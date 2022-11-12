Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marion's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

632 Broadway St S

Menomonie, WI 54751

Order Again

Drinks

Pour Over Coffee

Pour Over Coffee

$2.95

Fresh Ground Coffee poured over, not brewed in a pot

Coffee Refill

Coffee Refill

$1.25

Pour over coffee refill

Cold Press

$4.35

Our own cold press concentrate made from fresh roasted coffee beans

French Press

$3.55

Espresso

$2.95

If you would like a strong, nutty yet robust flavor by itself or add a flavor shot

Americano

$3.75

Latte

$4.95

Mocha

$5.45

Cappuccino

$4.95

Breve

$5.45

Hot or Iced Tea

$2.95

Decaf Hot or Iced Tea

$2.95

Chai Latte - choc and vanilla

$4.95

Specialty Bottled Beverages

$2.95

London Fog

$4.95

Comes with Lavendar or Vanilla or add another Flavor shot

Blended Mocha - carmel or vanilla

$7.75

Great with a flavor shot of caramel or vanilla

Blended Latte

$7.75

Great with a flavor shot of caramel or vanilla

Blended Chai

$7.75

Great with a flavor shot of caramel or vanilla

Milkshake

$7.75

Tropical Smoothie

$7.75

Coconut Smoothie

$7.75

3 Berry Smoothie

$7.75

Hot Cocoa

$4.95

Hot cocoa is a classic that always warms the soul. During the holidays it is great with Peppermint

Italian Soda

$3.65

French Soda

$3.95

Milk

$2.95

Steamer

$3.45

Mayan Shot

$3.45

Bottle Water

$1.50

Soda

$1.75

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Combo

Breakfast Bowl Combo

Breakfast Bowl Combo

$12.45

Baked hash browns topped with scrambled eggs with sauteed onions and peppers. Choose sausage, ham or bacon as your meat which will be topped with a shredded cheese blend. Add a side of sour cream or salsa for .30 each. Select one of our 4 blends of coffee and any fixings you would like. Want a different beverage, just select one for a small upcharge. Finally, add a muffin or scone for only $2.25.

Breakfast Egg & Cheese Croissant Combo

Breakfast Egg & Cheese Croissant Combo

$8.95

Flaky croissant with a scrambled egg bake with onions, peppers and tomatoes topped with provolone cheese. Add ham, sausage or bacon for only .50. Combo comes with a coffee and you can add a drink of choice for a small upcharge. Hungry? Add a muffin, scone or brownie for only $2.25

Breakfast Biscuit Combo

$8.95

Breakfast Burrito Combo

$10.95

Breakfast Quiche Combo

$8.95

Soup & Sandwich Combo

$14.95

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich Combo

$11.95

Soup & Garden Salad

$9.45

1/2 Sandwich & Garden Salad

$11.95

Breakfast

Hearty Breakfast Bowl

Hearty Breakfast Bowl

$10.45

Baked hash browns topped with scrambled eggs with sauteed onions and peppers. Choose sausage, ham or bacon as your meat which will be topped with a shredded cheese blend. Add a side of sour cream or salsa for .30 each.

Quiche

Quiche

$4.95

We make our quiche from scratch with the freshest ingredients. A mix of whipped eggs and choice of flavor will be sure to leave a savory taste in your mouth.

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$4.95

Baked Scrambled eggs with peppers, onions and cheese with a biscuit made from scratch with savory herbs and spices with your choice of Sausage, Bacon or Ham.

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Croissant

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Croissant

$4.95

Flaky croissant with a scrambled egg bake with onions, peppers and tomatoes topped with provolone cheese. Add ham, sausage or bacon for only .50.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Scrambled eggs with sauteed peppers & onions, smothered with cheese and your choice of Sausage, Bacon or Ham wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$5.95

Vanilla Greek Yogurt topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries and blackberries with a cup of granola topping for the perfect morning snack.

Bakery

Brownie

Brownie

$3.45

Our brownies are made from scratch and with our own signature recipe with a cream cheese frosting and many flavors. Customers review our brownies as the best in the area!

Muffin

Muffin

$3.45

Our muffins are made from scratch each day so you will be sure to have a sweet or savory option. Because the flavors change every day, you may elect either the sweet or savory option and simply try the flavor of the day or contact the store for the flavors we offer.

Scone

Scone

$2.95

Our scones are known around the area and are made from scratch each day so you will be sure to have a sweet or savory option. Because the flavors change every day, you may elect either the sweet or savory option and simply try the flavor of the day or contact the store for the flavors we offer.

Bakery Bar

$3.45

Cookies

Cake Slice

$3.45

Cheesecake

$4.75

Lunch

Classic Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Choipotle & Cheese W/Sauteed Onions

$10.95

Flatbread Pizza

$11.45

BLT

$10.95

Ham & Swiss

$10.95

Hummus & Egg

$9.95

Chicken & Hummus

$10.95

Soup & Salad

Soup

Garden Salad

$5.95

Chicken, Cranberry & Walnut Salad

$10.95

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.95

Garden Sal w/Chick Sal

$8.95

Truffles

Truffles

Truffles

English Toffee

$7.95

Chocolate Baking Disks

$5.95

Clusters

$2.59

Grahams

$1.95

Candy Bar

$2.45

Retail/Bulk

Bulk Coffee*

Bulk Coffee*

$4.95+

We offer 1/2 Lb and 1lb whole bean coffee of our own blends. - Our Mexican blend is our light option with a mild body, smooth after taste and low acidity. - Our Signature Marion's Blend is a medium body with a herbal nutty and fruity flavors. - Tanzanian Peaberry is a heavy body with subtle flavors of wine and fruit. - The Scandinavian blend is a full bodied, rich balanced blend of French & full city roasts. - If you are looking for Decaf, our Backroads blend is perfect with a savory balance and medium bodied.

Bulk Tea

Candy Bar

$2.45
Coffee Concentrate

Coffee Concentrate

$5.45+

Would you like to experience the joy of our coffee from home? Order a quart or half gallon and enjoy your favorite blend even when you are not able to stop by.

Deluxe Nuts

Deluxe Nuts

$8.95+

Mixed deluxe nuts salted and roasted to perfection.

Gourmet Popcorn

Gourmet Popcorn

$12.45

Best popcorn you will ever taste!

Honey

Honey

$8.00+

Local Honey

Maple Syrup

Marion's Cafe Mug

$10.00

Mocha Concentrate

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 11:45 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come taste the best Coffee & Chocolates in town! Marion's offers a hearty breakfast and a sweet or savory bakery treat. Try a light snack or combo for lunch with our well-known soups, sandwiches, salads or Flatbread.

Website

Location

632 Broadway St S, Menomonie, WI 54751

Directions

