Marion street bistro 281 N. Marion Ave

Popular Items

Seafood Chowder, cup
MSDP Power Bowl, BLACKENED Chicken
USDA Prime Hand Cut 15 ounce Ribeye

Gateway Starters

Marion’s House- Smoked Wings (5 whole wings)

$15.00Out of stock

A favorite of both regulars and our first-timers! Our house-smoked chicken wings are whole wing, slowly smoked until they are outrageously tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. Try them naked or with any of the sauces listed in the traditional and boneless description below. Served with celery, house-made ranch, or blue cheese.

Marion’s House- Smoked Wings (8 whole wings)

$22.00Out of stock

A favorite of both regulars and our first-timers! Our house-smoked chicken wings are whole wing, slowly smoked until they are outrageously tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. Try them naked or with any of the sauces listed in the traditional and boneless description below. Served with celery, house-made ranch, or blue cheese.

Traditional Wings (10 with 1 sauce)

$14.00

Battered or Grilled available upon request. Served with celery, house made ranch or blue cheese.

Traditional Wings (16 with 2 sauces)

$21.00

Battered or Grilled available upon request. Served with celery, house made ranch or blue cheese.

Mediterranean Hummus

$12.00

Pureed chick peas with fresh roasted garlic, olive oil, Tahini and lemon juice. Served with warm pita, fresh basil pesto, roasted garlic and red peppers.

Bang-Bang Shrimp

$13.00

Large shrimp fried golden brown, topped with house made bang-bang asian sauce and served over fried rice.

Oysters Rockefeller

$12.00

Enjoy a half-dozen gulf oysters served with crackers.

Jalapeño Poppers

$12.00

Fresh jalapeños hand stuffed with cheese, wrapped with Applewood smoked bacon, and drizzled with honey.

Boneless Wings (10)

$14.00

Boneless Wings (16)

$21.00

Pulled Pork Crispy Fries

$12.00

Crispy Fries

$3.00

Wine and Garlic Mussel Appetizer

$12.00

Spicy, Fra Diablo Mussel Appetizer

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Watertown Artesian Flatbreads

Margherita

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, fresh basil, and olive oil

Pepperoni Marinara

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, house made marinara, and in house sliced pepperoni. Topped with fresh Parmesan and chopped basil.

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

Grilled and shredded fresh, never frozen, organic chicken generously piled with aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and a drizzle of our house made sweet BBQ sauce.

Loaded BBQ Flatbread

$14.00

Lighter Side Bowls

MSDP Power Bowl

$12.00

Baked sweet potato, topped with house made black bean salsa sautéed with fresh spinach, and topped with 2 fried eggs and pepper jack cheese. Served with house made pico de Gallo and avocado.

MSDP Power Bowl, Salmon

$17.00

Baked sweet potato, topped with house made black bean salsa sautéed with fresh spinach, and topped with 2 fried eggs and pepper jack cheese. Served with house made pico de Gallo and avocado.Topped with grilled salmon.

MSDP Power Bowl, Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Baked sweet potato, topped with house made black bean salsa sautéed with fresh spinach, and topped with 2 fried eggs and pepper jack cheese. Served with house made pico de Gallo and avocado. Topped with Ahi Tuna.

MSDP Power Bowl, GRILLED Chicken

$14.00

Baked sweet potato, topped with house made black bean salsa sautéed with fresh spinach, and topped with 2 fried eggs and pepper jack cheese. Served with house made pico de Gallo and avocado. Topped with grilled organic chicken.

MSDP Power Bowl, Sautéed Tofu

$13.00Out of stock

Baked sweet potato, topped with house made black bean salsa sautéed with fresh spinach, and topped with 2 fried eggs and pepper jack cheese. Served with house made pico de Gallo and avocado. Topped with sautéed Tofu.

Ahi Tuna Bowl

$17.00

Sliced and seared sashimi grade A Ahi Tuna over seasoned sushi rice, house made soy Tamari (gluten free) ginger sauce, avocado, cucumber, and green onions.

Power Bowl, Shrimp GRILLED

$17.00

Power Bowl, Shrimp BLACKENED

$17.00

MSDP Power Bowl, BLACKENED Chicken

$14.00

Lanier Salads

House Salad, Small

$7.00

Mixed greens, cheese blend, sliced tomato, cucumber, red onion and house made croutons.

House Salad, Large

$9.00

Mixed greens, cheese blend, sliced tomato, cucumber, red onion and house made croutons.

Caesar salad, Small

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house made caesar dressing, and house made croutons.

Caesar salad, Large

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, house made caesar dressing, and house made croutons.

Olustee Soups

French Onion Soup

$7.00

House-made crostini, topped with Swiss and provolone with a hint of sherry wine.

Seafood Chowder, cup

$5.00

Array of blue crab, shrimp, and salmon simmered in broth with potatoes, cayenne and a touch of cream.

Seafood Chowder, crock

$9.00

Array of blue crab, shrimp, and salmon simmered in broth with potatoes, cayenne and a touch of cream.

Palace Market Favorites

Brisket Dinner

$15.00

A local favorite- house smoked, and served with a choice of 2 sides and garlic bread.

The Blanche Burger

$13.00

7 ounce, fresh gourmet blend of short rib, brisket, and black Angus beef. Chargrilled to perfection and served on a fresh, buttered, brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and sliced pickles. Includes waffle fries and dill pickle spear.

Elk Burger

$15.00

Chicken Tender Dinner

$15.00

Hand cut organic fresh white tender meat, battered and deep fried to perfection. Accompanied by 2 signature sides. Enjoy your choice of wing sauce.

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich (Lunch Only)

$12.00

Columbia Chicken Wrap (Lunch Only)

$11.00

Redfish Sandwich

$13.00

Rueben Redfish Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Salad Wrap (Lunch Only)

$11.00

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Wings and Things

$12.00

Marion’s Entrees

Marion Street Salmon

$18.00

Fresh, never frozen Alaskan Salmon grilled with house blended seasonings and served with your choice of 2 signature sides.

Marion Street Lemon and Dill Salmon

$19.00

Fresh, never frozen Alaskan Salmon grilled using our house blended seasoning and topped with our lemon and dill butter and served with your choice of 2 signature sides.

Marion Street Greek Salmon

$20.00

Everyone’s favorite, sautéed and topped with feta cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, pan seared in white wine and our house blend of Greek herbs. Enjoy your choice of 2 signature sides.

Pistachio Crusted Salmon

$22.00

Cajun Seafood

$22.00

Fresh-Caught Gulf Red Fish, topped with andouille sausage, Gulf Shrimp and our house made cajun cream sauce. Served with your choice of 2 signature sides.

Shrimp Dinner, Half

$15.00

Large Gulf Shrimp served grilled, blackened or fried with choice of 2 signature sides.

Shrimp Dinner, Full

$24.00

Large Gulf Shrimp served grilled, blackened or fried with choice of 2 signature sides.

Wagyu Beef Ribs

$22.00

Japanese registered beef ribs, house smoked and finished off with our house made barbecue sauce. Served with your choice of 2 signature sides.

House Made Meatloaf

$13.00Out of stock

Our exceptional house made recipe is perfectly moist and tender. Topped with our house made sauce and served with 2 signature sides.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Organic chicken breast stuffed with cured ham and aged Swiss cheese. Pam fried and topped with our creamy Parmesan sauce and topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with your choice of 2 signature sides.

Fettuccini Alfredo (No Meat)

$12.00

Creamy house made Parmesan cream sauce over house made daily fettuccini noodles. Served with fresh Italian bread and your choice of house or caesar salad.

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.00

Creamy house made Parmesan cream sauce over house made daily fettuccini noodles. Topped with sautéed Organic Chicken. Served with fresh Italian bread and your choice of house or caesar salad.

Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.00

Creamy house made Parmesan cream sauce over house made daily fettuccini noodles. Topped with grilled Large Gulf Shrimp. Served with fresh Italian bread and your choice of house or caesar salad.

Tofu Fettuccini Alfredo

$14.00Out of stock

Creamy house made Parmesan cream sauce over house made daily fettuccini noodles. Topped with Sautéed Tofu. Served with fresh Italian bread and your choice of house or caesar salad.

Southern Style Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

Large Shrimp flash seared with crushed garlic and thyme with our amazing shrimp, Tasso gravy and served over slow cooked grits and topped with our blend of house smoked brisket, ham, green beans, fresh field peas, grilled corn, and sautéed collard greens. Served with house made jalapeño corn bread with your choice of house or caesar salad.

Blackened Chicken and Shrimp Rigatoni

$16.00

Large Gulf Shrimp and Diver Scallops sautéed with fresh garlic and butter with house made cajun seasoning and a splash of white wine. Served with Italian bread and your choice of house or caesar salad.

Fresh Catch Entree

$18.00

Chop House

USDA Prime Hand Cut 10 ounce Ribeye

$21.00

Certified premium beef is aged for an average of 19 days. These steaks are graded based on marbling, maturity, and muscle texture. Chargrilled with your choice of 2 signature sides.

USDA Prime Hand Cut 15 ounce Ribeye

$26.00

Certified premium beef is aged for an average of 19 days. These steaks are graded based on marbling, maturity, and muscle texture. Chargrilled with your choice of 2 signature sides.

8 oz. Center Cut Sirloin.

$17.00

Specials

Prime Rib (Sat Only)

$24.00Out of stock

6 oz. Sirloin and Gulf Shrimp

$17.00

Tavern Burger Special

$15.00

Tavern Dozen Ousters and Beer

$27.00

BBQ Board

$24.00

Elk Meatloaf

$17.00

Tuesday Half Price Boneless (Dine in Only)

Tuesday HALF price Boneless Chicken Bites (10)

$6.75

Tuesday HALF price Boneless Chicken Bites (16)

$9.75

Wednesday Half Priced Traditional Wings (Dine in Only)

!0 Traditional Wings (ONE SAUCE)

$6.50

16 Traditional Wings (TWO SAUCES)

$9.50

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Cheese Flat

$5.00

Kids Pepperoni Flat

$6.00

Kids Vegi Plate

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

DESSERTS

CHOCKOLATE CAKE

$7.00

Creme brulee

$7.00

Peanut butter pie

$7.00

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$7.50

Sides

Crispy Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Tater Totts

Out of stock

Broccoli

$3.00Out of stock

Mash and Gravy

$4.00

Mash no Gravy

$3.50

Baker

$4.50

Loaded Baker

$5.50

Sweet Potato

$4.00

Loaded Sweet Potato

$5.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Chowder, CUP

$5.00

Onion Soup

$7.50

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Pita, 2

$2.50

Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

red pot and cali

$3.00Out of stock

Coleslaw

$3.00

FRESH CUT fries

$4.00

broc w cheese

$4.00Out of stock

MERCHANDISE

SMALL

$25.00

MEDIUM

$25.00

LARGE

$25.00

XTRA LARGE

$25.00

2 X LARGE

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

281 N. Marion Ave, Lake City, FL 32055

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

