Mario's Five Points

228 Reviews

$$

607 Andrew Jackson Way Northeast

Huntsville, AL 35801

Order Again

Popular Items

16"Cheese
16" Marios Signature
16" Pepperoni

Apps/ Sides

Garlic Knots

$6.00

6 Wings

$6.99

12 Wings

$11.99

24 Wings

$20.99

Marinara and cheese dip

$6.00

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

Side House

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Sicillian

$3.50

Meatball

$2.50

Breadstick

$1.25

Salads

Entree House Salad

$8.00

Entree Chopped

$9.00

Entree Power Green

$10.00

Entree Caesar

$8.00

Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.00

Meatball Hoagie

$9.00

Italian Hogie

$10.00

Caprese panini

$10.00

Entree

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.00

Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

Baked Ziti

$12.00

Spaghetti Meatball

$12.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$13.00

Chef Special

$11.05

Slices (LUNCH ONLY)

Cheese Slice

$3.00

16" Pizza

16" Baked Deluxe

$19.00

16" Marios Signature

$19.00

16" Veggie

$17.00

16" The Goat

$19.00

16" Meat Madness

$24.00

16" Pepperoni

$16.00

16"Cheese

$14.00

16" CYO

$17.00

16" Bbq Chicken

$23.00

Calzone

Italian Calzone

$12.00

Marios Calzon

$12.00

CYO Calzone

$11.00

Kids

MacnCheese

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Drink

Drink

$2.75

Water

Dessert

Zeppoli

$5.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

NA Beverages

SODA

$2.75

Water

20oz Coke

$2.00

2L Coke

$2.00

20oz Diet coke

$2.00

2L Diet Coke

$2.00

20oz Sprite

$2.00

2L Sprite

$2.00

20oz Dr Pepper

$2.00

2L Dr. Pepper

$2.00

20oz Fanta Orange

$2.00

2L Fanta Orange

$2.00

Drink Special

Trivia wine special

$7.00

Friday Night Beer Special

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

607 Andrew Jackson Way Northeast, Huntsville, AL 35801

Directions

Gallery
Mario's Five Points image
Mario's Five Points image
Mario's Five Points image

Gadsden
