of 2 signature sides.
USDA Prime Hand Cut 15 ounce Ribeye
Certified premium beef is aged for an average of 19 days. These steaks are graded based on marbling, maturity, and muscle texture. Chargrilled with your choice of 2 signature sides.
8 oz. Center Cut Sirloin.
Specials
Tuesday Half Price Boneless (Dine in Only)
Wednesday Half Priced Traditional Wings (Dine in Only)
Sides
Crispy Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Mac and Cheese
Tater Totts
Broccoli
Mash and Gravy
Mash no Gravy
Baker
Loaded Baker
Sweet Potato
Loaded Sweet Potato
Asparagus
Chowder, CUP
Onion Soup
Fresh Fruit
Pita, 2
Sauteed Spinach
red pot and cali
Coleslaw
FRESH CUT fries
broc w cheese
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
281 N. Marion Ave, Lake City, FL 32055
