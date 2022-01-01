- Home
- MARIPOSA CUBAN CUISINE
MARIPOSA CUBAN CUISINE
196 Reviews
$$
213 E Houston ST
Sherman, TX 75090
Appetizers
Mariposa Sampler
Fried cassava, tostones, sweet plantains, salami, pork chunks, fried cheese and cuban garlic bread.
Masitas y Tostones
Pork chunks and green plantains served with mojo sauce!
Picadera
3 ham croquettes, 3 empanadas and fried cassava served with cilantro sauce!
Sweet Guava Bacon & Fried Cheese
Bacon with our guava sauce and fried cheese!
Tostones y Yuca Frita
Green Plantains and fried cassava served with mojo sauce!
Bowls
Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken, yellow rice, beans of the day, mango pico and sweet plantains!
Fish Bowl
Fish of the day, yellow rice, beans, mango pico, fried yuca and tostones topped with cilantro sauce!
Picadillo Bowl
Ground beef, on a bed of white rice and black beans with sweet plantains and topped with fried cheese and our special spicy garlic sauce (Contains Sesame)
Vaca Frita Bowl
Shredded beef on a bed of white rice with pineapple salsa and tostones
Desayuno
Arroz a la Cubana
White rice with two fried eggs, sweet plantains and two ham croquettes!
Bistec a Caballo
Steak with two fried eggs, French fries, toast and café con leche!
Breakfast Bowl
Beans topped with an egg and served with sweet plantains!
Desayunito
Café con leche, Cuban toast and two ham croquettes!
Pan con Tortilla
Omelet mixed with onions and ham on toasted Cuban bread served with café con leche!
Perico
Two scrambled eggs with green peppers, tomatoes and onions served with toast and café con leche!
Revuelto
Two scrambled eggs with ham, your choice of bacon or salami, French fries, toast and café con leche!
The 305
Cuban bread with ham, your choice of salami or bacon, swiss cheese, two eggs and French fries!
Empanadas
Kids
Baby Grilled Chicken Breast
Baby grilled chicken breast topped with garnished onions, congri rice and sweet plantain!
Baby Steak
Baby steak topped with garnished onions, white rice and sweet plantains!
Chicken tender & Fries
White Rice, Fried egg and Fries
White rice topped with one fried egg and French fries!
Lunch or Dinner
Bistec
Traditional steak grilled and garnished with sauteéd onions and choice of your 2 sides!
Chuleta
Grilled pork chop garnished with sauteéd onions and your choice of 2 sides!
Churrasco
Juicy tender charbroiled skirt steak with house chimichurri sauce and your choice of 2 sides!
Pollo a la Plancha
Grilled chicken breast garnished with sauteéd onions and your choice of 2 sides!
Ropa Vieja
Shredded beef cooked in garlic, onions, bell peppers, Cuban mojo and your choice of 2 sides!
Vaca Frita
Shredded beef grilled with sauteéd onions, bell peppers, Cuban mojo and your choice of 2 sides.
Sandwiches
Calle 8
Ham, turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese on Cuban bread with mayo and tomatoes!
Croqueta Preparada
ham, swiss cheese, 3 ham croquettes, pickles and mayo on Cuban bread!
Cubano
Ham, pork, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread!
Pan con Bistec
Steak topped with grilled onions and tomatoes served on Cuban bread with mayo and garnished with julienne fries!
Pollo a la Plancha (S)
Grilled chicken breast with sauteéd onions, tomatoes and mayo on Cuban bread garnished with julienne fries!
The Veggie
Cuban bread drizzled with garlic oil, tomatoes and onions! *Add Avocado $2
Vaca Frita (S)
Shredded beef sauteéd with onions and green peppers, served with mayo on Cuban bread!
Sides
Soft Drinks
Cuban Specialties
Wine
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Authentic Cuban Cuisine!
213 E Houston ST, Sherman, TX 75090