Latin American

MARIPOSA CUBAN CUISINE

196 Reviews

$$

213 E Houston ST

Sherman, TX 75090

Order Again

Appetizers

Mariposa Sampler

$23.00

Fried cassava, tostones, sweet plantains, salami, pork chunks, fried cheese and cuban garlic bread.

Masitas y Tostones

$10.00

Pork chunks and green plantains served with mojo sauce!

Picadera

$16.00

3 ham croquettes, 3 empanadas and fried cassava served with cilantro sauce!

Sweet Guava Bacon & Fried Cheese

$11.00

Bacon with our guava sauce and fried cheese!

Tostones y Yuca Frita

$9.00

Green Plantains and fried cassava served with mojo sauce!

Bowls

Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Grilled chicken, yellow rice, beans of the day, mango pico and sweet plantains!

Fish Bowl

$12.00

Fish of the day, yellow rice, beans, mango pico, fried yuca and tostones topped with cilantro sauce!

Picadillo Bowl

$12.00

Ground beef, on a bed of white rice and black beans with sweet plantains and topped with fried cheese and our special spicy garlic sauce (Contains Sesame)

Vaca Frita Bowl

$12.00

Shredded beef on a bed of white rice with pineapple salsa and tostones

Desayuno

Arroz a la Cubana

Arroz a la Cubana

$10.00

White rice with two fried eggs, sweet plantains and two ham croquettes!

Bistec a Caballo

Bistec a Caballo

$13.00

Steak with two fried eggs, French fries, toast and café con leche!

Breakfast Bowl

$9.00

Beans topped with an egg and served with sweet plantains!

Desayunito

$8.00

Café con leche, Cuban toast and two ham croquettes!

Pan con Tortilla

$12.00

Omelet mixed with onions and ham on toasted Cuban bread served with café con leche!

Perico

$11.00

Two scrambled eggs with green peppers, tomatoes and onions served with toast and café con leche!

Revuelto

$10.00

Two scrambled eggs with ham, your choice of bacon or salami, French fries, toast and café con leche!

The 305

$10.00

Cuban bread with ham, your choice of salami or bacon, swiss cheese, two eggs and French fries!

Empanadas

A.M

$3.00

Arroz con Leche

$3.00

Croqueta Preparada

$4.00

Guayaba con queso

$3.00

Picadillo

$3.00

Picadillo Spicy

$3.00

Pollo

$3.00

Pollo Spicy

$3.00

Kids

Baby Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Baby grilled chicken breast topped with garnished onions, congri rice and sweet plantain!

Baby Steak

$8.00

Baby steak topped with garnished onions, white rice and sweet plantains!

Chicken tender & Fries

$8.00

White Rice, Fried egg and Fries

$8.00

White rice topped with one fried egg and French fries!

Lunch or Dinner

Bistec

$14.00

Traditional steak grilled and garnished with sauteéd onions and choice of your 2 sides!

Chuleta

$15.00

Grilled pork chop garnished with sauteéd onions and your choice of 2 sides!

Churrasco

$20.00

Juicy tender charbroiled skirt steak with house chimichurri sauce and your choice of 2 sides!

Pollo a la Plancha

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast garnished with sauteéd onions and your choice of 2 sides!

Ropa Vieja

$14.00

Shredded beef cooked in garlic, onions, bell peppers, Cuban mojo and your choice of 2 sides!

Vaca Frita

$14.00

Shredded beef grilled with sauteéd onions, bell peppers, Cuban mojo and your choice of 2 sides.

Sandwiches

Calle 8

$14.00

Ham, turkey breast, bacon, swiss cheese on Cuban bread with mayo and tomatoes!

Croqueta Preparada

$14.00

ham, swiss cheese, 3 ham croquettes, pickles and mayo on Cuban bread!

Cubano

$14.00

Ham, pork, swiss cheese, pickles and mustard on Cuban bread!

Pan con Bistec

$14.00

Steak topped with grilled onions and tomatoes served on Cuban bread with mayo and garnished with julienne fries!

Pollo a la Plancha (S)

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with sauteéd onions, tomatoes and mayo on Cuban bread garnished with julienne fries!

The Veggie

$9.00

Cuban bread drizzled with garlic oil, tomatoes and onions! *Add Avocado $2

Vaca Frita (S)

Vaca Frita (S)

$14.00

Shredded beef sauteéd with onions and green peppers, served with mayo on Cuban bread!

Sauce

Cilantro

$0.75

Guavanero

$0.75

Mojo

$0.75

Sides

Beans of the day

$3.00

Congri or Moro

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fried Cheese

$5.00

Sweet Guava Bacon

$7.00

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Tostones

$4.00

White Rice

$3.00

Yuca Frita

$4.00

Croquettas

$5.00

Cuban Toast

$3.50

Chip Bags (L)

$4.00

Chip Bags (M)

$2.75

Soft Drinks

Ironbeer

$3.00

Jupiña

$3.00

Materva

$3.00

Malta

$3.00

Tropi-cola

$3.00

Mango Juice

$2.00

Guava Juice

$2.00

Watermelon

$3.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Café

Colada

$2.00

Cortadito

$2.00

Café con Leche

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Batidos

Mango (S)

$5.00

Guava (S)

$5.00

Mamey (S)

$5.00

Cuban Specialties

Cubanito

$10.00

Cuba Libre

$5.00+

Havana Loco

$7.00

Mariposas Margarita

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Old Cuban

$9.00

Carajillo

$7.00

Mixed Drinks

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Tito's

$5.00+

Malibu

$5.00+

Crown

$7.00+

Jutito's

$8.00

Wine

Riesling 2018

$7.00+

Peach me Pineapple

$6.00+

Rosé

$10.00+

Tri-Plane

$14.00+

Malbec

$11.00+

Riverter Rosie

$7.00+

Late Harvest Riesling

$36.00

Shots

Hornitos

$7.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Mexican Candy

$6.00

Beer

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Cuban Cuisine!

Website

Location

213 E Houston ST, Sherman, TX 75090

Directions

