THE MARION THEATRE

review star

No reviews yet

50 South Magnolia Ave

Ocala, FL 34471

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Magnolia Mule
Popcorn LARGE
Freedive IPA

Spirits 🍹

Stolichnaya Vodka

$7.00

Fords Botanical Gin

$7.00

Flor de Cana - White Rum

$7.00

Rum Haven - Coconut Rum

$7.00

Sailor Jerry - Spiced Rum

$7.00

Milagro Tequila

$7.00

Old Forrester Bourbon

$7.00

Tullimore Drew Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Tomatin 12Y Single Malt Scotch

$7.00

Beer 🍺

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Freedive IPA

$6.00

Rekorderlig Cider

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

High Noon

$5.00

Infinite seasonal

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$25.00

Modelo Bucket

$30.00

Miller High Life Bucket

$25.00

Freedive IPA Bucket

$30.00

Rekorderlig Cider Bucket

$30.00

White Claw Bucket

$25.00

High Noon Bucket

$25.00

Wine 🍷

Spellbound Cabernet GLS

$8.00

Athena Pinot Noir GLS

$8.00

Bulletin Merlot

$8.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$8.00

A by Acacia Chardonnay GLS

$8.00

La Palina Moscato GLS

$8.00

Eco Domani Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Prophecy Rose GLS

$8.00

Wycliff Brut GLS

$8.00

Begonia Sangria GLS

$8.00

Spellbound Cabernet BTL

$30.00

Athena Pinot Noir BTL

$30.00

Bulletin Merlot BTL

$30.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$30.00

A By Acacia Chardonnay BTL

$30.00

La Palina Moscato BTL

$30.00

Prophecy Rose BTL

$30.00

Wycliff Brut BTL

$30.00

Soft Drinks 🍶

Coke ®️

$3.00

Sprite ®️

$3.00

Diet Coke ®️

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade 🍋

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger beer

$3.00

Featured Cocktails

1941 Old Fashioned

$9.00

Magnolia Mule

$9.00

Emerald City Spritz

$9.00

It's MimOsa not MimosA

$9.00

Rose Bud

$9.00

Snacks

Popcorn SMALL

$3.00

Popcorn LARGE

$4.00

Candy 🍬

$3.00

Chips

$2.00

Kids Combo 👶🏻

$5.00

Small Popcorn and Small Drink

Brownies

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a historic movie theatre and live performance venue. We offer mobile online ordering as well as walk up concessions. View our programming schedule and purchase tickets at mariontheatre.org

Location

50 South Magnolia Ave, Ocala, FL 34471

Directions

Gallery
The Marion Theatre image
The Marion Theatre image

