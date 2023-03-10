Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mario's Fishbowl Richwood

64 Reviews

$

704 Richwood Ave

Morgantown, WV 26505

Popular Items

12 Wings
Chx Quesadilla
5 Wings

FOOD

Appetizers

Buffalo Chx Flatbread

$9.50

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Jalapeno Chz Sticks

$6.25

LG Boat Chips

$1.50

SML Boat Chips

$1.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

Margherita Flatbread

$8.75

Mario's Nachos

$10.50

Onion Rings

$5.75

Pretzel Sticks

$6.75

Provolone Sticks

$5.95

Shrimp Basket

$7.75

Zucchini Planks

$7.25

Side Of Slaw

$2.00

Small Mac N Chesse

$3.00

Bacon

$5.00

Bowl Of Slaw

$3.75

Wings

5 Wings

$8.25

8 Wings

$13.25

12 Wings

$17.75

18 Wings

$26.00

25 Wings

$35.00

50 Wings

$70.00

Boneless Wings

$8.00

Fries & Chips

Small Fries

$2.75

Large Fries

$5.00

Sm. Garlic Parm FF

$3.50

Lg. Garlic Parm FF

$6.00

Sm. Chz Bacon FF

$5.00

Lg. Chz Bacon FF

$7.75

Sm. Chili Chz FF

$5.00

Lg. Chili Chz FF

$7.75

Small Waffle Fries

$4.00

Large Waffle Fries

$6.75

Sm. FB Chips

$3.25

Lg. FB Chips

$6.25

Sm. Garlic Parm FBC

$4.00

Lg. Garlic Parm FBC

$6.50

Sm. Bleu Chz Chips

$4.00

Lg. Bleu Chz Chips

$7.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.25

Chx Cheddar Chzsteak

$10.00

Hot Sausage Hoagie

$10.25

Baked Italian Hoagie

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sand

$9.25

Buff Chx Sandwich

$8.75

Reuben

$9.75

Steak Stacker

$10.25

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Mario's Hot Dog

$6.00

Two Mario's Hot Dog

$8.00

Grilled Chx Sand

$9.75

Patty Melt

$9.50

Turkey Club

$9.50

Filet Tip Hoagie

$10.75

Sloppy Joe

$7.50

BLT

$8.00

Grilled Chz

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chx Quesadilla

$10.00

Steak Quesadilla

$10.75

Wrap Philly

$10.25

Wrap Chx Cheddar

$9.75

Wrap Turkey Club

$9.50

Wrap Buff Chx

$8.75

Wrap Chx Salad

$9.25

Wrap Grilled Chx

$9.75

Wrap Hot Ital Saus

$9.95

Wrap Baked Italian

$10.00

Wrap Reuben

$9.75

Wrap Steak Stacker

$10.25

Wrap Fish Sand

$13.00

Wrap Patty Melt

$9.50

Wrap Filet Tip

$10.75

Wrap Sloppy Joe

$7.50

Wrap BLT

$7.75

Wrap Veggi

$7.00

Cheeseburger

$9.75

Cowboy Burger

$9.95

Steakhouse Burger

$10.25

Breakfast Burger

$10.75

Wrap Cheeseburger

$9.75

Wrap Cowboy Burger

$9.95

Wrap Steakhouse Burg

$10.25

Wrap Breakfast Burg

$10.75

Soup & Salad

Cup Chili

$4.00

Bowl Chili

$4.75

Cup Soup

$3.95

Bowl Soup

$4.95

Small House Salad

$4.50

Small Chx Salad

$7.50

Small Steak Salad

$9.00

Large House Salad

$6.50

Large Chx Salad

$9.50

Large Steak Salad

$11.00

Chef Salad

$9.75

Quart Of Soup

$9.95

Premium Cup Soup

$4.50

Premium Bowl Soup

$5.50

Other

Kids Chx Tenders

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Add-ons

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.50

Carrot Boat

$1.50

Celery Boat

$1.50

Cel\carrot Boat

$1.50

Quart Wing Sauce

$9.95

Bulk Celery

$5.50

Bulk Carrots

$5.50

Bulk Ranch

$4.50

Bulk Bleu

$4.50

Honey Mustard Side

$0.50

Marinara Side

$0.50

Add Cowboy Ranch

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Oring Sauce

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Old Sweet Chili

$0.50

Side Mayo

Side Of Pickles

Cup Queso

$2.50

Russian

$0.50

Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Side Balsamic Glaze

$0.50

Bulk Wing Sauce

$4.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Extra Tartar

$0.50

DRINKS

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Red Bull Full Can

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mr. Pib

$2.50

Employee Can Soda

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
A Morgantown Tradition

