Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mario's Pizza & Cucina 163-01 29th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

163-01 29th Avenue

Queens, NY 11358

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Risotto Balls

$10.00

Italian Egg Rolls

$12.00

Scarpariello Wings

$15.00

Seafood Salad

$17.00

Fried Burrata over Arugula

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Baked Clams

$14.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Homemade Meatballs

$10.00

Buffalo Wings

$17.00

Eggplant Rollatini App

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Fried Zucchini

$11.00

Italian Style Fries

$9.00

French fries

$7.00

Salads

Tossed Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Marco Salad

$14.00

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Spinach & Strawberry

$14.00

Burrata over Arugula

$14.00

Cold Antipasto Salad

$15.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Estrada salad

$14.00

Soups

Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

Minestrone

$7.00

Tortellini Brodo

$7.00

Kale and Lemon

$7.00

Escarole & Beans

$7.00

Chicken tortellini soup

$7.00

Paninis

Mario Panini

$11.00

Roma Panini

$11.00

Chic Vodka Panini

$11.00

Napoli Panini

$11.00

Parma Panini

$11.00

Grill chicken panini

$11.00

Fried chicken panini

$11.00

Wraps

Avocado Wrap

$11.00

Grill Chic Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Greco Wrap

$11.00

DeRossi Wrap

$11.00

Chicken bacon wrap

$11.00

Buffalo chicken wrap

$11.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Parm Hero

$12.00

Meatball Parm Hero

$12.00

Eggplant Parm Hero

$12.00

Veal Parm Hero

$14.00

Shrimp Parm Hero

$14.00

Sausage & Peppers Hero

$12.00

Grill Chic Broc Rabe Hero

$12.00

Grilled Chic Caprese Hero

$12.00

Chic Cutlet Caprese Hero

$12.00

Chic Vodka Parm Hero

$13.00

Spicy chicken sandwich

$13.00

Pasta

Penne Pomodoro

$9.00

Penne Vodka

$17.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$17.00

Pasta Primavera

$16.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$16.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.00

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Homemade Lasagna

$17.00

Veggie Lasagna Parmigiana

$18.00

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Penne Broccoli Garlic Oil

$15.00

Rigatoni Fiorentina

$18.00

Penne Broc Rabe Sausage

$18.00

Rigatoni Terramare

$19.00

Penne Melanzane

$18.00

Lobster Ravioli

$21.00

Rigatoni Roberto

$19.00

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

Chicken Vodka Parm

$20.00

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$22.00

Veal Parmigiana

$22.00

Sausage & Peppers

$19.00

Grill Chic Broc Rabe

$19.00

Chicken Francese

$18.00

Veal Francese

$22.00

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Veal Marsala

$22.00

Eggplant Rollatini Entree

$18.00

Chicken Russo

$22.00

Shrimp Monachina

$24.00

Chicken Scarpariello Entree

$22.00

Chicken Sorrentino

$22.00

Chicken Valli

$22.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

SAUTEED BROC RABE

$9.00

SAUTEE BROCCOLI

$8.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$8.00

GARLIC BREAD

$4.00

Large Pies

Regular Pie

$18.50

Large cheese pizza

Grandma Pizza

$21.00

Thin and crispy pizza made with a chunky marinara sauce

Sicilian Pie

$22.00

White Pie

$22.00

Margherita Pie

$22.00

Marinara sauce, homemade fresh mozzarella, basil

Upside Down Brooklyn

$22.00

Upside down style. Cheese on bottom, sauce on top. Sicilian style

Vodka Sauce Pie

$22.00

Thin and crispy. Vodka sauce. Homemade fresh mozzarella

Formaggio Pie

$24.00

Blend of 4 different italian cheeses

Buffalo Chicken PIE

$25.00

Deep Dish Chicken Parm

$27.00

Funghi Pizza

$27.00

Rucola Pizza

$27.00

Arugula, prosciutto, burrata, balsamic glaze

Quattro Stagioni

$27.00

prosciutto, artichokes, mushrooms, kalamata olives

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.00

Veggie Pie

$25.00

Eggplant capo pie

$25.00

Spinach artichoke

$25.00

Special pie

$29.95

Thick cut pepperoni

$25.00

Sausage broc rabe

$30.00

Sausage roasted peppers olives pie

$27.00

Eggplant caponata pie

$27.00

Mortadella burrata pie

$30.00

Puttanesca pie

$27.00

MVP pie

$30.00

French onion pie

$27.00

Fume pie

$30.00

Nutella pizza

$30.00

Slices

Regular Slice

$2.99

Grandma Slice

$3.15

Sicilian Slice

$3.22

White Slice

$4.00

Margherita Slice

$4.00

Vodka Slice

$4.00

Buffalo Slice

$5.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$5.00

Chicken Parm Slice

$5.00

Spinach Arthichoke Slice

$5.00

Broc Rabe Sausage Slice

$5.00

Olive and Sausage Slice

$5.00

Funghi Slice

$5.00

Eggplant Caponata Slice

$5.00

Thick Pepperoni Slice

$5.00

Burrata Slice

$5.00

Chicken Vodka Slice

$5.00

Specialty Slice

$5.00

Rolls and Calzones

Chicken Roll

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken ROLL

$8.00

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$4.00

Spin Broc Pinwheel

$4.00

Broccoli Pinwheel

$4.00

Spinach Pinwheel

$4.00

Calzone

$8.00

Veggie Calzone

$10.00

Meat Calzone

$10.00

3 Garlic Knots

$1.50

6 Garlic Knots

$3.00

12 Garlic Knots

$6.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Vodka Sauce

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Cheesy Knots

$6.00

Counter Panini

$9.00

Veggie Lasagna Slice

$10.00

Sausage roll

$8.00

Hellfire sauce

$1.25

Jalapeño ranch

$1.25

Homemade blue cheese

$1.25

Beverages

20oz Pepsi

$2.50

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.50

20oz Pepsi ZERO

$2.50

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.50

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.50

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.50

20oz Brisk Ice Tea

$2.50

20oz Orange Soda

$2.50

20oz Root Beer

$2.50

20oz Seltzer

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

POLAND SPRING

$2.00

Pellegrino CAN

$2.50

SMALL Pellegrino Bottle

$2.50

Pellegrino ESSENZA

$2.50

Perrier FLAVOR

$2.50

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.50

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.50

LARGE Pellegrino

$3.50

LARGE Aqua Panna

$3.50

Small Pies

Personal Cheese

$13.00

Personal Margherita

$14.00

Personal Buffalo

$16.00

Personal Bianca

$16.00

GLUTEN FREE

$15.00

Cauliflower CRUST

$15.00

Appetizers

Mozzarella Caprese

$40.00+

Cold Antipasto

$45.00+

Chicken Fingers

$40.00+

Fried Zucchini

$40.00+

Fried Ravioli

$40.00+

Fried Calamari

$50.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$50.00+

Risotto Balls

$45.00+

DOZEN Baked Clams

$16.00

Salads

Tossed Salad

$40.00+

Caesar Salad

$40.00+

Marco Salad

$50.00+

Romaine, Cranberries, Walnuts, Goat cheese, avocados

Greek Salad

$50.00+

Seafood Salad

$80.00+

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$50.00+

Penne Vodka

$50.00+

Penne Pomodoro

$40.00+

Cheese Ravioli

$50.00+

Meat Lasagna

$55.00+

Rigatoni Fiorentina

$55.00+

Penne Broccoli Garlic Oil

$40.00+

Entrees

Eggplant Parmigiana

$50.00+

Eggplant Rollatini

$50.00+

Sausage & Peppers

$55.00+

Shrimp Scampi

$70.00+

Shrimp Monachina

$70.00+

Mussels Fra Diavlo

$40.00+

Chicken Francese

$70.00+

Chicken Parm

$70.00+

Chicken Marsala

$70.00+

Veal Parmi

$80.00+

Veal Marsala

$80.00+

Veal Francese

$80.00+

Coffee and Dessert

Cakebite Cookies

$2.50

Espresso

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic and Modern Italian Pizza and Cuisine

Location

163-01 29th Avenue, Queens, NY 11358

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Juice For Life - Bayside
orange starNo Reviews
34-07 Francis Lewis Blvd Bayside, NY 11358
View restaurantnext
When in Bangkok
orange starNo Reviews
161-16 Northern Blvd Flushing, NY 11358
View restaurantnext
Coffee Story- Queens
orange starNo Reviews
152-22 Northern Blvd. Ste 2 Queens, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Bayside Chicken Lovers
orange starNo Reviews
215-9 Northern Blvd Bayside, NY 11361
View restaurantnext
Avo Taco - Queens location - 212-97 26th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
212-97 26th Ave Bayside,, NY 11360
View restaurantnext
La Mezcla
orange starNo Reviews
201-09 Northern Blvd Bayside, NY 11361
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Queens

Spot Dessert Bar - Flushing
orange star4.3 • 2,748
39-16 Prince St Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Pho Metro - 31-16 Farrington St
orange star4.5 • 1,247
31-16 Farrington St Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Kalamaki GR
orange star4.3 • 811
2906 172nd St Flushing, NY 11358
View restaurantnext
Main Street Bagels
orange star4.6 • 612
72-26 Main Street Flushing, NY 11367
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 1513-Northern Flushing
orange star4.0 • 492
156-24 Northern Blvd Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 1503-Queens Crossing
orange star4.0 • 492
136-17 39th ave Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Queens
Whitestone
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Bayside
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Fresh Meadows
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston