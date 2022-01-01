Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Marion's of the Rockies Breakfast - Brunch- Lunch

1,226 Reviews

$

2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144

Idaho Springs, CO 80452

Handheld Burrito OL
Breakfast Burrito
Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast

NA Beverage

Coffee

$3.25

Soda

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.75

DT Root Beer

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Hot Cider

$3.75

Milk

$3.25+

Water

Orange Juice

$3.25+

Apple Juice

$3.25+

Cranberry Juice

$3.25+

Tomato Juice

$3.25+

Mixed Drinks

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Bailys shot

$3.00Out of stock

Extra shot

$3.00

Beer

Bud

$3.95

Bud Light

$3.95

Coors Light

$3.95

VooDoo Ranger

$4.95

Fat Tire

$4.95Out of stock

Sam Adams

$4.95Out of stock

Hard Cidar

$4.95Out of stock

Blue Mesa Pikes Peak

$4.95Out of stock

Breakfast Sides

Side of 2 Eggs

$2.95

Hashbrowns

$3.75

Side Meat

$4.00

Side Toast

$2.75

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75Out of stock

Biscuits & Gravy (2)

$6.75

M.V.B. "Locals Favorites"

Country Breakfast

$12.00

2 Cakes, 2 links, 2 Bacon and 2 eggs. Sub waffle or french toast for cakes.

Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast

$11.00

2 biscuits smothered in sausage gravy, and served with 2 eggs and hashbrowns.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Tortilla topped with pork green chili, cheddar cheese, and two eggs served with hashbrowns, ranch beans and choice of toast.

Relleno Breakfast

$12.00Out of stock

Fried pablano and cheese relleno topped with cheese and pork green chili served with hashbrowns, two eggs, ranch beans and choice of toast.

Meat and Eggs

Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.

Ribeye Steak

$19.00Out of stock

Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.

Ham Steak

$13.00

Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.

Pork Chops

$13.00

Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.

Hamburger Steak

$13.00

Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.

Country Fried Steak

$12.00

Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.

Bacon & Eggs

$11.00

Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.

Links & Eggs

$11.00

Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.

Sausage Patty & Eggs

$11.00

Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.

Ham & Eggs

$11.00

Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.

Polish Sausage & Eggs

$11.00Out of stock

Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.

Corned Beef & Eggs

$11.00

Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.

Burritos

Eggs, hashbrowns and cheese all mixed into a warm tortilla!! You pick the smothering sauce, if you'd like cheese and for an extra charge some tasty meat mixed in.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

2 eggs scrambled with hashbrowns and rolled in a warm tortilla with american cheese then smothered in your choice of sauce and melted cheddar cheese.

Handheld Burrito OL

$7.00

The perfect size for a full meal right in the palm of your hand. Hashbrowns, egg, bacon cheese and green chili wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Skillets

Mexican Skillet

$12.00

Diced potato, shredded beef, onion and pepper topped with pork green chili, melted cheddar cheese and two eggs. Served with choice of toast and salsa on the side.

Works Skillet

$12.00

Diced potato, bacon, sausage, ham, tomato, onion and pepper topped with melted cheddar cheese and two eggs. Served with choice of toast.

Chicken Fried Stk Skillet

$12.00

Diced potato topped with diced chicken fried steak, melted cheddar cheese and two eggs. Served with choice of toast and pepper gravy on the side.

Fritta Skillet

$12.00

Diced potato, fajita chicken, onion and pepper topped with melted cheddar cheese and two eggs. Served with choice of toast, guac and salsa on the side.

Garden Skillet

$12.00

Diced potato, mushroom, tomato, onion and pepper topped with melted cheddar cheese and two eggs. Served with choice of toast.

Benedicts

Eggs Benny

$13.00

2 english muffins topped with canadian bacon and two eggs cooked to your liking then smothered with hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.

Mushroom Benny

$13.00

2 english muffins topped with mushrooms sliced tomato and two eggs cooked to your liking then smothered with hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.

Chicken Benny

$15.00

2 english muffins topped with grilled chicken breast, sliced tomato and two eggs cooked to your liking then smothered with hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.

Evans Benny

$13.00

Grilled sourdough bread with ham and swiss cheese sandwiched in the middle then topped with two eggs and hollandaise. Served with hashbrowns.

Cakes & Waffles

French Tst

$5.00+

Pancakes

$5.00+

Blueberry Cake

$6.00+

Choco Chip Cake

$6.00+

Strawberry Cake

$6.00+

Pecan Cake

$6.00+

Belgian Waffle

$7.00

Gluten Free Waffle

$9.00

Omlettes

Plain Omlette

$9.00

Ham & Cheese Omlette

$12.50

Grilled ham folded in 3 eggs and then choose a cheese for a little extra. Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast.

Mexican Omlette

$12.50

Grilled pablano papper and jack cheese folded in 3 eggs and then topped with pork green chili. Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast.

Western Omlette

$12.00

Grilled ham, pepper, onion and tomato folded in 3 eggs and then choose a cheese for a little extra. Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast.

Garden Omlette

$12.50

Grilled shrooms, onion, pepper and tomato folded in 3 eggs and then choose a cheese for a little extra. Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast.

Mushroom Omlette

$12.50

Grilled Shrooms folded in 3 eggs and then choose a cheese for a little extra. Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast.

Country Omlette

$12.00

Grilled ham, sausage and bacon folded in 3 eggs and then topped with sausage gravy. Choose a cheese for a little extra. Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast.

Side Kicks

Side Salad

$4.75

Soup Cup

$4.25

Soup Bowl

$6.00

Seasoned Fries

$4.75

Plain Fries

$4.75

O - Rings

$4.75

Potato salad

$4.25

NO SIDE

Burgers

Just A Burger

$10.00

1/3 # patty served on a kaiser roll and choice of one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.

Mushroom Burger

$11.00

1/3 # patty and sauteed shrooms served on a kaiser roll and choice of one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.

Jalapeno Burger

$12.00

1/3 # patty, jalapenos, bacon, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses served on a kaiser roll and choice of one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.

Patty Melt

$12.00

1/3 # patty, sauteed onions, american and swiss cheeses on grilled rye with choice of one side. Comes with pickle on the side.

Marion's Favorite

$13.00

1/3 # patty, bacon, lettuce tomato, marions sauce and port wine cheese served on grilled rye with choice of one side. Comes with pickle on the side.

Chipolte Burger

$13.00

1/3 # patty, bacon, onion rings, american and jack cheeses, marions signature chipolte aioli served on grilled sourdough and choice of one side. Comes with pickle on the side.

Sirlion Burger

$13.00

1/2 # patty served on a kaiser roll and choice of one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.

Mountain Burger

$16.00

TWO 1/3 # patty, bacon, cheddar and jack cheeses, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayo served on toasted sourdough and choice of one side. Comes with pickle on the side.

All American

$13.00

1/3 # patty, sauteed onions and choice of 2 cheeses served on a kaiser roll and choice of one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.

Sandwiches

Rueben

$11.00

Corned beef and sauerkraut in the middle of two grilled pieces of rye and swiss. Served with choice of one side.

French Dip

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled roast beef and a hoagie roll served with aus jus and choice of one side. Add cheese for a little extra to make it extra tasty!!

Triple Decker

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, turkey, mayo and ham all put together in 3 pcs of your choice of toast. Served with one side.

Pot Roast

$12.00

Juicy pot roast topped with grilled onion and cheddar cheeses in between sourdough toast with lettuce, tomato, and some horseradish sauce. Served with choice of one side and a pickle.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

6oz grilled chicken breast served on a kaiser roll and choice of one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle on the side.

Mexican

Beef Chimi

$12.00

MIx of Shredded beef, onion and pablano pepper packed inside of a fried tortilla and then covered with cheese and pork green chili. Served with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, salsa and guacamole.

Beef and Bean burrito

$12.00

Special blend of seasoned ground beef and refried beans in tortilla shell topped with pork green chili, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and salsa on the side.

Blue Plate

Fish and Chips

$12.00

4 fried to perfection pieces of cod served with choice of one side, tartar sauce and a wedge of lemon.

Surf and Turf

$12.00

2 pieces of fried cod and 2 chicken tenders with choice of one side. Served with tartar sauce, bbq sauce and wedge of lemon.

Chicken fried Steak (lunch)

$11.00

1/3 # chicken fried steak smothered in peppered gravy and served with choice of one side.

Salads

Special blend of seasoned ground beef and refried beans in a house shell topped with mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and served with salsa and guac on the side.

Cobb salad

$11.00

Spring mix lettuce, cheddar cheese, egg, fajita chicken, tomato slices, bacon and mushroom all in one salad. Served with choice of dressing.

Chef salad

$11.00

Bed of Spring mix lettuce topped with sliced tomato, egg, and a chopped ham, turkey, american and swiss combo. Served with choice of dressing.

Taco salad

$11.00

Santa Fe salad

$11.00

House shell filled with spring mix and then topped with shredded cheddar, tomato slices and chopped crispy chicken. Served with honey mustard sauce on the side.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144, Idaho Springs, CO 80452

