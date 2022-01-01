Mario's Tutto Bène
495 Chestnut Street
Union, NJ 07083
Appetizers
Clams Casino
1/2 Dozen
Clams Oreganto
1/2 Dozen
Cold Antipasto for 2
Italian Meats & Cheeses, Roasted Peppers, Olives
Hot Antipasto
Crabcake
Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Crabcake, Topped w, Buerre Blanc Sauce
Eggplant Rollantini App
Lightly Floured, Stuffed w/ Ricotta, Topped w/ Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce
Chicken Wings
Fried Calamari
Marinara & Chipotle Dipping Sauce
Grilled Octopus
Char Grilled, Smoked Paprika, Fingerling Potatos and Arugula, Drizzled w/ Lemon Vinaigrette
Hotzy Totzy Shrimp
(3) Breaded Jumbo Shrimp in a Spicy Marinara Sauce
Italian Long Hots
Pan Fried w/ Potatoes & Provolone Cheese
Garlic Shrimp
Jumbo Lump Crab Avocado Cocktail
Homemade Spicy Cocktail Sauce
Little Neck Clams
1/2 Dozen Clams, Homemade Spicy Cocktail Sauce
Meatball Skillet
Twin Meatballs w/ Ricotta and Marinara, Served in a Warm Skillet
P.E.I Mussels
Red or White, Mild or Spicy
Shrimp Cocktail
Spiedini Ala Romano
Egg Battered Fresh Mozzrella in Tuscan Bread, Pan Fried w/ Lemon Caper Sauce
Mozzarella Carozza
Stuffed Artichoke
Whole Artichoke stuffed w/ Italian Herbs, Parm Cheese, Kalamata Olives, White Wine Sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuffed w/ Ground Sausage, Fresh Herbs, White Wine Sauce
Veal Meatball App
Zuppa Di Clams
Red or White, Mild or Spicy
S/House
Soup/Salad/Sides
GARLIC SOUP
Toasted Crostini, Melted Gruyere, Mozzarella, Provolone Cheese
Pasta Fagioli
Cannellini Beans & Ditalini Pasta
Escarole & Bean
In a Red Broth
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Homemade Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese
Beet Tower
Red & Golden Beets, Topped w, Candied Walnuts & Goat Cheese. Over Arugula Salad w/ Balsamic Vinaigrette
Shrimp & Spinach Salad
Grilled Shrimp Tossed w/ Fresh Baby Spinach, Walnuts, Goat Cheese, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side of Broccoli Rabe
Sauteed w/ Garlic & EVOO
Side of Broccoli
Sauteed w/ Garlic & EVOO
Side of Asparagus
Sauteed w/ a Squeeze of Fresh Lemon
Side of Sauteed Spinach
Cream of Spinach
Sauteed Spinach in Fresh Cream
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Sausage
Side Meatballs
Side Pasta
Chicken & Veal
Chicken Murphy
Chicken Francaise
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Milanese
Pan Fried Cutlets, Topped w/ Arugula, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Balsamic Vinagrette
Chicken Parmigiana
Pan Fried, Melted Mozzarella, Marinara. Served Over a Bed of Linguini
Chicken Saltimbocca
Chicken Breast Topped w/ Proscuitto, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach. Light Marsala Sauce
Chicken Savoy
Bone-in Chicken Pan Roasted w/ Garlic, Red Wine Vinegar, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Herbs
Chicken Scarpariello
Boneless Chicken Breast Sauteed w/ Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini. Sherry Wine Reduction
Limone Carciofi
Grilled Chicken Served Over a Bed of Sauteed Baby Spinach. Topped w/ Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes. Lemon Butter Sauce
Veal Francaise
Veal Marsala
Veal Meatball
Giant Veal Meatball, Cavatelli & Ricotta Cheese
Veal Milanese
Bone in Veal Chop, Pounded Thin, Topped w/ Arugula, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Parm Cheese, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded Bone-in Veal Chop, Pounded Thin, Topped w/ Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce. Served w/ Liguini
Veal Sicilia
Veal Scallopine, Crumbled Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Sliced Cheery Peppers, White Wine, Potaoes
Veal Sorrentino
Veal Scallopine Layered w/ Breaded Eggplant, Proscuitto, Mozzarella. Topped w/Marsala Wine. Served w/ Seasonal Veggies & Potatoes
Grill/Seafood
Vinegar Pork Chops
Breaded & Pan Fried, Topped w/ Proscuitto, Sauteed Vinegar Peppers, Garlic. Served w/ Veggies & Potatoes
Rack of Lamb
Topped w/ a Balsamic Rosemary Glaze. Sauteed Spinach & Fingerling Potaotes
Filet Mignon Barolo
Center Cut Prime Filet. Topped w/ Barolo and Shallot Reduction
NY Strip
Center Cut NY Strip Steak, Served w/ Creamed Spinach & Potatoes
Ahi Tuna
Sesame Crusted Sushi Grade Tuni, Drizzled w/ Orange Ginger Sauce, Served w/ Wasabi, Pickled Ginger,Veggies & Potatoes
Zuppa Di Pesce
Lobster Tail, Mussels, Shrimp, Clams, Calamari Sauteed in a PLum Tomato Sauce. Served over Linguini
Tuscan Salmon
Topped w/ Capers & Diced Tomatoes in Lemon White Wine Sauce. Served w/ Sauteed Spinach & Potatoes
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo Gulf Shrimp Sauteed w/ Garlic and Parsley in a White Wine Sauce Over Linguini
Stuffed Flounder
Stuffed w/ Lump Crabmeat Stuffing. Topped w/ Lemon White Wine Sauce.
Shrimp Parm
Flounder Francaise
Hotzy Totzy Entree
Pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana
Layered Breaded Eggplant w/ Mozzarella Cheese and Romano Cheese. Served w/ Linguini
Fiocchi
Beggars Purse Pasta Stuffed w/ Four Cheeses and Pear. In a Light Alfredo Sauce
Linguine w/ Clam Sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Stuffed w/ Maine Lobster Meat. Finished in a Lobster Cream Sauce.
Mafalde Bolognese
Homemade Ribbon Shaped Pastaw, Heart Sweet Beef Ragu, Simmered in Red Wine, Tomatoes, Touch of Marscapone Cheese
Nonna's Lasagne
Layered Fresh Pasta Sheets w/ Ground Beef, seasoned Ricotta, Mozarella Cheese
Orchiette
Little Ear Pasta Tossed w/ Sauteed Broccoli Rabe & Italian Sausage in a Parmesan Broth
Penne Ala Vodka
Homemade Vodka Sauce, Proscuitto & Peas
Short Rib Pappardelle
Wide Egg Pasta w/ Slow Braised Short Ribs, Rendered w, a Port Wine Demi Glaze. Topped w/ Mascarpone Cheese
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Spicy Yet Light Fresh Tomato Sauce. Served over Linguini
Sunday Gravy
Sausage, Braciola, Meatballs. Served over Rigatoni & Seasoned Ricotta Cheese
Vegan Veggie Pasta
Gluten Free Pasta Tossed w/ a Fresh Vegetable Medley, Garlic & EVOO
Baked Ziti
Cheese Ravioli
Fettucine Alfredo
Fettucine Carbonara
Eggplant Rollatini Entree
Spaghetti Marinara
Pasta Entree
Cheese Ravioli
Dessert
Tiramisu
Classic Espresso & Amaretto Soaked Lady Fingers
Molten Lava Cake
Rich Chocolate Cake w/ a Warm Liquid Chocolate Center. Served w/ Vanilla Ice Cream and Whipped Cream
Creme Brulee Cheesecake
Velvety Cheesecake with a Toasted Raw Sugar Coating
Tartufo
Italian Vanilla & Chocolate Gelato Filled w/ Maraschino Cherries & Almond Dipped in a Chocolate Shell
Tres Leches
Classic Soft Sponge Cake Soaked in Three Millks w/ Vanilla Icing
Pistachio Ricotta Cake
Creamy Pistachio Infused Ricotta Layered w/ Light Sponge Cake & Froasted w/ a Touch of Pistachios
Belgian Chocolate Mousse
Rich & Luxurious Devils Food Cake Layered w/ an Airy Chocolate Mousse Made w/ the Finest Belgian Chocolate
Mini Cannoli
Regular Cannoli
Fried Banana
Rice Pudding
Apple Strudel
ZEPPOLES
Dinner Special
Antipasti
Colossal Shrimp Cocktail
Little Neck Clams
Cold Antipasto For 2
Hotzy Totzy Shrimp
Garlic Shrimp
Meatball Skillet
Fried Calamari
Zuppa di Clams
PEI Mussels
Clams Oregenato
Clams Casino
Mozzarella Carozza
Italian Long Hots
Stuffed Mushrooms
Zuppa
Salads
Personal Pizza
Large Pizza
Sandwiches/Burgers
New York New York
Chicken Italiano
Meatball Parmigiana
Proscuitto My Way
Cheesesteak
Frankie Francaise
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Tutto Bene Burger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Cheeseburger
Roast Beef Sandwich
Lunch Entrees
Vinegar Pork Chop (L)
Chicken Scapariello (L)
Shrimp Scampi (L)
Penne Vodka (L)
Vegan Veggie Pasta (L)
Limone Carfioci (L)
Skirt Steak (L)
Orchiette (L)
Tuscan Salmon (L)
Pappardelle w/ Short Ribs (L)
Lobster Ravioli (L)
Flounder Francaise (L)
Chicken Fracaise (L)
Chicken Parm (L)
Mario's Tutto Bène, located in Union, New Jersey, offers a menu filled with both traditional Old World Italian dishes as well as many new innovative culinary creations at reasonable prices. Savor traditional Italian dishes such as pasta, chicken, seafood, veal and steak.
495 Chestnut Street, Union, NJ 07083