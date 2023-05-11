Main picView gallery

Mariscos El Capitan 52565 Cesar Chavez #101

52565 Cesar Chavez #101

Coachella, CA 92236

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cerveza

Caguamas 32oz

Carta Blanca 32oz

$10.99

Corona Familiar32oz

$10.99

Modelo Especial 32oz

$10.99

Pacifico 32oz

$10.99

Tecate 32oz

$10.99

Modelo Especial 32oz

$12.99

Corona Familiar32oz

$12.99

Pacifico 32oz

$12.99

Tecate 32oz

$12.99

Carta Blanca 32oz

$12.99

Cubetazo

Cubetazo Domestica

$28.50

Cubetazo Importada

$30.00

Volcancito cubeta

$32.99

Cubetazo Domestica

$33.00

Cubetazo Importada

$34.99

Volcancito

$34.99

Domestic 12oz

Bud Light

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.50

Michelob Ultra Light

$5.50

O'Douls's

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.99

Budweiser

$6.99

Bud Light

$6.99

Oduls

$6.99

Draft 16oz

Draft Corona 16oz

$7.99

Draft Dos Equis 16oz

$7.99

Draft Michelob 16oz

$7.99

Draft Modelo Especial 16oz

$7.99

Draft Negra Modelo 16oz

$7.99

Draft Modelo Especial 16oz

$8.99

Draft Negra Modelo 16oz

$8.99

Draft Dos Equis 16oz

$8.99

Draft Corona 16oz

$8.99

Draft Michelob 16oz

$8.99

Importada 12oz.

Corona

$5.99

Dos XX Lager

$5.99

Modelo Especial

$5.99

Negra Modelo

$5.99

Pacifico

$5.99

Tecate

$5.99

Tecate Light

$5.99

Victoria

$5.99

Modelo Especial

$6.99

Negra modelo

$6.99

Dos Equis

$6.99

Pacifico

$6.99

Corona

$6.99

Tecate

$6.99

Tecate Light

$6.99

Victoria

$6.99

Corona Familiar

$6.99

Torre Cerveza

Torre Cerveza

$34.99

Torre Cerveza con clamato

$39.99

Volcancito

Volcancito

$5.99

Volcancito

$6.99

Bebidas

Sodas Mexicanas

Coca Cola

$4.50

Sidral

$4.50

Sangria

$4.50

Squirt

$4.50

Jarritos Mandarina

$4.50

Jarritos Torronja

$4.50

Agua Mineral

$4.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.50+

Jamaica

$3.50+

Limonada

$3.50+

Limonada con Agua Mineral

$6.99

Fountain Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.50+

Dr. Pepper

$3.50+

Sprite

$3.50+

Fanta

$3.50+

Diet Coke

$3.50+

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50+

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50+

Clamato

Clamato Preparado

$6.99

El Levanton

$6.99

Chavela mix side

$2.99

Clamato regular

$4.99

Vasos Preparados

Vaso Chamoy y tajin

$1.99

Vaso limon y sal

$1.99

Vaso cubano

$1.99

Vaso limon y tajin

$1.99

Postres

Pastel 3 Leches Mocha

$5.99

Cheeecake

$6.99

Chocoflan

$6.99

Churros con Nieve

$5.99

Nieve Frita

$7.99

Ice Cream

$3.99

Flan

$5.99

Paleta

$3.00

Licores

Cognac

Hennessy

$14.99

Remmy Martin

$18.99

Gin

House Gin

$5.99

Tunqueray

$7.99

Bombay

$7.99

Licores

Baileys

$7.99

Grand Mernier

$12.99

Kahlua

$7.99

Licor 43

$7.99

Jagger

$10.99

Hpnotyq

$12.99

Mezcal

Dos amigos

$12.99

400 Conejos

$12.99

Mix Drink

Adios

$10.99

Cadillac Margarita

$14.99

Cantarito Large

$19.99

Cantarito Small

$12.99

Fresa Margarita

$10.99

Limon Margarita

$10.99

Long iland

$10.99

Mango Margarita

$10.99

Mexican candy Drink

$10.99

Mexican candy Shot

$7.99

Midori Sour

$9.99

Mojito

$10.99

Paloma

$10.99

Pina Colada

$10.99

Scooby snack

$9.99

Sex on the beach

$9.99

Sexy Pink

$14.99

Virgin Canrarito Small

$4.99

Virgin Cantarito Large

$8.99

Virgin Margarita Fresa

$8.99

Virgin Margarita Limon

$6.99

Virgin Margarita Mango

$8.99

Virgin Pina colada

$8.99

Washington apple

$13.99

Ron

House Rum

$5.99

Bacardi

$7.99

Captain Morgan

$9.99

Malibu

$9.99

Tequila

House

$5.99

1800 Anejo

$12.99

1800 Cristalino

$14.99

1800 Reposado

$11.99

1800 Silver

$10.99

Casamigos Blanco

$12.99

Casamigos Reposado

$12.99

Cazadores

$12.99

Centenario Anejo

$14.99

Centenario Reposado

$12.99

Don Julio 1942

$27.99

Don Julio 70

$15.99

Don Julio anejo

$14.99

Don Julio Blanco

$12.99

Don Julio Reposado

$12.99

Herradura Reposado

$12.99

Hornitos

$10.99

Jose C. Tradicional

$10.99

Maestro Dobel

$12.99

Patron anejo

$12.99

Patron Reposado

$12.99

Patron Silver

$11.99

Tres Generaciones

$12.99

Vodka

House Vodka

$5.99

Absolut

$6.99

Grey Goose

$12.99

Ketel One

$9.99

Titos

$10.99

Smirnoff Tamarindo

$7.99

Whiskey

Black Label

$12.99

Blue Label

$32.99

Buchanan's 12

$14.99

Buchanan's 18

$19.99

Buchanan's Red Seal

$27.99

Chivas Regal

$12.99

Crown Royal

$12.99

Fireball

$8.99

Jack Daniels

$12.99

Jameson

$11.99

Red Label

$12.99

Kids Menu

Kids

Tiritas Pescado Empanizado

$7.99

Kids Camaron Empanizados

$8.99

Combo Pal Junior

$8.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Papas fritas

$4.99

Kids Camaron Cocido

$9.99

Cheese Burger

$8.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

52565 Cesar Chavez #101, Coachella, CA 92236

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

