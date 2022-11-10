  • Home
  • /
  • Atlanta
  • /
  • Mariscos El Malecon - 3979 Buford Hwy NE Ste 114
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mariscos El Malecon 3979 Buford Hwy NE Ste 114

review star

No reviews yet

3979 Buford Hwy NE Ste 114

Atlanta, GA 30345

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BOTANAS / APPETIZERS

Aguachiles Rojos o Verdes Chicos

$26.95

Aguachiles Rojos o Verdes (Grande)

$39.95

Delicias del Mar estilo "Malecon"

$29.95

Delicias del Mar estilo "Malecon" (Grande)

$59.95

Botana Loca

$35.99

Charola de Langostinos (Pequeno)

$42.99

Charola de Langostinos (Grande)

$83.99

Charola Mixta Langostinos y Camarones (Pequeno)

$42.99

Charola Mixta Langostinos y Camarones (Grande)

$83.99

Guacamole

$10.95

Tostada de Ceviche de Marlin

$9.99

Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron

$11.95

Tostada de Ceviche Mixto

$11.95

French Fries

$5.95

Seven Chicken Wings

$15.95

Charola de Camarones Coras

$34.99

Consome vuelve a la Vida Malecon (Sencillo)

$12.99

Consome vuelve a la Vida Malecon (Especial)

$14.95

Empanadas de Camaron con Queso (4)

$15.95

CALDOS / SOUPS

Sopa de Mariscos "Malecon"

$24.99

Caldo de Camaron (Shrimp)

$21.95

Caldo de Pulpo (Octopus)

$19.95

Caldo de Mojarra (Whole Tilapia)

$16.99

Caldo de Langostinos (Prawns)

$26.95

Caldo de Pata de Jaiba

$26.95

Caldo Huachinango (Red Snapper)

$24.95

Caldo de Pescado (Tilapia)

$19.95

CEVICHES

Ceviche de Camaron Chico

$27.95

Cevivhe de Camaron (Grande)

$37.95

Ceviche de Marlin Chico

$25.95

Ceviche de Marlin (Grande)

$35.95

Ceviche Mixto Chico

$25.95

Ceviche Mixto (Grande)

$35.95

Ceviche Pulpo Chico

$25.95

Ceviche Pulpo Grande

$35.95

COCTELES / COCKTAILS

Coctel de Camaron Chicos

$15.99

Coctel de Camaron (Grande)

$19.99

Coctel de Pulpo Chico

$15.99

Coctel de Pulpo (Grande)

$19.99

Campechana Camaron y Pulpo Chica

$15.99

Campechana Camaron y Pulpo (Grande)

$21.99

Copa Chabela al estilo Malecon

$28.99

Coctel de Ostiones Chico

$15.99

Coctel de Ostiones (Grande)

$22.99

ESPECIALIDADES EN FILETES

Filete Rey Malecon

$28.99

Filete Empanizado

$20.95

Filete a la Diabla

$21.95

Filete al Mojo de Ajo

$20.95

Filete a la Plancha

$20.95

Filete en Crema de Hongos

$22.95

Filete Hawaiano

$20.99

Filete estilo Malecon al Vapor

$29.95

NUESTROS CAMARONES / OUR SHRIMP

Camarones Malecon

$22.95

Camarones Empanizados

$19.95

Camarones Coras

$20.99

Camarones Zarandeados

$22.95

Camarones a la Diabla

$20.95

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$20.95

Camarones a la Mexicana

$20.95

CAMARONES A LA PLANCHA

$20.95

PULPO AL GUSTO / OUR OCTOPUS

Pulpo a la Diabla

$19.95

Pulpo al Mojo de Ajo

$19.95

Pulpo a la Mexicana

$19.95

SELECCION EN MOJARRAS / WHOLE TILAPIA

Mojarra a la Diabla

$21.99

Mojarra al Mojo de Ajo

$21.99

Mojarra en Salsa Ranchera

$21.99

Mojarra Frita

$20.95

Mojarra al Ajillo

$21.99

Mojarra Al Estilo

$21.99

PINA RELLENA / FILLED PINEAPPLE

Pina Rellena en Crema de Hongos

$28.95

Pina Rellena al estilo Malecon

$28.95

MEJILLONES / MUSSELS

Mejillones al estilo Malecon

$39.50

Mejillones al Gusto

$39.50

SALMON

Salmon a la Parrilla

$29.95

Salmon en Crema de Hongos

$33.95

Salmon en Crema de Coco

$33.95

OSTIONES EN SU CONCHA / OYSTERS IN THE SHELL

Ostiones en Media Concha (6 Units)

$16.99

Ostiones en Media Concha (12 Units)

$26.99

Ostiones Supremos Gratinados (6 Units)

$20.95

Ostiones Supremos Gratinados (12 Units)

$39.95

Ostiones Especiales (6 Units)

$20.95

Ostiones Especiales (12 Units)

$35.95

ESPECIALIDADES

Super Botana Loca

$149.95

Mariscada (Especialidad del Chef)

$249.50

PATAS DE CANGREJO / SNOW CRAB LEGS

Patas de Jaiba al Estilo Malecon

$69.95

Patas de Jaiba al Gusto

$69.95

Patas de Jaiba al Gusto (Grande)

$119.95

EXTRA SIDES

Papas Fritas

$5.95

Orden de Arroz

$3.95

Orden de Pan

$3.95

Orden de Tortillas

$2.95

Orden de Aguacate

$4.95

Side De Camaron

$5.00

Side De Pulpo

$5.00

Side Salsa a la Diabla

$5.00

Side Cream De Hongos

$5.00

CARNE Y POLLO / STEAK AND CHICKEN

Pechuga de Pollo Asada

$24.95

Ribeye Con Hueso

$59.99

Ribeye Sin Hueso

$32.99

MENU PARA NINOS / KIDS MENU

Chicken Nuggets

$10.99

Grilled Shrimps

$14.99

Chicken Fingers

$14.95

Fish Fingers

$14.95

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$10.99

Chocoflan

$10.99

Flan

$10.99

Tres leches

$10.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Traditional Mexican seafood recipes, come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

3979 Buford Hwy NE Ste 114, Atlanta, GA 30345

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Costilla Grill - Buford Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
3979 Buford Highway Northeast Atlanta, GA 30345
View restaurantnext
THE GREEK PIZZERIA AND GYROS!
orange starNo Reviews
3400 Clairmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30319
View restaurantnext
Yo! Chef What's Cooking? - 3979 Buford Hwy NE
orange starNo Reviews
3979 Buford Hwy NE Atlanta, GA 30345
View restaurantnext
Yochef Whats Cooking - 4285 Buford Highway Unit C2
orange starNo Reviews
4285 Buford Highway Unit C2 Atlanta, GA 30345
View restaurantnext
HAVEN Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1441 Dresden Drive NE, Suite 160 Atlanta, GA 30319
View restaurantnext
Valenza
orange star4.7 • 3,127
1441 Dresden Drive NE, Suite 100 Atlanta, GA 30319
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston