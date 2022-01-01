A map showing the location of Marios Mexican restaurant 15964 SpringdaleView gallery

Marios Mexican restaurant 15964 Springdale

review star

No reviews yet

15964 Springdale

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Margaritas

lime margarita grande

$7.25

fruit margarita grande

$8.50

cadillac:1800

$10.50

1800 margarita grande

$10.25

anejo margarita grande

$10.75

reposado margarita grande

$10.00

3g reposado margarita grande

$9.00

3g silver margarita grande

$11.00

cazadores reposado cadillac

$9.50

cazadores reposado grande

$8.50

centenario anejo grande

$13.00

centenario reposado grande

$11.75

centenario silver grande

$11.50

conmemorativo grande

$8.25

corzo anejo grande

$11.50

corzo reposado grande

$10.50

corzo silver grande

$9.25

cuervo gold grande

$8.50

don julio anejo cadillac

$13.75

don julio anejo grande

$12.75

don julio reposado cadillac

$13.00

don julio reposado grande

$12.25

don julio silver cadillac

$11.75

don julio silver grande

$10.25

fiesta rita hormito

$9.50

herradura anejo grande

$11.50

herradura silver grande

$9.25

mario-rita sauza gold

$9.50

maya-rita conmemorativo

$9.75

natural hornitos grande

$8.50

patron anejo cadillac

$13.00

patron anejo grande

$11.75

patron reposado cadillac

$11.50

patron silver cadillac

$11.25

patron silver grande

$10.25

rasarita grande

$8.00

virgin margarita grande

$3.75

3g silver margarita pitcher

$25.25

spacy margarita

$8.50

midori margarita

$9.75

casa amigos silver

$11.75

casa amigos reposado

$12.50

casa amigos anejo

$14.50

cadillac/grand manier

$12.50

cadillac don julio 70

$13.99

patron reposado grande

$10.50

Beer

blue moon

$5.75

bohemia

$5.75

Budweiser

$5.50

Budlight

$5.50

coors light

$5.50

corona

$5.75

corona light

$5.75

dos xx amber

$5.75+

dos xx lager btl

$5.75

heineken

$5.75

heineken light

$5.75

michelob

$5.50

miller light

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$5.75+

negra modelo

$5.75

new castle

$5.50

odouls

$5.50

pacifico

$5.75

sam adams

$5.50

stella

$5.75

Tecate

$5.75

tecate light

$5.75

805

$6.50

Micheladas

$8.50

Wine GLS

GLS Cabernet savignon

$6.50

GLS Merlot

$6.50

GLS Sangria

$6.50

GLS Chardonnay

$6.50

GLS Zinfandel

$6.50

Wine BTL

BTL cabernet savignon botl

$17.00

BTL merlot botl

$17.00

BTL zinfandel botl

$17.00

BTL Chardonnay botl

$23.00

Well Drinks

rum

$6.00

rum double

$8.00

vodka

$6.00

vodka double

$8.00

sauza gold

$6.00

sauza gold double

$8.00

gin

$6.00

gin double

$8.00

jim beam

$6.00

jim beam double

$8.00

scotch

$6.00

scotch double

$8.00

Mixed Drinks

amaretto sour

$5.50

cuba libre

$6.00

gin rummy

grasshopper

$6.00

black russion

$8.00

straw pina

$7.75

bloody mary

$7.50

mai tai

$7.50

pina colada

$6.75

straw daq

$7.75

blue hawaii

$6.75

Premium Drinks

absolut

$6.75

absolut citron

$6.75

absolut manderin (bacardi gold)

$13.25

canadian club

$6.50

capt morgan rum

$6.50

don pedro

$6.50

jack daniels

$6.50

jagermeister

$6.50

jamison

$7.00

kahlua

$6.50

ketel one

$6.75

malibu rum

$6.50

presidente

$6.50

seagrams 7

$7.00

seagrams v o

$7.00

skyy

$6.50

smirnoff

$6.25

stoli

$6.75

stoli citron

$6.75

stoli razberri

$6.50

tanquery

$6.50

tanquery -titos

$6.50

tanquery -fireball

$6.50

Special Premium Drinks

chivas scoth

$7.25

crown royal

$7.25

jack daniels

$7.00

chamboro

$7.25

disaronno

$6.50

frangelico

$7.25

goldshlager

$7.00

grand marnier

$7.00

bombay sapphire

$6.50

bacardi 151 rum

$8.00

grey goose

$6.50

grey goose citron

$7.00

grey goose orange

$6.50

johnnie walker

$7.50

Special Drinks

mex coffee

$7.00

mex cofee premium

$7.50

4 liquor

$7.75

apple tina

$6.50

cosmopolitan

$6.50

tequila sunrise

$7.75

bacardi light

$7.00

Margarita Pitchers

lime margarita pitcher

$22.50

fruit margarita pitcher

$23.50

rosarita pitcer

$24.50

patron silver cadillac pitcher

$31.50

natural hornitos pitcher

$20.75

hornitos pitcher

$22.75

conmemorativo pitcher

$22.75

patron pitcher

$25.25

maya-rita pitcher

$22.25

mario-rita pitcher

$27.50

fiesta-rita pitcher

$27.50

golfo azul pitcher

$22.25

cuervo gold pitcher

$19.25

1800 reposado pitcher

$25.50

cazadores reposado pitcher

$25.25

cazadores silver pitcher

$23.75

cadillac pitcher

$32.25

don julio silver pitcher

$27.50

Cazadores

$23.75+

Patron

$25.25+

Herradura

$27.75+

Jimador

$29.25+

Tres Generaciones

$33.75+

1800

$31.50+

Corzo

$27.75+

Casa Amigos

$35.25+

Don Julio

$32.25+

Corralejo

$32.25+

Tequila Shots

1800 reposado

$6.50

1800 silver

$6.50

3 gs anejo

$8.00

3 gs reposado

$7.50

3 gs silver

$7.00

asom broso silver

$7.00

cazadores anejo

$9.00

cazadores reposado

$8.00

cazadores silver

$6.50

centenario anejo

$8.50

centenario reposado

$8.00

centenario silver

$7.00

conmemorativo

$7.00

corzo anejo

$8.00

corzo reposado

$7.50

corzo silver

$7.00

cuervo gold

$6.00

don julio anejo

$9.25

don julio repo

$8.50

don julio silver

$7.50

herradura anejo

$8.50

herradura reposado

$8.00

herradura silver

$7.00

hornitos

$6.75

patron anejo

$8.50

patron reposado

$7.50

patron silver

$7.00

casa amigos reposado

$8.50

casa amigos anejo

$9.50

casa amigos silver

$7.50

don julio 70

$10.00

corralejo reposado

$7.50

corralejo silver

$6.50

corralejo anejo

$8.50

don julio 1942

$30.00

Desayunos

Burrito de Chorizo

$9.99

Served with rice and beans or ranchero-style potatoes. Choice of warm tortilla

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Served with rice and beans or ranchero-style potatoes. Choice of warm tortilla

Burrito de Machaca

$9.99

Served with rice and beans or ranchero-style potatoes. Choice of warm tortilla

Cheese Omelette

$9.49

Served with rice and beans or ranchero-style potatoes. Choice of warm tortilla

Mexican Omelette

$9.99

Served with rice and beans or ranchero-style potatoes. Choice of warm tortilla

Chorizo con Huevos

$9.99

Served with rice and beans or ranchero-style potatoes. Choice of warm tortilla

Machaca con Huevos

$10.49

Served with rice and beans or ranchero-style potatoes. Choice of warm tortilla

huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Served with rice and beans or ranchero-style potatoes. Choice of warm tortilla

Almuerzos

14.Cheese Enchilada

$8.49

15.Red Beef, Chile Colorado Enchilada

$9.99

16.Green Beef, Chile Verde Enchilada

$9.99

17.Chicken Enchilada

$9.99

18.Mole Poblano Chicken Enchilada

$9.99

19.Chicken Enchilada Suiza

$10.29

Topped with tomatillo sauce & sour cream

20.Chile Rellano

$9.99

A mild green chile stuffed with cheese, topped with sauce and cheese

21.Beef Tamale

$9.99

Covered with chile colorado beef sauce

22.Taco

$9.99

Beef, Chicken, Carne Asada, Carnitas o Fish

23.Flauta

$9.99

Beef or Chicken topped with sour cream or guacamole

24.Taquito

$9.99

Beef or Chicken topped with guacamole

25.Tostada

$9.99

Chicken, Beef Chile Colorado or Beef Chile Verde

26.Burrito

$10.29

Chile Colorado, Chile Verde, Chicken, Carne Asada or Carnitas

27.Fajita Burrito

$10.49

Beef or Chicken

Combinaciones

combo 1: Cheese Enchilada & Taquito or Flauta

$12.99

combo 2: Cheese Enchilada & Chile Relleno

$12.99

combo 3: Cheese Enchilada & Beef Tamale

$12.29

combo 4: Two cheese Enchiladas

$12.29

combo 5: Cheese Enchilada & Bean Tostada

$12.29

combo 6: Chile Relleno & Taco

$12.99

combo 7: Cheese Enchilada & Taco

$12.99

Combo 8: Chile Relleno & Bean Tostada

$12.99

Combo 9: Bean Tostada & Taco

$12.99

Combo 10: Two Tacos

$12.99

Combo 11: Two Taquitos or Flautas

$12.99

Combo 12: Two Chicken Enchiladas Suizas

$14.99

Combo 13 : taco and burrito

$13.49

Uno Dos Tres Platter

$15.89

Sabor de Mexico

Carne Asada Tampiqueña

$16.49

A sirloin steak and a cheese enchilada served with pico de gallo and guacamole

Mole Poblano

$13.69

Boneless chicken breast smothered with mole, a mild chile and Mexican chocolate sauce

Carne Asada

$14.89

Sirloid steak grilled to perfection, served with potatoes, pico de gallo and guacamole

Milanesa con Papas

$14.49

A breaded top sirloin steak fried golden brown, served with potatoes and pico de gallo

Steak Ranchero

$14.49

Strips of sirloin steak sauteed to perfection with fresh tomatoes, onions ans bell pepper

Carnitas Plate

$13.89

Tender morsels of seasoned roasted pork, served with pico de gallo and guacamole

Red Beef Chile Colorado

$13.59

Tender morsels of beef simmered in mild chile colorado sauce

Green Beef Chile Verde

$13.59

Tender morsels of beek and mild green chile simmered in a chile verde sauce

Vista al Mar

Costa Azaul

$18.29

Marinated shrimp, stuffed with crab meat wrapped in bacon deep fried until golden brown

Acapulco

$15.59

Two bay shrimp or crab meat enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce and melted cheese

Yucatan

$21.29

Two scallop enchiladas topped with tomatilo sauce, melted cheese and grilled shrimp

Puerto Vallarta

$16.59

Two cheese enchilada smothered with tomatillo sauce and cheese, topped with grilled shrimp

La Paz

$14.59

Cheese enchilada topped with tomatillo sauce, grilled shrimp and a crispy fish taco

San Felipe

$12.99

Two Mahi-Mahi tacos San Felipe style, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and crema mexicana

Mazatlan

$10.99

Bay shrimp orcrab meat enchilada covered with ranchero sauce and melted cheese

Ixtapa

$17.99

Scallop enchilada topped with tomatillo sauce, grilled shrimp and a crispy fish taco

Veracruz

$13.19

One bay shrimp or crab enchilada covered with ranchero sauce and a crispy fish taco

Camarones Empanizados

$15.59

Breaded shrimp fried untl golden brown. Served with pico de gallo ans salsa del mar

Pescado y Camarones

Pacific Red Snaper

$15.59

Prepared Tequila-Lime, Ranchero, A la Diabla, Al mojo de Ajo, Puerto Nuevo, A la Cancun

Halibut

$16.89

Prepared Tequila-Lime, Ranchero, A la Diabla, Al mojo de Ajo, Puerto Nuevo, A la Cancun

Mahi-Mahi

$14.99

Prepared Tequila-Lime, Ranchero, A la Diabla, Al mojo de Ajo, Puerto Nuevo, A la Cancun

Large Shrimp

$16.69

Prepared Tequila-Lime, Ranchero, A la Diabla, Al mojo de Ajo, Puerto Nuevo, A la Cancun

Antojitos

Fiesta Platter

$14.89

Nachos, Cheese quesadilla, Mario's chile wings chicken Flauta served with fresh guacamole,sour cream, pico de gallo and ranch dressing

Nachos Large

$13.59

Chips covered with beans & melted cheese, topped with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo and jalapeños.

Fritos con Queso

$7.79

Crispy corn tortilla covered with melted cheese

Mario's Chile Wings

$10.99

Crispy chicken drumettes smothered with our spicy chile sauce and served with ranch dressing

Flautas Platter

$11.79

Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken topped with guacamole or sour cream

Fajita Quesadilla Beef or Chicken

$9.89

Served with guacamole or sour cream, grilled vegetables with beef or chicken

Fajita Quesadilla Shrimp

$11.89

Served with guacamole or sour cream, grilled vegetables with shrimp

Quesadilla de la Casa

$8.99

Melted cheese on a grilled flour tortilla stiffed with shredded beef or chicken

Quesadilla

$7.59

Melted jack & cheddar cheese on a grilled flour tortilla

Nachos W/Meat

$16.50

Veggie Quesadilla

$9.89

Fritos con Queso con Guacamole

$10.69

Grande Tostadas

Mario's Tostada

$10.99

A huge tortilla sheld

Tostada del Mar

$13.29

A crispy tortilla shell

Tostada a la King

$12.99

Grande tortilla shell filled with beans, your choice of chicken, chile colorado or chile verde

Grande Burritos

Mario's Special Burrito

$10.89

Filled with your choice of chicken, chile colorado or chile verde, topped with sauce melted cheese

Special Bean Burrito

$8.29

Grande flour tortilla filled with beans, cheese, topped with our enchiada sauce and melted cheese

Chimichanga

$11.39

Crispy burrito filled with cheese, shredded beef or chicken

Fajitas a la Mexicana

Steak Fajitas

$14.99

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Veggie Fajitas

$12.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.49

Steak, Shrimp,& Chicken Fajitas

$21.79

Combo Fajitas

$15.99

Botanas del Mar

Ceviche-Fish Botana

$10.39

Bite-sized pieces of seafood.

Ceviche-Shrimp Botana

$12.39

Bite-sized pieces of seafood.

