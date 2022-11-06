Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mariscos La Marea 704 S. WALTON WALKER BLVD

704 S. WALTON WALKER BLVD

DALLAS, TX 75211

Para Comenzar

Botana Norteña

$14.99

4 nachos (2 beef, 2 chicken), 2 flautas, 1 chorizo quesadilla & pico de gallo

Botana de Pulpo

$15.99

Octopus stewed in chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream

Botana de Camaron

$14.99

shrimp stewed in chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream

Botana Pulpo y camaron

$15.99

Camarones Frescos (6)

$12.99

boiled shrimp with cora sauce on the side

Camarones Frescos (12)

$20.50

boiled shrimp with cora sauce on the side

Nachos de Pollo

$11.99

chicken nachos

Nachos de Camaron o Fajita

$13.99

fajita or shrimp nachos

Quesadilla de Pollo

$10.99

chicken quesadilla

Quesadilla de Camaron o Fajita

$13.99

shrimp or fajita quesadilla

Alitas de Pollo / chicken wings (6)

$10.99

Lemon Pepper - BBQ - Buffalo

Alitas de Pollo / chicken wings (12)

$21.99

Lemon Pepper - BBQ - Buffalo

Ostiones Preparados (6)

$14.99

oysters with ceviche, shrimps, avocado & pico de gallo

Ostiones Preparados (12)

$26.99

oysters with ceviche, shrimps, avocado & pico de gallo

Ostiones en conchas (6)

$12.99

oysters on half shell

Ostiones en conchas (12)

$24.99

oysters on half shell

Queso Bowl with chips

$6.99

Guacamole Bowl with chips

$7.99

Cocktails

Coctel ‘La Marea’

$16.99

shrimp, octopus, ceviche, scallops

Coctel ‘Vuelve a la Vida’

$16.99

shrimp, oyster, octopus & ceviche

Coctel A La Campechana

$16.99

shrimp & octopus

Coctel de Camaron (Small)

$8.99

shrimp cocktail

Coctel de Camaron (Large)

$14.99

shrimp cocktail

Coctel de Ceviche (Small)

$8.99

ceviche cocktail

Coctel de Ceviche (Large)

$14.99

ceviche cocktail

Coctel de Pulpo (Small)

$9.99

octopus cocktail

Coctel de Pulpo (Large)

$15.99

octopus cocktail

Tostadas

Tostada ‘La Marea’

$8.99

shrimp, ceviche & octopus tostada

Tostada de Camaron

$8.99

shrimp tostada

Tostada de Ceviche

$8.99

fish ceviche tostada

Tostada de Pulpo

$8.99

octopus tostada

Tostada Mix

$8.99

Carnes y Mariscos

Carne Asada

$16.99

grilled steak

Bistek a la Mexicana

$16.99

grilled steak with sauteed chopped jalapeños, tomato sauce, bell peppers & onions

Bistek Ranchero

$16.99

grilled steak with molcajete sauce, bell peppers, onions & cheese

Carne Estilo Durango

$17.99

grilled steak with fresh mushrooms, pico de gallo, a la diabla sauce & cheese

Carne Estilo San Luis

$16.99

sliced grilled steak with a la diabla sauce & green onions

Carne Tampiqueña

$17.99

grilled steak with 2 enchiladas with red sauce and cheese on top

Guiso de Pulpo

$17.99

octopus sauteed a la diabla sauce with garlic & veggies

Guiso de Mariscos

$22.99

calamari, clams, crab leg, octopus, scallops, shrimp & tilapia sauteed with a la diabla sauce, garlic & veggies

Pechuga ‘La Marea’

$15.99

grilled chicken with sauteed onions, mushrooms & bell peppers

Pechuga a la Plancha

$14.99

grilled chicken breast

Pechuga Ranchera

$15.99

grilled chicken breast with molcajete sauce, bell peppers, onions & cheese

Milanesa de Res o Pollo

$15.99

breaded steak or chicken

Fajitas Mix (Pollo & Res)

$19.99

chicken & beef fajitas

Trio Fajitas ‘La Marea’

$20.99

chicken, beef & shrimp fajitas

Trio Fajita 'La Marea" para 2 Personas

$41.99

Godorniz a la Plancha

$16.99

grilled quail

Burrito

$12.99

shrimp, beef or chicken fajita burrito

Parrillada

$21.99

beef, chicken, shrimp, short ribs & sausage

Parrillada para 2

$43.99

Pechuga rellena de Camaron

$18.99

Chicken breast stuffed with shrimp, pico de gallo & cheese

Para disfrutar de 1 o 2 personas

Boiled Combo Platter La Marea

$29.99

Shrimp, crawfish, crab leg, black mussels, little clams, sausage, potatoes & corn cooked in a special ‘la marea sauce’

Molcajete Marisqueño (1)

$21.99

fried & grilled shrimp, fish fillets, beef & chicken and beef short ribs

Molcajete Marisqueño (2)

$43.99

fried & grilled shrimp, fish fillets, beef & chicken and beef short ribs

Molcajete Cantinero (1)

$21.99

beef & chicken fajitas, sausage, short ribs, cactus and grilled vegetables

Molcajete Cantinero (2)

$43.99

beef & chicken fajitas, sausage, short ribs, cactus and grilled vegetables

Mariscada (1)

$16.99

1 shrimp cocktails, 1 ceviche or shrimp tostada, 2 fish fillet, 2 fried shrimp & 2 grilled shrimp (for one)

Mariscada (2)

$30.99

1 shrimp cocktails, 1 ceviche or shrimp tostada, 2 fish fillet, 2 fried shrimp & 2 grilled shrimp (for one)

Caldos/ Soups

Sopa de Mariscos / seafood stew

$20.99

shrimp, fish, octopus, crab leg, scallops, chopped clam & black mussels

Caldo de Pescado / fish soup

$15.99

Caldo de Pescado / fish soup

Caldo de Camaron / shrimp soup

$15.99

Caldo de Camaron / shrimp soup

Caldo Mixto / mix of shrimp and fish filet soup

$16.99

mix of shrimp and fish filet soup

Pescados Enteros/ WHOLE FISH

Tilapia

$15.99

Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread

Bagre/ Catfish

$17.99

Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread

Huachinango/ Red Snapper

$20.99

Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread

Filetes/ FISH FILLETS

Filete Tilapia

$17.99

Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread

Filete Bagre / Catfish

$17.99

Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread

Filete Bagre Relleno de Camaron/ Catfish stuffed with shripm

$21.99

Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread

Platillos de Camaron/ SHRIMP PLATES

Alambre de Camaron / shrimp skewers

$17.99

Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread

Camarones Rellenos / stuffed shrimp

$17.99

Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread

Camarones Empanizados / breaded shrimp

$16.99

Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread

Camarones a La Diabla / spicy shrimp

$16.99

Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread

Camarones a La Mexicana / mexican style shrimp

$16.99

Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread

Camarones Rancheros / ranchero style shrimp

$16.99

Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread

Camarones a La Veracruzana / veracruz style shrimp

$16.99

Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread

Camarones a La Plancha / grilled shrimp

$16.99

Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread

Camarones Chipotle / chipotle shrimp

$16.99

Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo / garlic sauce

$16.99

Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread

Camarones al Ajillo / spicy garlic sauce

$16.99

Con arroz, papas fritas, ensalada y pan / with rice, fries, salad & bread

Estilo Nayarit

Camarones al Aguachile

$18.99

Shrimp cooked in fresh lemon with our house special spicy red or green sauce. Served with avocado, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers.

Ceviche de Camaron

$18.99

Shrimp cooked in fresh lemon juice, with avocado, onions, cilantro, tomatoes and cucumbers.

Torre de Mariscos El Patron

$23.99

Mixture of shrimp, octopus, crab, scallops, chopped clams, and fish ceviche. Prepared on our house sweet or spicy Patron sauce.

Las Coras (1)

$17.99

Delicious shell shrimp, with our house special Coras sauce

Las Coras (2)

$35.99

Delicious shell shrimp, with our house special Coras sauce

Copa del Mar

$16.99

A delicious mix of sea food (shrimp, octopus, and oyster) cooked with our special Nayarit style sauce and cucaracha shrimp on top

Cocktail La Bahia

$18.99

Shrimp, octopus, crab, scallops, chopped clam,oyster, fish ceviche, and crab legs. Mixed with tomatoes, onions and cilantro with a special cocktail sauce.

Las Cucarachas (1)

$18.99

Delicious whole shrimp cooked and seasoned in our famous Nayarit sauce.

Las Cucarachas (2)

$32.99

Delicious whole shrimp cooked and seasoned in our famous Nayarit sauce.

Chapuzon (1)

$19.99

A delicious mixture of sea food (shrimp, octopus oyster) cooked with our Nayarit style sauce. Served with tomato and cucumber.

Chapuzon (2)

$39.99

A delicious mixture of sea food (shrimp, octopus oyster) cooked with our Nayarit style sauce. Served with tomato and cucumber.

Camaron Zarandeado

$20.99

Butterflied shell shrimp cooked on our special Nayarit style sauce. Served with rice and salad.

Cola de Langosta Marimar

$38.99

Lobster tail with a mix of shrimp, octopus, chopped clam, crab. Cooked in our special Nayarit style sauce. Served with rice, salad, bread and fresh seasoned slice potatoes. Also available in our mushrooms with cream sauce.

Huachinango Zarandeado

$25.99

Huachinango cooked on special Nayarit style sauce. Served with rice & salad.

Mar y Playa (1)

$23.99

Crab legs, mussels, octopus, crab, little clam, scallops, whole shrimp and shell shrimp. Cooked in our Nayarit style sauce.

Mar y Playa (2)

$47.99

Crab legs, mussels, octopus, crab, little clam, scallops, whole shrimp and shell shrimp. Cooked in our Nayarit style sauce.

Camarones Endiablados

$19.99

Shrimp cooked in our endiablados spicy sauce. Served with rice, salad, bread & fresh seasoned slice potato.

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.99

Con papas fritas / with french fries

Kids Chicken nuggets

$7.99

Con papas fritas / with french fries

Kids Camarones empanizado

$7.99

Kids Filetes de pescado

$7.99

Kids Filetes de pescado & camarones

$7.99

Con papas fritas / with french fries

Kids Quesadillas

$7.99

Postres

Flan

$7.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Tres Leches Cake

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Side Orders

(1) Cam emp EXTRA

$2.50

(1) Cam Plancha EXTRA

$2.50

(2) Tostadas SIDE

$1.99

(5) Cheese Sticks Orden

$6.99

Aguacate rebanado/ sliced avocado

$4.99