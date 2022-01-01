- Home
Marios Mexican restaurant 15964 Springdale
15964 Springdale
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Margaritas
lime margarita grande
fruit margarita grande
cadillac:1800
1800 margarita grande
anejo margarita grande
reposado margarita grande
3g reposado margarita grande
3g silver margarita grande
cazadores reposado cadillac
cazadores reposado grande
centenario anejo grande
centenario reposado grande
centenario silver grande
conmemorativo grande
corzo anejo grande
corzo reposado grande
corzo silver grande
cuervo gold grande
don julio anejo cadillac
don julio anejo grande
don julio reposado cadillac
don julio reposado grande
don julio silver cadillac
don julio silver grande
fiesta rita hormito
herradura anejo grande
herradura silver grande
mario-rita sauza gold
maya-rita conmemorativo
natural hornitos grande
patron anejo cadillac
patron anejo grande
patron reposado cadillac
patron silver cadillac
patron silver grande
rasarita grande
virgin margarita grande
3g silver margarita pitcher
spacy margarita
midori margarita
casa amigos silver
casa amigos reposado
casa amigos anejo
cadillac/grand manier
cadillac don julio 70
patron reposado grande
Beer
blue moon
bohemia
Budweiser
Budlight
coors light
corona
corona light
dos xx amber
dos xx lager btl
heineken
heineken light
michelob
miller light
Modelo Especial
negra modelo
new castle
odouls
pacifico
sam adams
stella
Tecate
tecate light
805
Micheladas
Wine GLS
Wine BTL
Well Drinks
Mixed Drinks
Premium Drinks
absolut
absolut citron
absolut manderin (bacardi gold)
canadian club
capt morgan rum
don pedro
jack daniels
jagermeister
jamison
kahlua
ketel one
malibu rum
presidente
seagrams 7
seagrams v o
skyy
smirnoff
stoli
stoli citron
stoli razberri
tanquery
tanquery -titos
tanquery -fireball
Special Premium Drinks
Special Drinks
Margarita Pitchers
lime margarita pitcher
fruit margarita pitcher
rosarita pitcer
patron silver cadillac pitcher
natural hornitos pitcher
hornitos pitcher
conmemorativo pitcher
patron pitcher
maya-rita pitcher
mario-rita pitcher
fiesta-rita pitcher
golfo azul pitcher
cuervo gold pitcher
1800 reposado pitcher
cazadores reposado pitcher
cazadores silver pitcher
cadillac pitcher
don julio silver pitcher
Cazadores
Patron
Herradura
Jimador
Tres Generaciones
1800
Corzo
Casa Amigos
Don Julio
Corralejo
Tequila Shots
1800 reposado
1800 silver
3 gs anejo
3 gs reposado
3 gs silver
asom broso silver
cazadores anejo
cazadores reposado
cazadores silver
centenario anejo
centenario reposado
centenario silver
conmemorativo
corzo anejo
corzo reposado
corzo silver
cuervo gold
don julio anejo
don julio repo
don julio silver
herradura anejo
herradura reposado
herradura silver
hornitos
patron anejo
patron reposado
patron silver
casa amigos reposado
casa amigos anejo
casa amigos silver
don julio 70
corralejo reposado
corralejo silver
corralejo anejo
don julio 1942
Desayunos
Burrito de Chorizo
Served with rice and beans or ranchero-style potatoes. Choice of warm tortilla
Breakfast Burrito
Served with rice and beans or ranchero-style potatoes. Choice of warm tortilla
Burrito de Machaca
Served with rice and beans or ranchero-style potatoes. Choice of warm tortilla
Cheese Omelette
Served with rice and beans or ranchero-style potatoes. Choice of warm tortilla
Mexican Omelette
Served with rice and beans or ranchero-style potatoes. Choice of warm tortilla
Chorizo con Huevos
Served with rice and beans or ranchero-style potatoes. Choice of warm tortilla
Machaca con Huevos
Served with rice and beans or ranchero-style potatoes. Choice of warm tortilla
huevos Rancheros
Served with rice and beans or ranchero-style potatoes. Choice of warm tortilla
Almuerzos
14.Cheese Enchilada
15.Red Beef, Chile Colorado Enchilada
16.Green Beef, Chile Verde Enchilada
17.Chicken Enchilada
18.Mole Poblano Chicken Enchilada
19.Chicken Enchilada Suiza
Topped with tomatillo sauce & sour cream
20.Chile Rellano
A mild green chile stuffed with cheese, topped with sauce and cheese
21.Beef Tamale
Covered with chile colorado beef sauce
22.Taco
Beef, Chicken, Carne Asada, Carnitas o Fish
23.Flauta
Beef or Chicken topped with sour cream or guacamole
24.Taquito
Beef or Chicken topped with guacamole
25.Tostada
Chicken, Beef Chile Colorado or Beef Chile Verde
26.Burrito
Chile Colorado, Chile Verde, Chicken, Carne Asada or Carnitas
27.Fajita Burrito
Beef or Chicken
Combinaciones
combo 1: Cheese Enchilada & Taquito or Flauta
combo 2: Cheese Enchilada & Chile Relleno
combo 3: Cheese Enchilada & Beef Tamale
combo 4: Two cheese Enchiladas
combo 5: Cheese Enchilada & Bean Tostada
combo 6: Chile Relleno & Taco
combo 7: Cheese Enchilada & Taco
Combo 8: Chile Relleno & Bean Tostada
Combo 9: Bean Tostada & Taco
Combo 10: Two Tacos
Combo 11: Two Taquitos or Flautas
Combo 12: Two Chicken Enchiladas Suizas
Combo 13 : taco and burrito
Uno Dos Tres Platter
Sabor de Mexico
Carne Asada Tampiqueña
A sirloin steak and a cheese enchilada served with pico de gallo and guacamole
Mole Poblano
Boneless chicken breast smothered with mole, a mild chile and Mexican chocolate sauce
Carne Asada
Sirloid steak grilled to perfection, served with potatoes, pico de gallo and guacamole
Milanesa con Papas
A breaded top sirloin steak fried golden brown, served with potatoes and pico de gallo
Steak Ranchero
Strips of sirloin steak sauteed to perfection with fresh tomatoes, onions ans bell pepper
Carnitas Plate
Tender morsels of seasoned roasted pork, served with pico de gallo and guacamole
Red Beef Chile Colorado
Tender morsels of beef simmered in mild chile colorado sauce
Green Beef Chile Verde
Tender morsels of beek and mild green chile simmered in a chile verde sauce
Vista al Mar
Costa Azaul
Marinated shrimp, stuffed with crab meat wrapped in bacon deep fried until golden brown
Acapulco
Two bay shrimp or crab meat enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce and melted cheese
Yucatan
Two scallop enchiladas topped with tomatilo sauce, melted cheese and grilled shrimp
Puerto Vallarta
Two cheese enchilada smothered with tomatillo sauce and cheese, topped with grilled shrimp
La Paz
Cheese enchilada topped with tomatillo sauce, grilled shrimp and a crispy fish taco
San Felipe
Two Mahi-Mahi tacos San Felipe style, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and crema mexicana
Mazatlan
Bay shrimp orcrab meat enchilada covered with ranchero sauce and melted cheese
Ixtapa
Scallop enchilada topped with tomatillo sauce, grilled shrimp and a crispy fish taco
Veracruz
One bay shrimp or crab enchilada covered with ranchero sauce and a crispy fish taco
Camarones Empanizados
Breaded shrimp fried untl golden brown. Served with pico de gallo ans salsa del mar
Pescado y Camarones
Pacific Red Snaper
Prepared Tequila-Lime, Ranchero, A la Diabla, Al mojo de Ajo, Puerto Nuevo, A la Cancun
Halibut
Prepared Tequila-Lime, Ranchero, A la Diabla, Al mojo de Ajo, Puerto Nuevo, A la Cancun
Mahi-Mahi
Prepared Tequila-Lime, Ranchero, A la Diabla, Al mojo de Ajo, Puerto Nuevo, A la Cancun
Large Shrimp
Prepared Tequila-Lime, Ranchero, A la Diabla, Al mojo de Ajo, Puerto Nuevo, A la Cancun
Antojitos
Fiesta Platter
Nachos, Cheese quesadilla, Mario's chile wings chicken Flauta served with fresh guacamole,sour cream, pico de gallo and ranch dressing
Nachos Large
Chips covered with beans & melted cheese, topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo and jalapeños.
Fritos con Queso
Crispy corn tortilla covered with melted cheese
Mario's Chile Wings
Crispy chicken drumettes smothered with our spicy chile sauce and served with ranch dressing
Flautas Platter
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken topped with guacamole or sour cream
Fajita Quesadilla Beef or Chicken
Served with guacamole or sour cream, grilled vegetables with beef or chicken
Fajita Quesadilla Shrimp
Served with guacamole or sour cream, grilled vegetables with shrimp
Quesadilla de la Casa
Melted cheese on a grilled flour tortilla stiffed with shredded beef or chicken
Quesadilla
Melted jack & cheddar cheese on a grilled flour tortilla
Nachos W/Meat
Veggie Quesadilla
Fritos con Queso con Guacamole
Grande Tostadas
Grande Burritos
Mario's Special Burrito
Filled with your choice of chicken, chile colorado or chile verde, topped with sauce melted cheese
Special Bean Burrito
Grande flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese, topped with our enchiada sauce and melted cheese
Chimichanga
Crispy burrito filled with cheese, shredded beef or chicken
Fajitas a la Mexicana
Botanas del Mar
Pizza Mexicana
Ensaladas
Sopas
Sopa de Albondigas
A hearty home style soup
CUP Sopa de Albondiga
A hearty home style soup
Sopa de Tortilla
Savory chicken broth with a hint of chile pasilla
CUP Sopa de Tortilla
Savory chicken broth with a hint of chile pasilla
Caldo de Pollo
Mario's home style chicken soup
CUP Caldo de Pollo
Mario's home style chicken soup
A la Carte Burritos
A la Carte Tacos
A la Carte Enchiladas
A la Carte Flautas-Taquitos
A la Carte Tostadas
A la Carte Chile Relleno
Side Orders
Side Salad
Side Soup
Side Beans
Side Rice
Beans and Rice
Lg Bag Chips
Basket Chips
Red Salsa Pint
Red Salsa 1/2 Pint
Green Salsa Pint
Green Salsa 1/2 Pint
Guacamole Lg
Guacamole Small
Side Avocado Small
Sm Sour Cream
sour cream lg
tortillas
side cheese
lg pico de gallo
side fries
side jalapenos
side onions
chiles toreados
mole sauce
enchilada sauce
side vegetables
side cilantro
lg tray beans
half trays beans
lg tray rice
half tray rice
1 lb carnitas
1 lb asada
1 lb beef
1 lb chicken
1 dozen corn tortilla
1 dozen flour tortilla
wing sauce
diabla sauce
papasrancheras
tortillas sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
15964 Springdale, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