Coctel del Mar Botana

$12.79

Baja-style seafood cocktail

Coctel Vuelve a la Vida Botana

$13.99

Baja-style seafood cocktail

Ostiones Botana

$11.29+

Half dozen on the half-shell

Ceviche Combo

$14.99

Pizza Mexicana

Mexican Pizza

$11.39

A crispy flour tortilla. Shredded beef or chicken

Shrimp Pizza

$12.89

One soft flour tortilla

Veggie Pizza

$10.49

Soft flour tortilla

Ensaladas

Mario's Ceasar Salad

$7.29

Crisp lettuce

Mario's Ceasar Salad with grilled chicken

$10.99

Crisp lettuce

Green Salad

$5.49

Tossed iceberg lettuce

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crisp lettuce

Sopas

Sopa de Albondigas

$6.99

A hearty home style soup

CUP Sopa de Albondiga

$3.49

A hearty home style soup

Sopa de Tortilla

$6.99

Savory chicken broth with a hint of chile pasilla

CUP Sopa de Tortilla

$3.49

Savory chicken broth with a hint of chile pasilla

Caldo de Pollo

$6.99

Mario's home style chicken soup

CUP Caldo de Pollo

$3.49

Mario's home style chicken soup

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.99

Cheeseburger

$7.39

A la Carte Burritos

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Chicken Burrito

$7.29

Red Beef Burrito

$7.29

Green Beef Chile Verde Burrito

$7.29

Pork Carnitas Burrito

$7.29

Carne Asada Burrito

$7.29

Chicken Mole Burrito

$7.29

Fajita Burrito

$8.99

Veggie Burrito

$7.99

A la Carte Tacos

Beef Taco

$4.99

Soft or Crispy Tacos

Halibut Taco

$5.49

Crispy taco

Mahi-Mahi Taco

$5.29

Baja-style! Beer batter soft taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.99

Sotf Taco

Bean Taco

$6.99

Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.99

Carnitas Taco

$4.99

A la Carte Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada

$4.49

Chicken Enchilada

$6.29

Chicken Suiza Enchilada

$6.99

Chile Colorado Enchilada

$6.29

Chile Verde Enchilada

$6.29

Bay Shrimp Enchilada

$6.99

Crab Meat Enchilada

$6.99

Mole Enchilada

$7.25

A la Carte Tamale

Tamale

$5.49

Home Style beef tamale covered with our Chile Colorado Sauce

A la Carte Flautas-Taquitos

Flautas

$6.69

Crispy rolled tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken

Taquitos

$6.69

A la Carte Tostadas

Chicken Tostada

$7.99

Red Beef Tostada

$7.99

Chile Colorado

Green Beef Chile Verde Tostada

$7.99

Chile Verde

Carne Asada Tostada

$7.99

Shredded Beef Tostada

$9.95

Bean Tostada

$6.99

Carnitas Tostada

$7.99

A la Carte Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$6.29

A mild green chile stuffed with cheese, dipped in egg batter and grilled to a golden brown

Side Orders

Side Salad

$2.29

Side Soup

$3.49

Side Beans

$3.99

Side Rice

$3.99

Beans and Rice

$3.99

Lg Bag Chips

$5.99

Basket Chips

$2.69

Red Salsa Pint

$3.99

Red Salsa 1/2 Pint

$2.69

Green Salsa Pint

$3.99

Green Salsa 1/2 Pint

$2.69

Guacamole Lg

$6.29

Guacamole Small

$2.29

Side Avocado Small

$2.50

Sm Sour Cream

$1.69

sour cream lg

$3.39

tortillas

$1.99

side cheese

$1.50

lg pico de gallo

$3.49

side fries

$3.49

side jalapenos

$0.89

side onions

$0.89

chiles toreados

$1.75

mole sauce

$2.50

enchilada sauce

$1.75

side vegetables

$5.99

side cilantro

$0.89

lg tray beans

$30.99

half trays beans

$19.99

lg tray rice

$30.99

half tray rice

$19.99

1 lb carnitas

$15.99

1 lb asada

$16.99

1 lb beef

$16.99

1 lb chicken

$16.99

1 dozen corn tortilla

$4.99

1 dozen flour tortilla

$4.99

wing sauce

$3.50

diabla sauce

$2.25

papasrancheras

$3.50

tortillas sauce

$2.50

Kids

Kids Beef Taco

$7.79

Kids Chicken Taco

$7.79

Kids Hamburger

$7.79

Kids Golden Fish Strips

$7.79

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.79

Kids Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.79

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$7.79

Kids Two Eggs w/ Toast

$7.79

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.79

POSTRE

Deep fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Caramel Flan

$4.99

Churros

$5.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.75

Beverages (Copy)

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Agua de Horchata

$3.50

EXTRAS

EXTRAS

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15964 Springdale, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

