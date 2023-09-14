Popular Items

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$16.00

STARTERS

ARANCINI

$9.00

2 freshly made rice balls filled with ground beef, mozzarella cheese, carrots, and peas.

BRUSCHETTA

$7.00

Our homemade garlic bread topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, and basil.

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$12.00

Ricotta cheese rolled in thinly sliced ricotta topped with our homemade marinara sauce.

FRIED CALAMARI

$13.00

GARLIC BREAD

$4.00
MARIO'S FAMOUS MUSSELS

$13.00

Fresh native mussels in white wine butter sauce or marinara mushroom sauce

CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.00+

CHICKEN WINGS

$9.00+

FRIES

$4.50+

ONION RINGS

$4.50+

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00+

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$7.95

Iceberg lettuce topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, carrots, and black olives.

CAESAR SALAD

$7.95

Romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan cheese and croutons.

GREEK SALAD

$8.50

Iceberg lettuce topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, carrots, calamata olives, and feta cheese.

STEAK HOUSE SALAD

$18.95

Romaine lettuce topped with grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, black olives, pepperoncini, blue cheese crumbles, and marinated tenderloin steak tips.

CAPRESE W/ PROSCIUTTO

$14.00

Fresh slices of tomatoes, fresh slices of mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic glaze on a light bed of romaine lettuce.

SPRING SALAD

$14.00

Romaine lettuce topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, black olives, chunks of pineapples, craisins, and HBBQ grilled chicken.

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, carrots, black olives, topped with capicola, salami, mortadella, and provolone cheese.

ANTIPASTO PLATTER

$16.00

A light bed of romaine lettuce, topped with capicola, salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, and slice of tomato topped with fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, basil, and assorted veggies

CAPRESE SALAD NO PROSCIUTTO

$14.00

CHICKEN KABOB SALAD

$14.00

SOUPS

CHICKEN VEGETABLE

$7.00+

ITALIAN WEDDING

$7.00+

TOMATO BASIL

$7.00+

HOT SUBS

MEATBALL SUB

$11.50

MEATBALL & SAUSAGE COMBO SUB

$11.50

SAUSAGE RED SAUCE SUB

$11.50

SAUSAGE PEPPER & ONION SUB

$11.50

STEAK & CHEESE SUB

$11.50

STEAK BOMB SUB

$13.00

STEAK TIPS PEPPERS AND ONIONS SUB

$15.00

CHICKEN TERIYAKI SUB

$11.50

GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$11.50

CHICKEN FINGER SUB

$11.50

GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB

$11.50

HOT VEGGIE SUB

$11.50

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$11.50

EGGPLANT PARM SUB

$11.50

VEAL PARM SUB

$14.00

CHICKEN CUTLET SUB (NO SAUCE NO CHEESE)

$11.50

COLD SUBS

AMERICAN SUB

$11.50

BLT SUB

$11.50

CAPRESE SUB

$11.50

CHICKEN CAESAR SUB

$11.50

CHICKEN SALAD SUB

$11.50

COLD VEGGIE SUB

$11.50

HAM & CHEESE SUB

$11.50

ITALIAN SUB

$11.50

NORTH END SUB

$11.50

PANINO SUB

$11.50

SALAMI & CHEESE SUB

$11.50

SUB CLUB

$11.50

TUNA SUB

$11.50

TURKEY & CHEESE SUB

$11.50

CALZONES

BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE

$14.99+

CHICKEN BROCCOLI CALZONE

$14.99+

CHICKEN PARM CALZONE

$14.99+

EGGPLANT PARM CALZONE

$14.99+

ITALIAN COLD CUTS CALZONE

$14.99+

MEATBALL CALZONE

$14.99+

PEPPERONI CALZONE

$14.99+

SAUSAGE PEPPER & ONION CALZONE

$14.99+

SPINACH & RICOTTA CALZONE

$14.99+

STEAK & CHEESE CALZONE

$14.99+

STEAK BOMB CALZONE

$14.99+

VEAL PARM CALZONE

$16.99+

VEGGIE CALZONE

$14.99+

HAM & CHEESE CALZONE

$14.99+

HBBQ CHICKEN CALZONE

$14.99+

4 CHEESE CALZONE

$14.99+

SIDES

SAUTEED MIXED VEGGIES SIDE

$7.00

CHICKEN PARMESAN SIDE

$8.00

VEAL PARMESAN SIDE

$12.00

EGGPLANT PARMESAN SIDE

$8.00

MEATBALL SIDE

$8.00

ITALIAN SAUSAGE SIDE

$8.00

SAUTEED BROCCOLI SIDE

$6.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SIDE

$5.50

STEAK TIPS SIDE

$11.00

6 ROLLS

$3.50

CHIPS

$1.85

LASAGNA

CHEESE LASAGNA

$13.00

MEAT LASAGNA

$16.00

VEGGIE LASAGNA

$15.00

PASTA PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARM PASTA

$17.50

EGGPLANT PARM PASTA

$17.50

VEAL PARM PASTA

$22.00

MEATBALL PARM PARTA

$17.50

PASTA DINNER

MEATBALL PASTA

$17.00

DRY PASTA

$12.00

HOMEMADE PASTA

$15.00

SAUSAGE PASTA

$17.00

MEATBALL SAUSAGE COMBO PASTA

$18.00

SHRIMP PASTA

$22.00

SCALLOP PASTA

$22.00

BAKED GNOCCI DINNER

$18.00

GOURMET DINNERS

MARSALA PASTA

$18.00

PICCATA PASTA

$18.00

CACCIATORE PASTA

$18.00

SALTIMBOCCA PASTA

$21.00

BROCCOLI ALFREDO PASTA

$18.00

BROCCOLI WINE PASTA

$18.00

PRIMAVERA PASTA

$18.00

ALA VODKA PASTA

$18.00

GOURMET DEL MAR

ADRANO PASTA

$22.00

SICILIAN SHRIMP SCAMPI PASTA

$22.00

FRUTTI DI MARE PASTA

$28.00

SHRIMP AIOLI PASTA

$22.00

CALAMARI PASTA

$22.00

BAKED SEAFOOD

BAKED HADDOCK

$23.00

BAKED SHRIMP

$23.00

BAKED SCALLOP

$23.00

BAKED SHRIMP & SCALLOP

$30.00

BAKED SHRIMP & HADDOCK

$30.00

BAKED HADDOCK & SCALLOP

$30.00

GOURMET PIZZA

MILANO PIZZA

$17.50+

GIARDINO PIZZA

$17.50+

BIANCO PIZZA

$16.50+

INSALATA PIZZA

$16.50+

CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO PIZZA

$17.50+

CHICKEN PARMESAN PIZZA

$16.50+

HAWAIIAN PIZZA

$16.50+

HONEY BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$16.50+

SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA

$19.50+

STEAK BOMB PIZZA

$19.50+

MARGUERITA PIZZA

$16.50+

RANCHO PIZZA

$16.50+

THE BIG FIVE PIZZA

$19.50+

FRUTTI DI MARE PIZZA

$23.50+

MARIO'S MAC PIZZA

$19.50+

KIDS MENU

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$9.00

KIDS FINGER DINNER

$9.00

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$9.00

KIDS PENNE

$9.00

KIDS ANGEL HAIR

$9.00

1 MEATBALL

$2.85

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$4.75

TIRAMISU

$6.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.95

PIZZA

SMALL CHEESE PIZZA

$14.00

LARGE CHEESE PIZZA

$16.00

PERSONAL PIZZA

$10.00

SICILIAN CHEESE PIZZA

$14.00

SICILIAN CHEESE PLATTER

$45.00

STEAK & RIBS

STEAK TIP DINNER

$22.00

DRESSING

ITALIAN

$0.75

CREAMY ITALIAN

$0.75

RANCH

$0.75

BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

BALSAMIC

$0.75

HOMEMADE BALSAMIC

$0.75

THOUSAND ISLAND

$0.75

CAESAR

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

SIDE SAUCE

RED SAUCE SIDE

$1.75+

ALFREDO SAUCE SIDE

$7.95+

SIDE GRATED CHEESE

GRATED CHEESE

$1.00+

SIDE OIL MIX

OIL MIX SIDE

$1.00

DRINKS

CANS

COKE CAN

$2.40

DIET COKE CAN

$2.40

COKE ZERO CAN

$2.40

GINGERALE CAN

$2.40

SPRITE CAN

$2.40

DR PEPPER CAN

$2.40

ROOT BEER CAN

$2.40