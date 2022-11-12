Marion's Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come taste the best Coffee & Chocolates in town! Marion's offers a hearty breakfast and a sweet or savory bakery treat. Try a light snack or combo for lunch with our well-known soups, sandwiches, salads or Flatbread.
Location
632 Broadway St S, Menomonie, WI 54751
