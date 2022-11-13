Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Mariposa Tapas Bar - Wilmington 1502 S. 3rd Street

No reviews yet

1502 S. 3rd st.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Popular Items

Tortilla Espanola
SD Baguette
Insalata

Queso y Embutidos

Jamón Serrano

$13.00

“Jamónes de Segovia” Serrano ham, aged 18 months

Jamón Ibérico

$23.00

1oz hand-carved, acorn-fed Ibérico ham, aged for 30 months

Cheese Board

$16.00+

Manchego, Idiazábal, and aged Mahón, olives, pan con tomate

Charcuterie Board

$18.00+

Jamón Serrano, Salchichón Ibérico, Chorizo Ibérico, olives and pan con tomate

Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$26.00+

Manchego, Idiazábal, aged Mahón, Jamón Serrano, Chorizo Ibérico, Salchichón Ibérico, olives, pan con tomate

Pescados Y Mariscos

Gambas Al Ajillo

$19.00

Shrimp, garlic, chilis, piparras

Pulpo

$18.00

Charred octopus, Sauce Romesco, chorizo, potatoes

Pimiento de Piquillo

$13.00

Piquillo Peppers, Tuna Ventresca, olives, piparras

Conservas

$13.00

Tuna belly, sardines, razor clams, scallops, house garnishes

Vieiras (Pan Seared Scallops)

$20.00

Pan seared scallops, anchovy butter, gremolata

Verduras

Aceitunas

$7.00

Selection of marinated olives from Spain

Marcona Almonds

$9.00

Sea salt, olive oil

Tortilla Espanola

$13.00

Traditional Spanish potato-onion omelet, aioli, roasted tomato sauce

Patatas Bravas

$11.00

Salsa brava, aioli

Gazpacho

$9.00

Marcona almonds, grape tomatoes, Sherry Vinegar, Olive oil

Espárragos

$13.00

Green asparagus, olive oil, sea salt, Sauce Romesco

Pisto Manchego

$11.00

Spanish ratatouille, fried egg

Pan Con Tomate

$9.00

Toasted bread, tomato, garlic, olive oil

SD Baguette

$3.50

Insalata

$16.00

Fresh mixed greens, pipparas, crushed Marcona almonds, 3-month Manchego, piquillo-pepper vinaigrette

Setas

$9.00

Charred King Trumpet mushrooms, lemon garlic aioli, garlic and parsley infused olive oil

Croquetas de Jamon y Queso

$9.00

Seasoned panko, potato, Jamon Serrano, Manchego cheese, lemon aioli, Salsa Bravas

Carne

Carrilleras de Cerdo

$15.00

Pork cheeks, Piquillo pepper, fennel, garlic

Chorizo Frito

$14.00

Spanish chorizo, olives, piparras

Albondigas

$14.00

Beef & chorizo meatballs, tomato sauce, olive oil

Solomillo

$22.00

Beef Tenderloin, Blue Cheese, manzanilla olives

Smash Burger

$10.00

Bocadillos

Ham and Cheese

$12.00

Jamon serrano, Manchego cheese, aioli

Tortilla Bocadillo

$13.00

Potato and onion omelet, aioli

Pisto Bocadillo

$12.00

Spanish ratatouille, aioli

Cheeseburger

$14.00

3 month organic Manchego cheese, nduja butter, pipparas

Cubano

$13.00Out of stock

Empanadas

Chilenas (Chilean)

$14.00

Ground beef, sautéed onion, black olive, hardboiled egg, golden raisins

de la Pasteleria del Chef (Chef Special)

$14.00

Chefs daily empanada selection

de Rabo de Buey (Oxtail)

