THE MARION THEATRE
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a historic movie theatre and live performance venue. We offer mobile online ordering as well as walk up concessions. View our programming schedule and purchase tickets at mariontheatre.org
Location
50 South Magnolia Ave, Ocala, FL 34471
