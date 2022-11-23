Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mariscos Culiacan - Horizon

review star

No reviews yet

13791 Horizon Blvd B-9

Horizon City, TX 79928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Especiales: Miercoles

Mojarra Frita 2x1

Mojarra Frita 2x1

$18.99

Especial de Miercoles: Platillo de Mojarra Frita al 2x1

Torre Culiacan 2x1

$29.99

Nuestras famosa Torre Culiacan al 2x1. Pepino, Cebolla Morada, Tomate, Ceviche de Camaron, Camaron Empanizado, Aguacate, Salsa Negra, Pulpo

APERITIVOS

Papas Culiacan

$10.99

Papas Fritas, Queso, Salsa Chipotle, Tocino, Cilantro

Nachos Culiacan

Nachos Culiacan

$10.99

Tortilla Chips, Queso, Salsa Chipotle, Tocino, Cilantro

Camarones para Pelar

$11.99

6 Camarones cocidos listos para pelar

Guacamole

$7.99

Tostadas, Aguacate, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Cebolla, Tomate

Docena de Ostiones

$20.99

12 Ostiones, Limon, Salsa Negra

Docena de Ostiones Embarazados

$23.99

12 Ostiones con Ceviche de Pescado y Salsa Negra

Media Docena de Ostiones

$12.99

6 Ostiones, Limon, Salsa Negra

Media Docena de Ostiones Embarazados

$12.99

3 Ostiones con Ceviche de Pescado y Salsa Negra

AGUACHILES

Aguachiles Rojos

$15.99

Camaron, Pepino, Cebolla Morada, Clamato, Limon, Salsa Roja, Salsa Negra, Aguacate

Aguachiles Verdes

Aguachiles Verdes

$15.99

Camaron, Pepino, Cebolla Morada, Clamato, Limon, Salsa Verde, Salsa Negra, Aguacate

Aguachiles Mata Cruda

$15.99

Camaron, Pepino, Cebolla Morada, Clamato, Limon, Salsa Habanero, Salsa Roja, Salsa Negra, Aguacate

Aguachiles Calibre 50

$23.99

Camaron, Pulpo, Almeja, Pepino, Cebolla Morada, Limon, Clamato, Aguacate, Salsa Roja o Verde, Salsa Negra

Agucahciles Chalino Sanchez

$23.99

Camaron, Pepino, Cebolla, Chile Serrano, Cilantro, Limon, Salsa Negra, Aguacate

Aguachiles El Senor de los Cielos

$33.99

Pepino, Cebolla Morada, Camaron, Pulpo, Almeja, Aguacate, Salsa Negra, Clamato

Aguachiles Larry Hernandez

$23.99

Pepino, Cebolla Morada, Atun, Chile Serrano, Limon, Salsa Negra, Aguacate

CALDOS

Caldo de Pescado

Caldo de Pescado

$10.99

2 Filetes de Pescado, Caldo, Pan Blanco, Arroz Blanco, Limon

Caldo de Camaron

$12.99

Camaron, Caldo, Pan Blanco, Arroz Blanco, Limon

Caldo 7 Mares

$14.99

1 Filete de Pescado, Almeja, Camaron, Caldo, Pan Blanco, Arroz Blanco, Limon

CLAMATOS

Clamato Normal

$8.99

Clamato, Limon, Tajin, Chamoy, y Salsa Negra

Clamato Matacruda

$19.99

Clamato, Almeja, Camaron, Pepino, Limon, Tajin, Chamoy, y Salsa Negra

Clamato Culichi

$20.99

Clamato, Ceviche de Pescado, Pulpo, Camaron, Almeja, Pepino, Limon, Tajin

COCTELES

Coctel de Camaron

Coctel de Camaron

Camaron, Pepino, Cebolla Morada, Cilantro, Aguacate

Coctel Patron

$28.99

Almeja, Ceviche de Pescado, Naranja, Pepino, Camaron, Aguacate

Coctel Presidente

$33.99

Camaron, Ostiones, Camaron, Pulpo, 2 Tostadas, Ceviche de Pescado, Ceviche de Camaron, Aguacate

