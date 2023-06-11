Mariscos La Sirena 13131 Rivercrest Dr

  • Home
Food

Aguachile

Aguachiles verdes

$18.00

Green sauce

Aguachiles rojos

$18.00

Red sauce

Mango-Habanero Camarones Aguachile

$20.00

Mango habanero sauce

Botanas - Appetizers

(4) Empanada De Camarón

$10.00

Shrimp

(8) Empanada De Camarón

$19.00

Shrimp

(4) Empanada De Camarón Y Queso

$11.00

Shrimp & cheese

(8) Empanada De Camarón Y Queso

$21.00

Shrimp & cheese

Small Guacamole Avocado Dip

$6.00

Large Guacamole Avocado Dip

$10.00

Chimichanga

$10.00

Stuffed with shrimp and cheese. Side of guacamole

Ceviches

Ceviche De Pescado-Small

$8.00

Fish ceviche

Ceviche De Pescado-Medium

$12.00

Fish ceviche

Large Ceviche De Pescado-Large

$20.00

Fish ceviche

Ceviche De Camarón - Small

$9.00

Shrimp ceviche

Ceviche De Camarón - Medium

$15.00

Shrimp ceviche

Ceviche De Camarón - Large

$23.00

Shrimp ceviche

Ceviche Mixto - Small

$9.00

Ceviche mix: shrimp & fish

Ceviche Mixto - md

$15.00

Ceviche mix: shrimp & fish

Ceviche Mixto - lg

$23.00

Ceviche mix: shrimp & fish

Ceviche Mitotero

$20.00

Shrimp and octopus ceviche in special sauce

Ceviche Especial

$22.00

Mixed seafood ceviche

Doriceviche

$14.00

Shrimp ceviche with Doritos

Torre Sirena

$18.00

A delicious tower of shrimp, octopus, surimi and avocado with our special black sauce, topped with a breaded shrimp

Ceviche de pulpo chico

$10.00

Ceviche de pulpo mediano

$16.00

Ceviche de pulpo grande

$26.00

Ostiones - Oysters

(6) Ostiones en Su Concha

$10.00

Raw oysters in the shell

(12) Ostiones en Su Concha

$19.00

Raw oysters in the shell

Balazos

$3.00

Oyster shots

(6) Ostiones Preparados

$15.00

Raw oysters with tomato, onion, cilantro, octopus & shrimp

(12) Ostiones Preparados

$29.00

Raw oysters with tomato, onion, cilantro, octopus & shrimp

(6) Ostiones Aguachiles

$15.00

Raw oysters with raw shrimp, cucumber and onion

(12) Ostiones Aguachiles

$29.00

Raw oysters with raw shrimp, cucumber and onion

Cevicharrón

$17.00

Shrimp ceviche served over a crunchy flour chicharrón

Cocteles - Cocktails

Coctel De Camarón - Small

$15.00

Shrimp

Coctel De Camarón - Large

$18.00

Shrimp

Coctel De Pulpo - Small

$18.00

Octopus

Coctel De Pulpo - Large

$22.00

Octopus

Coctel Mixto - Small

$16.00

Shrimp and octopus

Coctel Mixto - Large

$20.00

Shrimp and octopus

Campechana

$20.00

Shrimp, octopus & raw oysters

Vuelve a La Vida - Small

$18.00

Shrimp, octopus, oysters, abalone, crab meat imitation

Vuelve a La Vida - Large

$22.00

Shrimp, octopus, oysters, abalone, crab meat imitation

Platillos Mexicanos - Mexican Dishes

Carne Asada

$24.00

Skirt steak served with lettuce, beans, grilled onions and chiles toreados

Carne Asada Con Camarones

$31.00

Skirt steak and your choice of shrimp, served with side salad, beans, grilled onions and chiles toreados

Mama's Special

$18.00

Bed of rice with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, onions, bell peppers and cheese sauce on top

Carne Asada con Zarandeados

$32.00

Burritos

Pollo Buritto

$8.00

Chicken

Asada Buritto

$8.00

Steak

Chicken Monster Burrito

$10.00

Chicken, lettuce, pico De gallo, sour cream, rice and beans with cheese sauce on top

Steak Monster Burrito

$10.00

Steak, lettuce, pico De gallo, sour cream, rice and beans with cheese sauce on top

