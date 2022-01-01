- Home
Marion's of the Rockies Breakfast - Brunch- Lunch
1,226 Reviews
$
2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144
Idaho Springs, CO 80452
Breakfast Sides
M.V.B. "Locals Favorites"
Country Breakfast
2 Cakes, 2 links, 2 Bacon and 2 eggs. Sub waffle or french toast for cakes.
Biscuit and Gravy Breakfast
2 biscuits smothered in sausage gravy, and served with 2 eggs and hashbrowns.
Huevos Rancheros
Tortilla topped with pork green chili, cheddar cheese, and two eggs served with hashbrowns, ranch beans and choice of toast.
Relleno Breakfast
Fried pablano and cheese relleno topped with cheese and pork green chili served with hashbrowns, two eggs, ranch beans and choice of toast.
Meat and Eggs
Ribeye Steak
Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.
Ham Steak
Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.
Pork Chops
Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.
Hamburger Steak
Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.
Country Fried Steak
Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.
Bacon & Eggs
Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.
Links & Eggs
Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.
Sausage Patty & Eggs
Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.
Ham & Eggs
Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.
Polish Sausage & Eggs
Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.
Corned Beef & Eggs
Your choice of meat served with 2 eggs and choice of side and toast.
Burritos
Breakfast Burrito
2 eggs scrambled with hashbrowns and rolled in a warm tortilla with american cheese then smothered in your choice of sauce and melted cheddar cheese.
Handheld Burrito OL
The perfect size for a full meal right in the palm of your hand. Hashbrowns, egg, bacon cheese and green chili wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Skillets
Mexican Skillet
Diced potato, shredded beef, onion and pepper topped with pork green chili, melted cheddar cheese and two eggs. Served with choice of toast and salsa on the side.
Works Skillet
Diced potato, bacon, sausage, ham, tomato, onion and pepper topped with melted cheddar cheese and two eggs. Served with choice of toast.
Chicken Fried Stk Skillet
Diced potato topped with diced chicken fried steak, melted cheddar cheese and two eggs. Served with choice of toast and pepper gravy on the side.
Fritta Skillet
Diced potato, fajita chicken, onion and pepper topped with melted cheddar cheese and two eggs. Served with choice of toast, guac and salsa on the side.
Garden Skillet
Diced potato, mushroom, tomato, onion and pepper topped with melted cheddar cheese and two eggs. Served with choice of toast.
Benedicts
Eggs Benny
2 english muffins topped with canadian bacon and two eggs cooked to your liking then smothered with hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.
Mushroom Benny
2 english muffins topped with mushrooms sliced tomato and two eggs cooked to your liking then smothered with hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.
Chicken Benny
2 english muffins topped with grilled chicken breast, sliced tomato and two eggs cooked to your liking then smothered with hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns.
Evans Benny
Grilled sourdough bread with ham and swiss cheese sandwiched in the middle then topped with two eggs and hollandaise. Served with hashbrowns.
Cakes & Waffles
Omlettes
Plain Omlette
Ham & Cheese Omlette
Grilled ham folded in 3 eggs and then choose a cheese for a little extra. Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast.
Mexican Omlette
Grilled pablano papper and jack cheese folded in 3 eggs and then topped with pork green chili. Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast.
Western Omlette
Grilled ham, pepper, onion and tomato folded in 3 eggs and then choose a cheese for a little extra. Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast.
Garden Omlette
Grilled shrooms, onion, pepper and tomato folded in 3 eggs and then choose a cheese for a little extra. Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast.
Mushroom Omlette
Grilled Shrooms folded in 3 eggs and then choose a cheese for a little extra. Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast.
Country Omlette
Grilled ham, sausage and bacon folded in 3 eggs and then topped with sausage gravy. Choose a cheese for a little extra. Served with hashbrowns and choice of toast.
Side Kicks
Burgers
Just A Burger
1/3 # patty served on a kaiser roll and choice of one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.
Mushroom Burger
1/3 # patty and sauteed shrooms served on a kaiser roll and choice of one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.
Jalapeno Burger
1/3 # patty, jalapenos, bacon, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses served on a kaiser roll and choice of one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.
Patty Melt
1/3 # patty, sauteed onions, american and swiss cheeses on grilled rye with choice of one side. Comes with pickle on the side.
Marion's Favorite
1/3 # patty, bacon, lettuce tomato, marions sauce and port wine cheese served on grilled rye with choice of one side. Comes with pickle on the side.
Chipolte Burger
1/3 # patty, bacon, onion rings, american and jack cheeses, marions signature chipolte aioli served on grilled sourdough and choice of one side. Comes with pickle on the side.
Sirlion Burger
1/2 # patty served on a kaiser roll and choice of one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.
Mountain Burger
TWO 1/3 # patty, bacon, cheddar and jack cheeses, sauteed onion, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayo served on toasted sourdough and choice of one side. Comes with pickle on the side.
All American
1/3 # patty, sauteed onions and choice of 2 cheeses served on a kaiser roll and choice of one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on the side.
Sandwiches
Rueben
Corned beef and sauerkraut in the middle of two grilled pieces of rye and swiss. Served with choice of one side.
French Dip
Grilled roast beef and a hoagie roll served with aus jus and choice of one side. Add cheese for a little extra to make it extra tasty!!
Triple Decker
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, turkey, mayo and ham all put together in 3 pcs of your choice of toast. Served with one side.
Pot Roast
Juicy pot roast topped with grilled onion and cheddar cheeses in between sourdough toast with lettuce, tomato, and some horseradish sauce. Served with choice of one side and a pickle.
Chicken Sandwich
6oz grilled chicken breast served on a kaiser roll and choice of one side. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickle on the side.
Mexican
Beef Chimi
MIx of Shredded beef, onion and pablano pepper packed inside of a fried tortilla and then covered with cheese and pork green chili. Served with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, salsa and guacamole.
Beef and Bean burrito
Special blend of seasoned ground beef and refried beans in tortilla shell topped with pork green chili, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and salsa on the side.
Blue Plate
Fish and Chips
4 fried to perfection pieces of cod served with choice of one side, tartar sauce and a wedge of lemon.
Surf and Turf
2 pieces of fried cod and 2 chicken tenders with choice of one side. Served with tartar sauce, bbq sauce and wedge of lemon.
Chicken fried Steak (lunch)
1/3 # chicken fried steak smothered in peppered gravy and served with choice of one side.
Salads
Cobb salad
Spring mix lettuce, cheddar cheese, egg, fajita chicken, tomato slices, bacon and mushroom all in one salad. Served with choice of dressing.
Chef salad
Bed of Spring mix lettuce topped with sliced tomato, egg, and a chopped ham, turkey, american and swiss combo. Served with choice of dressing.
Taco salad
Santa Fe salad
House shell filled with spring mix and then topped with shredded cheddar, tomato slices and chopped crispy chicken. Served with honey mustard sauce on the side.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2805 Colorado Blvd Box 144, Idaho Springs, CO 80452