- Mariscos La Sirena - 13131 Rivercrest Dr
Mariscos La Sirena 13131 Rivercrest Dr
13131 Rivercrest Dr
Crestwood, IL 60418
Food
Aguachile
Botanas - Appetizers
(4) Empanada De Camarón
Shrimp
(8) Empanada De Camarón
Shrimp
(4) Empanada De Camarón Y Queso
Shrimp & cheese
(8) Empanada De Camarón Y Queso
Shrimp & cheese
Small Guacamole Avocado Dip
Large Guacamole Avocado Dip
Chimichanga
Stuffed with shrimp and cheese. Side of guacamole
Ceviches
Ceviche De Pescado-Small
Fish ceviche
Ceviche De Pescado-Medium
Fish ceviche
Large Ceviche De Pescado-Large
Fish ceviche
Ceviche De Camarón - Small
Shrimp ceviche
Ceviche De Camarón - Medium
Shrimp ceviche
Ceviche De Camarón - Large
Shrimp ceviche
Ceviche Mixto - Small
Ceviche mix: shrimp & fish
Ceviche Mixto - md
Ceviche mix: shrimp & fish
Ceviche Mixto - lg
Ceviche mix: shrimp & fish
Ceviche Mitotero
Shrimp and octopus ceviche in special sauce
Ceviche Especial
Mixed seafood ceviche
Doriceviche
Shrimp ceviche with Doritos
Torre Sirena
A delicious tower of shrimp, octopus, surimi and avocado with our special black sauce, topped with a breaded shrimp
Ceviche de pulpo chico
Ceviche de pulpo mediano
Ceviche de pulpo grande
Ostiones - Oysters
(6) Ostiones en Su Concha
Raw oysters in the shell
(12) Ostiones en Su Concha
Raw oysters in the shell
Balazos
Oyster shots
(6) Ostiones Preparados
Raw oysters with tomato, onion, cilantro, octopus & shrimp
(12) Ostiones Preparados
Raw oysters with tomato, onion, cilantro, octopus & shrimp
(6) Ostiones Aguachiles
Raw oysters with raw shrimp, cucumber and onion
(12) Ostiones Aguachiles
Raw oysters with raw shrimp, cucumber and onion
Cevicharrón
Shrimp ceviche served over a crunchy flour chicharrón
Cocteles - Cocktails
Coctel De Camarón - Small
Shrimp
Coctel De Camarón - Large
Shrimp
Coctel De Pulpo - Small
Octopus
Coctel De Pulpo - Large
Octopus
Coctel Mixto - Small
Shrimp and octopus
Coctel Mixto - Large
Shrimp and octopus
Campechana
Shrimp, octopus & raw oysters
Vuelve a La Vida - Small
Shrimp, octopus, oysters, abalone, crab meat imitation
Vuelve a La Vida - Large
Shrimp, octopus, oysters, abalone, crab meat imitation
Platillos Mexicanos - Mexican Dishes
Carne Asada
Skirt steak served with lettuce, beans, grilled onions and chiles toreados
Carne Asada Con Camarones
Skirt steak and your choice of shrimp, served with side salad, beans, grilled onions and chiles toreados
Mama's Special
Bed of rice with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, bell peppers and cheese sauce on top
Carne Asada con Zarandeados
Burritos
Parrillada Mar Y Tierra
Fajitas
Para Compartir - Platters to Share
Patas De Laiba - Small
Crab legs
Patas De Laiba - Large
Crab legs
Langos Nayarit Tray
Prawns in our special nayarit sauce
Chapuzón
Octopus, shrimp and mussels in our special nayarit sauce
Mejillones - Small
Mussels in our special hot sauce
Mejillones - Large
Mussels in our special hot sauce
Mejillones Especiale
Mussels with seafood mix on top and our special hot sauce
Camarones Cucaracha
Spicy head-on shrimp
Molcajete La Sirena
Seafood with hot sauce: crab legs, shrimp, octopus, prawns, mussels, abalone and surimi
Parrillada De Mariscos - Small
Seafood parrillada: shrimp, octopus, crab legs, mussels, surimi, abalone
Parrillada De Mariscos - Large
Seafood parrillada: shrimp, octopus, crab legs, mussels, surimi, abalone
Cubetazo - Small
Crab legs, shell-on shrimp, peeled shrimp, mussels, crawfish, corn and potato
Cubetazo - Large
Crab legs, shell-on shrimp, peeled shrimp, mussels, crawfish, corn and potato
Mariscadas - Seafood Platters
Mariscada Reina
Mejillones, langostinos, cucarachas, chapuzón
Mariscada Sicaria
Camarones a la diabla, camarones al ajo, 1 mojarra (ajo, diabla, chipotle o al naturál), camarones cucaracha, mejillones, pulpo estilo nayarit y, 4 empanadas
Mariscada La Sirena
Parrillada De mariscos, mejillones, langostinos, patas De jaiba, camarones cucaracha, Mar y tierra
Camarones Y Langostinos - Prawns and Shrimp
Camarones Al Gusto
Shrimp cooked your favorite style
Camarones Rellenos
Shrimp stuffed with cheese and wrapped in bacon
Camarones Cucaracha Dinner
Fried shrimp in spicy huichol sauce, served with rice salad
Camarones Zarandeados
Grilled shrimp with our special nayarit style sauce
Langostinos Nayarit Dinner
Prawns in our special nayarit sauce. Plate is served with rice, salad, seasoned fries and garlic bread
Camarines empanizados
Otros Platllos Del Mar - More Seafood Specialties
Piña Rellena
Pineapple stuffed with shrimp, octopus, surimi, mushrooms, bell pepper and pineapple. Your choice of creamy sauce or nayarit sauce, topped with melted cheese
Chicken Pasta Sirena
Pasta in our house sauce
Shrimp Pasta Sirena
Pasta in our house sauce
Arroz Marinero
A bed of rice topped with a seafood mix: shrimp and octopus in our special nayarit sauce
Coco Relleno
Coconut stuffed with a mix of: surimi, shrimp, octopus, green pepper and mushrooms with a creamy chipotle sauce
Caldos - Soups
Pescados (Fish) - Fuste De Pescado - Fish Fillet
Pescados (Fish) - Salmón
Pescados (Fish) - Mojarra - Tilapia Fish
Pescados (Fish) - Huachinango- Red Snapper
Tacos
Tostadas
Sides
Postres
Para los Ninos
N/A Beverage Menu
Soft Drinks
Bottled Sodas
Agua Fresca
Refrescos Preparados
Bebidas Calientes
Bar Beverage Menu
Tequilas
SHOT Tequila De La Casa
SHOT Cazadores Reposado
SHOT Don Julio Añejo
SHOT Don Julio Reposado
SHOT Don Julio Blanco
SHOT Herradura Blanco
SHOT Herradura Reposado
SHOT Patrón Blanco
SHOT Patrón Reposado
SHOT Patrón Añejo
SHOT Tres Generaciones Blanco
SHOT Tres Generaciones Reposado
SHOT Tres Generaciones Añejo
SHOT Corralejo Blanco
SHOT Corralejo Reposado
SHOT 1800 Blanco
SHOT 1800 Reposado
SHOT 1800 Silver - Añejo Reserva
SHOT Jose Cuervo Tradicional Blanco
SHOT Gran Centenario Plata
SHOT Gran Centenario Reposado
SHOT Gran Centenario Añejo
SHOT Sauza Hornitos Blanco
SHOT Avión
SHOT El Jimador Blanco
SHOT El Jimador Reposado
SHOT Siete Leguas Reposado
SHOT Don Julio 1942
SHOT Don Julio 70
SHOT Don Julio Real
SHOT Clase Azul
SHOT Casamigos Blanco
SHOT Casamigos Repo
SHOT Casamigos Anejo
SHOT Clase Mezcal
SHOT Casa Dragones Blanco
SHOT Casa Dragones Anejo
SHOT Clase Azul Gold
SHOT Herradura Seleccion
SHOT Centenario Cristalino
SHOT Centenario Gallardo
SHOT Don Julio Rosado
SHOT San Matias
MIX Tequila De La Casa
MIX Cazadores Reposado
MIX Don Julio Añejo
MIX Don Julio Reposado
MIX Don Julio Blanco
MIX Herradura Blanco
MIX Herradura Reposado
MIX Patrón Blanco
MIX Patrón Reposado
MIX Patrón Añejo
MIX Tres Generaciones Blanco
MIX Tres Generaciones Reposado
MIX Tres Generaciones Añejo
MIX Corralejo Blanco
MIX Corralejo Reposado
MIX 1800 Blanco
MIX 1800 Reposado
MIX 1800 Silver - Añejo Reserva
MIX Jose Cuervo Tradicional Blanco
MIX Gran Centenario Plata
MIX Gran Centenario Reposado
MIX Gran Centenario Añejo
MIX Sauza Hornitos Blanco
MIX Avión
MIX El Jimador Blanco
MIX El Jimador Reposado
MIX Siete Leguas Reposado
MIX Don Julio 1942
MIX Don Julio
MIX Don Julio Real
MIX Clase Azul
Tequila De La Casa Bottle
Cazadores Reposado Bottle
Don Julio Añejo Bottle
Don Julio Reposado Bottle
Don Julio Blanco Bottle
Herradura Blanco Bottle
Herradura Reposado Bottle
Patrón Blanco Bottle
Patrón Reposado Bottle
Patrón Añejo Bottle
Tres Generaciones Blanco Bottle
Tres Generaciones Reposado Bottle
Tres Generaciones Añejo Bottle
Corralejo Blanco Bottle
Corralejo Reposado Bottle
1800 Blanco Bottle
1800 Reposado Bottle
1800 Silver - Añejo Reserva Bottle
Jose Cuervo Tradicional Blanco Bottle
Gran Centenario Plata Bottle
Gran Centenario Reposado Bottle
Gran Centenario Añejo Bottle
Sauza Hornitos Blanco Bottle
Avión Bottle
El Jimador Blanco Bottle
El Jimador Reposado Bottle
Siete Leguas Reposado Bottle
Don Julio 1942 Shot Bottle
Don Julio Shot Bottle
Don Julio Real Shot Bottle
Clase Azul Shot Bottle
Vodka
Whiskey
SHOT Buchanan's 12
SHOT Buchanan's 18
SHOT Buchanan's Master
SHOT Buchanan's Red Seal
SHOT Crown Royal
SHOT Chivas Regal
SHOT Jack Daniel's
SHOT Fireball
SHOT Jim Beam
SHOT Johnie Walker Black Label
SHOT Johnie Walker Red Label
SHOT Johnie Walker Blue Label
SHOT Jameson
SHOT Bulleit Bourbon
MIX Buchanan's 12
MIX Buchanan's 18
MIX Buchanan's Master
MIX Buchanan's Red Seal
MIX Crown Royal
MIX Chivas Regal
MIX Jack Daniel's
MIX Fireball
MIX Jim Beam
MIX Johnie Walker Black Label
MIX Johnie Walker Red Label
MIX Johnie Walker Blue Label
MIX Jameson
MIX Bulleit Bourbon
Buchanan's 12 Bottle
Buchanan's 18 Bottle
Buchanan's Master Bottle
Buchanan's Red Seal Bottle
Crown Royal Bottle
Chivas Regal Bottle
Jack Daniel's Bottle
Fireball Bottle
Jim Beam Bottle
Johnie Walker Black Label Bottle
Johnie Walker Red Label Bottle
Johnie Walker Blue Label Bottle
Jameson Bottle
Bulleit Bourbon Bottle
Cognac
Cervesa
White Claw Hard Seltzer
A perfect blend of seltzer water, our gluten free 5% alcohol, and hint of fruit
Miller Lite
Bud Light
Budweiser
O'Doul's
Corona
Corona Light
Cornoita
Pacifico
Bohemia Victoria
Modelo Bottle
Modelo Can
Negra Modelo
Tecate
Tecated Light
XX Lager
Stella Artois
Heineken
Cubeta Importada
Cubeta Domestica
Botellas
Patron Silver Botella
Patron Reposado Botella
Patron Anejo Botella
Don Julio Blanco Botella
Don Julio Reposado Botella
Don Julio Anejo Botella
Don Julio 70 Botella
Don Julio 1942 Botella
1800 Silver Botella
1800 Repo Botella
1800 Anejo Botella
1800 Cristalino Botella
3 Gen Silver Botella
3 Gen Reposado Botella
3 Gen Anejo Botella
Casamigos Blanco Botella
Casamigos Repo Botella
Casamigos Anejo Botella
Clase Azul Botella
Centenario Blanco Botella
Centenario Repo Botella
Centenario Anejo Botella
Bebidas Grandes
Cocktail Menu
Bebidas
Henn-chata
Vampiro
Tequila, orange juice, Sangrita, squirt
Fish Bowls - Small
Fish Bowls - Large
La Sirena
Malibu rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice and grenadine
Piña Colada - Small
Piña Colada - Large
Piña Colada - Jumbo
Piña Colada - Virgin
Piña Colada - Especial
With small Malibu rum bottle
Mojito
Mojito-Pitcher
Mojitos - Especial
With small rum bottle
Margaritas
Margarita Dos Diablos - Small
Margarita Dos Diablos - Large
Coronarita
Margaritas - Small
Choose your favorite flavor house tequila margarita
Margaritas - Large
Choose your favorite flavor house tequila margarita
Margaritas - Pitcher
Choose your favorite flavor house tequila margarita
Cazuelota
House tequila
Cazuela
House tequila
Jarriloko
Margarita Flight
Strawberry, mango, lemon and blue
Cántaro Gigante
Made with house tequila, grapefruit soda, citrus juices, and chopped fruit
Sangria Señorial Preparada
Small Cantarito - House Tequila
Large Cantarito - House Tequila
Paloma Especial
With small bottle of tequila
Cantarito Borracho - Small
With small bottle of tequila
Cantarito Borracho - Large
With small bottle of tequila
House Paloma
House tequila, squirt, lime juice and salt
Best Cocktails
Sangria - Glass
Sangria - Pitcher
White Russian
Vodka, kalhua and half & half
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila, orange juice & grenadine
Vegas Bomb
Whiskey, rum, Red Bull and cranberry juice
Jägerbomb
Jagermeister and Red Bull
Sex on the Beach
Vodka, orange juice, cranberry juice and grenadine
Long Island
Vodka, rum, tequila, gin, sour mix, Coke
B.M.F
Rum, tequila, gin, sour mix, blue curacao
Mangoneadas
Cervesa Drinks
Micheladas Juanita - Small
Micheladas Juanita -Large
Miche-botanera
Su elección De camarones aguachiles (verdes o rojos) o ceviche De camarón
Michelada Especial
Chelaloka - Regular
Chelaloka - Especial
Michelada Adelita
Your choice of flavor: tamarind, strawberry, mango
Michelada Regular
La Pachanga - 6 Pieces
La Pachanga - 12 Pieces
Nuevas Bebidas
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
13131 Rivercrest Dr, Crestwood, IL 60418