Parrillada Mar Y Tierra

Parrillada Mar Y Tierra

$49.00

Include pollo, arrachera, camarones y chorizo: acompañada De frijoles, arroz y ensalada De la casa - includes chicken, skirt steak, shrimp and Mexican sausage, served with sides of beans, rice and house salad

Fajitas

Asada Fajitas

$18.00

Steak

Pollo Fajitas

$15.00

Chicken

Mixtas Fajitas

$19.00

Mix: steak, chicken and shrimp

Fajitas de camaron

$22.00

Para Compartir - Platters to Share

Patas De Laiba - Small

$40.00

Crab legs

Patas De Laiba - Large

$80.00

Crab legs

Langos Nayarit Tray

$45.00

Prawns in our special nayarit sauce

Chapuzón

$32.00

Octopus, shrimp and mussels in our special nayarit sauce

Mejillones - Small

$17.00

Mussels in our special hot sauce

Mejillones - Large

$34.00

Mussels in our special hot sauce

Mejillones Especiale

$25.00

Mussels with seafood mix on top and our special hot sauce

Camarones Cucaracha

$30.00

Spicy head-on shrimp

Molcajete La Sirena

$35.00

Seafood with hot sauce: crab legs, shrimp, octopus, prawns, mussels, abalone and surimi

Parrillada De Mariscos - Small

$40.00

Seafood parrillada: shrimp, octopus, crab legs, mussels, surimi, abalone

Parrillada De Mariscos - Large

$75.00

Seafood parrillada: shrimp, octopus, crab legs, mussels, surimi, abalone

Cubetazo - Small

$55.00

Crab legs, shell-on shrimp, peeled shrimp, mussels, crawfish, corn and potato

Cubetazo - Large

$110.00

Crab legs, shell-on shrimp, peeled shrimp, mussels, crawfish, corn and potato

Mariscadas - Seafood Platters

Mariscada Reina

$120.00

Mejillones, langostinos, cucarachas, chapuzón

Mariscada Sicaria

$130.00

Camarones a la diabla, camarones al ajo, 1 mojarra (ajo, diabla, chipotle o al naturál), camarones cucaracha, mejillones, pulpo estilo nayarit y, 4 empanadas

Mariscada La Sirena

$270.00

Parrillada De mariscos, mejillones, langostinos, patas De jaiba, camarones cucaracha, Mar y tierra

Camarones Y Langostinos - Prawns and Shrimp

Camarones Al Gusto

$18.00

Shrimp cooked your favorite style

Camarones Rellenos

$22.00

Shrimp stuffed with cheese and wrapped in bacon

Camarones Cucaracha Dinner

$18.00

Fried shrimp in spicy huichol sauce, served with rice salad

Camarones Zarandeados

$21.00

Grilled shrimp with our special nayarit style sauce

Langostinos Nayarit Dinner

$22.00

Prawns in our special nayarit sauce. Plate is served with rice, salad, seasoned fries and garlic bread

Camarines empanizados

$20.00

Otros Platllos Del Mar - More Seafood Specialties

Piña Rellena

$21.00

Pineapple stuffed with shrimp, octopus, surimi, mushrooms, bell pepper and pineapple. Your choice of creamy sauce or nayarit sauce, topped with melted cheese

Chicken Pasta Sirena

$16.00

Pasta in our house sauce

Shrimp Pasta Sirena

$18.00

Pasta in our house sauce

Arroz Marinero

$18.00

A bed of rice topped with a seafood mix: shrimp and octopus in our special nayarit sauce

Coco Relleno

$21.00

Coconut stuffed with a mix of: surimi, shrimp, octopus, green pepper and mushrooms with a creamy chipotle sauce

Caldos - Soups

Camarón Caldo

$18.00

Shrimp soup

Pescado Caldo

$15.00

Fish soup

Camarón Y Pescado Caldo

$19.00

Fish and shrimp soup

Caldo Siete Mares Caldo

$21.00

Mixed seafood: shrimp, fish, crab legs, mussels, abalone

Pescados (Fish) - Fuste De Pescado - Fish Fillet

Filete De Pescado Al Gusto

$16.00

Tilapia fish fillet cooked your favorite style

Pescados (Fish) - Salmón

Salmón Estilo Nayarit

$22.00

Salmon fillet in our special nayarit mild sauce, with shrimp

Pescados (Fish) - Mojarra - Tilapia Fish

Mojarra

$15.00

Whole tilapia cooked your favorite style

Pescados (Fish) - Huachinango- Red Snapper

Huachinango

$21.00

Natural fried

Tacos

Taco Asada

$3.00

Taco de Arrachera

$4.25

Taco Pollo

$3.00

Taco Camaron

$3.50

Taco Asada Dinner

$11.00

Taco Pollo Dinner

$11.00

Taco Camaron Dinner

$11.50

Taco Cachanilla

$6.00

Taco Baja

$6.00

Taco Gobernador

$6.00

Taco Papagallo

$6.00

Tostadas

Sides

Arroz Blanco

$3.00

Arroz Amarillo

$3.00

Ensalada

$3.00

Aguacate

$5.00

Jalapeno Asados

$2.00

Tortillas

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Papas Fritas

$3.50

Crema

$1.00

Cebollas Asadas

$2.00

Cebolla Morada

$1.00

Queso Rallado

$1.00

Pepino

$3.50

Frijoles Refritos

$3.00

Pan de Ajo

$3.50

Salsa

$3.00

Elote

$6.00

Postres

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Flan

$6.00

Tres Leches

$10.00

Churros

$10.00

Nieve Frito

$12.00

Fee de Pastel

$10.00

Chocoflan

$8.00

Para los Ninos

Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Kids Taco Dinner

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla Dinner

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids cheeseburguer n bacon

$6.50

Pulpo

Pulpo al Ajo

$20.00

Pulpo Nayarit

$20.00

Pulpo a la Diabla

$20.00

N/A Beverage Menu

Soft Drinks

Refrescos De Máquina

$2.50

Fountain drinks: two free refills

Coca Cola Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Squirt Can

$1.50

Bottled Sodas

Mexican Coke Bottle

$3.50

Jarritos Bottle

$3.50

Sangria Bottle

$3.50

Sidral Bottle

$3.50

Mexican bottles

Agua Mineral Bottle

$3.50

Agua Fresca

Jamiaca-Small

$3.00

Hibiscus Iced Tea

Horchata-Small

$3.00

Rice Water

Tamarindo-Small

$3.00

Tamarind

Jamiaca-Large

$4.50

Hibiscus Iced Tea

Horchata-Large

$4.50

Rice Water

Tamarindo-Large

$4.50

Tamarind

Naranjada

$5.00

Orangeade

Limonada

$5.00

Limeade

Refrescos Preparados

Agua Mineral Preparada

$5.00

Seltzer water with lime and salt

Sangria Señorial Preparada

$6.50

Sangria señorial (Mexican soda), orange juice lime juice, tajin and salt

Squirt Preparado

$5.00

Squirt and orange juice with lime and salt

Michelada Mix

$6.00

Bebidas Calientes

Café

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

Bar Beverage Menu

Tequilas

SHOT Tequila De La Casa

$4.00

SHOT Cazadores Reposado

$8.00

SHOT Don Julio Añejo

$10.00

SHOT Don Julio Reposado

$8.00

SHOT Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

SHOT Herradura Blanco

$8.00

SHOT Herradura Reposado

$8.00

SHOT Patrón Blanco

$8.00

SHOT Patrón Reposado

$8.00

SHOT Patrón Añejo

$10.00

SHOT Tres Generaciones Blanco

$8.00

SHOT Tres Generaciones Reposado

$8.00

SHOT Tres Generaciones Añejo

$10.00

SHOT Corralejo Blanco

$8.00

SHOT Corralejo Reposado

$8.00

SHOT 1800 Blanco

$8.00

SHOT 1800 Reposado

$8.00

SHOT 1800 Silver - Añejo Reserva

$15.00

SHOT Jose Cuervo Tradicional Blanco

$8.00

SHOT Gran Centenario Plata

$8.00

SHOT Gran Centenario Reposado

$8.00

SHOT Gran Centenario Añejo

$10.00

SHOT Sauza Hornitos Blanco

$8.00

SHOT Avión

$8.00

SHOT El Jimador Blanco

$8.00

SHOT El Jimador Reposado

$8.00

SHOT Siete Leguas Reposado

$8.00

SHOT Don Julio 1942

$25.00

SHOT Don Julio 70

$15.00

SHOT Don Julio Real

$50.00

SHOT Clase Azul

$30.00

SHOT Casamigos Blanco

$8.00

SHOT Casamigos Repo

$8.00

SHOT Casamigos Anejo

$10.00

SHOT Clase Mezcal

$100.00

SHOT Casa Dragones Blanco

$15.00

SHOT Casa Dragones Anejo

$30.00

SHOT Clase Azul Gold

$75.00

SHOT Herradura Seleccion

$100.00

SHOT Centenario Cristalino

$30.00

SHOT Centenario Gallardo

$100.00

SHOT Don Julio Rosado

$25.00

SHOT San Matias

$15.00

MIX Tequila De La Casa

$7.00

MIX Cazadores Reposado

$11.00

MIX Don Julio Añejo

$13.00

MIX Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

MIX Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

MIX Herradura Blanco

$13.00

MIX Herradura Reposado

$13.00

MIX Patrón Blanco

$13.00

MIX Patrón Reposado

$13.00

MIX Patrón Añejo

$15.00

MIX Tres Generaciones Blanco

$13.00

MIX Tres Generaciones Reposado

$13.00

MIX Tres Generaciones Añejo

$15.00

MIX Corralejo Blanco

$13.00

MIX Corralejo Reposado

$13.00

MIX 1800 Blanco

$13.00

MIX 1800 Reposado

$13.00

MIX 1800 Silver - Añejo Reserva

$20.00

MIX Jose Cuervo Tradicional Blanco

$13.00

MIX Gran Centenario Plata

$13.00

MIX Gran Centenario Reposado

$13.00

MIX Gran Centenario Añejo

$15.00

MIX Sauza Hornitos Blanco

$13.00

MIX Avión

$13.00

MIX El Jimador Blanco

$13.00

MIX El Jimador Reposado

$13.00

MIX Siete Leguas Reposado

$13.00

MIX Don Julio 1942

$30.00

MIX Don Julio

$20.00

MIX Don Julio Real

$55.00

MIX Clase Azul

$35.00

Vodka

SHOT Grey Goose

$9.00

SHOT Ketel One

$9.00

SHOT Ciroc

$9.00

SHOT Tito's

$9.00

SHOT Belvedere

$9.00

MIX Grey Goose

$11.00

MIX Ketel One

$11.00

MIX Ciroc

$11.00

MIX Tito's

$11.00

MIX Belvedere

$11.00

Wine

Glass Merlot

$6.00

Glass Roscato Sweet

$6.00

Glass Stella Red Sweet

$6.00

Whiskey

SHOT Buchanan's 12

$9.00

SHOT Buchanan's 18

$12.00

SHOT Buchanan's Master

$11.00

SHOT Buchanan's Red Seal

$25.00

SHOT Crown Royal

$9.00

SHOT Chivas Regal

$9.00

SHOT Jack Daniel's

$9.00

SHOT Fireball

$8.00

SHOT Jim Beam

$9.00

SHOT Johnie Walker Black Label

$10.00

SHOT Johnie Walker Red Label

$10.00

SHOT Johnie Walker Blue Label

$30.00

SHOT Jameson

$9.00

SHOT Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

MIX Buchanan's 12

$11.00

MIX Buchanan's 18

$14.00

MIX Buchanan's Master

$13.00

MIX Buchanan's Red Seal

$27.00

MIX Crown Royal

$11.00

MIX Chivas Regal

$11.00

MIX Jack Daniel's

$11.00

MIX Fireball

$10.00

MIX Jim Beam

$11.00

MIX Johnie Walker Black Label

$12.00

MIX Johnie Walker Red Label

$12.00

MIX Johnie Walker Blue Label

$32.00

MIX Jameson

$12.00

MIX Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Cognac

SHOT Remi Martin VSOP

$10.00

SHOT Remi Martin XO

$25.00

SHOT Martell VSOP

$10.00

SHOT Hennessy VSOP

$10.00

MIX Remi Martin VSOP

$12.00

MIX Remi Martin XO

$27.00

MIX Martell VSOP

$12.00

MIX Hennessy VSOP

$12.00

Cervesa

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$4.00

A perfect blend of seltzer water, our gluten free 5% alcohol, and hint of fruit

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

O'Doul's

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Cornoita

$2.50

Pacifico

$5.00

Bohemia Victoria

$5.00

Modelo Bottle

$5.00

Modelo Can

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Tecated Light

$5.00

XX Lager

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Cubeta Importada

$28.00

Cubeta Domestica

$23.00

Botellas

Patron Silver Botella

$180.00

Patron Reposado Botella

$200.00

Patron Anejo Botella

$220.00

Don Julio Blanco Botella

$180.00

Don Julio Reposado Botella

$200.00

Don Julio Anejo Botella

$220.00

Don Julio 70 Botella

$250.00

Don Julio 1942 Botella

$550.00

1800 Silver Botella

$150.00

1800 Repo Botella

$160.00

1800 Anejo Botella

$180.00

1800 Cristalino Botella

$240.00

3 Gen Silver Botella

$170.00

3 Gen Reposado Botella

$190.00

3 Gen Anejo Botella

$230.00

Casamigos Blanco Botella

$180.00

Casamigos Repo Botella

$200.00

Casamigos Anejo Botella

$220.00

Clase Azul Botella

$650.00

Centenario Blanco Botella

$160.00

Centenario Repo Botella

$180.00

Centenario Anejo Botella

$200.00

Bebidas Grandes

Torre Patron

$50.00

Triton

$50.00

Cocktail Menu

Bebidas

Henn-chata

$14.00

Vampiro

$9.00

Tequila, orange juice, Sangrita, squirt

Fish Bowls - Small

$9.00

Fish Bowls - Large

$18.00

La Sirena

$10.00

Malibu rum, blue curacao, pineapple juice and grenadine

Piña Colada - Small

$8.00

Piña Colada - Large

$13.00

Piña Colada - Jumbo

$25.00

Piña Colada - Virgin

$8.00

Piña Colada - Especial

$16.00

With small Malibu rum bottle

Mojito

$9.00

Mojito-Pitcher

$24.00

Mojitos - Especial

$13.00

With small rum bottle

Margaritas

Margarita Dos Diablos - Small

$16.00

Margarita Dos Diablos - Large

$26.00

Coronarita

$9.50

Margaritas - Small

$8.00

Choose your favorite flavor house tequila margarita

Margaritas - Large

$12.00

Choose your favorite flavor house tequila margarita

Margaritas - Pitcher

$25.00

Choose your favorite flavor house tequila margarita

Cazuelota

$40.00

House tequila

Cazuela

$15.00

House tequila

Jarriloko

$18.00

Margarita Flight

$24.00

Strawberry, mango, lemon and blue

Cántaro Gigante

$99.00

Made with house tequila, grapefruit soda, citrus juices, and chopped fruit

Sangria Señorial Preparada

$9.50

Small Cantarito - House Tequila

$9.00

Large Cantarito - House Tequila

$18.00

Paloma Especial

$14.00

With small bottle of tequila

Cantarito Borracho - Small

$18.00

With small bottle of tequila

Cantarito Borracho - Large

$32.00

With small bottle of tequila

House Paloma

$8.00

House tequila, squirt, lime juice and salt

Best Cocktails

Sangria - Glass

$5.00

Sangria - Pitcher

$16.00

White Russian

$7.00

Vodka, kalhua and half & half

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tequila, orange juice & grenadine

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Whiskey, rum, Red Bull and cranberry juice

Jägerbomb

$7.00

Jagermeister and Red Bull

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Vodka, orange juice, cranberry juice and grenadine

Long Island

$9.00

Vodka, rum, tequila, gin, sour mix, Coke

B.M.F

$9.00

Rum, tequila, gin, sour mix, blue curacao

Mangoneadas

Mangoneadas-Regular

$13.00

Mangoneadas-Especial

$18.00

Mangoneadas-Virgin

$8.00

Mangoneadas- Baby Flight

$25.00

Dos Diablos - Small

$20.00

Dos Diablos - Large

$30.00

Cervesa Drinks

Micheladas Juanita - Small

$14.00

Micheladas Juanita -Large

$21.00

Miche-botanera

$16.00

Su elección De camarones aguachiles (verdes o rojos) o ceviche De camarón

Michelada Especial

$12.00

Chelaloka - Regular

$9.00

Chelaloka - Especial

$13.00

Michelada Adelita

$10.00

Your choice of flavor: tamarind, strawberry, mango

Michelada Regular

$8.00

La Pachanga - 6 Pieces

$45.00

La Pachanga - 12 Pieces

$90.00

Nuevas Bebidas

Mezcalito

$15.00
