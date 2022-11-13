Mediterranean
Mariposa Tapas Bar - Wilmington 1502 S. 3rd Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:15 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located at 1502 S 3rd St Wilmington in the South Front District, Mariposa will make sure to transport you to Spain with a menu full of authentic Spanish tapas, an intentionally crafted wine list and an intimate atmosphere.
Location
1502 S. 3rd st., Wilmington, NC 28401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Wilmington
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurant
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurant