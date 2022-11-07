Mario's Seafood imageView gallery
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Mario's Seafood

3 Reviews

7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C

Austin, TX 78752

Popular Items

Mazatleco
Mario's Mariscada
Coctel de Camaron

Appetizers

Tostada Mazatleca

$8.00+

Traditional Mazatlan style shrimp or fish ceviche on corn tostada

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$13.00

Bacon wrapped shrimp with jalapeno cheddar sausage and honey chipotle sauce

Chicharron de Pescado

$12.00

Crispy fried catfish with chipotle mayo

Quesadillas al Gobernador

$7.00

Shrimp, jalapeno, tomato, onion and chihuahua cheese on flour tortilla with salsa verde

Calamares Fritos

$11.00

Fried calamari, caramelized peppers, and onions with chipotle mayo

Botana Puerto La Libertad

$19.00

Steamed shell on shrimp, with potato, corn, and smoked sausage, tossed in spicy garlic butter

Wings

$10.00+

Fried chicken wings, tossed in Mario's honey chipotle sauce or mild buffalo, with ranch and celery

Mario's Botana

Mario's Botana

$20.00

5 Oyster, 5 Big Shrimp and 1/2 cup to Shrimp Coctail

Chile con Queso

$10.00

NACHOS

$12.00+

Nachos

camarones para pelar

$10.00+

Ceviches

Mazatleco

$14.00+

Traditional Mazatlan style shrimp or fish ceviche with fresh lime, cilantro, carrot, peppers and avocado

Nayarit

$16.00

Scallop, Octopus, fish, and shrimp marinated with lime, tomato, peppers, onion, cilantro, cucumber and avocado

Camaron en agualchile rojo

$18.00

Fresh shrimp in a spicy aguachile sauce with cucumber, lime, red onion, and cilantro

Aguachile mixto rojo

$22.00

Oysters, scallop, and shrimp in our aguachile sauce with cucumber, lime, red onion, and cilantro

Camaron en Aguachile Verde

$18.00

Fresh shrimp in a spicy aguachile sauce with cucumber, lime, red onion, and cilantro

Aguachile Verde Mixto

$22.00

Fresh shrimp and oyster in a spicy aguachile sauce with cucumber, lime, red onion, and cilantro

Coctel

Coctel de Camaron

$14.00

Poached shrimp in our signature coctel sauce with tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion and avocado

Coctel Vuelve a la Vida

$18.00

Mario's coctel sauce with octopus, shrimp, and oysters, with tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, and avocado

Coctel Grande de Camaron

$25.99

Coctel Grande Vuelve a la Vida

$29.99

Coctel Campechano Chico

$18.00+

Coctel Campechano Grande

$25.99+

Tacos y Enchiladas

Camaron Tacos

$14.00

Guajillo marinated shrimp, creamy chipotle coleslaw, avocado, fresh cilantro and lime with salsa verde

Fried avocado

$13.00Out of stock

Breaded and fried avocado, corn and black bean salsa, pico de gallo and creamy chipotle sauce

Pescado Tacos

$13.00

Beer battered fish, chipotle coleslaw, cilantro, lime, and avocado with salsa verde

Tacos de Birria

Tacos de Birria

$12.00

Tacos A la Cart

$4.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.00+

Enchiladas Rojas

$12.00+

Soup and Salad

Mario's Mariscada

$18.00

Creamy salvadorian style seafood soup with crab, mussels, shrimp and fish

Caldo 7 mares

$18.00

Spicy seafood stew with crab, shrimp, mussels, octopus, calamari, fish, scallops, and hearty vegetables

Southwest salad

$8.00

Fresh mixed greens, roasted corn and pepper relish, black beans, cucumber, red onion, tomato, queso fresco, toasted pepitas, and citrus southwest vinaigrette

Caldo De Pescado

$15.00

Caldo De Camaron

$18.00

Caldo de pez y camaron

$16.00

Shrimp

Empanizado

$18.00

Fresh hand breaded shrimp with chipotle cocktail sauce, served with choice of two sides

Zarandeado

$20.00

Grilled guajillo rubbed shrimp, with caramelized onions chili oil and fresh lime, served with two sides

Rellenos

$20.00

Crab stuffed jumbo shrimp with citrus serrano cream sauce, served with two sides

Camarones A la Diabla

$18.00

Camarones al Ajillo

$18.00

Specialties

Arrachera Asada

$20.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak, roasted nopales, carmelized onion, pico de gallo and chile de arbol sauce

Mojarra

$18.00

Whole tilapia prepared to your liking, fried or grilled zarandeado style served with a house salad and shrimp fried rice, with corn or flour tortillas

Cazuela de Mariscos

$18.00

Crab, mussels, shrimp, fish, and smoked sausage over shrimp fried rice

The Hangover Burger

$15.00

Grilled hamburger, topped with pepperjack cheese, fried egg, avocado, bacon, and spicy mayo, with lettuce, tomato, and carmelized onion, served with french fries

Filete De Pescado

$15.00

Pan seared flounder filet served with shrimp fried rice and sautéed vegetables with warm tortillas

Pescado Empanizado

$15.00

Crawfish

$15.00Out of stock

1 Libra de Crawfish 2 papás y 2 elotes

Piña de Mariscos

$30.00

Shrimp, ceviche, octopus, fish ceviche and 7 jumbo shrimp

Piña a la Diabla

$25.00

Pulpo Asado

$25.00

Pescado y Camaron Empanizado

$20.00

Steak con Camarones

$28.00

Molcajetes

Pollo asado

$24.00

Grilled adobo chicken fajitas, grilled cactus, queso panela, carmelized onions and peppers, in a ranchero sauce served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Carne asada

$28.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak fajitas, grilled cactus, queso panela, carmelized onions and peppers, in a ranchero sauce served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Mar y tierra

$38.00

Steak, chicken, bacon wrapped shrimp, grilled cactus, queso panela, carmelized onions and peppers, in a ranchero sauce served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids breaded Shrimp

$6.00

Kids cheese Burger

$6.00

Kids tenders

$6.00

kids Churro with ice cream

$4.00

Kid fried rice

$6.00

Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Fajita

$15.00

Grilled adobo chicken fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Grilled STEAK Fajita

$20.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Grilled Shrimp Fajita

$22.00

Guajillo marinated shrimp, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Fajita TRIO

$25.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Grilled Steak and Chicken Fajita

$20.00

Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Grilled Shrimp and Chicken fajitas

$20.00

Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Grilled Shrimp and Steak fajitas

$20.00

Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Fajitas Buffet

$15.99

Sides

SD RICE

$3.00+

SD BEANS

$3.00+

SD FRIES

$3.00

SD VEGGIES

$3.00

SD SALAD

$3.00

AVOCADO

$2.00

CHIPS

PICO DE GALLO

$2.00

GUACAMOLE

$3.00

Chips and salsa

EACH Shrimp per UNIT

$2.00

PROTEIN

$8.00+

Extra Pan 2 SD

$2.00

SD Cheese Per Unit

$2.00

Tostadas (2)

$1.00

Quesadilla

$1.00

Salchicha (2)

$1.00

Cover Charge

Cover Charge Canelo Fight

$20.00+

Soft drinks

Fountain drinks

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Hot beverages

$3.00

Agua Frescas

$3.00

Water

Kids

$2.00

N/A Margarita

$6.00

Agua Mineral

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00+

jugo de naranja 12 oz

$3.00

jugo de pina 12 oz

$3.00

botella de agua

$3.00

jugo de toronja 12 oz

$3.00

pepsi de lata

$3.00

diet coke de lata

$3.00

Coca Cola Mexicana Botella

$3.00

Coca Cola Lata

$3.00

Jarrito de toronja

$3.00

Cocktail

Vampiro

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00+

House made Sangria

$8.00

Cantarito

$14.00+

Mexican Martini

$12.00

Vegas Bomb

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Hawaian

$12.00

Spirits

Tequila

$8.00+

Vodka

$9.00+

Gin

$9.00+

Wiskey

$6.99+

Rum

$9.00+

Mezcal

$12.00

Buchanan's

$11.00+

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$12.00

Mexican CANDY

$8.00

Wine

cabernet

$8.00

chardonnay

$8.00

Margaritas

Frozen House Margarita

$8.00

Rocks Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Mango Chamoy Magarita

$10.00

Tamarindo margarita

$10.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Liquor Bottles

1824 Anejo 750ml

$150.00

1824 Blanco 750ml

$99.00

1824 Reposado 750ml

$120.00

Don Julio Reposado 350ml

$120.00

Don Julio Blanco 350ml

$99.00

Buchanans 750ml

$170.00

Buchanans 1000ml

$190.00

Patron Silver 750ml

$170.00

Don Julio Silver 750ml

$170.00

Herradura Silver 750ml

$150.00

1800 Silver 750ml

$150.00

1800 Reposado 750ml

$170.00

Clase Azul

$425.00

Crown Royal 1liter

$180.00

Don Julio 1942 bottle 750ml

$425.00

Don Julio Reposado 750ml

$210.00

Maestro Dobel Silver

$100.00

Don Julio 70

$280.00

Buchanans 18YR RSV 750 ML

$320.00

Imported Beers

Negra Modelo Draft

$4.99

DFT Corona

$5.00

DFT Modelo Especial

$5.00

DFT Dos XX

$5.00

DFT Pacifico

$5.00

DFT Chingon

$5.00

DFT Electric Jelly Fish

$5.00

DFT Corona 32onz

$12.00

DFT Modelo Especial 32onz

$12.00

DFT Dos XX 32onz

$12.00

DFT Pacifico 32onz

$12.00

DFT Negra modelo

$5.00

DFT Negra Modelo 32onz

$12.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Familiar Corona

$15.00

Ballena Victoria

$15.00

Grande Pacifico

$15.00

Victoria

$5.00

Corona Premier

$4.50

Grande Modelo

$15.00

Corona Bucket

$30.00

Modelo Especial Bucket

$30.00

Dos XX Bucket

$30.00

Tecate Bucket

$30.00

Pacifico Bucket

$30.00

Corona Pitcher

$20.00

Modelo Especial Pitcher

$20.00

Dos XX Pitcher

$20.00

Pacifico Pitcher

$20.00

Chingon Pitcher

$20.00

Lata XX

$4.50

Lata Modelo

$4.50

Domestic Beers

Domestics 32onz Budlight

$10.00

Domestics 32onz Michelob

$10.00

White Claw Mango

$4.50

DFT Bud Light

$4.50

DFT Ultra Michelob

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Ultra Michelob

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

cubetazo Bud Light

$30.00

Cubetazo Budweiser

$30.00

Cubetazo Ultra Michelob

$30.00

Cubetazo Miller Light

$30.00

Cubetazo Coors Light

$30.00

Bud Light pitchers

$16.00

Ultra Michelob pitchers

$16.00

Micheladas

Michelada

$8.00

Grande Michelada

$19.00

Caguamon

$28.00

Virgen Michelada

$6.00

Side Michelada

$3.00

House Specials

Pura Vida Pack

$40.00

BeerRita

$28.00

1 Modelo Lata Pura Vida

$7.00

Frozen Cocktails

Piña Colada

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Piña Colada Virgen

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7522 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Bldg C, Austin, TX 78752

Directions

Gallery
Mario's Seafood image

