Bars & Lounges
American
Mario's South Side Saloon
1,353 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side - 2132 E Carson St
No Reviews
2132 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurant
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
No Reviews
144 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh - 1805 E Carson St
4.2 • 1,532
1805 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurant