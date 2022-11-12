Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Mario's Fishbowl Westover

review star

No reviews yet

688 Fairmont Road

Westover, WV 26501

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Wings
Boneless Wings (1/2 lb.)
8 Wings

Specials

Pizza Cheesesteak W/ Fries

$12.00

Phillysteak, pepperoni, banana peppers, pizza sauce, and mozz-prov cheese

Cup of Chicken Noodle

$3.50

Appetizers

Buffalo Chx Flatbread

$9.50

Margherita Flatbread

$8.75

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Mario's Nachos w/Salsa & Sour Cream***

$10.50

Jalapeno Chz Sticks w/Ranch***

$6.25

Provolone Sticks w/Marinara***

$5.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Onion Rings w/O-Ring Sauce***

$5.75

Pretzel Sticks

$6.75

Shrimp Basket

$7.75

Zucchini Planks

$7.25

Side Of Slaw

$2.00

Wings

5 Wings

$8.25

8 Wings

$13.25

12 Wings

$17.75

18 Wings

$26.00

25 Wings

$35.00

50 Wings

$70.00

Boneless Wings (1/2 lb.)

$8.00

Fries & Chips

Large Hand-Cut Fries

$5.00

Large Battered Fries

$5.00

Large Waffle Fries

$6.75

Large Fishbowl Chips

$6.25

Small Hand-Cut Fries

$2.75

Small Battered Fries

$2.75

Small Waffle Fries

$4.00

Small Fishbowl Chips

$3.25

Sandwiches & Wraps

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.25

Chicken Cheddar Cheesesteak

$9.75

Hot Italian Sausage

$9.95

Baked Italian Hoagie

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.75

Reuben

$9.75

Steak Stacker

$10.25

Fish Sandwich w/Tartar***

$13.00

Mario's Hot Dog

$6.00

Two Mario's Hot Dog

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Patty Melt

$9.50

Turkey Club

$9.50

Filet Tip Hoagie

$10.75

Sloppy Joe

$7.50

BLT

$7.75

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla w/Salsa&SC***

$8.00

Chx Quesadilla w/Salsa&SC***

$10.00

Steak Quesadilla w/Salsa&SC***

$10.75

Wrap Philly

$10.25

Wrap Chicken Cheddar

$9.75

Wrap Hot Italian Sausage

$9.95

Wrap Baked Italian

$10.00

Wrap Chicken Salad

$9.25

Wrap Buff Chx

$8.75

Wrap Reuben

$9.75

Wrap Steak Stacker

$10.25

Wrap Fish Sandwich w/Tartar***

$13.00

Wrap Grilled Chicken

$9.75

Wrap Patty Melt

$9.50

Wrap Turkey Club

$9.50

Wrap Filet Tip

$10.75

Wrap Sloppy Joe

$7.50

Wrap BLT

$7.75

Cheeseburger

$9.75

Cowboy Burger

$9.95

Steakhouse Burger

$10.25

Breakfast Burger

$10.75

Double Burger

$12.00

Wrap Cheeseburger

$9.75

Wrap Cowboy Burger

$9.95

Wrap Steakhouse Burg

$10.25

Wrap Breakfast Burg

$10.75

Wrap Double Burger

$12.00

Soup & Salad

Cup Chili

$4.00

Bowl Chili

$4.75

Small House Salad

$4.50

Large House Salad

$6.50

Chef Salad

$9.75

Kids Menu

Kids Chx Tenders

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Extra Sauces

Ranch Dressing***

$0.75

Bleu Cheese***

$0.75

Extra Wing Sauce***

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard***

$0.50

Side Oring Sauce***

$0.50

Side Marinara***

$0.50

Side Salsa***

$0.50

Side Sour Cream***

$0.50

Xtra Dressing***

Side Mayo***

Side Ketchup***

Side Yellow Mustard***

Side Spicy Mustard***

$0.50

Side A1***

$0.50

Side Russian Dressing***

$0.50

Side Nacho***

$0.50

Side Tartar***

$0.50

Add-Ons

Celery Boat***

$1.50

Carrot Boat***

$1.50

Celery/Carrot Boat***

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Extra Tort Chips

$1.00

Add Extra Meat

Add Bacon

$1.25

Bulk items

Bulk Ranch***

$4.50

Bulk Bleu***

$4.50

Bulk Celery***

$5.50

Bulk Carrots***

$5.50

Bulk Wing Sauce***

$4.95

Fountain Soda

Coke***

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke***

$2.50

Sprite***

$2.50

Pibb***

$2.50

Lemonade***

$2.50

Coke Zero***

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Order now for Carry-out, Curbside Pick-up, and delivery!

688 Fairmont Road, Westover, WV 26501

