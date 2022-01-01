Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mariscos El Muchacho Alegre (Food Truck)

11428 Sherman Way

In front of Costco ON Sherman Way

North Hollywood, CA 91605

Popular Items

Taco de Camarón
Aguachile Tradiciónal
Mixta Salseada

Cold Plates

Aguachile Tradiciónal

Aguachile Tradiciónal

$14.00+

Traditional Aguachile available in Red or Green

Aguachile c/ Callo

Aguachile c/ Callo

$18.00+

Shrimp Aguachile with Mexican scallops. Onion, cucumber, chile and lemon topped with avocado.

Aguachile c/ Pulpo

Aguachile c/ Pulpo

$15.00+

Shrimp Aguachile with Octopus. Onion, cucumber, lime and chile. Topped with avocado.

Ceviche Camarón

Ceviche Camarón

$14.00+

Traditional Shrimp Ceviche. Diced shrimp, cucumber, onion in spicy lemon juice.

Mixta Regular

Mixta Regular

$16.00+

"Mixed Seafood Plate" Raw shrimp, cooked shrimp, octopus, Mexican scallops, onion and cucumber in spicy lemon juice.

Mixta Especial

Mixta Especial

$18.00+

Special Mixed Seafood plate ALL LINED UP. Raw shrimp, cooked shrimp, octopus, scallops.

Mixta Salseada

Mixta Salseada

$16.00+

Mixed Seafood plate prepared differently. Special juice is made from a combination of 7 ingredients.

Orden de Callo

Orden de Callo

$25.00+

Callo de Hacha (Mexican Scallops), onion, cucumber, lime and chile.

Ceviche de Pescado

Ceviche de Pescado

$10.00+

Fish Ceviche. Diced fish cured in lemon with cucumber, onion, salt, pepper and chili.

Jaiba c/ Camarón

Jaiba c/ Camarón

$12.00+

Crab meat with shrimp, onion, cucumber and our specially prepared juice. Can add Octopus.

With a Twist

MarisCoco

MarisCoco

$20.00+

Shrimp or Mixed Ceviche w/ Coconut and a blend of house sauces, Clamato juice, lemon, salt & pepper.

Piña Marisquera

Piña Marisquera

$20.00+

Shrimp or Mixed Ceviche w/ diced pineapple prepared with chili, lemon, salt & pepper.

Ceviche Mango Habanero

Ceviche Mango Habanero

$16.00+

Mango Habanero Shrimp Ceviche. Diced shrimp, mango, cucumber and onion with lime and our house made habanero sauce.

Cocktails

Coctel de Camarón

Coctel de Camarón

$15.00+

Cold Shrimp Cocktail. Shrimp, cucumber and onion in our special made cold seafood juice topped with avocado. Can add octopus or mexican scallops.

Campechana Fría

Campechana Fría

$18.00+

Cold Cocktail with everything. Shrimp, octopus and callo (mexican scallops).

Hot Plates

Quesadilla Camaron

Quesadilla Camaron

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadilla. Big burrito size flour tortilla, cheese and garlic shrimp with our house sauce on the side. Octopus can be added

Quesadilla de Marlin

Quesadilla de Marlin

$13.00

Big burrito size flour tortilla, cheese and smoked marlin.

Empanada de Camarón

Empanada de Camarón

$3.00+

Shrimp Empanada

Taco Dorado de Camarón

Taco Dorado de Camarón

$3.00

Fried shrimp hard taco topped with cabbage, carrot, onion and tomato juice.

Taco de Camarón

Taco de Camarón

$4.00

Shrimp Soft Taco. Small flour tortillas, garlic shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, house sauce, lime

Taco de Pescado

Taco de Pescado

$4.00

Beer battered fish taco topped with cabbage, pico de gallo and house sauce.

Camarón Para Pelar

Camarón Para Pelar

$12.00+

Head on Shrimp boiled in salt water for peeling and dipping in our house chili dip.

Oysters

Ostiones Preparados

Ostiones Preparados

$25.00+Out of stock

Pacific Oysters topped with Shrimp Ceviche

Ostiones Regular

Ostiones Regular

$18.00+Out of stock

Pacific Oysters with lime, chili & salt

Oyster Shots

Oyster Shots

$18.00+Out of stock

Pacific Oyster "Shots" prepared with our housemade "salseada" juice and lime

Drinks

Coke Can

$2.00

Squirt Can

$2.00

Jarritos Mandarina

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke 500mL

$3.50Out of stock
Miche Mix Bottle 64 oz

Miche Mix Bottle 64 oz

$25.00Out of stock

Miche Mix Cup

$4.00

4oz Miche mix in a cup. NO BEER INCLUDED

Catering Trays

Aguachile Party Tray

Aguachile Party Tray

$70.00+

Half trays feeds about 6-8 people. Large Tray feeds 12-16 Octopus or Callo(scallops) can be added

Ceviche de Camarón Party Tray

Ceviche de Camarón Party Tray

$70.00+

Shrimp Ceviche Party Tray. Half tray feeds about 6-8 people. Large tray feeds about 12-16. Octopus or Callo(scallops) can be added.

"El Cochinero" (Mixta) Party Tray

"El Cochinero" (Mixta) Party Tray

$85.00+

Mixed Seafood Party Tray. Half Tray feeds 6-8 people. Large tray feeds about 12-16. Raw shrimp, cooked shrimp, octopus, callo (scallops).

Jaiba c/ Camarón y Pulpo Party Tray

Jaiba c/ Camarón y Pulpo Party Tray

$65.00+

Crab meat w/ Shrimp and Octopus Party Tray. Half Tray feeds about 6-8 people. Large Tray feeds about 12-16.

Ceviche de Pescado Party Tray

Ceviche de Pescado Party Tray

$60.00+

Fish Ceviche Party Tray. Half Tray feeds about 6-8 people. Large Tray feeds about 12-16.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:00 pm
Come and enjoy authentic seafood recipes straight from Mazatlan, Sinaloa! Experts in Aguachile, Ceviche and Cocktails amongst many other dishes! Try them once and YOU WILL taste the difference!

Location

11428 Sherman Way, In front of Costco ON Sherman Way, North Hollywood, CA 91605

Directions

