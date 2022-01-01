Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Mario's South Side Saloon

1,353 Reviews

$$

1514 E Carson St

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Chicken Thumbs

$7.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Jalapeno Popper Dip

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Nachos

$9.00

Pierogies

$7.00

Potato Skins

$9.00

Potato Skins + Nashville Hot Chicken

$10.00

Potato Skins + Pizza Style

$10.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Saloon Fries

$9.00

Sliders

$7.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$7.00

Burgers

Alpine Burger

$14.00

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

BYOB

$13.00

Double Deuce Burger

$14.00

Game Changer Burger

$14.00

Impossible Burger

$14.00

Smokehouse Burger

$14.00

Employee Meal

Chicken And Veggies

$5.00

Extras

Pita/Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Honey Hab

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Salsa

$0.50

Pita

$2.00

Chips

$1.00

Handhelds

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Cajun Mahi Tacos

$14.00

Club Sandwich

$14.00

French Dip Sandwich

$14.00

Golden Gate Panini

$14.00

Italian Hoagie

$14.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Nashville Wrap

$14.00

Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Santa Fe Wrap

$14.00

Steak And Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Pizza

Cheesy Bread

$7.00

Large BYO Pizza

$16.00

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Large Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Large Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Large Pesto Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Large Spinach & Feta Pizza

$18.00

Large Vodka Pizza

$18.00

Small BYO Pizza

$9.00

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Small Margherita Pizza

$10.00

Small Nashville Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Small Pesto Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Small Spinach & Feta Pizza

$10.00

Small Vodka Pizza

$10.00

Spicy Honey Flatbread

$16.00

Pizza Slice

$3.00

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

PGH Chicken Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$5.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Sides Plates

French Fries

$4.00

Curly Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Veggies

$4.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Soup

Chili

$6.00

French Onion

$6.00

Wings

Wings

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Directions

Gallery
Mario's South Side Saloon image
Mario's South Side Saloon image

Similar restaurants in your area

23rd & Vine
orange starNo Reviews
2333 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side - 2132 E Carson St
orange starNo Reviews
2132 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot Pittsburgh
orange star4.6 • 1,537
242 W Station Square Dr Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View restaurantnext
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
144 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
The Speckled Egg
orange starNo Reviews
501 Grant St Suite #160 Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View restaurantnext
Talia - 611 William Penn Place
orange starNo Reviews
611 William Penn Place Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

The Melting Pot Pittsburgh
orange star4.6 • 1,537
242 W Station Square Dr Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View restaurantnext
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh - 1805 E Carson St
orange star4.2 • 1,532
1805 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
The Smiling Moose - Pittsburgh, PA
orange star4.7 • 1,494
1306 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Archie's
orange star4.1 • 261
2328 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Michael's Pizza Bar - South Side Flats
orange star4.6 • 177
2612 Sarah St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
North Side
review star
No reviews yet
Strip District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Mt. Washington
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Shadyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston