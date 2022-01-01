Mario's Pizza & Cucina 163-01 29th Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic and Modern Italian Pizza and Cuisine
Location
163-01 29th Avenue, Queens, NY 11358
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Avo Taco - Queens location - 212-97 26th Ave
No Reviews
212-97 26th Ave Bayside,, NY 11360
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Queens
Paris Baguette - 1513-Northern Flushing
4.0 • 492
156-24 Northern Blvd Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurant