- Home
- /
- Dallas
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Mariscos La Marea - 704 S. WALTON WALKER BLVD
Mariscos La Marea 704 S. WALTON WALKER BLVD
No reviews yet
704 S. WALTON WALKER BLVD
DALLAS, TX 75211
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Para Comenzar
Botana Norteña
4 nachos (2 beef, 2 chicken), 2 flautas, 1 chorizo quesadilla & pico de gallo
Botana de Pulpo
Octopus stewed in chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
Botana de Camaron
shrimp stewed in chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
Botana Pulpo y camaron
Camarones Frescos (6)
boiled shrimp with cora sauce on the side
Camarones Frescos (12)
boiled shrimp with cora sauce on the side
Nachos de Pollo
chicken nachos
Nachos de Camaron o Fajita
fajita or shrimp nachos
Quesadilla de Pollo
chicken quesadilla
Quesadilla de Camaron o Fajita
shrimp or fajita quesadilla
Alitas de Pollo / chicken wings (6)
Lemon Pepper - BBQ - Buffalo
Alitas de Pollo / chicken wings (12)
Lemon Pepper - BBQ - Buffalo
Ostiones Preparados (6)
oysters with ceviche, shrimps, avocado & pico de gallo
Ostiones Preparados (12)
oysters with ceviche, shrimps, avocado & pico de gallo
Ostiones en conchas (6)
oysters on half shell
Ostiones en conchas (12)
oysters on half shell
Queso Bowl with chips
Guacamole Bowl with chips
Cocktails
Coctel ‘La Marea’
shrimp, octopus, ceviche, scallops
Coctel ‘Vuelve a la Vida’
shrimp, oyster, octopus & ceviche
Coctel A La Campechana
shrimp & octopus
Coctel de Camaron (Small)
shrimp cocktail
Coctel de Camaron (Large)
shrimp cocktail
Coctel de Ceviche (Small)
ceviche cocktail
Coctel de Ceviche (Large)
ceviche cocktail
Coctel de Pulpo (Small)
octopus cocktail
Coctel de Pulpo (Large)
octopus cocktail
Tostadas
Carnes y Mariscos
Carne Asada
grilled steak
Bistek a la Mexicana
grilled steak with sauteed chopped jalapeños, tomato sauce, bell peppers & onions
Bistek Ranchero
grilled steak with molcajete sauce, bell peppers, onions & cheese
Carne Estilo Durango
grilled steak with fresh mushrooms, pico de gallo, a la diabla sauce & cheese
Carne Estilo San Luis
sliced grilled steak with a la diabla sauce & green onions
Carne Tampiqueña
grilled steak with 2 enchiladas with red sauce and cheese on top
Guiso de Pulpo
octopus sauteed a la diabla sauce with garlic & veggies
Guiso de Mariscos
calamari, clams, crab leg, octopus, scallops, shrimp & tilapia sauteed with a la diabla sauce, garlic & veggies
Pechuga ‘La Marea’
grilled chicken with sauteed onions, mushrooms & bell peppers
Pechuga a la Plancha
grilled chicken breast
Pechuga Ranchera
grilled chicken breast with molcajete sauce, bell peppers, onions & cheese
Milanesa de Res o Pollo
breaded steak or chicken
Fajitas Mix (Pollo & Res)
chicken & beef fajitas
Trio Fajitas ‘La Marea’
chicken, beef & shrimp fajitas
Trio Fajita 'La Marea" para 2 Personas
Godorniz a la Plancha
grilled quail
Burrito
shrimp, beef or chicken fajita burrito
Parrillada
beef, chicken, shrimp, short ribs & sausage
Parrillada para 2
Pechuga rellena de Camaron
Chicken breast stuffed with shrimp, pico de gallo & cheese
Para disfrutar de 1 o 2 personas
Boiled Combo Platter La Marea
Shrimp, crawfish, crab leg, black mussels, little clams, sausage, potatoes & corn cooked in a special ‘la marea sauce’
Molcajete Marisqueño (1)
fried & grilled shrimp, fish fillets, beef & chicken and beef short ribs
Molcajete Marisqueño (2)
fried & grilled shrimp, fish fillets, beef & chicken and beef short ribs
Molcajete Cantinero (1)
beef & chicken fajitas, sausage, short ribs, cactus and grilled vegetables
Molcajete Cantinero (2)
beef & chicken fajitas, sausage, short ribs, cactus and grilled vegetables
Mariscada (1)
1 shrimp cocktails, 1 ceviche or shrimp tostada, 2 fish fillet, 2 fried shrimp & 2 grilled shrimp (for one)
Mariscada (2)
1 shrimp cocktails, 1 ceviche or shrimp tostada, 2 fish fillet, 2 fried shrimp & 2 grilled shrimp (for one)
Caldos/ Soups
Sopa de Mariscos / seafood stew
shrimp, fish, octopus, crab leg, scallops, chopped clam & black mussels
Caldo de Pescado / fish soup
Caldo de Pescado / fish soup
Caldo de Camaron / shrimp soup
Caldo de Camaron / shrimp soup
Caldo Mixto / mix of shrimp and fish filet soup
mix of shrimp and fish filet soup
Pescados Enteros/ WHOLE FISH
Filetes/ FISH FILLETS
Filete Tilapia
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
Filete Bagre / Catfish
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
Filete Bagre Relleno de Camaron/ Catfish stuffed with shripm
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
Platillos de Camaron/ SHRIMP PLATES
Alambre de Camaron / shrimp skewers
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
Camarones Rellenos / stuffed shrimp
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
Camarones Empanizados / breaded shrimp
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
Camarones a La Diabla / spicy shrimp
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
Camarones a La Mexicana / mexican style shrimp
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
Camarones Rancheros / ranchero style shrimp
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
Camarones a La Veracruzana / veracruz style shrimp
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
Camarones a La Plancha / grilled shrimp
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
Camarones Chipotle / chipotle shrimp
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo / garlic sauce
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
Camarones al Ajillo / spicy garlic sauce
Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread
Estilo Nayarit
Camarones al Aguachile
Shrimp cooked in fresh lemon with our house special spicy red or green sauce. Served with avocado, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers.
Ceviche de Camaron
Shrimp cooked in fresh lemon juice, with avocado, onions, cilantro, tomatoes and cucumbers.
Torre de Mariscos El Patron
Mixture of shrimp, octopus, crab, scallops, chopped clams, and fish ceviche. Prepared on our house sweet or spicy Patron sauce.
Las Coras (1)
Delicious shell shrimp, with our house special Coras sauce
Las Coras (2)
Delicious shell shrimp, with our house special Coras sauce
Copa del Mar
A delicious mix of sea food (shrimp, octopus, and oyster) cooked with our special Nayarit style sauce and cucaracha shrimp on top
Cocktail La Bahia
Shrimp, octopus, crab, scallops, chopped clam,oyster, fish ceviche, and crab legs. Mixed with tomatoes, onions and cilantro with a special cocktail sauce.
Las Cucarachas (1)
Delicious whole shrimp cooked and seasoned in our famous Nayarit sauce.
Las Cucarachas (2)
Delicious whole shrimp cooked and seasoned in our famous Nayarit sauce.
Chapuzon (1)
A delicious mixture of sea food (shrimp, octopus oyster) cooked with our Nayarit style sauce. Served with tomato and cucumber.
Chapuzon (2)
A delicious mixture of sea food (shrimp, octopus oyster) cooked with our Nayarit style sauce. Served with tomato and cucumber.
Camaron Zarandeado
Butterflied shell shrimp cooked on our special Nayarit style sauce. Served with rice and salad.
Cola de Langosta Marimar
Lobster tail with a mix of shrimp, octopus, chopped clam, crab. Cooked in our special Nayarit style sauce. Served with rice, salad, bread and fresh seasoned slice potatoes. Also available in our mushrooms with cream sauce.
Huachinango Zarandeado
Huachinango cooked on special Nayarit style sauce. Served with rice & salad.
Mar y Playa (1)
Crab legs, mussels, octopus, crab, little clam, scallops, whole shrimp and shell shrimp. Cooked in our Nayarit style sauce.
Mar y Playa (2)
Crab legs, mussels, octopus, crab, little clam, scallops, whole shrimp and shell shrimp. Cooked in our Nayarit style sauce.
Camarones Endiablados
Shrimp cooked in our endiablados spicy sauce. Served with rice, salad, bread & fresh seasoned slice potato.