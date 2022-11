BTL Borgo Scopeto Chianti Classico

$36.00

Borgo Scopeto is an old and well-established estate producer of Chianti Classico. It is a true borgo—a hamlet with its own church, post office, town center, and residences. In the center of Tuscany, Chianti Classico is considered the heart of the Chianti wine producing region. Bordered on the north by Florence and to the south by Sienna, Borgo Scopeto is in the southern most commune of the Chianti Classico zone. Their wines are considered some of the most ripe and richest in the region. Made with 90% Sangiovese with Merlot and Colorino grapes Full and intense while also sweet and fruity with hints of noble wood, vanilla, and cocoa. Perfect wine to accompany the whole meal—from thick soups, to all kinds of meats, to semi-hard cheeses