Coctel de Camaron y Pulpo

$16.99

Camaron y Pulpo, Pepino, Cebolla Blanca, Cilantro, Aguacate

Coctel de Pulpo

Pulpo, Pepino, Cebolla Blanca, Cilantro, Aguacate

Coctel de Campechano

Camaron, Pulpo, Almeja, Pepino, Cebolla Blanca, Aguacate

FILETES

Filete Enchipotlado

Filete Enchipotlado

$14.99

1 Filete de Pescado Empanizado, Salsa Enchipotlada, Papas Fritas, Arroz Blanco, Ensalada

Filete a la Diabla

Filete a la Diabla

$14.99

1 Filete de Pescado Empanizado, Salsa Diabla, Cilantro, Papas Fritas, Arroz Blanco, Ensalada

Filete Julion Alvarez

Filete Julion Alvarez

$16.99

1 Filete de Pescado, Salsa Poblana, Salsa Alfredo, Camaron, Cilantro, Papas Fritas, Arroz Blanco, Ensalada

Filete Empanizado

$14.99

1 Filete de Pescado Empanizado, Arroz Blanco, Papas Fritas, Ensalada

Filete al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

2 Filetes de Pescado, Ajo, Cilantro, Papas Fritas, Arroz Blanco, Ensalada

Filete a la Mantequilla

$14.99

2 Filetes de Pescado, Papas Fritasm Arroz Blanco, Ensalada

Filete Alfredo Olivas

$16.99

1 Filete de Pescado Empanizado, Salsa Alfredo, Camaron, Cilantro, Papas Fritas, Arroz Blanco, Ensalada

KIDS MENU

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Chicken Nuggets, Arroz Blanco, Papas Fritas

Camarones Empanizados Kids

Camarones Empanizados Kids

$8.99

Camaron Emoanisado, Arroz Blanco, papas Fritas

Filete Kids

$7.99

1 Filete de Pescado, Arroz Blanco, Papas Fritas

Torre Aitana Kids

$11.99

Pepino, Cebolla Morada, Tomate, Ceviche de Pescado, Camaron, Aguacate

PESCADO

Pescado a la Diabla

$21.99

1 Pescado Entero, Salsa Diabla, Cilantro, Arroz Blanco Blanco, Papas Fritas, Ensalda

Pescado al Ajillo

$22.99

1 Pescado Entero, Chile Poblano, Chile de Arbol, Ajo, Arroz Blanco, Ensalada, Papas Fritas

Pescado al Mojo de Ajo

$22.99

1 Pescado Entero, Ajo, Arroz Blanco, Ensalada, Papas Fritas

Pescado Zarandeado

$23.99

1 Pescado Entero, Salsa Zarandeada, , Camaron, Cebolla Morada, Salsa Negra

Pescado Frito

Pescado Frito

$22.99

1 Pescado Entero Frito, Salsa Negra, Cajun, Naranja

TORRES

Torre de Camaron

Torre de Camaron

$18.99

Pepino, Cebolla Morada, Tomate, Ceviche de Camaron, Camaron, Aguacate, Salsa Negra

Torre Badiraguato

Torre Badiraguato

$25.99

Pepino, Cebolla Morada, Tomate, Ceviche de Camaron, Camaron Aguachile, Aguacate, Salsa Negra, Pulpo, Camarones a la Plancham Salsa Diabla

Torre Tropical

Torre Tropical

$25.99

Aguacate, Piña, Ceviche de Pescado, Mango, Camarones, Atun, Cebolla Morada, Salsa Negra

Torre Scareface

Torre Scareface

$31.99

Aguacate, Ceviche de Pescado, Camarones, Pina, Pulpo, Arrachera, Queso, Camarones Coco

Torre de Camaron y Pulpo

$19.99

Pepino, Cebolla Morada, Tomate, Ceviche de Camaron, Pulpo, Camaron, Aguacate, Salsa Negra

Torre Culiacan

$26.99

Pepino, Cebolla Morada, Tomate, Ceviche de Camaron, Camaron Empanizado, Aguacate, Salsa Negra, Pulpo

Torre Altata

$26.99

Pepino, Cebolla Morada, Tomate, Ceviche de Camaron, Camarones Aguachile, Aguacate, Salsa Negra, Pulpo, Camarones Fiesta

