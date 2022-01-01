Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mario's Tutto Bène

495 Chestnut Street

Union, NJ 07083

Appetizers

Clams Casino

$13.00

1/2 Dozen

Clams Oreganto

$13.00

1/2 Dozen

Cold Antipasto for 2

$22.00

Italian Meats & Cheeses, Roasted Peppers, Olives

Hot Antipasto

$28.00

Crabcake

$18.00

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Crabcake, Topped w, Buerre Blanc Sauce

Eggplant Rollantini App

$12.00

Lightly Floured, Stuffed w/ Ricotta, Topped w/ Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Marinara & Chipotle Dipping Sauce

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Char Grilled, Smoked Paprika, Fingerling Potatos and Arugula, Drizzled w/ Lemon Vinaigrette

Hotzy Totzy Shrimp

$17.00

(3) Breaded Jumbo Shrimp in a Spicy Marinara Sauce

Italian Long Hots

$12.00

Pan Fried w/ Potatoes & Provolone Cheese

Garlic Shrimp

$17.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Avocado Cocktail

$18.00

Homemade Spicy Cocktail Sauce

Little Neck Clams

$12.00

1/2 Dozen Clams, Homemade Spicy Cocktail Sauce

Meatball Skillet

$13.00

Twin Meatballs w/ Ricotta and Marinara, Served in a Warm Skillet

P.E.I Mussels

$13.00

Red or White, Mild or Spicy

Shrimp Cocktail

$6.00

Spiedini Ala Romano

$11.00

Egg Battered Fresh Mozzrella in Tuscan Bread, Pan Fried w/ Lemon Caper Sauce

Mozzarella Carozza

$11.00

Stuffed Artichoke

$16.00

Whole Artichoke stuffed w/ Italian Herbs, Parm Cheese, Kalamata Olives, White Wine Sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Stuffed w/ Ground Sausage, Fresh Herbs, White Wine Sauce

Veal Meatball App

$22.00

Zuppa Di Clams

$13.00

Red or White, Mild or Spicy

S/House

Soup/Salad/Sides

GARLIC SOUP

$7.00

Toasted Crostini, Melted Gruyere, Mozzarella, Provolone Cheese

Pasta Fagioli

$8.00

Cannellini Beans & Ditalini Pasta

Escarole & Bean

$8.00

In a Red Broth

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

Romaine Hearts, Homemade Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Beet Tower

$14.00

Red & Golden Beets, Topped w, Candied Walnuts & Goat Cheese. Over Arugula Salad w/ Balsamic Vinaigrette

Shrimp & Spinach Salad

$23.00

Grilled Shrimp Tossed w/ Fresh Baby Spinach, Walnuts, Goat Cheese, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side of Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Sauteed w/ Garlic & EVOO

Side of Broccoli

$8.00

Sauteed w/ Garlic & EVOO

Side of Asparagus

$9.00

Sauteed w/ a Squeeze of Fresh Lemon

Side of Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Cream of Spinach

$9.00

Sauteed Spinach in Fresh Cream

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Side Meatballs

$10.00

Side Pasta

$8.00

Chicken & Veal

Chicken Murphy

$24.00

Chicken Francaise

$22.00

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Chicken Milanese

$21.00

Pan Fried Cutlets, Topped w/ Arugula, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Balsamic Vinagrette

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Pan Fried, Melted Mozzarella, Marinara. Served Over a Bed of Linguini

Chicken Saltimbocca

$22.00

Chicken Breast Topped w/ Proscuitto, Artichoke Hearts, Spinach. Light Marsala Sauce

Chicken Savoy

$22.00

Bone-in Chicken Pan Roasted w/ Garlic, Red Wine Vinegar, Parmesan Cheese, Fresh Herbs

Chicken Scarpariello

$22.00

Boneless Chicken Breast Sauteed w/ Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini. Sherry Wine Reduction

Limone Carciofi

$22.00

Grilled Chicken Served Over a Bed of Sauteed Baby Spinach. Topped w/ Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes. Lemon Butter Sauce

Veal Francaise

$29.00

Veal Marsala

$29.00

Veal Meatball

$29.00

Giant Veal Meatball, Cavatelli & Ricotta Cheese

Veal Milanese

$35.00

Bone in Veal Chop, Pounded Thin, Topped w/ Arugula, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Parm Cheese, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Veal Parmigiana

$37.00

Breaded Bone-in Veal Chop, Pounded Thin, Topped w/ Mozzarella & Marinara Sauce. Served w/ Liguini

Veal Sicilia

$27.00

Veal Scallopine, Crumbled Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Sliced Cheery Peppers, White Wine, Potaoes

Veal Sorrentino

$29.00

Veal Scallopine Layered w/ Breaded Eggplant, Proscuitto, Mozzarella. Topped w/Marsala Wine. Served w/ Seasonal Veggies & Potatoes

Grill/Seafood

Vinegar Pork Chops

$35.00

Breaded & Pan Fried, Topped w/ Proscuitto, Sauteed Vinegar Peppers, Garlic. Served w/ Veggies & Potatoes

Rack of Lamb

$54.00

Topped w/ a Balsamic Rosemary Glaze. Sauteed Spinach & Fingerling Potaotes

Filet Mignon Barolo

$44.00

Center Cut Prime Filet. Topped w/ Barolo and Shallot Reduction

NY Strip

$44.00

Center Cut NY Strip Steak, Served w/ Creamed Spinach & Potatoes

Ahi Tuna

$32.00

Sesame Crusted Sushi Grade Tuni, Drizzled w/ Orange Ginger Sauce, Served w/ Wasabi, Pickled Ginger,Veggies & Potatoes

Zuppa Di Pesce

$35.00

Lobster Tail, Mussels, Shrimp, Clams, Calamari Sauteed in a PLum Tomato Sauce. Served over Linguini

Tuscan Salmon

$29.00

Topped w/ Capers & Diced Tomatoes in Lemon White Wine Sauce. Served w/ Sauteed Spinach & Potatoes

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp Sauteed w/ Garlic and Parsley in a White Wine Sauce Over Linguini

Stuffed Flounder

$33.00

Stuffed w/ Lump Crabmeat Stuffing. Topped w/ Lemon White Wine Sauce.

Shrimp Parm

$29.00

Flounder Francaise

$27.00

Hotzy Totzy Entree

$27.00

Pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.00

Layered Breaded Eggplant w/ Mozzarella Cheese and Romano Cheese. Served w/ Linguini

Fiocchi

$23.00

Beggars Purse Pasta Stuffed w/ Four Cheeses and Pear. In a Light Alfredo Sauce

Linguine w/ Clam Sauce

$27.00

Lobster Ravioli

$29.00

Stuffed w/ Maine Lobster Meat. Finished in a Lobster Cream Sauce.

Mafalde Bolognese

$22.00

Homemade Ribbon Shaped Pastaw, Heart Sweet Beef Ragu, Simmered in Red Wine, Tomatoes, Touch of Marscapone Cheese

Nonna's Lasagne

$22.00

Layered Fresh Pasta Sheets w/ Ground Beef, seasoned Ricotta, Mozarella Cheese

Orchiette

$22.00

Little Ear Pasta Tossed w/ Sauteed Broccoli Rabe & Italian Sausage in a Parmesan Broth

Penne Ala Vodka

$20.00

Homemade Vodka Sauce, Proscuitto & Peas

Short Rib Pappardelle

$27.00

Wide Egg Pasta w/ Slow Braised Short Ribs, Rendered w, a Port Wine Demi Glaze. Topped w/ Mascarpone Cheese

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$27.00

Spicy Yet Light Fresh Tomato Sauce. Served over Linguini

Sunday Gravy

$28.00

Sausage, Braciola, Meatballs. Served over Rigatoni & Seasoned Ricotta Cheese

Vegan Veggie Pasta

$21.00

Gluten Free Pasta Tossed w/ a Fresh Vegetable Medley, Garlic & EVOO

Baked Ziti

$20.00

Cheese Ravioli

$19.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$20.00

Fettucine Carbonara

$22.00

Eggplant Rollatini Entree

$24.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.00

Pasta Entree

$14.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$9.00

Classic Espresso & Amaretto Soaked Lady Fingers

Molten Lava Cake

$9.00

Rich Chocolate Cake w/ a Warm Liquid Chocolate Center. Served w/ Vanilla Ice Cream and Whipped Cream

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$9.00

Velvety Cheesecake with a Toasted Raw Sugar Coating

Tartufo

$9.00

Italian Vanilla & Chocolate Gelato Filled w/ Maraschino Cherries & Almond Dipped in a Chocolate Shell

Tres Leches

$9.00

Classic Soft Sponge Cake Soaked in Three Millks w/ Vanilla Icing

Pistachio Ricotta Cake

$9.00

Creamy Pistachio Infused Ricotta Layered w/ Light Sponge Cake & Froasted w/ a Touch of Pistachios

Belgian Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Rich & Luxurious Devils Food Cake Layered w/ an Airy Chocolate Mousse Made w/ the Finest Belgian Chocolate

Mini Cannoli

$3.00

Regular Cannoli

$9.00

Fried Banana

$9.00

Rice Pudding

$9.00

Apple Strudel

$9.00

ZEPPOLES

$15.00

Dinner Special

SHRIMP SAMBUCCA

$15.00

BURATTA TEMPURA

$16.00

TUNA SUSHI PIZZA

$17.00

BRONZINO

$34.00

GEMELLI PASTA

$24.00

PORK CHOP SPECIAL

$34.00

VEAL OSSO BUCCO

$44.00

GARLIC SOUP

$7.00

Antipasti

Colossal Shrimp Cocktail

$6.00

Little Neck Clams

$12.00

Cold Antipasto For 2

$22.00

Hotzy Totzy Shrimp

$17.00

Garlic Shrimp

$17.00

Meatball Skillet

$13.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Zuppa di Clams

$13.00

PEI Mussels

$13.00

Clams Oregenato

$13.00

Clams Casino

$13.00

Mozzarella Carozza

$11.00

Italian Long Hots

$11.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Zuppa

Soup of the Day

$7.00

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

Escarole & Bean

$7.00

Salads

Chicken Milanese (L)

$16.00

Shrimp & Spinach Salad

$19.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Beet Tower

$13.00

Caprese

$13.00

Personal Pizza

Personal Tutto Bene Pizza

$11.00

Personal Nonnas Favorite

$13.00

Personal Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Personal Sausage, Peppers, Onions Pizza

$13.00

Large Pizza

Large Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Large Nonnas Pizza

$20.00

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Large Tutto Bene Pizza

$18.00

Large Peppers And Onions Pizza

$19.00

Sandwiches/Burgers

New York New York

$14.00

Chicken Italiano

$14.00

Meatball Parmigiana

$14.00

Proscuitto My Way

$14.00

Cheesesteak

$15.00

Frankie Francaise

$14.00

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.00

Tutto Bene Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.95

Lunch Entrees

Vinegar Pork Chop (L)

$19.00

Chicken Scapariello (L)

$16.00

Shrimp Scampi (L)

$19.00

Penne Vodka (L)

$15.00

Vegan Veggie Pasta (L)

$16.00

Limone Carfioci (L)

$16.00

Skirt Steak (L)

$24.00

Orchiette (L)

$16.00

Tuscan Salmon (L)

$22.00

Pappardelle w/ Short Ribs (L)

$20.00

Lobster Ravioli (L)

$18.00

Flounder Francaise (L)

$20.00

Chicken Fracaise (L)

$19.00

Chicken Parm (L)

$17.00

Sides

Side of Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Side of Spinach

$7.00

Side of Broccoli

$7.00

French Fries

$5.00

Side of Asparagus

$8.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Mario's Tutto Bène, located in Union, New Jersey, offers a menu filled with both traditional Old World Italian dishes as well as many new innovative culinary creations at reasonable prices. Savor traditional Italian dishes such as pasta, chicken, seafood, veal and steak.

495 Chestnut Street, Union, NJ 07083

