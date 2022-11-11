Restaurant header imageView gallery

Marisqueria El Barro

212 S Tennesee St

Cartersville, GA 30120

BUFFET

BUFFET

$12.99

Buffet de mariscos

$17.99

Buffet de nino

$5.99

Tostadas

Tostada Camaron

$7.00

Tostada Ceviche

$7.00

Tostada Ceviche Mixto

$7.00

Ostiones En Su Concha (6)

$12.99

Ostiones end su concha (12)

$22.00

Tostada de pulpo

$8.00

Camarons Fritos

Camarons Fritos Grande 12pc

$15.99

Camarons Fritos Pequeno 6pc

$7.50

Camarones con tosino (6)

$9.99

Pastelitos de camaron (6)

$12.99

Pastelitos de pollo (6)

$10.99

El Barro Nachos

Nachos de carne

$9.99

Nachos de camaron

$12.99

Nachos de pollo

$9.99

Coctel De Camarones

Coctel De Camarones Grande

$16.99

Coctel De Camarones Pequeno

$9.99

Vuelve A La Vida

Vuelve a La Vida Grande

$18.99

Vuelve a La Vida Pequeno

$12.99

Ceviches

Ceviche Grande camaron

$15.99

Ceviche Pequeno camaron

$13.99

Ceviche de pescado grande

$15.99

Ceviche de pescado chico

$13.99

Ceviche mixto grande

$17.99

Ceviche mix chico

$14.99

Aguachiles

Agua chileMixto

$20.99

Agua chile Camaron

$18.99

Agua chile Pescado

$18.99

Caldos

Caldo Pescado Grande

$17.99

Caldo Pescado Pequeno

$9.99

Caldo Camaron Grande

$19.99

Caldo Camaron Pequeno

$12.99

Caldo Mariscos Grande

$24.99

Caldo Mariscos Pequeno

$14.99

Pescado Frito

Mojarra Frita

$17.99

Filete De Pascado

$15.99

Chicharron De Pascado

$12.99

Charolas De Mariscos

Camarones cucarachas (20)

$29.99

Camarones cucarachas (40)

$59.99

Camarones ala diabla

$18.99

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$18.99

Charola Mixta frito Mariscos Grande

$55.00

Charola Mixta frito Mariscos Pequeno

$35.00

Camarones ala mexicana

$18.99

Molcajetes

Molcajetes Marisco Mixtos

$38.00

Molcajetes Mar Y Tierra

$40.00

Molcajetes Pollo Y Carne

$24.99

Platillos especiales

Milanesa de pollo

$15.99

Apollo ala plancha

$14.99

El barro bowl

$14.99

Carne asada

$17.99

Tacos El Barro

Taco de asada

$2.99

Taco de pollo

$2.99

Taco de camaron

$3.99

Taco de pescado

$3.99

Taco de pulpo

$4.99

Quesadillas

Quesadillas De Camaron

$15.99

Quesadillas De Carne Asada

$13.99

Quesadillas De Pollo Asado

$12.99

Quesadillas De Queso Mix

$8.99

Burritos

Burritos De Camaron

$16.50

Burritos De Pescado

$14.50

Burritos De Carne Asada

$13.99

Burritos De Pollo Asada

$12.99

Ninos

Dedos De Pescado 4pc

$6.50

Dedos De Pollo 4pc

$5.99

Quesadilla De Queso

$4.99

Ensaladas De La Casa

Ensalada De Pollo a La Plancha

$12.99

Ensalada De Camaron

$13.99

Ensalada De Pescado Frito O A La Plancha

$12.00

Ensalada Con Atun

$7.50

Postres

Pie De Limon

$4.50

Flan Buro

$5.50

Pinguinos Frios

$4.00

Bunuelos Con Nieve

$5.00

Wings

6 wings

$7.99

12 wings

$13.99

Lunch menu

Lunch Tortas

$9.99

Lunch Fajitas lunch

$10.99

Lunch Grill chicken breast

$10.99

Lunch fish fillet

$11.99

Lunch tacos

$10.99

Lunch quesadilla

$9.99

Lunch carne asada

$9.99

Jueves posoleros

Plato de posole

$20.00

Wednesday especial

6 wings especial

$9.99

Refrescos

Sodas De lata

$1.50

Agua De Bote

$1.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Sodas de botella

$2.99

Aguas frescas

$2.99

Employees drink

$1.00

Micheladas

16 oz michelada domestica

$6.99

16 0z michelada importada

$7.99

32 oz michelada Domestica

$12.99

32 oz michelada importada

$13.99

Cubeta

Cubeta importada

$29.99

Cubeta domestica

$28.99

Charola botanera

Charola botanera

$35.00

Eventos

Caguama

$10.00

Serveza

$5.00

Soda de botella

$3.00

COMPRA DE MESA

$100.00

Michelada

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