Torre Roca

$28.99

Pepino, Cebolla Morada, Tomate, Ceviche de Camaron, Camaron Aguachile, Aguacate, Salsa Negra, Pulpo, Camarones Capeados

Torre Monster

$28.99

Pepino, Cebolla Morada, Tomate, Ceviche de Camaron, Camaron Aguachiles, Aguacate, Salsa Negra, Pulpo, Ostiones

Torre Pablo Escobar

$33.99

Piña, pepino, Cebolla, Tomate, Ceviche de Pescado, Camaron Aguachiles, Camaron Capeado, Aguacate, Spicy Mayo, Salsa Negra, Chamoy

Torre La Reina del Sur

$31.99

Pepino, Cebolla Morada, Tomate, Ceviche de Pescado, Camaron Aguachile, Camarones Capeados, Aguacate, Salsa Negra, Spicy Mayo

Torre Muchacho Alegre

$33.99

Pepino, Cebolla, Tomate, Pulpo, Filete de Pescado, Arrachera, Camaronm Salsa Zarandeada, Ceviche de Pescado, Tequila

TOSTADAS

Tostada Embarazada

Tostada Embarazada

$13.99

1 Tostada, Ceviche de Pescado, Ceviche de Camaron, Pulpo, Camarones, Aguacate

Ceviche de Camaron y Pulpo

Ceviche de Camaron y Pulpo

$14.99

3 Tostadas, Ceviche de Camaron, Pulpo, Aguacate

Ceviche Larry Hernandes

Ceviche Larry Hernandes

$22.99

Atun, Chile Serrano, Cebolla Morada, Pepino, Limon, Salsa Negra, Aguacate

Tostadas El Mochomo

$12.99

2 Tostadas, Ceviche de Camaron, Camarones, Aguacate

Ceviche de Pescado

$10.99

3 Tostadas, Ceviche de Pescado, Aguacate

Ceviche de Camaron

$13.99

3 Tostadas, Ceviche de Camaron, Aguacate

Soda

Mexican Coca-Cola

$2.99

Tu soda en botella favorita, importada desde mexico. 12 fl ounces

Mexican Fanta

$2.99

Botella de Fanta importada desde mexico. 12 fl ounces

Coca Cola

$2.50

Bote de 12 fl ounces

Diet Coca-Cola

$2.50

Bote de 12 fl ounces

Sprite

$2.50

Bote de 12 fl ounces

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Bote de 12 fl ounces

Aguas Frescas

Agua de Limon

$3.99

Vaso de 32 fl ounces

Other

Sangria

$2.99

Botella de 12 fl ounces

Topo-Chico

$2.99

Botella de 12 fl ounces

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13791 Horizon Blvd B-9, Horizon City, TX 79928

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Pasadita - 14010 Horizon Blvd. Suite Q
orange starNo Reviews
14010 Horizon Blvd Horizon, TX 79928
View restaurantnext
Union Drafthouse - East Lake - 13649 Eastlake Road, Horizon City, TX, 79928, US
orange starNo Reviews
13649 Eastlake Road Horizon City, TX 79928
View restaurantnext
Bee's Pastry Café
orange starNo Reviews
12295 Pellicano Dr Ste 6 El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
Vincent & Melo's Crafthouse
orange starNo Reviews
1691 N Zaragoza suite 03 El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
El Muchacho Alegre - 1452 N Zaragoza Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1452 N Zaragoza Rd El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext
Urban Gyros Mediterranean Street Food
orange star4.7 • 242
1550 N Zaragoza El Paso, TX 79936
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Horizon City

Pho Tre Bien Cafe - Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,734
12302 Montana suite #502 El Paso, TX 79938
View restaurantnext
Pho Tre Bien Express - Northeast
orange star4.3 • 1,585
4309 Fred Wilson El Paso, TX 79934
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Joint - West
orange star4.4 • 1,500
7000 Westwind El Paso, TX 79912
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - El Paso TX
orange star4.3 • 1,130
8889 Gateway Blvd El Paso, TX 79925
View restaurantnext
Joe Vinny & Bronsons Bohemian Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,054
824 N Piedras St El Paso, TX 79903
View restaurantnext
Rockstar Burger Bar
orange star4.6 • 835
217 N Stanton St El Paso, TX 79901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Horizon City
Las Cruces
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston