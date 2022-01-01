Mario's Butcher & Deli imageView gallery

Cold Sandwiches

Pastrami

$14.00

Double Pastrami

$22.00

Italian Sub

$13.00

Spicy Italian

$13.00

Turkey

$13.00

Mortadella

$12.00

Ham & Cheese

$9.00

Prociutto & Smoked Gouda

$15.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.00

Roast Beef special

$14.00Out of stock

The Lorenzo

$15.00

Adam Bomb

$15.00Out of stock

Roast Beef

$15.00Out of stock

Culatello Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Culatello Sandwich

$17.00

The Calabrian

$15.00

Coppa Di Testa

$15.00

El Corey

$17.00

Hot Sandwiches

Reuben

$15.00

Double Reuben

$23.00

Corned Beef

$14.00

BLT

$11.00

Meatloaf

$13.00

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$14.00

Add on

Extra Meat

$4.00

Breakfast

Avocado Tostada

$9.00Out of stock

Sausage & Egg Muffin

$9.50

Canadian And egg Muffin

$9.50

Bacon & Egg Muffin

$9.50

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

California burrito

$12.00

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Classic Breakfast

$12.00

Smoked Ham & Eggs

$14.00

Avocado Egg Toast

$12.00

Lunch

Butcher Burger

$10.00

Smash Burger

$7.00

Double Smash Burger

$11.00

Bacon Burger

$13.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

Cubano

$17.00Out of stock

Chicano Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Meatball sandwich

$13.00

Bologna Sandwich

$12.00

Rib Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sandwiches

Pastrami on Rye

$14.00

Double Pastrami

$22.00

Reuben

$15.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Italian Sub

$13.00

Mortadella Sub

$12.00

Herbed Turkey

$13.00

Ham and Cheese

$9.00

Meatball sub

$13.00

Pork Cutlet

$13.00

Choripan

$13.00

BLT

$11.00

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ Rib Sandwich

$13.00

Specials

Torta De Chilaquilles

$13.00

Dry Aged Burger

$14.00Out of stock

BCJ Burger

$10.00Out of stock

Chopped Cheese

$14.00

Bacon Guac Blue Burger

$16.00

Bacon Egg And Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

Hatch Chili Smash Burger

$9.00Out of stock

Double Hatch Chili Smash Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Parm

$16.00Out of stock

El Argentino

$14.00

Soft Drinks

Boylan

$3.00

RC cola

$2.50

Can Coke

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Squirt

$3.50

Perricone

$4.00

Synergy Kombucha Gingerberry

$4.50

Synergy Kombucha Golden Pineapple

$4.50

Synergy Kombucha Sacred Life

$4.50

Synergy Kombucha Trilogy

$4.50

Stumptown

$5.50

Big Mexican Coke

$4.00

Kombucha

$4.00

Tepache

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Sparkling / Waters

La Croix Passionfruit

$1.50

La Croix Razz-Cranberry

$1.50

La Croix Tangerine

$1.50

Mad Tasty Unicorn Tears

$5.50

Mad Tasty Grapefruit

$5.50

Mad Tasty Watermelon Kiwi

$5.50

Mountain Valley

$4.00

Sanzo Calamansi Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sanzo Lychee Sparkling Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Boxed Water

$2.50

Pellegrino

$2.50

Small Mountain Valley

$3.00

Spindrift

$3.00

Tea

Ito En Golden Oolong Tea

$2.50

Ito En Green Tea

$2.50

Ito En Jasmine

$2.50

Ito En Koicha

$2.50

Mori Leaf

$4.00

Fruit and Vegetables

Avocado

$2.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Carrot

$8.00

Lemon

$0.75

Lime

Corn

Broccolini

$8.00

Beets

$8.00

Potatoes

$8.00

Sauces

Tomato

Ragu

Creamy Cheesy

Chimichurri

$5.00

Salsa Verde

Salsa Roja

House Sauce

ChilesTorreados, Chopped

Stocks and Broths

Chicken

Beef

Veal

Bone Broth

Oil & Vinegars

Balsamic Vinegar

$8.00

Pickled

Artichokes

Olives

$9.00

Cornichones

$7.00

Piquante Peppers

$8.00

Cheese

Meridith Goat Cheese

$14.00

Mt Tam

$17.00

Lamb Chopper

$17.99

Ponce de Leon Manchego

$15.00

Oregonzola

$13.00

Salads

Potato Salad

$9.99

Coleslaw

$9.99

Macaroni Salad

$9.99

Pasta Salad

$9.99

Tuna Salad

$5.39

Chicken Salad`

$12.99

Egg Salad

$10.99

Pollo Asada Salad

$12.99

Antipasto Salad

$18.99

Grilled Veggie Salad

$14.99

Baked Bean

$12.99

Mac n' Cheese

$12.99

Creamed Spinach

$12.99

Creamed Corn

$12.99

Mashed Potato's

$12.99

Sweet Potato Puree

$12.99

Cauliflower Puree

$12.99

Par Cooked Artichoke

$14.99

Butchers Salad

$16.99

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Caesar Salmon Salad

$16.99

Garden Salad

$12.99

Chopped Salad

$14.99

Wedge Salad

$14.99

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Steakhouse Veggie Sweet Corn

$4.00

Steakhouse Veggie Multicolor

$4.00

Steakhouse Veggie Creamer Potato's

$4.00

Steakhouse Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Steakhouse Veggie Broccolini

$4.00

Steakhouse Haricot Verts

$4.00

Steakhouse Veggies Young Squash

$4.00

Steakhouse Veggies Asparagus

$4.00

Steakhouse Veggies Grilled Portabella

$4.00

Steakhouse Veggies Mixed Grilled Veg

$4.00

Potatoes Salad

$5.79

Chips

Chips

$2.00

Big Chips

$4.00

Olli Snackn

$8.00

Olli Genoa

$8.00

Ribs

Ribs

$19.99

Jams

Strawberry

$9.00

Blueberries

$9.00

Grocery

Marcona Almonds

$9.00

Almond Lane

$10.00

Arborio Rice

$8.00

Ferra Perlato

$10.00

Lady Fingers

$8.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Hash Brown

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Big chips

$5.00

Spiceology Lemon Pepper

$13.95

Spiceology Greek Freak

$13.95

Spiceology Cowboy Crust

$13.95Out of stock

Dill Pickle

$2.00

Rocky Road Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Cornichons

$7.00

Peppadew Peppers

$8.00

Have A Chip

$3.00

Ferra Perlato

$10.00

Lady Fingers

$8.00

Arborio Rice

$8.00

Butter Of Parma

$8.50

Schaller And Weber

$9.00

Schaller And Weber

$9.00

Coffee

Regular Size Coffee

$2.50

Large Size Coffee

$3.00

Tea

Regular Size Tea

$3.00

Large Size Tea

$3.50

Grilled Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Choripan

$13.00

Fried Sandwiches

Chicken Cutlet

$12.00

Pork Cutlet

$13.00

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Sandwich Special

Grass fed Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Chopped cheese

$14.00

Porchetta Sandwich

$17.00

Burrito carne asada

$15.00

Lamb Gyro

$15.00

Wagyu Torta

$16.00Out of stock

Hot Link Sandwich

$14.00

Wagyu Grass Fed Steak

$17.00

Steak Salad

$14.00

Wagyu Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Nashville Hot

$15.00

Pork Loin Sando

$14.00

Perro Aguayo

$19.00

Kefta

$16.00

Baja Fish

$15.00

Texas Cheesesteak

$17.00Out of stock

Carne Con Chile Burrito

$15.00

Puerco Aguayo

$17.00

Lechon Asado

$17.00

Bratwurst

$14.00

Chicken Parm

$16.00

Tri Tip

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1000 Bristol Street North, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Directions

Gallery
Mario's Butcher & Deli image