$14.00

Braised oxtail, Calabrian aioli

Empanadas Mixtas

$25.00

Brunch

Benedict

$15.00

Pan con tomate, manchego, Jamon serrano, poached eggs, aioli

Carrilleras Con Huevos

$16.00

Poached egg, pork cheeks, Piquillo pepper, fennel, garlic

Esparagos con Huevos

$13.00

Fried eggs, green asparagus, olive oil, sea salt, Sauce Romesco

Frittata

$15.00

Manchego, chorizo, aioli

Gambas y Grits

$21.00

Manchego grits, shrimp, garlic, chilis, piparras

Huevos Estrellados

$13.00

Patatas bravas, fried eggs, aioli

Torrijas

$13.00

Crema catalana, cinnamon, orange

Tortilla Espanola

$13.00

Traditional Spanish potato-onion omelet, aioli, roasted tomato sauce

SD Grits

$3.50

SD Grits w/ Manchego

$5.00

Add Huevo

$2.00

Spanish Hash

$14.00

Spanish Hash

$13.00

Specials

Segovian Suckling Pig

$390.00Out of stock

Padron Peppers

$13.00

Berenjenas Con Miel

$7.00Out of stock

Serrano Burrata

$18.00

Queso De Alisios

$7.00

Desserts

Ponche

$8.00

Torta

$7.00

Flan

$7.00

Lemon Sorbetto

$7.00

Cake cutting fee

$2.00

Churros

$12.00Out of stock

$10 Secret Brunch

Torrijas

$10.00

Frittata

$10.00

Huevos Estrellados

$10.00

Tortilla Española

$10.00

Esparragos Trigueros

$10.00

Fideos

$10.00

Breakfast Bocadillo

$10.00

Mocktails

Mocktail

$7.00

Virgin Horchata

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Wine

Fino Sherry, Alevar

$6.00

Manzanilla, Barbiana

$6.00Out of stock

Cream Sherry, Sandeman

$7.00

Oloroso Sherry, Gobernador

$8.00

Noval Black Port

$10.00

Otima Tawny Port 10y

$18.00

Palo Cortado Sherry 1730

$10.00

Lustau San Emilio PX

$12.00

Vermut Lacuesta, Reserva

$10.00

Red Sweet Vermouth Massican

$11.00

Vermut Lacuesta, Extra Seco

$7.00

Vermut Lacuesta, Red

$7.00

Vermut Lacuesta, White

$7.00

Almontillado Sherry

$16.00

A to Z Pinot Noir

$24.00

Cantina Gabriele Moscato

$20.00

Chateau Larose-Trintaudon

$26.00Out of stock

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay

$18.00

Ferrari-Canaro Fume Blanc

$20.00

Btl Caymus

$165.00Out of stock

Btl Ch. de Pizay

$48.00

Btl Ch. Lassegue

$89.00

Btl Chateau Jalousie

$42.00

Btl Chemistry PN

$48.00

Btl Contador

$154.00Out of stock

Btl Coster dels Oliver Priorat

$52.00Out of stock

Btl Cotes du Rhone

$44.00

Btl Cristom PN

$59.00

Btl Dom. Barville CDP

$79.00

Btl Flower & the Bee

$49.00Out of stock

Btl Herència Altés Garnaxta Negra

$39.00

Btl Jordan Cab

$122.00

Btl Justin Cab

$72.00Out of stock

Btl Latue Tempranillo

$39.00

Btl Malbec

$42.00

Btl Mas Donis

$39.00

Btl Mencia Matilda

$44.00

Btl Muga Reserva

$69.00

Btl Padelletti

$92.00

Btl Palacio De Arganza

$47.00

Btl Ramey Claret

$77.00Out of stock

Btl Spitfire

$74.00

Btl Stag's Leap Artemis

$139.00

Chateau Jalousie

$10.00

Cab Sauv, Palacio De Arganza

$12.00

Cotes du Rhone

$11.00

Garnacha-Syrah, Mas Donis

$9.00

Malbec, Marcel

$10.00

Mencia, Matilda

$11.00

Tempranillo

$9.00

Herència Altés Garnàtxa Negra

$9.00

Chemistry, Pinot Noir

$12.00

Btl Cava Brut

$34.00

Btl Cava Rose

$42.00

Btl Cúrate Cider

$28.00

Btl Le P'tit Bistro

$44.00

Btl Aubert & Fils, 750ml

$68.00

Btl Bernard Guacher, 375ml

$39.00

Btl Chic Barcelona, 187ml

$12.00

Cava Brut glass

$7.00

Cava Rose

$10.00

Le P'tit Bistro

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Cava brut Split

$12.00

Gl Red Sangria

$3.00

Gl White Sangria

$3.00

Red Full Carafe

$24.00

White Full Carafe

$24.00

Btl Albarino Burgans

$48.00

Btl Alvarez de Toledo Godello

$40.00

Btl Celler del Roure

$34.00Out of stock

Btl Aransat

$46.00

Btl Chardonnay Grayson

$39.00

Btl White Grenache Care

$42.00

Btl Pouilly Fuisse Chardonnay

$56.00Out of stock

Btl Sauv. Blanc, Sancerre

$55.00Out of stock

Btl Verdejo

$39.00

Btl Xarel lo Mathematica

$64.00Out of stock

Btl Sartarelli, Verdicchio

$36.00

Btl Riesling Kabinett

$39.00

Btl Campillo El Sueño

$42.00

Btl Baron De Ley Bianco Rioja

$34.00

Albarino

$11.00

Chardonnay Grayson

$9.00

Rioja, Baron De Ley Bianco

$8.00

Riesling, Kabinett

$9.00

Verdejo, Protos

$9.00

Sartarelli, Verdicchio

$7.00

Care, Garnacha Blanca

$10.00

Aransat, Vino Bianco Orange

$12.00

Campillo El Sueño

$9.00

Liquor

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$11.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$11.00

Smoke Wagon Bourbon

$15.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00Out of stock

Rittenhouse Rye

$11.00

Crown Royal Canadian

$10.00

Jameson Irish

$10.00

Dewars Scotch Blend

$9.00

Macallan 12 Scoth Single Malt

$15.00

Smoke Wagon Small Batch Bourbon

$17.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Cincoro Blanco Tequila

$21.00

Cincoro Reposado Tequila

$26.00

Cincoro Añejo Tequila

$36.00

Espolón Blanco Tequila

$11.00

Luna Azul Reposado Tequila

$11.00

Herradura Blanco Tequila

$12.00Out of stock

Herradura Reposado Tequila

$13.00Out of stock

Montelobos Mezcal

$13.00

Bacardi Rum

$10.00

Cruzan Coconut Rum

$9.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$10.00

Zacapa 23yr Aged Rum

$16.00

Gosling's Black Rum

$10.00

Plantation Aged Rum

$11.00

EOD Rum

$11.00

EOD Barrel Rested Rum

$12.00

EOD Vodka

$11.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$13.00

Tito's Vodka

$11.00

EOD Gin

$11.00

EOD Barrel Rested Gin

$12.00

Suttler's Gin

$12.00

Beefeater Gin

$10.00

B&b

$10.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Bauchant

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Copa De Oro

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Limoncello

$8.00

St. Germaine

$12.00

Torres 10 Brandy

$11.00

Torres 20 Brandy

$17.00

Torres Jaime Brandy (1oz)

$14.00

Aperol

$10.00

Beer

Broomtail Galloping Gose

$7.00

Clausthaler N\A

$5.00

Estrella Daura Damm Lager

$6.00

ET Ferryman's Fee Porter

$8.00

ET Teaches Peaches

$6.00

Foothills Octoberfest

$6.00

Highwire Mountain Water

$7.00

Mother Earth Vanishing Lager

$6.00

Wilm Tropical Lightning, IPA

$8.00

Wrightsville Brewery Kolsch Crush

Mariposa Cocktails

Agua de Valencia

$13.00

Calimocho

$12.00

Catalan Spritz

$13.00

Costa Del Sol

$14.00

Diurnal Dip

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Horchata Tigre

$14.00

Monarca Old Fashioned

$16.00

Sangria Special

$10.00

Sevilla Manhattan

$16.00

Spanish G&T

$14.00

The Paloma

$14.00

Fall Sangria

$8.00

Carajillo

$12.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage

$30.00

Mineral Water

Large Sparkling Water

$7.00

Large Still Water

$7.00

Small Sparkling Water

$4.00Out of stock

Small Still Water

$4.00Out of stock

Soda

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cherry Colae

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Orangina

$4.00

Limonata

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cherry Cola

$5.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Coffee

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Apparel

Red

$30.00

Pink

$30.00

Green

$30.00

Black

$30.00
All hours
Sunday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located at 1502 S 3rd St Wilmington in the South Front District, Mariposa will make sure to transport you to Spain with a menu full of authentic Spanish tapas, an intentionally crafted wine list and an intimate atmosphere.

Location

1502 S. 3rd st., Wilmington, NC 28401

Directions

